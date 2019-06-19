Here’s an unranked, alphabetical list of 50 other people who are powerful in Columbia.
Kassy Alia — CEO and founder, Serve and Connect
John Andoh — executive director, The COMET
Todd Augsburger — president and CEO, Lexington Medical Center
Jeff Ayers — executive director and board chair, SC Equality
Luther Battiste — attorney, Johnson, Toal & Battiste
Donald Beatty — chief justice, S.C. Supreme Court
Sue Berkowitz — director, South Carolina Appleseed Legal Justice Center
Beth Bernstein —S.C. House member
Vanessa Bialobreski — founder/partner and director of sales and marketing, F2T Productions, Management and Catering
Cindi Boiter — executive director, The Jasper Project
Mike Brenan — president, BB&T
Caitlin Bright — executive director, Tapp’s Art Center
Tracie Broom & Debi Schadel — owners, Flock + Rally, public relations firm
Richard Burts — owner, 701 Whaley
Micah Caskey — S.C. House member
Bob Coble — attorney, Nexsen Pruet; former Columbia mayor
Rosie Craig — developer and historic preservationist, R. MacFarlane Craig Historic Preservation
Byron Gipson — Democratic nominee, 5th Circuit Solicitor
Lisa W. Hailey — president and CEO, EdVenture
Robert Hughes — president, Hughes Development Corp.
Chip Jackson — Richland County Council
Lou Kennedy — president and CEO, Nephron Pharmaceuticals
Bill Kirkland — director, University of South Carolina Office of Economic Engagement
Marcus Lattimore — director of player development, University of South Carolina
Amanda Loveday — associate director, NP Strategy
Frank Martin — head coach, University of South Carolina men’s basketball
Sean McCrossin — owner, Drip, Drip on Main and Scoopy Doo
Ed McDowell — Columbia City Council member
Scott Middleton — CEO and founder, AgapeSenior
Tem Miles — West Columbia City Council
Bob Mundy — founder, Estates and Co.
Stewart Mungo — chairman, Mungo Homes
Sabrina Odom — executive director, North Columbia Business Association
David Pankau — CEO, BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina
Elise Partin — mayor, Cayce
Mark Plessinger — owner, Frame of Mind
Ben Rex — president, Cyberwoven
Antjuan Seawright — founder and CEO, Blueprint Strategy
Bill Shanahan — president and owner, Lexington County Blowfish
Diane Sumpter — founder, president and CEO, DESA, Inc.
Wim Roefs — co-founder and board chair, 701CCA, and artistic director, ArtFields
Tommy Stringfellow — CEO, Riverbanks Zoo and Garden
Joe Taylor — board member, South Carolina Transportation Infrastructure Bank
Jean Toal — former chief justice, South Carolina Supreme Court
Mike Tourville — owner, River Rat Brewery
JoAnn Turnquist — president and CEO, Central Carolina Community Foundation
Gary Watts — Richland County coroner
Tige Watts — president, Campaign Research + Strategy
Joe Wilson — U.S. House of Representatives
Craig Witherspoon — superintendent, Richland School District One