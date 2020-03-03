Traditional & Multidisciplinary: Summer Camps Guide 2020

Bethel Christian Camp
June 21-Aug. 1 (multiple sessions). Ages 7-16. Overnight camp. Archery, riflery, swimming, zip-line, climbing, blob, Bible time and much more. $269 (scholarships available). 803-926-5511. 750 Boy Scout Rd. bethelchristiancamp.org.
Camp Chatuga
June 14-July 25. Multiple Sessions. Ages 6-16. A traditional summer camp for boys and girls. Owned and operated by the same family since 1956, Chatuga fosters lifelong memories and friendships in a wholesome, family-oriented community. Session options range from three days to four weeks. Campers choose from more than 30 incredible activities including horseback riding, water-skiing, BMX bikes, arts/crafts, outdoor living skills, archery, animal care and sports. $945-$3930. 291 Camp Chatuga Rd., Mountain Rest. campchatuga.com.
Camp Gesher
June 8-Aug. 14. Ages 3-rising 9th graders. Weekly day camp. Through values-based character education, campers will form a positive relationship with and learn about Jewish life and world cultures, swimming and fitness, arts and crafts, nature and gardening, drama and music, team sports and informal group games. 803.787.2023 x 210. Katie & Irwin Kahn Jewish Community Center: 306 Flora Dr. jcccolumbia.org.
Camp Gravatt
May 29-Aug.13. Grades 1-11, families Camp Gravatt is a faith-based, co-ed, overnight camp located in Aiken County, South Carolina. Platform tents and screened cabins that make up the campers’ living area are nestled among 270 acres of beautiful pine trees, hardwoods, lakes and ponds. $200-$1470. 803-648-1817. 1006 Camp Gravatt Road, Aiken. campgravatt.org.
Camp Kanuga
June 4-Aug 3, ages 7-15 for residential camp, 12-18 for expeditions. Camp Kanuga is a co-ed summer camp affiliated with The Episcopal Church and located in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Western North Carolina. $585-$2195. 828-692-9136.130 Kanuga Chapel Road, Hendersonville, N.C. kanuga.org.
Hammond School — Alphabet Boot Camp
July 13-17, 9 a.m.-noon.; July 27-31, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: Rising PK–1st. The letters of the alphabet can seem daunting at first for a young child. Join us as we practice letter recognition (capital and lowercase), letter sounds, and more using play-based, hands-on, multisensory resources to engage and enrich their learning experience. Tuition: $150. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — English 7 Splash
June 22-26, July 13-17, 1-4 p.m. Grades: Rising 7th–8th. Short stories will be the basis for the curriculum. We will analyze the literature together in class. The course will also address vocabulary, parts of speech, and sentence dissections. Students will complete two pre-writings: an outline for a 3.5 essay and a plan of approach for a short story. All students have the option to create a rough draft for either or both writing assignments in class and to hand in a final draft on the first day of school. Tuition: $150. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Fifth Grade 101
July 27-31, grade: Rising 5th. Do you want to get ready for that big move to the middle school? We will spend the week answering many commonly asked questions about fifth grade, and we will have lots of fun exploring the middle school together. Tuition: $155. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Flip Into First Grade
July 20-24, grades: Rising 1st. Are you ready for first grade? Come join Mrs. Jan Jenkins and Mrs. Kathie Schumpert, two of Hammond’s 1st Grade teachers. We’ll FLIP through some good books to brush up on reading skills; FLIP on the computer and have fun with technology; and FLIP a fact or two as we practice our math. Join us for important skill building in reading, math, and writing using games, technology, books and many other hands on activities. Tuition: $160. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Hawk Ridge Camp
June 1-5, June 8-12, June 15-19, June 22-26, July 6-10, July 13-17, July 20-24, July 27-31. Full-Day and half-day options available, Ages/Grades: 3–4 years old, rising 5K–1st, and rising 2nd–6th. Hammond’s Hawk Ridge Camp is designed to provide campers from 3 years old to rising 6th graders with a summer full of fun, age-appropriate activities and a variety of hands-on enrichment opportunities while building self-esteem through positive interactions. Tuition: $185 full-day per week; $100 half-day per week; $50 per day. Please visit the Hawk Ridge Camp webpage on Hammond’s website (www.hammondschool.org) under Summer Programs, for additional information about this camp, hours and tuition. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org
Hammond School — Introduction to Hammond Lower School
July 20-24, grades: Rising PK–4th. Nervous about coming to a new school? This camp is a fun, custom-designed introduction to Hammond. Enriching literature and art activities are incorporated each day as we explore everything the Lower School is about. So don’t forget your sunglasses and get ready for a bright and adventurous week. Tuition: $160 includes $10 supply fee. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane.
