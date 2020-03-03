Sports & Recreation: Summer Camps Guide 2020

Brussel’s Gymnastics Camp
June 8-Aug. 18, ages: 4th-8th grade. A fun experience filled with free time in the gym, arts and crafts, an outdoor fenced in yard for play, cooking, and science. There are also field trips. $120 a week/ $30 a day. Military and First Responder Discounts offered on daily rates. 803-201-4994. 674 Lake Murray Blvd. brussellsgymnastics.com
Columbia Sailing Club — Adventure Sailing
June 22-26, July 6-10, July 13-17, July 20-24, ages 12-17. This course is designed for those who want to be on the water but are not necessarily interested in racing. Adventure Boaters will be introduced to a variety of boats including: Club 420, keelboat, Optimist, catamaran, Open Bic, and paddleboards. It will also explore navigation, boat mechanics, environmental awareness, and will take sailboat trips to local points of interest. This class is perfect for young people who love the water and want to experience it in a variety of ways. This is an inspired alternative to the conventional racetrack route and will build a foundation for lifelong sailors. $325 (member) or $425 (non-member). 803-781-4518 292 Shuler Road. columbiasailingclub.org
Columbia Sailing Club — Beginner Optimist
June 8-12, June 15-19, June 22-26, ages 7–15 years of age or less than 110 pounds. This course will teach the basics of rigging a boat, basic boat handling, sailing fundamentals, seamanship (knots, weather, etc.), sportsmanship, and water safety. A basic introduction to the sport of sailing. Instruction is done in Columbia Sailing Club’s single sailor Optimist sailboats. Sailors learn the basics of steering, trimming the sail, and balancing the boat in an exciting, hands on way. $325 (member) or $425 (non-member). 803-781-4518. 292 Shuler Road. columbiasailingclub.org
Columbia Sailing Club — Beginner 420
June 8-12, ages/weight: 12–17 years of age and 110 pounds or more. This course is for older and larger sailors who are new to sailing, or younger sailors with some experience but who are new to the Club 420 sailboat. Course includes basics of rigging a Club 420 sailboat, basic boat handling, seamanship (knots, weather, etc.), sportsmanship, and water safety. Instruction is done in Columbia Sailing Club’s Club 420 sailboats with two sailors per boat. $325 (member) or $425 (non-member). 803-781-4518 292 Shuler Road. columbiasailingclub.org
Columbia Sailing Club — Intermediate Club 420
June 15-19, ages 12-17 and 110 pounds or more. This course is for sailors who have completed the Beginner Club 420 course and want to continue their progress. Instruction is done in Columbia Sailing Club’s Club 420’s sailboats with two sailors per boat. By the end of the course, sailors will have been introduced to more advanced boat handling techniques. $325 (member) or $425 (non-member). 803-781-4518 292 Shuler Road. columbiasailingclub.org
Columbia Sailing Club — Intermediate Optimist/Open Bic
July 6-10, July 13-17, July 20-24, ages: 7-15 or less than 150 pounds. This course is for sailors who have completed the Beginner Optimist Course and want to continue their progress. Instruction is done in Columbia Sailing Club’s Optimists and Open Bic sailboats with one sailor per boat. By completion, sailors will be able to sail on all points of sail in most wind speeds, know all parts of the boat, and tie basic knots. The goal is to better prepare sailors for the Advanced Optimist/Open Bic program and future sailing. $325 (member) or $425 (non-member). 803-781-4518 292 Shuler Road. columbiasailingclub.org
Dawn Staley Basketball Academy — Little Gamecock Day Camp
June 8-11, grades: rising 1-5. Basketball fundamental camp for individual players designed to provide necessary skills foundation. Open to any and all rising 1st-5th grade girls and boys. Each day will be broken up into shooting, defense, passing, ball handling and footwork. Instruction will be provided by former and current Gamecock players. $150 half day, $225 full day. ready@mailbox.sc.edu. 803-777-8824. dawnstaleybasketballcamp.com.
