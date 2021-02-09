Uncle Louie’s, Yesterdays owners reflect on closing Columbia restaurants during COVID-19

When Bill White decided to close the Vista dive bar Uncle Louie’s in April of last year, it was obvious he made the right decision.

The COVID-19 pandemic had zapped much of the event-based customer traffic from the dining and nightlife district, and restrictions on indoor seating were still in place. That combo equated to doom for the bar that had little in the way of food sales and focused on alcohol revenue.

The closure came mere days before Uncle Louie’s 20th anniversary.

The day after White closed the bar, his mentor and former boss Duncan MacRae, who was a co-owner of Five Points’ beloved Southern restaurant and tavern Yesterdays, called him. Eight days earlier, MacRae and his fellow owners had shuttered the college neighborhood staple after 42 years.

The two bluntly discussed how the industry they had worked in the majority of their lives was “dead.”

“It’ll always be in my heart. I went to school for hospitality, I owned my own business in it for 20 years,” White reflected this month. “I wish the best of luck (to others), it’s going to be a tough road.”

Almost 10 months later, White described that call’s autopsy of the industry as a “knee jerk reaction” and said he no longer agrees with that assessment. But the tenor of the call rings true for him, as he has no plans to return to the industry, despite his lingering affection for it.

White and MacRae are just two of a handful of former Columbia hospitality owners who have left the industry amid the pandemic. Their reasons are all unique, yet the underlying current in each closure is continued uncertainty and financial challenges.

Such closures are obviously not unique to Soda City.

The Independent Restaurant Coalition, an advocacy group for the industry, reports that 110,000 restaurants nationwide have closed permanently since the start of pandemic almost a year ago.

“I don’t know if it’ll be 100 percent in three years, you know, but I think within five years once people are vaccinated and people feel comfortable again, they’ll want to go out,” White said of his expectations for the hospitality industry to rebound.

MacRae said he has no regrets about leaving the business. The 75 year old pointed to his age and the harsh conditions he exited under as reasons to move on.

He said on an average Sunday, Yesterdays could average anywhere between $7,000 and $8,000 in sales. During the pandemic, those numbers were cut by about half.

“That means people lose jobs,” he said.

When he surveyed the landscape and its future, he guessed that the industry would rebound, but wouldn’t be the same. Places like Yesterdays, where a party of two could go out and get a meal for anywhere between $30 and $50 total are, in his mind, doomed.

MacRae suggested the reason for that was higher costs of doing business, along with the seemingly inevitable push for a $15 minimum wage, wiping out the ability to offer prices in that range.

What people may be left to choose between are what he called the “linens and non-linens” — fast food and nicer, occasion-based restaurants.

“The one that was in the middle that you’d do two to three times a month is going to be down to less than once a month,” MacRae said. “Call me in 10 years to (see if I’m right).”

White predicted that the industry’s future may include some of the health and sanitation efforts that have become commonplace today. He pointed to providing hand sanitizer as one pandemic hallmark that could likely stick around.

He also predicted that the industry will bounce back as an almost natural reaction to the number of closures — where there are open buildings, some will see opportunity.

“I think there’s going to be opportunity to get in for cheaper,” White shared. “I think if you have the right idea you can be very successful.”

White’s now a mortgage loan officer for Silverton Mortgage. He gets to spend the weekends with his family for the first time in a decade of marriage, and, at 47, he’s embracing the challenge of a new career. But the feeling is bittersweet.

“I miss the camaraderie that you can only really get in the restaurant business,” he said.

MacRae also has no interest in returning to the hospitality industry — “when you hit 75, you’re f#!king 75,” he said.

But he likewise admitted he missed being a part of it.

“I regret getting old and not being able to do it as well as I used to. I like the business,” MacRae concluded. “I would like to be in the business, if I started all over again. That just doesn’t happen.”