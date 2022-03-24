Trustus Theatre's 'At the Wake of a Dead Drag Queen' examines Black Southern queer culture

Trustus Theatre examines Blackness, queerness and the art of drag in the South by bringing Terry Guest’s production “At The Wake of a Dead Drag Queen” to its stage.

Opening on March 25, “At The Wake of a Dead Drag Queen” explores the journey of drag queen Courtney Barringer’s life after she has died. Directed and choreographed by Trustus Company member Terrance Henderson, the two-person comedic drama features Columbia’s Hermon Whaley Jr. and Elena DeVour as Courtney Berringers and Vicky Versailles

It explores the depth of truth and embracing one's complexities as a human, Henderson said.

“It’s about identity, and the struggle to claim your truth and identity amidst the resistance and barriers of society – it’s about non-conformity and celebrating home and self,” the director Henderson said.

The play’s author Terry Guest wrote the play based on the life of his uncle as a Black, HIV-positive gay man living in rural Georgia. It is a story that focuses on love and life told from the intersectional Black, queer and southern lense, according to Henderson.

“At the Wake” follows Berringers who has died from complications of AIDS. In the play, she has returned to her wake to tell her life’s story in her own words, Henderson said.

“It’s a fabulously fun and poignant journey through Courtney’s memories and her relationship with another drag queen named Vickie Versailles – they are both poor and southern, growing up in Albany, Georgia, and navigating their lives and circumstances,” he explained.

The story resonates deeply with real-life drag queens everywhere, according to actor and professional drag queen Elena DeVour.

“It’s not always glitz and glamour – we struggle just like everyone else,” DeVour said in a release. “From struggles with HIV to harassment from the outside world, this piece is such an honest and from-the-heart piece of theatre.”

It’s a production that represents both Black culture and the LGBTQ community, and in that, according to Henderson, is “revolutionary” in American theater with its perspective being from that of characters who are Black, queer and Southern.

With that in mind, Henderson found it important to assemble a diverse cast.

“We did process work specifically to address handling the difficult topics of race, gender, socio/economic status and access to health care,” Henderson said. “It’s important to me when working on any artistic project to first establish community, and then work and create from an empowered place that feels safe and inclusive.”

With that goal in mind, the theater partnered with three South Carolina LGBTQ advocacy organizations: PALSS, The Agape Table and South Carolina Black Pride.

Partnering with Trustus was a natural extension of the PALSS efforts and the play offered a way to address an underlooked identity, said Carmen Julious, PALSS chief executive officer.

“We believe that this is an opportunity to talk about identity in a way that we are seldom able to: highlighting the intersection of being black, gay and southern,” Julious said. “The message is about embracing and loving who you are in spite of everything.”

While this is a production set to be comedic and lighthearted, the defining mission of the story is one Henderson hopes resonates with every person who watches the production.

“Of course, there has been progress, but there is still so much work to be done on many of these issues ailing society, and it’s important for us as storytellers to be connected to the folks who are on the ground doing this work on the daily,” Henderson said. “That network is part of a multidimensional approach to bridging the equity and racial equity gaps, and cultivating meaningful, trusting relationships.”

“At The Wake of a Dead Drag Queen” opens Friday, March 25 and runs through April 9. More info can be found at trustus.org.