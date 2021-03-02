Traditional and Multidisciplinary: Summer Camps 2021

Bethel Christian Camp
June 27-August 7, ages 7-16. Overnight camp. Archery, riflery, swimming, zip-line, climbing, Bible time and much more. $279 (Middler, Junior), $289 (Teen). 803-926-5511. 750 Boy Scout Rd. bethelchristiancamp.org.
Camp Chatuga
June 13-July 18. Multiple Sessions. Ages 6-16. A traditional summer camp for boys and girls. Owned and operated by the same family since 1956, Chatuga fosters lifelong memories and friendships in a wholesome, family-oriented community. Session options range from three days to four weeks. Campers choose from more than 30 incredible activities including horseback riding, water-skiing, BMX bikes, arts/crafts, outdoor living skills, archery, animal care and sports. $990-$4110. 291 Camp Chatuga Rd., Mountain Rest. campchatuga.com.
Camp Gesher
June 4-Aug. 28. Ages 4-rising 9th graders. Weekly day camp. Through values-based character education, campers will form a positive relationship with and learn about Jewish life and world cultures, swimming and fitness, arts and crafts, nature and gardening, drama and music, team sports and informal group games. $180-$260. 803.787.2023 x 210. Katie & Irwin Kahn Jewish Community Center: 306 Flora Dr. jcccolumbia.org.
Camp Gravatt
June4-Aug.15. Grades 1-11, families Camp Gravatt is a faith-based, co-ed, overnight camp located in Aiken County, South Carolina. Platform tents and screened cabins that make up the campers’ living area are nestled among 270 acres of beautiful pine trees, hardwoods, lakes and ponds. $145-$1255 803-648-1817. 1006 Camp Gravatt Road, Aiken. campgravatt.org.
Camp Kanuga
June 13-July 23, Grades 2-12. Camp Kanuga is a co-ed summer camp affiliated with The Episcopal Church and located in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Western North Carolina. $880-$2260. 828-692-9136.130 Kanuga Chapel Road, Hendersonville, N.C. kanuga.org.
City of Columbia — Weekly Camps
June 10-Aug. 9. Ages 5-12. Children participate in a variety of theme-related crafts and activities. Camps are open to both city residents and non-city residents. $55 per week, with a one-time activity fee of $55 due upon registration. Available at many camps throughout the city. columbiasc.net/parks-recreation.
City of Columbia — Teen Camp
June 10-Aug. 9. Ages 13-17. $55 per week, with a one-time activity fee of $55 due upon registration. KMB Booker Washington Heights Community Center, 2611 Grant Avenue. 803-545-3100. columbiasc.net/parks-recreation.
Hammond School — Alphabet Boot Camp
June 14-18, July 19-23. 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: Rising PK–1st. The letters of the alphabet can seem daunting at first for a young child. Whether you have just learned the letters, or have known them for a while, reviewing letters and sounds throughout the summer is the best way to help children retain what they have learned and become more confident with what they know. Join us as we practice letter recognition (capital and lowercase), letter sounds, and more using play-based, hands-on, multisensory resources to engage and enrich their learning experience. Tuition: $150. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — English Splash
June 21-25, July 12-16. 1-4 p.m. Grades: Rising 7th-8th. Short stories, Mrs. Schuch’s favorite genre to teach, will be the basis for the curriculum. We will analyze the literature together in class. The course will also address vocabulary, parts of speech, and sentence dissections. Students will complete two pre-writings: an outline for a 3.5 essay and a plan of approach for a short story. All students have the option to create a rough draft for either or both writing assignments in class. Tuition: $150. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Flip Into Reading, Technology & Math
July 12-16, 19-23. 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: Rising 5K-1st. Come join Mrs. Jan Jenkins and Mrs. Kathie Schumpert! We’ll FLIP through some good books to brush up on reading skills; FLIP on the computer and have fun with technology; and FLIP a fact or two as we practice our math! Join us for important skill building in reading, math, and writing using games, technology, books and many other hands on activities. Tuition: $160. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Hawk Ridge Camp
