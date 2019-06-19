Here’s an unranked, alphabetical list of 50 other people who are powerful in Columbia.

Kassy Alia — CEO and founder, Serve and Connect

John Andoh — executive director, The COMET

Todd Augsburger — president and CEO, Lexington Medical Center

Jeff Ayers — executive director and board chair, SC Equality

Luther Battiste — attorney, Johnson, Toal & Battiste

Donald Beatty — chief justice, S.C. Supreme Court

Sue Berkowitz — director, South Carolina Appleseed Legal Justice Center

Beth Bernstein —S.C. House member

Vanessa Bialobreski — founder/partner and director of sales and marketing, F2T Productions, Management and Catering

Cindi Boiter — executive director, The Jasper Project

Mike Brenan — president, BB&T

Caitlin Bright — executive director, Tapp’s Art Center

Tracie Broom & Debi Schadel — owners, Flock + Rally, public relations firm

Richard Burts — owner, 701 Whaley

Micah Caskey — S.C. House member

Bob Coble — attorney, Nexsen Pruet; former Columbia mayor

Rosie Craig — developer and historic preservationist, R. MacFarlane Craig Historic Preservation

Byron Gipson — Democratic nominee, 5th Circuit Solicitor

Lisa W. Hailey — president and CEO, EdVenture

Robert Hughes — president, Hughes Development Corp.

Chip Jackson — Richland County Council

Lou Kennedy — president and CEO, Nephron Pharmaceuticals

Bill Kirkland — director, University of South Carolina Office of Economic Engagement

Marcus Lattimore — director of player development, University of South Carolina

Amanda Loveday — associate director, NP Strategy

Frank Martin — head coach, University of South Carolina men’s basketball

Sean McCrossin — owner, Drip, Drip on Main and Scoopy Doo

Ed McDowell — Columbia City Council member

Scott Middleton — CEO and founder, AgapeSenior

Tem Miles — West Columbia City Council

Bob Mundy — founder, Estates and Co.

Stewart Mungo — chairman, Mungo Homes

Sabrina Odom — executive director, North Columbia Business Association

David Pankau — CEO, BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina

Elise Partin — mayor, Cayce

Mark Plessinger — owner, Frame of Mind

Ben Rex — president, Cyberwoven

Antjuan Seawright — founder and CEO, Blueprint Strategy

Bill Shanahan — president and owner, Lexington County Blowfish

Diane Sumpter — founder, president and CEO, DESA, Inc.

Wim Roefs — co-founder and board chair, 701CCA, and artistic director, ArtFields

Tommy Stringfellow — CEO, Riverbanks Zoo and Garden

Joe Taylor — board member, South Carolina Transportation Infrastructure Bank

Jean Toal — former chief justice, South Carolina Supreme Court

Mike Tourville — owner, River Rat Brewery

JoAnn Turnquist — president and CEO, Central Carolina Community Foundation

Gary Watts — Richland County coroner

Tige Watts — president, Campaign Research + Strategy

Joe Wilson — U.S. House of Representatives

Craig Witherspoon — superintendent, Richland School District One

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation on our Free Times Facebook page.