Two jazz musicians improvise dual performance at Columbia art gallery

Chicago-based improvisational drummer Tim Daisy is coming back to Columbia for a concert Feb. 18 at an art gallery in the Vista.

The experimental percussionist, who started a concert and workshop series in Columbia in 2021, will be joined this time by the trumpeter, composer and arts writer Jacob Wick.

The two musicians have a history of performing in Columbia spanning more than two decades. Because Wick, who's now based in Mexico, is visiting Columbia on the same weekend as Daisy, the professional improvisers decided they might as well jam together for a night at Mike Williams Art studio and gallery on Lincoln Street.

Daisy specializes in drums, marimba and xylophone while Wick's primary instrument is the trumpet, but both have made names for themselves internationally, as composers who experiment with writing and sound.

"It's not your typical ColaJazz (festival) kind of stuff ... a bit more out there than that," said promoter Ross Taylor, who booked the show as well as Daisy's first show in Columbia.

"For those of us that feel it, well, we really feel it," Taylor said of the pair's sound. "These musicians keep pushing the boundaries of their expressions and their instruments for the sake of the art, not money."

Jazz fans, especially those who may be unfamiliar with the avant-garde approaches to the already boundary-less genre that Daisy and Wick take, are in for a partly improvised treat.

Daisy and Wick will each have a solo set, then perform — and show off their improvisational skills — as a duo.

Entry to the show, which starts at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, costs $15 per person.

Tim Daisy and Jacob Wick

Feb. 18. $15. Mike Williams Gallery. 1221 Lincoln St.