Traditional and Multidisciplinary: Summer Camps 2022

Hammond School – Extended Camp Program
June 6-10, 13-17, 20-24, June 27-July 1, July 11-15, 18-22, 25-29. Aug. 1-5. 7:50-8:50 am, 4-5 pm, 4-6 pm. Ages 3-Rising 8th graders. The Extended Camp Program provides a Pre- and After-Camp Program for those needing extended services. Campers attending our Extended Camp Program are supervised at all times by well-trained Camp Counselors. Campers may participate in available games, arts and crafts, free time, organized activities and/or sport activities. 803-726-6413 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School – Lunch Hour Program
June 6-10, 13-17, 20-24, June 27-July 1, July 11-15, 18-22, 25-29, Aug. 1-5. Noon-1 pm. Ages 3-Rising 8th grade. Campers that need to attend Lunch Hour between 12:00 Pm. – 1:00 Pm. will have supervised lunch and outside time. Campers may pre-order a Skyhawk bag lunch or bring their own lunch from home. C803-726-6413 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School – Babysitting Certification Class
June 10, July 29. 9 am-2:30 pm. Rising 5th-12th graders. Join Kayla Balderson as she puts a creative, unique, one of kind spin on achieving your babysitting certification. The class provides hands-on practice in lifesaving techniques to young teenagers who are home alone, watching younger siblings, or babysitting so they are equipped with the skills and confidence to act in an emergency. Students will learn basic first aid and infant and child choking rescue and CPR. Students also receive instruction on how a child’s age affects how to care for them, how to prevent problem behavior, how to change diapers, when to call someone for help and more. $220.The tuition fee includes the class, course materials, and certification card. 803-726-6413 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School – Kids Fun Night!
June 17, July 1, July 15, July 29. 6-10 pm. Rising PK-6th graders. Children attending on each scheduled Kids Fun Night! will experience a variety of fun and planned interactive activities that they will absolutely enjoy! On these fun evenings, children will be provided with dinner and drink. Children must register at least one week prior to attending a scheduled Kids Fun Night! as late registrations will not be accepted. $30 per date (dinner and drink included). 803-726-6413 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School – Fancy Nancy
June 13-17. 9 am-noon. Rising PK-1st graders. Come and experience everything posh (that is a better word for fancy)! From dressing up to minding your manners come and join the festivities! Mrs. Traci Waite will engage all the “young ladies” this week with a wonderful array of crafts, activities, games, and the little life lessons that you want all little girls to learn. $160. 803-726-6413 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School – American Girl Friends & Me!
June 20-24. 9 am-noon. Rising PK-4th graders. Come to Summer Camp with your American Girl Doll and get ready to have fun! Join Mrs. Traci Waite and her friends Julie, Kaya, Rebecca, Kit and McKenna as we read their books, play games, make crafts, and have fun themed party days like spa day, pajama day, and of course a tea party. $160. 803-726-6413 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School – Kindness Camp
June 20-24. 9am-noon. Rising 5K-6th graders. Join Mrs. Balderson for a week of fun! Each day will have a different theme and new activities. You won’t want to miss this exciting week full of different activities. $165. 803-726-6413 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Hawk Ridge Camp
June 6-10, June 13-17, June 20-24, June 27-July 1, July 11-15, July 18-22, July 25-29, Aug. 1-5. Ages/Grades: 3-4 years old, rising 5K-1st, and rising 2nd-6th graders. Hammond’s Hawk Ridge Camp is designed to provide campers from 3 years old to rising 6th graders with a summer full of fun, age-appropriate activities and a variety of hands-on enrichment opportunities while building self-esteem through positive interactions. Each camper will have the opportunity to experience a variety of field trips and field studies as well as swim lessons, music, theatre, art, sports, outdoor adventures, and much more! $185 full day per week; $100 half day per week; $50 per day. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Introduction to Hammond Lower School
July 18-22, 9 am-noon. Rising PK–4th graders. Are you new to Hammond School? Nervous about coming to a new school? This is the camp for you! This camp is custom-designed for fun. An introduction to all of the wonderful things we do at Hammond. We will be footloose and fancy-free traveling through all of the different areas that involve a normal day at Hammond School. Enriching literature and art activities are incorporated each day as we explore all that the Lower School is about. So don’t forget your sunglasses and get ready for a bright and adventurous week! $160. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Heathwood Hall
The private school Heathwood Hall typically offers a staggering number of classes and camps in the summer. More info can be found at at heathwood.org.
Katie & Irwin Kahn Camp Gesher
June 13-Aug. 12, ages 4-14. Campers will participate in a range of activities based on new weekly themes such as Weather, Science, and Community. Activities may include sports, games, arts & crafts, and more. Swim lessons are included 4 days a week. Single week session campers $240/$220 JCC Members, 2+ weekly session campers $220/$200 JCC members. Sessions do not need to be consecutive for the multi-session discount. There is a 5% sibling discount. Extended day available for an additional fee. Contact: Danielle Glass, Katie & Irwin Kahn Jewish Community Center, 306 Flora Drive. jcccolumbia.org, 803-787-2023.
North Trenholm Baptist Church
Located in Forest Acres, this church typically offers its WinShape Camps in June. There’s sports, recreation, arts and religion as part of this camp. More info can be found at northtrenholm.org.
Richland District One
The local school district hosts a wide range of summer camps and classes across a variety of disciplines most summers. More info can be found at richlandone.org.
Richland Library
The local library system offers a range of educational camps for kids across a wide age range. Info can be found at richlandlibrary.com.
Shandon Weekday School
Serving infants through 4K children, the Shandon Weekday School offers full-day summer camps. More info can be found at shandonweekdayschool.net
USC Carolina Master Scholars Adventure Series
June 12-17, July 10-15: Rising 6-9th grade. June 5-10, June 19-24, July 26-1: Rising 9-12th grade. Step right up for a summer of fun and exploration! The Carolina Master Scholars Adventure Series offers weeklong camps at UofSC in Columbia for academically talented rising 6-12 grade students. Subjects include computer gaming, graphic and digital design, 3D printing, robotics, information technology, engineering, forensic science, law and crime, geography, creative writing, culinary arts, business, pharmacy, and medicine. discover.sc.edu/youth.
YMCA of Columbia
When kids experience Y Camp, they experience something new every day. Like the power of a positive mentor, the confidence that comes from trying (and succeeding!), and the importance of healthy, long-lasting friendships. Of course, they don’t know this – they just think they’re having a whole lot of fun! From water activities and sports to creative arts, each day is packed with age-appropriate activities, new friends, and personal growth. In addition to traditional and specialty camp activities, we are uniquely devoted to physical activity, water safety and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics) education. The Y’s environment strives to foster your child’s mind, body, and spirit. columbiaymca.org.
Downtown YMCA
1447 Hampton Street, (803) 799-9187. Traditional Camp will be offered at select Richland One schools. $30-$130. columbiaymca.org.
Jeep Rogers Family YMCA
900 Lake Carolina Drive, (803) 451-8439. Traditional, Half Day Sports, Preschool, and Teen Camps. $60-$235. columbiaymca.org.
Northwest Family YMCA
1501 Kennerly Road, (803) 407-8007. Traditional Camp. $145-$185. columbiaymca.org