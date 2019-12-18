Surviving the Holidays: Columbia Tips to De-Stress the Most Wonderful Time of the Year

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. It’s also one of the most stressful, tiring and suffocating spots on the calendar.

Yes, the holidays are here. But there are better options for coping with the season’s more overwhelming moments than screaming silently into your balled-up tacky sweater.

To help you get through with minimal freakouts, Free Times has some suggestions for ways you can make the holidays go as smoothly as possible if you’re spending them in Columbia — places to go catch a movie or to escape for a nibble or sip, options to entertain the family, strategies for knocking out your holiday shopping, among other ideas.

We’re here for you, dear reader, and with our advice, we hope you can have, as Clark Griswold once once put it, the hap-hap-happiest holiday since Bing Crosby tap-danced with Danny f#!king Kaye. — Jordan Lawrence

Entertain the Family

We all know the drill. Christmas and New Year’s are approaching and the kids are out of school. Hanging out at the house and visiting with family might be fun for a while, but eventually the youngsters are going to want to get out and go do something. Here are a few options for families this season. As always, for more things to do — with kids or without — check out our online events calendar at free-times.com/events.

The EdVenture Children’s Museum at 211 Gervais St., directly in front of the South Carolina State Museum, remains a popular destination for families, particularly those with younger children. It’s got 92,000 square feet of interactive games and exhibits for youngsters. The museum is in the midst of its Holidays with EdVenture, with Santa and Mrs. Claus set to appear on Dec. 21 and Dec. 22. Those days will also feature a cookie-making workshop, holiday-themed stories and a chance for kids to write a letter to Santa. For pricing and other info, visit edventure.org/Columbia.

While it was not a profitable venture, the City of Columbia’s outdoor ice skating rink had become something of a holiday tradition in Columbia in the last half-decade. The city operated an outdoor rink each holiday season since 2012, and it was located on Boyd Plaza on Main Street for most of that time, with thousands of skaters hitting the ice each year. However, after Boyd Plaza went through a significant remodeling, the city rink moved to the parking lot of the suburban Columbiana Centre mall last year, and participation was not as robust. The city decided not to operate a rink this year, as it searches for another location for future holidays.

Though the city is not running an outdoor rink this year, those interested in ice skating can lace up their skates at the Plex HiWire in Irmo. Admission to the Plex rink is $7 on weekdays and $9 on weekends, with a $3 skate rental fee. Be sure to check the public ice skating schedule at plexhiwire.com/irmo/schedule, as the rink also hosts a number of hockey games and private events.

Are you even really a Columbian if you haven’t been to one of the multiple productions of The Nutcracker during the holidays? If you want to be a part of the tradition, you still have a chance. Columbia City Ballet has three remaining performances of the classic at the Koger Center: 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 21 and 3 p.m. on Dec. 22. Visit columbiacityballet.com/production/nutcracker for details. — Chris Trainor

To Harbison or Not to Harbison?

In the Midlands during the holiday season the question usually comes up: “Will I, must I, can I get onto Harbison to get my shopping done this year?”

If you have loved ones who just have to have the latest thing from Hollister or Forever 21, or if you just have the kind of shopping list that requires a bunch of big national retailers all in a row, Harbison Boulevard is going to be the No. 1 spot to get these things done in a single spree (which for some folks is one of the best parts of the season).

If you decide to dare the traffic to go there, the first tip is to time it right. Traffic in the area usually isn’t bad in the mid-morning. Even on Black Friday it wasn’t terrible for those who came early, so go ahead and get out there, or wait until after evening rush hour to go at night.

Also, if traveling to the area on I-26, choose your off-ramp wisely. One of the advantages that the Harbison district has over other top retail areas in the state is a variety of ways to get in. The main off-ramp at Harbison Boulevard can back up onto the interstate on a busy afternoon. Often it’s better to use Piney Grove Road to connect to the retail strip via Bower Parkway, though even that will back up a bit at the busiest times. Other ways to get into the area include using the Lake Murray Boulevard exit and then coming to Columbiana Centre mall from the back side, or coming via St. Andrews Road to the west end of Harbison. There also is COMET bus service to a stop in the Walmart parking lot.

Once you get there you need to park, which can be a challenge during the holidays, especially when folks are crowding into Columbiana Centre. The mall knows that parking is one of the issues that is a pain point for customers, according to general manager Mackenzie Fontaine. Employees are encouraged to park in the far outer lots to leave room for shoppers, Fontaine says, and the mall also offers a “self valet” option: some spaces close to the entrance are reserved for those willing to pay for better parking — $5, available through Dec. 30.

