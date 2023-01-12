To-Do List (Jan. 18-24): Orchestras, apocalypses fill out the calendar this week

TRIBUTE
Zoso
Taking their name from the moniker fans bestowed on Led Zeppelin’s greatest (and un-tiled) 4th album, Zoso opts for a full-nostalgia assault with band members replicating the look and sound of the hard rock era’s defining foursome. Where Zoso diverges from the tribute band script is in their extended jam sessions that stretch out beloved tunes like “Kasmir” into shape-shifting folk/world music/psychedelic epics that capture Zeppelin’s power and unpredictability. Tickets for the January 19 show are $16. More info at thesenatecolumbia.com PAT MORAN
COMEDY
Tom Papa
Longtime comedian and radio personality Tom Papa is set to break his critically-acclaimed standup performance to Harbison Theatre this Friday, January 20th. Papa, who has a slew of film and television credits in addition to his own Sirius XM radio show and contributions to public radio institutions like Wait, Wait Don’t Tell Me and A Prairie Home Companion, began his standup career in earnest in the 1990s and boasts five specials to his name, including his latest, What a Day!, for Netflix. Tickets are $40, show starts at 7:30 p.m. More info atharbisontheatre.org. KYLE PETERSEN
DRAG
Deep Fried Drag
When Gram Parsons launched alternative country in the 1960s with The Flying Burrito Brothers, did he foresee that he could become the model for drag performers in the 21st century? We say, why not? Alt country icons like Parsons, Emmylou Harris and Loretta Lynn in this freewheeling tribute to Y’allternative country from male and female drag professionals like Onya Nerves, King Perka $exxx and Melody Grey. Tickets for the January 20 show are $10. More info at newbrooklandtavern.com PAT MORAN
CLASSICAL
Beethoven at USC
USC School of Music faculty member Dr. Scott Price will be performing a selection of piano sonatas by a composer you may have heard of, Ludwig van Beethoven, on Sunday, January 22. A free show at the USC School of Music recital hall, this is a family-friendly and sensory friendly recital where audience members are encouraged to arrive late and/or leave early as needed. Music starts at 5 p.m. and runs to 9 p.m., more info atsc.edu. KYLE PETERSEN
ROCK
Candy Coffins, Damn The Sun
Best of SC music runners-up Candy Coffins will bring their nervy brand of post-punk to the Art Bar on Jan 21. They'll be joined by reunited, indie-rock anthemmakers Damn The Sun for an early show that costs just eight measly dollars. Charlotte blues-rockers It's Snakes and Clash-obsessed duo Vinyl Are My Pants will provide support. Doors @ 7, show @ 8. More info at artbarsc.com. ALEX GALBRAITH
ROCK
Goldpark
Nashville trio Goldpark excels at a distinctively 80s brand of alt-rock, layering their anthemic, charging guitars with dreamy synths and a sense of lush romanticism that positively gushes with potential. Say what you want about rock as a genre, but there’s still a chance of you-saw-them-when with a group with the pop smarts and widescreen appeal of these proverbial upstarts. Charleston emo outfit Newgrounds Death Rugby provides support this Sunday, Jan. 22 date at New Brookland Tavern. Tickets are $10, doors at 7:0 p.m. More info at Newbrooklandtavern.com. KYLE PETERSEN
PLAYS
Torch Song
'Torch Song" is Harvey Fierstein's look at the millieu in which he made his name. The play follows Arnold Beckoff as he moves through the LGBT New York City of the '60s and '70s. Groundbreaking at the time of its release, the play spoke frankly about the lives of gay men and was novel for the conservative life desired by its protagonist. See the three-parter on stage at The Workshop Theatre, one part of their ongoing tribute to Fierstein. Adult tickets are $22. More info is available at workshoptheatre.com ALEX GALBRAITH
ANIMATED SITCOMS
Mr. Burns, A Post Electric-Play
The Trustus' latest takes a remarkably simple concept (namely, that our mass pop culture would be a source of connectivity among strangers in a shattered world) and stretches it to interestingly absurd limits in this much-lauded play. The story follows a group of survivors in a future apocalypse gathering around to recall the "Cape Feare" episode of The Simpsons shortly after a global catastrophe. The play makes a series of jumps into the far future, showing how common histories and rituals can warp and change over time. Tickets start at $27. More info is available at trustus.org.
MUSIC
Ukraine Philharmonic Orchestra
This orchestra from the medieval city of Lviv has toured around the globe since being established over 120 years ago. Hear them for yourself when they come to South Carolina to play the Newberry Opera House. This performance of the The Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine also offers guests a VIP experience wherein they can learn more about the orchestra and the crisis in Ukraine. Proceeds from that special pre-show event will go toward relief efforts in the country. Tickets for the Jan. 22 show start at $75. More info is available at newberryoperahouse.com ALEX GALBRAITH