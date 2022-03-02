University of South Carolina professor leading program exploring Black music's influence

The Columbia Museum of Art’s More Than Rhythm: A Black Music Series explores the vast influence of African American musicians and their music on the industry through eras.

The project shows appreciation for Black music influence and aims to inform others on the significance of that influence through musical numbers, conversations, workshops, interactive performances and film.

“We wanted to create a new series focused directly on the influences Black Americans have had on the music of the world for centuries, not only as participants but as innovators and trendsetters,” said Wilson Game, the museum’s manager of engagement.

The series, which will begin on March 5 and go on for the next two years with different events, will be spearheaded by University of South Carolina’s Dr. Birgitta Johnson. Johnson is a professor who studies music from different culture and will focus on the evolution of Black music and its impact on cultural history in the series.

Johnson said she wants this series to educate patrons on the power Black music has had on the industry for centuries, while focusing on its continued growth.

She explained that spans from African American musicians having their work stolen from them without compensation to other musicians imitating Black music and culture for profit in the early 1900s.

And now Black musicians are headlining performances at some of today’s largest sports events.

Johnson pointed to Los Angeles hip hop producer and rapper Dr. Dre as an example. He headlined the 2022 Super Bowl halftime performance alongside other rap luminaries, but Johnson detailed that early in his career he was caught in a cultural battle over his music.

“And they were literally bulldozing rap records in public because they were trying to, you know, stop what was happening with hip hop — now, fast forward 30-something-years and look,” Johnson said.

Black musicians continue to play a prominent role in contemporary issues around artists' rights.

Johnson said artists have begun taking a deeper look into the contracts they’re signing, ensuring they are appropriately compensated for their work and advocating for better contracts with record labels overall.

“When we think about today's landscape, you have more people advocating on behalf of artists in general, but that really started with African American artists fighting for their rights,” Johnson said.

Issues like these will be explored in the upcoming series and More Than Rhythm will include performances from artists/musicians like Dr. Tony McNeil, Mimi Jones and Benny Star.

In most instances, the performances will be paired with each artist in conversation with Johnson.

Confirmed dates for the series' events are March 5, April 29, June 2 and June 3.

More Than Rhythm: A Black Music Series Kickoff

March 5. w/ Dr. Tony McNeill. $20 public, $10 for members. Columbia Museum of Art. 1515 Main St. columbiamuseum.org.