Hammond School — Math Games, Fun and Review
July 20-24, grades: Rising 2nd-4th. Campers will exercise their math skills and get ready for the start of a new academic school year. We will play math games, practice facts, solve logic puzzles, work on IXL and have lots of fun while reviewing math. Tuition: $135. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Math Munch
July 27-3, grades: Rising PK-5K. Math Munch is for all budding mathematicians. We immerse the children in rich and multi-sensory activities using manipulatives and hands on activities to build your child’s math skill set. Through our activities, students will learn about basic addition and subtraction, graphing, telling time, fractions, word problems and money. Tuition: $180. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Middle School Math Mania
July 20-23, grades: Rising 5th-6th. Join Mrs. Harrell for a week of exciting math lessons. We will review math material and make sure you are ready for the upcoming school year. We will play math games and create our own math lessons. Tuition: $120. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — PSAT/SAT Math Prep
June 15-19, July 20-24, grades: Rising 9th-12th. Students will practice and study the types of problems they will see on the math portion of the PSAT/SAT. Each student should leave the program with increased knowledge of the mathematics portion on the PSAT/SAT, feeling confident, and have a plan to improve his or her score. Tuition: $300. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Heathwood Hall — Finding the Balance of Middle School
July 27-31, grades 5-8. Life is all about balance. You love to play Fortnite or Roblox. You can’t get enough of Snapchat or Instagram. Your parents however are always hounding you about your grades. What is a student to do? If this sounds familiar, this camp is for you. We will work on finding the balance in middle school. We will spend much of the day learning study and organizational skills, as well as working on your Math and English summer work. This camp will hopefully result in an easier school year next fall, allowing you to have more free time to do the things you love. $185. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall —Five Paragraph Essay Writing
July 6-10, grades 8-12. In this course, students will learn how to improve their writing skills for the essential form of writing in high school and college, the five-paragraph essay. Students will learn the best strategies and skills in essay writing. They will also learn how to approach the core elements of an essay: the thesis, body, and conclusion. $165. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Flow Into Fifth
July 20-24, grade: Rising 5th grade. Flow from fourth right into fifth. Rising 5th graders from Heathwood will be introduced to the 5th grade area in the middle school building, learn about expectations and procedures, and get a sneak-peek at grade level and school-wide activities for the coming year. Attention to writing and reading will be a key feature of this class to equip students with all the tools they need to be successful in Middle School. Students may also focus on summer reading responses. $175. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Foundations for Freshman Year
July 13-17, July 20-24, grade: 9th. The freshman year is a challenging one for many students, and those who begin ninth-grade English with a strong foundation are much more likely to succeed. This course is designed to strengthen the skills and study strategies necessary to succeed in 9th-grade Composition and Literature and should be especially helpful for students who have experienced difficulty with reading or writing assignments in the past. $250. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Grammar Gurus
July 27-31, grades: 6-9. Students will spend the week learning and practicing proper punctuation, and they will explore the power of word groups in writing. Students can expect to explore their own writing styles. How can my writing become less redundant? What tools do authors use to bring their imagery to life for readers? Students will learn, drill, and create through the week. $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Highlander Day Camp
June 8 to July 31, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. with half day options available. There are camps for Early Childhood (2-4 years old) and lower and middle school grades (K-8). Highlander Day Camps offer thematic play and learning at every age. Each of the seven weeks–will follow a different theme, ranging from space to ocean exploration to the Olympics. Weekly costs range from $200 (full day) to $120 (half day). 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Introduction to Twos
July 20-24, July 27-31, grade: EC2. Come have a sneak peek into the terrific time the 2s have at Heathwood. Enjoy centers, storytelling, snack, outdoor time and more. We will support a positive potty-training process to get ready for the new school year. $300. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Kindergarten Sneak Peek
July 20-24, grade: Kindergarten. Campers will get a special peek into all the fun that happens when you become a kindergartner. We’ll play games, act out stories, make play-doh, tinker, experiment, and explore our classroom centers. Also, students will help to make the August calendar for all of their incoming classmates, and will become familiar with some of the routines of our day - including math and reading games. $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Peace Baby
June 15-19, June 22-26, grades: K-2. Montessori teacher Carla Moore will guide students through the path to becoming a peacemaker using hands-on and engaging activities. Campers will learn about peacekeepers around the globe, explore feelings and conflict resolution skills using read aloud books, songs, yoga, art, role playing, and structured play. Students will make and take home projects each day. $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Philosophy (Online)