June 7-11, June 14-18, June 21-25, June 28- July 2, July 12-16, July 19-23, July 26-30, August 2-6. Full-Day and half-day options available, Ages/Grades: 3-4 years old, rising 5K-1st, and rising 2nd-6th. Hammond’s Hawk Ridge Camp is designed to provide campers from 3 years old to rising 6th graders with a summer full of fun, age-appropriate activities and a variety of hands-on enrichment opportunities while building self-esteem through positive interactions. Campers are divided into three age groups: 3-4 years old, K-1st grades, and 2nd-6th grades. Each camper will have the opportunity to experience a variety of field trips and field studies as well as swim lessons, music, theatre, art, sports, outdoor adventures, and much more! Camp activities are carefully organized according to age group, are planned in advance, and provide hands-on interactive learning in a stimulating and safe environment. This program is designed to provide an opportunity in which campers can have fun, learn, relax, thrive, smile, laugh, make new friends, and make great memories at Hammond. Tuition: $185 full-day per week; $100 half-day per week; $50 per day. Please visit the Hawk Ridge Camp webpage on Hammond’s website (www.hammondschool.org) under Summer Programs, for additional information about this camp, hours and tuition. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Introduction to Hammond Lower School
July 19-23, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: Rising PK–4th. Are you new to Hammond School? Nervous about coming to a new school? This is the camp for you! Transition to a new school made easier by attending this camp with Kindergarten teacher Mrs. Traci Waite. Summer is a great time to be at school. Enjoy all of its treasures wrapped up for you at Hammond Lower School. This camp is custom-designed for fun. An introduction to all of the wonderful things we do at Hammond. We will be footloose and fancy-free traveling through all of the different areas that involve a normal day at Hammond School. Enriching literature and art activities are incorporated each day as we explore all that the Lower School is about. So don’t forget your sunglasses and get ready for a bright and adventurous week! Tuition: $160. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane.
Hammond School — Math Munch
August 2-6, grades: Rising PK-1st. Math Munch is for all budding mathematicians! We immerse the children in rich and multi-sensory activities using manipulatives and hands on activities to build your child’s math skill set. Through our activities, students will learn about basic addition and subtraction, graphing, telling time, fractions, word problems and money. Tuition: $180. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — PSAT/SAT Math Prep
June 21-25, July 26-30. 2-4:30pm. Grades: Rising 9th-12th, 2-4:30pm. Students will practice and study the types of problems they will see on the math portion of the PSAT/SAT. Each student should leave the program with increased knowledge of the mathematics portion on the PSAT/SAT, feeling confident, and a plan to improve his or her score. Tuition: $300. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Heathwood Hall — Cooking With The Counselor: Fun In The Kitchen (Just The Basics)
June 14-18, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades 5th-8th. Let’s cook together while learning the value of creativity in the kitchen. This virtual camp will feature instructional videos outlining basic kitchen techniques and recipes, followed by Google Meets where all campers can gather on screen to ask questions and practice together. Campers will then spend time in their home kitchens practicing what they have learned. Each day will focus on one or two specific techniques such as chopping or dicing, foundations of sauces, or baking basics. On the final camp day, campers will be given a list of ingredients and tasked with creating their own 2-course meal using those ingredients and the techniques they have learned throughout the week. Note to parents: A list of necessary ingredients will be sent the week before camp. Aside from general staples, the estimated price for ingredients is $25. Equipment needed: cutting boards, knives, pots and pans, etc. should be those found in most home kitchens. No special equipment will be necessary. $75. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Cooking With The Counselor: Holidays In July
June 19-23, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades 5th-8th. $100. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Disney’s Girl Power
June 21-25, 9am-noon. Grades: K-2nd. This camp will focus on amazing female characters for our young girls. Elsa, Moana, Tiana, Rapunzel and more! Each day we will learn about one of the *famous* female Disney characters. We will do crafts and games that support that character. $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall —Five Paragraph Essay Writing
July 19-23, grades 7th-9th. In this course, students will learn how to improve their writing skills for the essential form of writing in high school and college, the 5 paragraph essay. When it comes to writing essays in high school and college, we all need a place to start.Think of the five-paragraph essay as just that. Some students may find this to be a simple process, while others may spend a greater amount of time understanding this fundamental building block of high school and college writing. The core elements of the essay, the thesis, the body, and the conclusion, will all be at the center of this camp. Students will learn the best strategies and skills essential to becoming a successful essay writer and how to adapt the 5 paragraph essay in longer, more in-depth, papers and essays. Students will learn the ins and outs of the basic form of essays in high school and college, the 5 paragraph essay. Students will learn the best strategies and skills in essay writing. Students will also learn how to approach the core elements of an essay, the thesis, the body, and the conclusion. $175. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Flow Into Fifth