Time your trip well, pick a good route and be prepared to walk a bit from your parking space. And pack your patience. — Mike Fitts

Or Shop Local Instead

Finding gifts for everyone on your list this holiday season doesn’t require doing battle with Columbia area mall crowds.

Locally owned businesses in the Capital City and surrounding towns stand ready to offer shoppers an alternative to the big box and national retailer offerings.

For those that prefer the one stop shop, Saturdays on Main Street offer the perfect opportunity. Vendors hawking wares line the streets for the Soda City Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or consumers can pop into one of a number of stores around the Main Street District — like Uptown on Main, where you can get your gift customized with your loved one’s initials.

Leading up to Christmas, some of the gifty vendors outside at the weekly street fair will include candlemakers, like 19 Acre or Seminole Candles; a number of jewelry makers, like Sylvan Smith and Hermana Luna; and handbag makers, like Nana by Sally and Uniquely MC. Johnson Hollow will be on site with handmade woodwork, and Odd Bird can help those with bookworms on their lists.

In the heart of the Five Points neighborhood village lie several men’s and women’s clothiers, as well as the longtime gift shop, Gibson’s. Papa Jazz Record Shoppe has the vinyl for music lovers. And the Gourmet Shop can set your family chef up with high-end cookware and more.

If you don’t find what you’re looking for in Five Points, head up the hill on Devine Street to hit up a number of women’s and children’s clothing stores. An outpost of the Charleston-born Half-Moon Outfitters is there if you’re shopping for an outdoor enthusiast, as is Salty’s Board Shop.

Other more far-flung options include Forest Acres, where a number of women’s and children’s clothing stores, like Coplon’s, are situated around Trenholm Plaza. North of Elmwood Avenue on Sumter Street lies A Taste of the South, where chocolate-dipped pecans are the hot commodity, but housewares and jewelery are also available. Or head across the Congaree River to West Columbia. There lie a handful of antique shops and clothing stores, the recently reopened Cigar Box smoke shop on State Street and the comics and records hub Scratch N’ Spin in Triangle City.

Avoid the crowds and support some local businesses? Sounds like a good deal to us. — Jessica Holdman

Escape for a Bite or a Drink

There may be no better time of year for food and drink as an escape than the holidays — when the family gathers for longer periods of time than anyone would like and the holiday spirit can start to nag us all the wrong way. Enter the Columbia bar and restaurant scene. It has more than enough places to stow yourself away while you gather yourself for another day in the seemingly neverending holiday season.

To find the best escape-worthy destination, regardless of time of day, I’d recommend structuring a day like so:

Caffeine has an unfailing way of soothing over many an agitated mind, so wake up early enough to sneak out of the house. Head to one of the city’s top coffee shops for a cup that is strong and tastes better than you family’s Folgers brand coffee. Go to Indah Coffee, where the shop roasts its beans and offers up a wonderful blueberry scone, or check out shops like Curiosity Coffee Bar and Drip Coffee, which offer up a huge variety of single-origin beans to try and their own collection of pastries. (The Five Points location of Drip is particularly attractive this time of year with University of South Carolina students largely gone for winter break; for a couple short weeks the college-adjacent neighborhood is a full-time refuge for adults).

If you couldn’t make it out during the morning, but can find a way to go for a midday bite, weigh yourself down with a barbecue sandwich. Try the D’Jango from Southern Belly BBQ in Five Points and pair it with a beer. It’s a heavy sandwich that will satisfy you, and, if things aren’t better when you return, it’ll knock you out for a couch nap. If barbecue isn’t your thing, head to Spotted Salamander Cafe and hope it’s a Tuesday or Thursday, meaning chicken sandwich or burger lunch specials.

In the evening, lose your worries over a cocktail or drink. Stick with the chilled out Five Points and check out Goat’s for a mid-priced drink in a curious, but lovely space with some decent food to pair with it. Or take advantage of one of the temperate days that are so frequent during a Columbia, and head to Hendrix for a high-end cocktail and take the air on the rooftop bar. If wine is more your speed, nerd out at the dimly lit Lula Drake, with its attentively curated offerings.

In the waning hours of the day slink out of your house and head to Menkoi Ramen House — open until 2:30 a.m. on the weekend at 10:30 p.m. on weekdays. Order a warming bowl of the restaurant’s spicy ramen, or, if spicy isn’t for you, try the tonkotsu ramen for a revitalizing and fulfilling broth. Afterward, you can quietly return to your brightly lit and decorated adorned home and slip into your bed, recharged for another — hopefully more bearable — day of the holidays ahead.

If you’re in need of an escape on Christmas Eve/Day, look to The Whig. The popular bar will be open on both nights, hosting its weekly Taco Tuesday — think school cafeteria hard shell tacos — starting at 4 p.m. Christmas Eve, and opening up at 5 p.m. with its full regular menu on Christmas Day. — David Clarey

Lights! Lights! Lights!

