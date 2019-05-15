Pools
The City of Columbia has two outdoor pools that open for the 2019 season on Memorial Day weekend – Saturday, May 25 – and stay open through Labor Day. Both pools are open for special extended hours on opening weekend.
Greenview Pool (6700 David St., 803-754-5223) features waterslides and much more – having been completely renovated a few years ago, it’s now a mini waterpark. The pool will be open this summer Monday 1-6 p.m., Tuesday-Friday 1-5:45 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sundays from 2-6 p.m. Mondays are free swim days.
The Olympic-sized pool at Maxcy Gregg Park (1651 Park Circle, 803-545-3100) will be open Monday through Thursday from 1 to 7 p.m., Friday from 1 to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from 2 to 6 p.m. Fridays are free swim days.
Meanwhile, the Drew Wellness Center (2101 Walker Solomon Way, 803-545-3200) has an indoor pool with a saline-generated filtration system, competition-sized and excellent for lap swimming, exercise classes and swim lessons alike, year-round. For a one time visit it’s $3 per child and $6 for adults under 50. Or if you’re looking to get your beach body tuned up you can pay $264 for a year’s membership (that’s the city resident rate), that also gets you access to the center’s other fitness and health amenities. State employees, veterans and people over 50 receive discounts. Visit columbiasc.net/drew-wellness/hours for hours of operation.
Visit columbiasc.net/parks-recreation for information on city programs that include beginner swim lessons, competitive swimming and aquatic exercises for old and young. Pool entry costs $3 for those under 13 and $4 for those 13 and older. Season tickets and group passes are available.
Richland County has four outdoor pools: Eastover Park (1031 Main St., 803-353-3175), Hopkins Park (150 Hopkins Park Rd., 803-783-6559), Trenholm Park (3900 Covenant Rd., 803-782-1976) and St. Andrews Park (920 Beatty Rd., 803-551-2225). The county’s pools open for the 2019 season on Monday, June 3.
Hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from noon to 6 p.m. Daily swimming fees are $2 for kids ages 3-12 and $3 for ages 13 and up. Information on swimming lessons is available at the pools.
Splash Pads, Spray Pools and Waterparks
Several City of Columbia parks have splash pads or spray pools, all of which are free. The season runs from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Spray pools at unstaffed parks will be turned on and off by recreation personnel upon request: Call Parks and Recreation at 803-545-3100 on Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Two city spray pools will be open from Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.
Lorick Park – 1600 Lorick Ave.
Pinehurst Park – 2300 Pinehurst Rd.
Several splash pads are open from Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 4 to 6 p.m.:
Edisto Discovery Park – 1914 Wiley St.
Emily Douglas Park – 2500 Wheat St.
Hampton Park – 117 Brandon Ave.
Heathwood Park – 800 Abelia Rd.
Melrose Park – 1500 Fairview Rd.
Sims Park – 3500 Duncan St.
St. Anna’s Park – 1315 Liberty Hill Ave.
The following spray pools will be available upon request:
Mays Park – 4100 Trenholm Rd.
Pacific Park – 200 Wayne St.
The Drew Park splash pad (2101 Walker Solomon Way) will be open Monday-Saturday from noon-8 p.m.
The spray pad at Roy Lynch Park (900 Abbeville St.) is user-operated and available from sunrise to sunset.
There are also several other splash pads and waterparks in the area:
The Town of Springdale’s Felton C. Benton Splash Pool and Park (corner of Platt Springs Road and Lee, springdalesc.com) is free and open to the public every day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Melvin Park Splash (370 A Eptings Camp Rd., Chapin, icrc.net) has a water spray-ground for kids open Monday through. Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Admission is $3 per person, and a 15-visit pass costs $40 – and can be used at both Melvin Park and Saluda Splash, both of which are operated by the Irmo-Chapin Recreation Commission.
Saluda Shoals Park (5605 Bush River Rd., 803-731-5208, icrc.net) has Saluda Splash, an interactive water playground with spouts, misting circles and water cannons. It’s open to the public for an additional $3 above the regular park admission; you can also buy a 15-visit pass for $40. The park is open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sesquicentennial State Park (9564 Two Notch Rd., 803-788-2706) has a state-of-the-art splash pad with 26 sprayers. Park admission is $5 for adults; $3.25 SC seniors; $3 for kids ages 6-15; and free for kids ages 5 and under. More at southcarolinaparks.com/sesqui.
Waterfall Junction at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden (500 Wildlife Parkway or 1300 Botanical Parkway, 803-779-8717) features a 3-acre play area with a 25-foot cascading waterfall and areas for splashing. The zoo is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon. through Fri., and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Visit riverbanks.org for pricing and more information.
Palmetto Falls Water Park is on Fort Jackson but open to civilians. The park houses two water slides, three pools and a lazy river stretching 800 feet. But it’s not the easiest place to access. Instructions and an application can be found at jackson.armymwr.com/programs/palmetto-falls-water-park.