July 26-30, grade: Rising 5th grade. Flow from fourth…. Right into fifth! Rising 5th graders from Heathwood will be introduced to the 5th grade area in the Nord Middle School building, learn about expectations and procedures, and get a sneak-peek at grade level and school-wide activities for the coming year. Attention to writing and reading will be a key feature of this class to equip students with all the tools they need to be successful in Middle School. Students may also focus on summer reading responses. $250. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Foundations for Freshman Year
July 12-16, 19-23, 9am-noon, grade: 9th. The freshman year is a challenging one for many students, and those who begin ninth-grade English with a strong foundation are much more likely to succeed. This course is designed to strengthen the skills and study strategies necessary to succeed in 9th-grade Composition and Literature. It should be especially helpful for students who have experienced difficulty with reading or writing assignments in the past and for those who feel intimidated by their summer reading assignment. We will spend about half of our class time reading and will try to finish reading and discussing at least one of the two assigned summer reading books. We will devote the rest of our time to developing skills and strategies for reading and writing about literature. (Note: This course is designed to last two weeks, but if you prefer, you may sign up for only one of the two weeks.) Enrollment limited to 15 students. $250. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Geography Of The Bible
June 8-25, 1-4 p.m. Grades: 9th-12th. In this course, students will go in-depth on the geographic locations mentioned in the Old and New Testaments of the Bible. This course will look into the known historical events in and around those locations at the time and how they correlate with the events detailed in the Bible. This will include political, social, and military conflicts in these areas around the given times of the Biblical events. Students will be given historical points of reference to such events as the Exodus of the Jews from Egypt, Kings David and Solomon, and the various locations mentioned during the life of Christ. $400. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Jump Start to Geometry and Algebra II
July 26-30, 9 a.m.-noon. This math camp is designed for students to review key concepts from Algebra I to prepare them to be successful students in Geometry and/or Algebra II. Students will participate in a google meet format for live, interactive instruction for 3 hours daily. Give your student the best jump start for Algebra II or Geometry by brushing off the math cobwebs and getting the math brain back into gear for the school year. Instructional focus will review linear functions, systems of equations, factoring, polynomials, and quadratics. Prerequisite - completion of Algebra I. Students will need online access for google meets and a graphing calculator. (MUST have completed Algebra I). $250. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Kindergarten Sneak Peek
July 26-30, grade: Kindergarten. Come have some fun with Mrs. Schafer and Mrs. Stevenson! You’ll get a special peek into all the fun that happens when you become a kindergartner. We’ll play games, act out stories, make play-doh, tinker, experiment, and explore our classroom centers. Also, students will help to make the August calendar for all of their incoming classmates, and will become familiar with the some of the routines of our day - including math and reading games!$150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Little Yogis
July 12-26, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: 3rd-5th. Campers will begin each day with outdoor yoga and a mindful nature walk around our spacious campus. After exercising, the children will explore outdoor games and puzzles, nature journaling, arts and crafts, mindful coloring and more.$275. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Peace Baby
June 28-July 2, 1-4 p.m.Grades: K-3. Montessori teacher Carla Moore will guide students through the path to becoming a peacemaker using hands-on and engaging activities. Campers will learn about peacekeepers around the globe, explore feelings and conflict resolution skills using read aloud books, songs, yoga, art, role playing, and structured play. Students will make and take home projects each day. $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Philosophy (Online)
