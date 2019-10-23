Katie Crutchfield’s last two releases as Waxahatchee make a convincing argument for her as one of modern indie rock’s best writers and performers. The 2017 LP Out in the Storm finds her beaming pipes crying out amid triumphantly swelling distorted riffs, skewering the toxic tendencies of a past partner. Last year’s Great Thunder EP dresses a selection of older tunes in the restrained simplicity of piano tinkles and acoustic plucks and strums, teasing out the cutting earnestness that elevates her work no matter its volume.
Free Times spoke with the Philadelphia-based songwriter about her emotional honesty and impressive versatility. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Free Times: You’ve released music in disparate styles the past couple years. What’s the process like for you, figuring out what mood is right?
Katie Crutchfield: I think it varies. I think that my songs at their essence are kind of all the same. Musically, the way that I write, that’s very simple, very simple chord patterns and things like that. So the choices that I make when I make the record is just sort of an aesthetic, sonic choice. For Out in the Storm, I knew that I wanted to make a rock record, so I just kind of made those songs fit into that framework. And then the same goes for Great Thunder — I knew I wanted to make something that was really stripped-down and that was kind of in response to having just made a big rock record.
I think that’s one reason I like to play solo sometimes. I think that in that setting it helps people see, at their basic form, the songs are all sort of the same.
Your songs, particularly on Out in the Storm, proudly and emphatically proclaim emotions and perspectives that are often embarrassing or hard to express — calling out someone who was once close to you for their s#!tty behavior, copping to a craving for pity from others. How do you find the confidence to so directly tackle such subjects? Is that a struggle?
Not really. I tend to when I write songs that try to look inward and try and describe what’s happening in my own head. They’re very insular. And I feel like Out in the Storm is very extroverted. It’s very shouting out at the people rather than shouting at myself. It was definitely an exercise in shifting perspective for me, shifting what’s natural, but I think I always knew that it would be relatable. It’s how we all feel when we sort of consume music or movies or books or whatever, just sort of about that kind of messy heartbreak. It’s like a tale as old as time, everybody has been through that, everybody has felt those feelings. Even if they are sloopy, or they are imperfect, or they do kind of make the protagonist maybe look not their most flattering, or portray their least flattering moment, I knew that people would hear it and be like, ‘Well, I really relate to that.’
Arriving in the midst of the #MeToo movement, the way Out in the Storm calls out abusive behavior struck a chord. What was that like for you, experiencing that reaction?
It wasn’t really my intention. I think when I was writing the record, it was so personal and just so micro. I have really zoomed out on my records in the past and sort of thought about the political context. With this record, it was really not like that at all. I was just so hyper-focused on this very specific relationship in my life. But then, you know, honestly when it came out, it was just a couple months after Trump got inaugurated, and I remember thinking, ‘Oh wow, this record now sort of holds this other meaning, or I think it could be healing in that way for people.’
It’s funny. People say that the personal is always political. I think about, like, [Beyoncé’s] Lemonade, an album like that comes out, and it’s so personal, but it healed women spiritually. We needed that album to come out, and it’s purely based on the political climate. It’s interesting how people can make art that’s so personal and then it actually speaks to this way larger issue. And that’s not even really the intention.
You present songs in multiple contexts — playing live in stripped-back and full-band settings, releasing the full album of demos as a companion for the deluxe edition of Out in the Storm. Is that something you enjoy?
Yeah, I love that stuff. I think part of it is just being such a music fan myself. Really enjoying that from artists that I love, I think that that really informs a lot of those choices. Sort of thinking like, ‘Oh, I love this Lucinda Williams record where she includes an entire concert, and it’s all the live versions of these songs.’ And that inspires me, too, to continue to want to rework songs.
I like to share that stuff. Especially with Out in the Storm, those demos, they are so different from the record. I had just gone through this incredibly hard time, and I wrote and recorded those demos completely with no collaboration, with no one sort of listening to them and helping me make the demos and it was just all self-made, just me in a room with a guitar and my keyboards and my recording equipment. A lot of those songs are about a former collaborator who was really involved in my other records, and this was like my kind of stepping out of that, and, ‘This is me by myself.’ So it was really important to me to kind of share that, because I felt like making those demos was, in a lot of ways, as significant to me personally as making the actual album.
What: Jam Room Music Festival
Where: Hampton and Main streets, Columbia
When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Price: Free
More: jamroommusicfestival.com
Waxahatchee plays the Palmetto Brewing Co. Stage on Hampton Street at 8:45 p.m.