Maybe it’s because we’ve all seen National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation about 3,964 times now (Seriously, AMC seems to be running it on an endless loop at this point. Go check, I bet it’s on right now), but it seems our affinity for gazing at cartoonish amounts of holiday lights is growing bigger each year.

While there are certainly those among us who like to embrace their inner Clark Griswold by climbing a ladder and wrapping nearly their entire house in lights, it’s probably a good bit easier — on your back and your light bill — to load the kids in the car and go check out one of a number of professional holiday lights displays that are available in the Columbia area. You’ve certainly got options.

If you want to look at Christmas lights — like, more than a million Christmas lights — while also being in the general proximity of exotic animals, you could always check out the Lights Before Christmas at Riverbanks Zoo and Gardens. The zoo experience features, among other things, a 30-foot animated story tree, bonfires, a Holly Jolly Christmas parade on select nights and — through Dec. 23 — a chance to visit Santa Claus. The Lights Before Christmas is open 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 18 to 23 and Dec. 26 to 30. It’s $12 for adults and $10 for kids ages 2 to 12. Kids under 2 get in free. Visit riverbanks.org for more info.

Out at Saluda Shoals Park there is the Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission’s long-running Holiday Lights on the River, a dynamic drive-thru Christmas lights display that also offers opportunities for you to get out of the car for some activities. There are more than 400 animated light displays throughout the park (including one of Santa embracing his inner LeBron James and dunking a basketball). You can park the car and get hot chocolate and roast marshmallows, and there’s a hay ride around the park. (Strangely, there’s no hay on the hay ride, but who doesn’t like being pulled around on a barge by a tractor?) Holiday Lights on the River runs from 6 to 10 p.m. nightly through Dec. 31, and it’s $20 per car. Concessions and activities cost extra. Visit icrc.net for information.

The new kid on the holiday lights block has set up shop at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds. Carolina Lights is a drive-thru holiday lights show. If you’ve ever wanted to bask in the multi-colored glow of the holiday season while also being in the shadow of Williams-Brice Stadium, your time has arrived. Let the electric visage of Kris Kringle dull the pain of your memories of the Gamecocks’ woeful 2019 football season. Carolina Lights is $20 per car and is open nightly through Dec. 28 — 6 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 6 to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Visit scstatefair.org/carolina-lights for information. — Chris Trainor

Silver Bells? Try Silver Screens

The holiday season has always been one of the busiest times of year at cinemas, second only to summer in terms of drawing film fans out to the theaters.

It’s a time of year when studios unleash some of their biggest blockbusters (We see you, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, out Dec. 19) and some of their more prestigious awards bait pictures (We see you, too, Greta Gerwig-directed Little Women adaptation, out Dec. 25). There are 11 movie theaters in the Midlands, so chances are you can find something to your liking.

But going to the movies fits the holiday season in ways beyond just what is being shown on the screen. It’s an activity that’s perfectly suited for the whole family. Or for the person who wants to get away from the family for a couple hours.

With kids on break from school, sometimes getting everyone out of the house and away from their (potentially noisy) new games and toys can be a must during the holidays. Heading to the cinema is an activity pretty much everyone can agree on, but it can come at a (literal) cost. The truth is taking the whole family — and maybe a few extra cousins visiting for Christmas — out to the movies can be an expensive proposition.

But there’s an option in Columbia that’s a little lighter on the wallet: the Spotlight Cinemas discount theater at 527 St. Andrews Road. Tucked behind an old shopping center, this five-screen multiplex sells tickets for $3 for all shows, day and night. I still call it the “dollar theater” even though it costs $3 to get in these days. But that’s still a deal. Consider that, just three miles away at the Regal Columbiana Grande, adult evening tickets are $11. Sure, the movies are second-run at St. Andrews, but the kids won’t mind and the popcorn’s always hot. They’ve also got a skill crane game machine in there that is, shall we say, generous. Visit standrewscinemas.com for showtimes.

For those who might want to escape the cacophony of family and the hustle of the holidays for a couple hours, Columbia’s downtown arthouse, the Nickelodeon Theatre, will fit the bill.

The Nick is always smart with its booking, and the holidays are no different. For instance, as Free Times was going to press, the critically acclaimed Honey Boy, about a young actor’s rocky childhood with an alcoholic father, was playing, as was A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, the quiet-but-powerful examination of late children’s show hero Fred Rogers, which stars Tom Hanks. But the Nick also is leaning into the season with its Holly Jolly Hollywood series, which will feature the Ice Cube-Mike Epps comedy Friday After Next on Dec. 20.