June 7-July 30, grades: 10-12. This course begins with a look at Socrates and asks similar questions of 6 famous philosophers who thought that philosophy was for everyone, and not just university professors and students. We will ask Socrates, Epicurus, Seneca, Montaigne, Schopenhauer, and Nietzsche a series of questions, beginning with “is there really such a thing as happiness, and if so how do we acquire it?” We will also take a look at what it might mean to be “good” and delve into how one might weather the headwinds of life. $400. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Prepping for Algebra
July 26-30, 9am-noon. grades: 7-9. Do you have a child who is getting ready to take Algebra for the first time? Summer is the time to enhance their math skills. Prepping for Algebra is the perfect camp to review all pre-algebra skills, as well as computational skills. Middle School teacher, Liza Johnson, will help your child build the foundation they need to be “prepped” for Algebra. $165. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall —Prepping for Middle School Math
July 19-23, grades: 5-6. Fractions, decimals, and computation, OH MY! Summer is the perfect time to review the math skills needed to be successful in Middle School. Heathwood Middle School teacher, Liza Johnson, will help your child build the foundation needed to be ready for math during the middle years. $165. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall —Public Speaking
June 28-July 2, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: 5th-8th. Public speaking can be an exhilarating, confidence-building experience that can help you in the classroom, at work, and in daily life. In this collaborative camp, participants will not only study the qualities of gifted orators throughout history, but they will also work together in a positive environment to give and receive constructive feedback to sharpen one another for a variety of settings. Students will be pushed to remain poised when under pressure, learn stress-relieving techniques, and even play devil’s advocate. Students will develop the communication skills necessary to be more successful in the classroom, the office, and in daily life. The goals for this camp involve better one to one communication, without a screen in between, and a better understanding of how to communicate and present to a group. $175. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — SAT Prep Course
July 19-23 9 a.m.-noon. grades: 9-12. Heathwood Hall is offering a summer test-prep course designed to prepare juniors and seniors for the upcoming SAT. The program will be taught by Mr. Rip Blackstone and Mr. Elisha Sircy, using the successful Applerouth Prep system.This course is significantly less expensive than many other test-prep programs, and offers the added benefits of venue (right here at Heathwood), dynamic instructors, and free, on-line prep help for students to practice between sessions and after the class is over. $575, including materials fee. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Soar Into Sixth
July 26-30, 9 a.m.-noon. Grade: 6th. Soar into sixth grade with all the skills you will need to be successful here at Heathwood Hall! This camp will focus on grade-level expectations and procedures, and provide a sneak peek at the content covered in sixth grade. We will also concentrate on writing, reading comprehension, and other 6th grade-level skills. Students will also have time to focus on their summer reading. This camp will be taught remotely in the event campus is closed throughout the summer. $175. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — A Sprinkle Of Summer Service
July 12-16, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: 1st-5th. During this camp we will focus on a different local Organization/Club/Group in Columbia that provides services to the people of the Columbia area. We will do a service project each day for that organization. Example: One day we may learn about the local animal shelter and will make dog toys or dog treats for the animals. $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Wacky World Of Fun
July 26-30, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: EC3-EC4. Each day of this camp is custom-designed for fun! Early Childhood Teacher Leyden Hane, has designed a different theme for each day. Whether it’s blasting off to outer space or digging for buried treasure children will be exposed to creative literature, exciting art activities and friendship-building skills to make this camp a week to remember! $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Mythology
June 7-July 30. Grades: 10-12. Our mythology class examines the classic themes common to most systems - e.g., the hero’s quest, the creation and destruction of the world - while we read stories from cultures throughout the world, seeking to understand both commonalities and differences amongst and between disparate cultures. Our goal is to come to a better understanding of the reasons that cultures that seem, on the surface, to be quite different tend to ask – and try to answer – the same questions about life. $400. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Irmo-Chapin Recreation Commission
Offers a wide variety of camps at its parks across multiple disciplines. Check icrc.net for options and dates.