June 8-July 31, grades: 11-12. This course begins with a look at Socrates and asks similar questions of 6 famous philosophers who thought that philosophy was for everyone, and not just university professors and students. We will ask Socrates, Epicurus, Seneca, Montaigne, Schopenhauer, and Nietzsche a series of questions, beginning with “is there really such a thing as happiness, and if so how do we acquire it?” We will also take a look at what it might mean to be “good” and delve into how one might weather the headwinds of life. $300. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Prepping for Algebra
July 27-31, grades: 7-9. Do you have a child who is getting ready to take Algebra for the first time? Summer is the time to enhance their math skills. Prepping for Algebra is the perfect camp to review all pre-algebra skills, as well as computational skills. Middle School teacher, Liza Johnson, will help your child build the foundation they need to be “prepped” for Algebra. $450. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall —Prepping for Middle School Math
July 20-24, grades: 5-6. Fractions, decimals, and computation, OH MY! Summer is the perfect time to review the math skills needed to be successful in Middle School. Heathwood Middle School teacher, Liza Johnson, will help your child build the foundation needed to be ready for math during the middle years. $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall —Public Speaking
June 8-12, grades: 5-8. Public speaking can be an exhilarating, confidence-building experience that can help you in the classroom, at work, and in daily life. In this collaborative camp, participants will not only study the qualities of gifted orators throughout history, but they will also work together in a positive environment to give and receive constructive feedback to sharpen one another for a variety of settings. Students will be pushed to remain poised when under pressure, learn stress-relieving techniques, and even play devil’s advocate. Students will develop the communication skills necessary to be more successful in the classroom, the office, and in daily life. The goals for this camp involve better one to one communication, without a screen in between, and a better understanding of how to communicate and present to a group. $155. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — SAT Prep Course
July 6-10, grades: 9-12. Heathwood Hall is offering a summer test-prep course designed to prepare juniors and seniors for the upcoming SAT. $575, including materials fee. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall —Senior Exhibition Kickstart
July 13-17. For rising seniors from Heathwood Hall. Students will get a head-start on their capstone project: The Senior Exhibition. This hands-on, intensive summer camp gives students a chance to begin the year-long process of developing a research topic, preparing their method of study, and gaining important tips on the final presentation or product. $250. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Sliding Into Second
July 27-31. For rising second graders. Review of 1st grade and preview of 2nd grade skills. $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Summer Sisterhood
July 27-31, grades: 3-5. This camp will provide a safe space for girls to learn and participate in dialog with other girls their age. Join this camp to learn about compassion, empowerment, self-care & more! We will focus on challenges girls face and ways to manage them. We will use a variety of strategies such as mindfulness, role play, yoga, journaling, fitness, and more. $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Irmo-Chapin Recreation Commission
Offers a wide variety of camps at its parks across multiple disciplines. Check icrc.net for options and dates.
Northside Baptist — North West Adventure Camp
June 8-August 12, grades 5K-rising 8th Grade. Daily activities include academically focused club time, exciting weekly themes and activities, indoor and outdoor playgrounds and recreation fields, weekly field trips to local kid friendly attractions, pool and water days, and daily Bible lessons. Daily nutrition includes breakfast, two snacks, drinks and lunch. The weekly rate is $125 per child per week and $115 per sibling per week.The daily rate is $35 per child per day. No minimum attendance is required. (803)957-7065. 742 Kitti Wake Drive, West Columbia, SC.www.northsidebaptist.org
Pawmetto Lifeline — Fur Friends
June 22-26 (ages 6-8); July 20-24 (ages 9-12). Learn about pet ownership combined with valuable lessons about the humane treatment of domestic animals. $275 per session. 803-465-9173. kdeas@pawmettolifeline.org. Pawmettolifeline.org.
Richland County Recreation Commission
June 17-August 6. Multiple sessions available. The Recreation Commission offers summer programs which provide children with unique and affordable opportunities. They will enjoy fun recreational activities such as swimming, field trips and creative arts and crafts projects in a safe environment with trained staff. $90 per child per week, with lowered costs for additional siblings. Richlandcountyrecreation.com.
Summer PAALS Camps
Palmetto Animal Assisted Life Services hosts camps covering topics such as animal care to reading comprehension. paals.org/summer-paals.
YLI Summer Camps — 4-H Summer Camp
June 7-Aug. 7 (various sessions; ages 8-14); July 5-8, 9-12, and 26-29 (ages 6-9). A South Carolina tradition for more than 50 years, 4-H Summer Camp offers traditional camp activities. Includes team sports, water sports, paintball, archery, nature hikes, a ropes course and climbing tower, arts and crafts, a talent show and more. Mini-camp session for younger, first-time campers. $405-$535. 4h@ylicamps.com. 4hsummer.camp.