With a steady mix of indie heavy hitters and Christmas favorites — not to mention a very solid beer and wine menu — the Nickelodeon’s a good place to hide out for a couple hours during the holidays. Visit nickelodeon.org for showtimes. — Chris Trainor

Get Active

When the holiday season rolls around every year, the meal that gets the top billing is the Thanksgiving feast. Deservedly so, it’s a hearty meal that packs your plate with mashed potatoes, turkey (or some other meat), casseroles and so on.

It’s delicious. And a complete, welcome debilitation of your afternoon energy. The hearty, heavy meal has led many a Thanksgiving diner and their bleary eyes to the couch, focusing on the football on the TV screen for moments before their eyes give up and close. This is a timeless Thanksgiving story, but it overshadows another, similar string of meals that stretch between Christmas Eve and the New Year. That sequence of days is filled with extravagant meals that can be just as joyously debilitating.

Feel no shame in this, but maybe some balance in the holiday season could do you right — go for a run or a leisurely stroll. Do it for you, do it for whatever reason you might find. There’s the family you need an escape from for an hour because (for the first time in a year) you’ve spent the last five days with them. You could even try getting a jumpstart on the horrible annual tradition of resolutions. Or maybe just do it to stretch your legs.

In Columbia, I run in the streets of Elmwood Park. It’s a historic neighborhood with its fair share of hilly streets. It makes for a decent run with better sights, if old houses are your thing. It’s easy enough to plot out a large square or route of some sort that makes up a convenient and short run.

If neighborhood streets aren’t your thing, head to the river. Many Columbians gush about the river walks — both the one on the Columbia side, in Riverfront Park, and the one shared by West Columbia and Cayce on the other side of the water.

If you’re feeling like taking it to another level, there’s at least one organized run/walk at the end of the year. The Cold Winter’s Day 5k is on Dec. 28 at 10 a.m. in Columbia. Check it out if you want to brave a morning run in 2019’s waning days. And if you really want to go for it, the Harbison 50k Ultramarathon is held on Jan. 4 — but maybe that one is better left for the resolutions. — David Clarey

Go See Some Hoops

There are certain sounds that are associated with the holidays.

Like the ringing of bells outside of stores as volunteers look to raise money for charities. Or the Christmas carols and songs that are ubiquitous on the radio and in the background at shops and restaurants. Or the “boom” of a Thunder Bomb firework from out in the street when your Uncle Jerry’s had too much eggnog.

Another sound that you can hear during the holidays in the Columbia area? The unmistakable squeak of sneakers on a basketball floor.

Holiday hoops — high school and college — are a tradition in the Capital City, and this year fans will have opportunities to catch games before and after Christmas.

On the high school level, Richland Northeast High School will once again play host to the Chick-fil-A Classic Holiday Basketball Tournament from Dec. 19 to 23. The long-running tourney — which began in 2002 — is legitimately one of the top holiday high school basketball events in the nation, welcoming teams from the Midlands and across the country. That will again be the case this year, as the Classic will feature a number of South Carolina teams — Keenan, Gray Collegiate, Dorman, Travelers Rest and others — as well as powerhouse programs from Georgia, North Carolina, New Jersey, Arizona, California and elsewhere.

More than 30 players who have participated in “the Chick-fil-A” (as it is called locally) have gone on to play in the NBA, including the Golden State Warriors’ Steph Curry, the New Orleans Pelicans’ Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram and the Atlanta Hawks’ Cam Reddish, among others.

Aside from tournament play, the Chick-fil-A will also have a slam dunk and 3-point contest on Dec. 20. For tickets and other information, visit chick-fil-aclassic.com.

Meanwhile, over at Colonial Life Arena, the University of South Carolina men’s and women’s basketball teams will have home games in the weeks surrounding Christmas and New Year’s.

Coach Frank Martin’s men’s team has been uneven in the early going this season, holding a 7-4 record in non-conference play — including an impressive 67-54 victory at rival Clemson. Despite some of the early losses — a home defeat at the hands of Boston University was particularly brutal — the Gamecocks have continued to get solid play out of flashy sophomore guard A.J. Lawson, who was averaging 16 points per game as Free Times went to press. The men will host Stetson at 3 p.m. Dec. 30 in their final non-conference game before heading into SEC play.

Meanwhile, Coach Dawn Staley’s women’s team has been doing what it usually does: win. Staley’s squad was 10-1 and ranked No. 5 in the Associated Press poll as Free Times went to press. The Gamecocks have been led by senior Mikiah Herbert Harrigan and freshman Aliyah Boston, each of whom are averaging more than 13 points per game. The women’s team will host Duke at 7 p.m. Dec. 19 and South Dakota at noon on Dec. 22. Visit gamecocksonline.com for tickets and other info. — Chris Trainor