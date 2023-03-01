Traditional and Multidisciplinary: Summer Camps 2023

Hammond School — Creative Girls
June 12-16. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Rising 1st-6th graders. You could not ask for more than a week of girl fun. Campers will fill each day with creative activities that explore their own unique style and help them find confidence in who they are. While listening to our favorite music and making some fun snacks, we will design jewelry, create art projects, make fashion accessories, learn about hair, nail and skin care and more. Don’t miss it. The total cost is $185. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Hawk Ridge Camp
June 5-9, June 12-16, June 19-23, June 26-30, July 10-14, July 17-21, July 24-28, July 31-Aug. 4. 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. Ages 3-Rising 6th graders. Hawk Ridge Camp is designed to provide campers with a summer full of fun, age-appropriate activities and a variety of hands-on enrichment opportunities while building self-esteem through positive interactions. Each camper will have the opportunity to experience a variety of field trips and field studies as well as swim lessons, music, theater, art, sports, outdoor adventures and much more. The cost ranges from $55 per day, $195 per week for full-days and $105 per week for half days. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Fancy Nancy
June 12-16. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Rising preK-1st graders. Come and experience everything posh (that is a better word for fancy). From dressing up to minding your manners, come and join the festivities. Mrs. Traci Waite will engage all the “young ladies” this week with a wonderful array of crafts, activities, games and the little life lessons that you want all little girls to learn. The total cost is $160. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — A Dino-mite Time
June 19-23. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Rising preK-2nd graders. Stomp, chomp, and roar. Let’s party like a dinosaur. If you love dinosaurs, please join Mrs. Lanham and Ms. Graham for a dino-mite time. We are going to have a roar-in’ week full of dinosaur crafts, fossil hunts, yummy snacks and triceratops games. We hope to see you there. The total cost is $180. 803-726-6413 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Fairytales and Friends
June 19-23. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Rising preK-5K. Twirl and whirl as we ignite your imagination through enchanted stories and classic tales about regal characters, mythical creatures and heroes big and small. With energetic games, cooperative play, art and activities to bring sparkle to your day, we will capture the essence of "once upon a time." The total cost is $208. 803-726-6413 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Pinkalicious
June 19-23. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Rising preK-4th graders. Do you dream in pink? Join Ms. Epting and Mrs. Schiano, two of Hammond’s Lower School teachers, for a pink-errific week of dress up, games, tea parties, arts and crafts and more. With much of this week’s activities based on the popular book by Victoria and Elizabeth Kann, you are sure to have a Pinkalicious time. Pink clothing and accessories are an absolute must. Think pink all week. The total cost is $180. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Rainy Day Indoor Fun
June 19-23, July 17-21. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Rising 5K-4th graders. What’s a Skyhawk to do when it’s raining outside, and the electronics need a rest? Wonder no more, my friends. We will spend the week discovering fun and exciting ways to spend a day inside. From fort building and snack making to scavenger hunts and board games, your child may never say “I’m bored” again. We will have arts and crafts, obstacle courses, build race tracks and play dress-up. We will make our own stationery and have puppet shows. We may even play school and read a book. Come join in the Rainy-Day Indoor Fun. The total cost is $165. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — The Academy of Princesses, Fairies and Mermaids
June 19-23. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Rising preK-4th graders. Come explore everything you love and need to know about princesses, fairies and mermaids. We will celebrate fun characters that we have met in movies and stories, as well as create new ones with our own costumes and crafts. It’s fit for a “royal” camper with plenty of “magical” moments and “swimmingly fun” activities. Watch out for glitter, wings and mermaid scales. The total cost is $185. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — American Girl Friends and Me
June 26-30. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Rising preK-4th graders. Come to summer camp with your American Girl doll and get ready to have fun. Join Mrs. Traci Waite and her friends Julie, Kaya, Rebecca, Kit and McKenna as we read their books, play games, make crafts and have fun themed party days, such as spa day, pajama day, and of course, a tea party. The total cost is $160. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Introduction to Hammond Lower School
July 17-21. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Rising preK-4th graders. Are you new to Hammond School? Nervous about coming to a new school? This is the camp for you. Transition to a new school made easier by attending this camp with kindergarten teacher Mrs. Traci Waite. Summer is a great time to be at school. Enjoy all of its treasures wrapped up for you at Hammond Lower School. This camp is custom designed for fun. An introduction to all of the wonderful things we do at Hammond. We will be footloose and fancy-free traveling through all of the different areas that involve a normal day at Hammond School. Enriching literature and art activities are incorporated each day as we explore all that the Lower School is about. So don’t forget your sunglasses and get ready for a bright and adventurous week. The total cost is $160. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
North Trenholm Baptist Church — WinShape Camps
June 19-23. 8:15 a.m. - 5 p.m. 5K-5th graders. WinShape Camps is the "best week” your kids will have this summer. We are not just talking about fun in the sun ... this is where hundreds of campers come together to experience the life-changing, memory-making, fun-playing awesomeness that will impact their lives forever. The WinShape staff creates the most fun and meaningful camp Monday through Thursday, with a half day Family Fun Day and free Chick-Fil-A meal for the whole family on Friday. Whether your kids like soccer or science there is something for everyone. WinShape Camps combines sports, recreation, arts, Bible study and worship into one unforgettable week. We look forward to seeing your kids at the BEST. WEEK. EVER. 803-787-2133. 6515 N. Trenholm Rd. northtrenholm.org/WinShape
South Carolina State Museum – Pirates of the Carolinas
June 19-23, July 31-Aug. 4. 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. Ages 9-11. Set sail on the high seas and keep a weather eye out for hidden treasure. Campers will follow in the footsteps of Captain Finn Smith, a.k.a. “The Shark,” to learn the truth about pirates and acquire the skills necessary to survive a pirate’s life. Making and decoding treasure maps, designing pirate attire and building seaworthy ships will prepare campers to seek out the booty that Captain Finn hid somewhere in this very museum. $225 per camper per week. $180 per camper who are members per week. 803-898-4921. scmuseum.org/summercamps.
Shandon Weekday School
Begins May 30. Rising 5K - 8th graders. Shandon Weekday School (est. 1958) is bringing back its popular full-day Summer Discovery Program and also introducing an a la carte option! Campers in rising 5K through 8th grade will spark their imaginations through outdoor play, art projects, scavenger hunts, science experiments, field trips, swimming, cooking, and much more. Every camper enjoys a hot lunch and snacks daily. Enroll all summer or on a week-to-week basis. Learn more and register by calling (803) 799-8533 or visiting ShandonWeekdaySchool.net. Price varies by camp.