Dawn Staley Basketball Academy — Individual Day Camp
June 22-25, grades: rising 6-12 (girls). This camp is designed to develop and teach basketball skills. The camp will emphasize fundamental basketball and overall player development. Daily instruction and stations will focus on dribbling, ball-handling, shooting, rebounding and defensive techniques. Campers will compete on teams in order to apply their individual skills to the team concept. $305. ready@mailbox.sc.edu. 803-777-8824. dawnstaleybasketballcamp.com.
EdVenture — Ed-lympics: Go for the Gold
July 13-17, July 27-31, ages 6-7. Run, jump, and bounce your way through EdVenture’s toughest competitions. What does it take to win the gold? Our young athletes will join the team to understand the physical and mental training, science behind nutrition, and recovery techniques professional athletes endure. Become a sports scientist as we conduct experiments to see what makes a true Ed-lympian. $195 per child, Members 15 percent off, Premier Members 20 percent off. 803-779-3100. 211 Gervais St. edventure.org.
Frank Martin Basketball Camp — Father/Son Camp
June 5-6, July 31-Aug. 1, grades: 4-12 (boys). Offered to fathers and their sons and is the complete Gamecock Basketball experience. In addition to learning from Coach Frank Martin and his coaching staff, participants will interact with the South Carolina basketball players and take part in behind the scenes tours of our facilities, to include the newly renovated Game Day Locker Room at the Colonial Life Arena. $275 for commuter / $450 for overnight. Frankmartinbasketballcamps.com.
Frank Martin Basketball Camp — Elite Camp
June 12-14, grades: 9-12 (boys). Provides team competition in the truest nature. All teams will have the opportunity to compete against other high school level teams. Three day rate: $650 per team / two day rate: $500 per team / one day rate: $275 per team. frankmartinbasketballcamps.com.
Frank Martin Basketball Camp — Individual Camp
June 15-18, grades: 4-12 (boys). Offers instruction by the basketball staff to help each camper improve his techniques on the court. Basic basketball principles are emphasized on an individual and team level. $180 for commuter / $225 for overnight. frankmartinbasketballcamps.com.
Frank Martin Basketball Camp — Garnet & Black Camp
July 6-9, grades: 4-6 (boys). Will feature skill development along with daily competitions. Campers receive a Gamecock T-shirt and camp basketball. $150. frankmartinbasketballcamps.com.
Frank Martin Basketball Camp — Little Gamecocks Camp
July 6-9, grades: K-3 (boys). Will feature the fundamentals of basketball. Campers receive a Gamecock T-shirt and camp basketball. $140 frankmartinbasketballcamps.com.
Gamecock Swim Camp — Starts, Turns and Breakouts
June 5-7, June 12-14, July 10-12, ages 8-18. Technique and Turns Camp will focus on body line driven technique, while introducing athletes to Olympic level drills and exercises. Swimmers will learn new techniques to make both their swimming and turns easier and faster. Our aim is to develop a more comprehensive swimmer so that they may have the technique to train at the highest level possible. $405 (commuters), $430 (residents). 937-287-6852. 1304 Heyward St. gamecockswimcamp.com
Gamecock Swim Camp — Technique
June 8-11, June 15-18, ages 8-18. Technique camp is designed to teach fundamental and advanced skills for all four strokes. Swimmers will learn new techniques to make their swimming easier and faster. Camp will focus on body line driven technique, while introducing athletes to Olympic level drills and exercises. We offer the technical camp as a chance for athletes to learn the ‘why’ behind the ‘what’. Our aim is to develop a more comprehensive swimmer so that they may have the technique to train at the highest level possible. $605 (communters) and $655 (residents). 937-287-6852. 1304 Heyward St. gamecockswimcamp.com
Gamecock Volleyball
Offers a variety of camps ranging from introductory to elite. gamecockvolleyballcamps.com.
