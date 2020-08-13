State attorney general asks judge to invalidate Columbia gun laws

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson continues to take aim at a handful of gun laws passed by the City of Columbia in 2019.

The Republican Wilson has filed a motion asking a judge to invalidate the city gun ordinances in question, and deem them unenforceable. The attorney general's office filed the motion Aug. 11 in the court of common pleas in Richland County. The most recent legal maneuver was first reported by political site FITSNews.

The attorney general first sued Columbia back in January, initially hoping to have the matter argued in the state Supreme Court. Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, an attorney, had planned to argue the case personally if it had gone before the state's highest court. But the Supreme Court referred the case back to the lower courts. In April, the attorney general's office sued in the court of common pleas, and the two sides have been firing paperwork back and forth ever since.

The case in question challenges three ordinances Columbia City Council passed in 2019: one that prohibits the possession of firearms within 1,000 feet of a school; another that allows for the seizure of guns from individuals who have an extreme risk protection order against them, commonly known as a “red flag” law; and a third that added so-called “ghost guns” to the city’s nuisance laws. Ghost guns are homemade firearms that are made without a serial number.

Wilson has continued to argue that, with few exceptions, state law — not city or county regulations — takes precedence in regard to firearm regulations in South Carolina.

It's an argument again made in the Aug. 11 motion filed by the attorney general, in which he cites a section of state law that says, "no governing body of any county, municipality, or other political subdivision in the state may enact or promulgate any regulation or ordinance that regulates or attempts to regulate: The transfer, ownership, possession, carrying, or transportation of firearms, ammunition, components of firearms or any combination of these things."

The motion also cites a section of law that says that cities and counties in the Palmetto State do not have "the power to confiscate a firearm or ammunition unless incident to an arrest."

The city's 2019 gun ordinances "are invalid under state law and the Second Amendment. Therefore, the state respectfully requests that this court grant this motion and declare these ordinances invalid and unenforceable," the Aug. 11 motion reads.

Free Times has reached out to Benjamin for comment.

Benjamin and City Council have been aggressive on gun laws in Columbia. Aside from the aforementioned 2019 ordinances, in 2017 they passed a city ban on gun bump stocks — devices that can make a semi-automatic weapon perform like an automatic weapon. And the city's police department uses ShotSpotter, technology that notifies officers of the location of gunshots in near real time.

The city in 2019 got $745,000 in federal grant funds to use specifically to target gun crimes and establish a crime gun intelligence unit.