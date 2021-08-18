Table Talk: Bar None’s Marty Dreesen on nearly 28 years in Five Points, COVID complications

[Editor’s Note: In this occasional series, a local food and beverage worker recommends a favorite restaurant and shares a meal with Free Times.]

By modern standards, Marty Dreesen isn’t the easiest man to reach. He doesn’t own a cell phone and doesn’t partake in social media.

He described it as “freedom” but said it without the type of judgement that often accompanies sentiments like these toward people who do use both — and acknowledged it's getting more difficult to conduct business without a cell phone. The lack of either is a fitting characteristic for the 59-year-old owner of Bar None — one of Columbia’s most unshifting bars, which makes its home in one of the city’s most often-changing districts.

It’s a theme that harkens to how he described starting the business, which came as he was a graduate student pursuing a degree in government and international studies. Dreesen was struggling to figure out his thesis after completing his coursework — a professor turned down a pitch on Cuban policy, saying it would take longer to finish than the professor would be around before retiring — and a friend asked him to start a bar.

Opened in 1994, Bar None has since grown to become the city’s signature late night bar and service industry worker haunt. Before COVID-19, it was open from happy hour until sunrise. It currently has more modest hours but, pending an extended hours permit renewal, will get back to it’s all-night ways.

“It’s almost like time stopped that day. I feel like I haven’t aged.” he reminisced. “I never had to worry about what I’m going to do, who I’m going to be.”

Dreesen and I met at Backstreet’s Grill on Devine Street for lunch on a particularly warm and humid day in August. It’s only a few blocks from Bar None, and that day his plans mostly included scrounging up supplies for the bar.

Dreesen ordered the reuben with a side of yellow mustard and a side salad, and paired it with unsweetened tea. I nabbed the cubano with coleslaw, and took it with sweet tea. It was one of a handful of times he’s been to Backstreets, which he said has been solid in his experience.

It’s the first restaurant to find a home in the location, he said. He explained that the previous businesses there — fine dining restaurant Tallulah — struggled to find its footing. It’s a good thing for the surrounding area, as Five Points doesn’t boast the most diverse lunch offerings outside the deli realm. He shared he had a tough time picking where to meet for a midday meal.

With a COVID resurgence, fueled by the delta variant, raising alarm bells in Columbia and throughout the state, Dreesen sarcastically said the upcoming fall semester is “going to be great” for business in the Five Points neighborhood. He lamented, if more neighborhood bars go out of business, that means his bar loses business as a result of workers no longer coming by after shifts.

It’s a frustration, too, as his thoughts on the pandemic oscillate between being pissed about the unvaccinated and trying to remain optimistic. He said, the more difficult things get, the more he tries to channel that positive mindset.

“It’s very sad because, I mean the state we’re in, the chips are going to fall where they may,” he said. “People are still going to come out but a lot of people won’t. My crowd is older so they’re going to be a little more hesitant.”

Despite his desire to get into foreign affairs, Dreesen ending up working in restaurants is apt. He grew up in South Dakota, where his family ran a truck stop and, later, a bar for 32 years. Getting into the business — which his parents said they’d never wish on anyone — fits him well.

He admitted he wonders what life would’ve looked like had he finished his thesis, and perhaps gotten a PhD somewhere. But Dreesen enjoys the work and interacting with people.

“I’m glad I didn’t do that,” he said. “I think Bar None has been an asset to the community. So many people have come in there over the years, a lot of good people, a lot of good stuff has come out of that. A lot of people getting married.”

“There’s freedom too, you know. It’s almost a profession without being a profession,” Dreesen added.

At the same time, he’s looking forward to the day it's over for him.

He doesn’t think he’d ever have issues selling Bar None and could maintain ownership of the building, collecting rent from a tenant. The 32 year mark his parents hit is what is really on his mind, though, as he looks towards the future.

“Of course you think about money, how much money do you need to retire or whatever? It’s marginal.” Dreesen said. “I just want to beat my parents’ 32 years.”