YLI Summer Camps — Adventure Summer Camp
June 7-Aug. 7 (various sessions). Ages 10-16. Wilderness adventure awaits you at Adventure Summer Camp at Camp Hannon. Enjoy rock climbing, canopy tour, whitewater rafting and more — all in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of North and South Carolina. $605-$625. adventure@ylicamps.com. Adventuresummer.camp.
YLI Summer Camps — Camp Sewee
June 7- Aug. 7 (various sessions; ages 8-14); July 26-31 (ages 13-16). Located on the Intracoastal Waterway approximately 20 miles from Charleston, Camp Sewee offers an example of how a coastal ecosystem functions. With salt marsh areas, a freshwater pond and wildlife refuge, campers get an up-close look at a wide variety of marine plants and animals. $630-$650. seweesummer.camp. sewee@ylicamps.com.
YLI Summer Camps — Camp Voyager
June 21-26 (co-ed), sessions July 5-10, July 26-31, and Aug. 2-7 are for boys. Over the course of a fun-filled week at Clemson University YLI Headquarters in Pickens, SC, campers will test their creativity and problem-solving skills. Here, kids are celebrated for their STEM passions, build lasting friendships with like-minded kids, and are challenged to build resiliency and autonomy. Whether campers are conquering the vertical playground, soaring in the air on the zipline, exploring virtual reality with Oculus Quest, inventing with Little Bits, or piloting an Inductrix Drone, Camp Voyager is sure to be an adventure like no other. $545. voyagersummer.camp
YLI Summer Camps — Camp Wildlife
June 7-Aug. 7 (various sessions). Ages 8-16. With shooting sports, ATVs, fishing and more, Camp Wildlife offers a chance to experience the great outdoors like never before. With activities based on age and experience, our exceptional outdoor programs promote self esteem and self reliance. Campers bunk in yurts and earn their hunter education certification. Prices vary based on level. wildlife@ylicamps.com. wildlifesummer.camp.
YMCA of Columbia — Teen Camp
June 8–Aug. 14, ages 12-14. Teens have a reason to step away from their screens and get out and have some face-to-face interaction at Teen Day Camp. They will learn life skills such as communication, collaboration and social skills that will help them down the road in college and beyond. Enriching and interactive activities teach the Y’s five core values of caring, honesty, respect, responsibility and faith. Teens have the ability to make activity choices in a fun, safe environment while making lasting friendships. $140 weekly (Y Members) or $190 weekly (Non-Members). 803-799-9187. 1447 Hampton. columbiaymca.org
YMCA of Columbia — Traditional Day Camp
June 8–Aug. 14, ages 4-11. New experiences, skill-building, a sense of community and lasting friendships are all part of Traditional Summer Day Camp. Weekly-themed activities allow campers to create arts and crafts, explore science and technology, swim, participate in field trips, appreciate nature, and better understand our many cultures. Campers will build self-confidence, appreciate teamwork and sportsmanship while gaining independence as they nurture their spirits, challenge their minds and strengthen their bodies. Kids can explore diverse interests and have fun along the way. $120 weekly (Y Members) or $160 weekly (Non-Members). 803-799-9187. 1447 Hampton. columbiaymca.org
YMCA-NorthWest Family YMCA — Summer Day Camp
Weekly June 8-Aug. 14. Entering 4K-5th grade. Campers will engage in weekly themed activities allowing them to create art, explore science and nature, swim, participate in field trips, and better understand our many cultures. Campers will build self-confidence, skills, friendships and a sense of community through new experiences. $160 ($120 members). NorthWest Family YMCA, 1501 Kennerly Rd.columbiaymca.org/camp.
YMCA-NorthWest Family YMCA — Summer Teen Camp
Weekly June 8-Aug. 14. Entering 6th-8th grade. A full-day camp designed for teens. We follow the weekly themes and enjoy all the fun of traditional day camp plus have special experiences designed to help them develop life-long skills. Each week will highlight skills including nutrition and cooking activities, interviews and applications, first aid and hands-only CPR, automotive care and much more. $190 ($140 members). NorthWest Family YMCA, 1501 Kennerly Rd. columbiaymca.org/camp.
YMCA-NorthWest Family YMCA — Counselor In Training Camp (CIT)
Weekly June 8-Aug. 14. Eligible to apply at 14 and 15 years old. The CIT program provides teens with experiences in how to use effective leadership skills throughout their lives and how to effectively lead children. CITs are provided with training and mentors as they assist in day camp programs and field trips. CITs must participate in the trainings prior to camp to ensure they are comfortable and prepared to work with youth. The CIT program takes place throughout the summer, coinciding with regular camp sessions. Interested teens can apply at columbiaymca.org/camp. $75 ($50 members). NorthWest Family YMCA, 1501 Kennerly Rd.