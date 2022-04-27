Trustus Theatre’s 'Dance Nation' puts spotlight on angst-filled tweens: ‘It is challenging’

The cutthroat world of pre-teen competitive dance is taking over the Trustus Theatre stage, but not in the way you might think.

Despite the popularity of behind-the-scenes drama in reality shows such as "Dance Moms," and the plethora of opportunities for young dancers at studios across the Midlands, ambitious adolescents aren't featured in Clare Barron's "Dance Nation," the latest offering from Columbia's longest-running professional theater.

Instead, adult actors of diverse ages and backgrounds will portray members of a troupe of angst-filled tweens in a script that was a 2019 finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in Drama. "Dance Nation" opens April 29 and runs through May 14.

"From the first time I read it, I knew this was a 'Trustus show' because of the boundaries it pushed, and because of the magic it creates onstage," said director Abigail McNeely. "It is loud, and it is feral, and it is challenging, and it is transformative — exactly the way I like my theater."

"Dance Nation's" storyline revolves around an elite team of driven, middle-school-aged dancers determined to make it all the way to the finals of national competition, while contending with the emotional and physical challenges of adolescence. The cast, ranging in age from twenties to fifties, includes Martha Hearn, Ilene Fins, Amber Coulter, Julian Deleon, Elizabeth Houck-Zozaya, Layal Issa, and Gaby Walker as the dancers, with Jonathan Monk as their teacher, and Tashera Pravato in multiple roles as parents.

The script struck a chord with McNeely from the start.

"I don’t know that I’ve ever read a play that so fully captures the depth of the adolescent experience and how powerful that time in our life is," she said. "Not just because of the amount of change and hormones, but because of how mysterious life seems between 'child' and 'adult.' Right around this time - between 11-14 years old - is the first time women are told how to look, how to speak, how to be small, how to serve, and what I love about this show is that these women don't do any of that."

In addition to a largely female cast, McNeely assembled a production team of all women, from stage managers to running crew.

Scenic design is by Heather Hawfield, with choreography from Brailey Johnson, assisted by Shaundra Moreland. Lauren Sherr designed the lighting, with costumes by Andie Nicks, and props by Carrie Chalfant.

And McNeely enlisted Kathleen Pennyway as the play’s intimacy choreographer, which she described as “game-changing.”

"It was crucial to me to work with women who understood this story, who lived through being a pre-teen girl, and who continue to thrive in a male-dominated industry," the director explained.

She remarked on the gender makeup of the production.

While the play focuses on the travails and tribulations of kids, press materials warn of "content not suitable for all ages," with further details available at the theater's website. Also of note is the return of the theater’s complimentary popcorn for the first time since 2020, after it was nixed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Dance Nation” has been described by its playwright as a “ghost play,” McNeely said.

“These pre-teen girls are being haunted by who they grow up to be. Seeing all of us tap into that terrifying, thrilling time in our lives again has been so fun. This is an incredibly powerful show,” she said.

McNeely, the Vista non-profit's communications and production manager, has previously directed "The Thanksgiving Play'' in November of 2020, the theater's' first on-demand streaming play — and winner of the 2020 Free Times Best of Columbia award for Local Theater Production — as well as 2017's "A Christmas Miracle at the Richland Fashion Mall," an original piece created by The Mothers, the resident Trustus improv comedy team.