Northside Baptist — North West Adventure Camp
June 14-August 13, grades 5K-rising 8th Grade. Daily activities include academically focused club time, exciting weekly themes and activities, indoor and outdoor playgrounds and recreation fields, weekly field trips to local kid friendly attractions, pool and water days, and daily Bible lessons. Daily nutrition includes breakfast, two snacks, drinks and lunch. The weekly rate is $130 per child per week and $120 per sibling per week.The daily rate is $40 per child per day. No minimum attendance is required. (803)957-7065. 742 Kitti Wake Drive, West Columbia, SC.www.northsidebaptist.org.
Pawmetto Lifeline — Fur Friends
Learn about pet ownership combined with valuable lessons about the humane treatment of domestic animals. Pawmetto Lifeline has not yet announced their Summer 2021 programs. 803-465-9173. kdeas@pawmettolifeline.org. Pawmettolifeline.org.
Richland County Recreation Commission
The Recreation Commission offers summer programs which provide children with unique and affordable opportunities. They will enjoy fun activities such as swimming, field trips and creative arts and crafts projects in a safe environment with trained staff. The Recreation Commission has not yet announced their 2021 Summer program schedule. http://richlandcountyrecreation.com/summer-camps/ .
Summer PAALS Camps
Palmetto Animal Assisted Life Services hosts camps covering topics such as animal care to reading comprehension. They have not yet released their 2021 Summer camp schedule. paals.org/summer-paals.
YLI Summer Camps — 4-H Summer Camp
June 20-Aug. 76(various sessions; ages 8-14); July 5-8, 9-12, and 26-29 (ages 6-9). A South Carolina tradition for more than 50 years, 4-H Summer Camp offers traditional camp activities. Includes team sports, water sports, paintball, archery, nature hikes, a ropes course and climbing tower, arts and crafts, a talent show and more. Mini-camp session for younger, first-time campers. $450-$6154h@ylicamps.com. 4hsummer.camp.
YLI Summer Camps — Adventure Summer Camp
June 6-Aug. 6 (various sessions). Ages 10-16. Wilderness adventure awaits you at Adventure Summer Camp at Camp Hannon. Enjoy rock climbing, canopy tour, whitewater rafting and more — all in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of North and South Carolina. $670-$690. adventure@ylicamps.com. Adventuresummer.camp.
YLI Summer Camps — Camp Sewee
June 6-Aug.6 (various sessions; ages 8-14); July 26-31 (ages 13-16). Located on the Intracoastal Waterway approximately 20 miles from Charleston, Camp Sewee offers an example of how a coastal ecosystem functions. With salt marsh areas, a freshwater pond and wildlife refuge, campers get an up-close look at a wide variety of marine plants and animals. $700-$720. seweesummer.camp. sewee@ylicamps.com.
YLI Summer Camps — Camp Voyager
June 6-July 9 (co-ed), sessions June 20-25, July 11-16, July 25-30, and Aug. 2-7 are for boys. Over the course of a fun-filled week at Clemson University YLI Headquarters in Pickens, SC, campers will test their creativity and problem-solving skills. Here, kids are celebrated for their STEM passions, build lasting friendships with like-minded kids, and are challenged to build resiliency and autonomy. Whether campers are conquering the vertical playground, soaring in the air on the zipline, exploring virtual reality with Oculus Quest, inventing with Little Bits, or piloting an Inductrix Drone, Camp Voyager is sure to be an adventure like no other. $585-$605. voyagersummer.camp
YLI Summer Camps — Camp Wildlife
June 6-Aug. 6 (various sessions). Ages 8-16. With shooting sports, ATVs, fishing and more, Camp Wildlife offers a chance to experience the great outdoors like never before. With activities based on age and experience, our exceptional outdoor programs promote self esteem and self reliance. Campers bunk in yurts and earn their hunter education certification. Prices vary based on level. wildlife@ylicamps.com.
YMCA of Columbia
YMCA of Columbia camps offer a mix of fun and educational activities aimed at improving kids’ well-being. Our program centers on three areas proven to impact kids’ development: friendship, accomplishment and belonging.Campers will learn and master skills that help them realize their passions, talents and potential, build friendships with new friends and staff role models, adding to their well-being, help them feel like they belong so they feel safe and welcome and free to express their individuality. Info on the YMCA’s Summer 2021 programs is coming soon at https://columbiaymca.org/programs/summer-camp/