Hammond School — Action, Cheer and Tumble: Tumbling Camp
June 15-18, grades: rising PK–8th. This camp is for PK-8th grade girls who wish to focus on the tumbling aspect of cheerleading. The girls will work in groups accruing to their ability level. All levels, beginners through the more advanced, are welcome and encouraged to attend. Tuition: $170. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Advanced Cheer Camp
June 1-5, grades: rising 6th–12th. Interested in more elite cheers, stunts and tumble? Come do a stunt and tumbling camp with some of our highest-level coaches, USC male cheerleaders, Francis Marion college coach, Top Gun silver medalists and see what cheer is like at the next level! Go-Ed stunting too. Come learn from the best! This camp is great for those wanting to make a high school, college or try out for an All Star team. Tuition: $130. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Adventure Sailing
June 22-26, July 6-10, July 13-17, July 20-24, ages 12-17. This course is designed for those who want to be on the water but are not necessarily interested in racing.
Adventure Boaters will be introduced to a variety of boats including: Club 420, keelboat, Optimist, catamaran, Open Bic, and paddleboards. It will also explore navigation, boat mechanics, environmental awareness, and will take sailboat trips to local points of interest. This class is perfect for young people who love the water and want to experience it in a variety of ways. This is an inspired alternative to the conventional racetrack route and will build a foundation for lifelong sailors. $425. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — All Sports Camp
July 13-17, grades: rising 1st–5th. Led by Hammond’s Lower School P.E. teacher and Soccer Coach Adrian Pinasco, this camp includes every game and sport imaginable and is aimed to develop a solid foundation basic sport skills and techniques. In addition, the All Sports Camp is designed for kids to learn not only how to play and perform at different sports, but also to learn sportsmanship skills, the concept of teamwork, and most importantly, have a ton of fun. Tuition: $135. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Baseball Camp
June 1-5, grades: rising 5K-8th. This week is designed for all new and developing players. Led by Hammond’s Athletic Director Jeff Barnes, this camp will emphasize the basics of hitting, fielding, throwing, and running the bases. Players will be separated based on age and/or skill sets. Campers should bring their own baseball glove and cap. Boys and girls both have a blast as Coach Barnes and his staff provide a wonderful balance of both instruction and fun. Campers love the last day of camp as they learn the proper technique of sliding on a large Slip N Slide. Tuition: $145. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Beach Party Dance Camp
June 1-5, grades: rising PK-4th Come catch waves of fun at our beach party dance camp! We will spend the day dancing to the songs of the summer and create crafts that will help us have fun in the sun. We will end the week with a beach themed dance performance. Tuition: $165.
803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Beginner Cheer Camp
June 1-5, grades: rising PK-4th Campers will focus on cheers, jumps, dances, tumbling and stunts. At the end of the week, campers will put together a routine to perform at a mini competition. Specialty awards and everyone earns a trophy. Also, each camper will receive a t-shirt and hair bow. Tuition: $130. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Beginner Club 420
June 8-12, ages/weight: 12-17 years of age and 110 pounds or more. This course is for older and larger sailors who are new to sailing, or younger sailors with some experience but who are new to the Club 420 sailboat. Course includes basics of rigging a Club 420 sailboat, basic boat handling, seamanship (knots, weather, etc.), sportsmanship, and water safety. Instruction is done in Columbia Sailing Club’s Club 420 sailboats with two sailors per boat. $425. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Beginner Optimist
June 8-12, June 15-19, June 22-26, ages 7-14 or less than 110 pounds. This course will teach the basics of rigging a boat, basic boat handling, sailing fundamentals, seamanship (knots, weather, etc.), sportsmanship, and water safety. A basic introduction to the sport of sailing. Instruction is done in Columbia Sailing Club’s single sailor Optimist sailboats. Sailors learn the basics of steering, trimming the sail, and balancing the boat in an exciting, hands on way. $425. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Football Camp
June 15-19. Varsity Football Coach Erik Kimrey will show campers what it takes to excel to make it on the gridiron. From the fundamentals of running, passing, blocking and calling plays, this clinic is action-packed. Of course, this camp will not require any individual equipment or full contact. This offering is open to both boys and girls. Tuition: $150. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Fun With Tennis
June 1-5, June 22-26, July 20-24, grades: rising 2nd-8th. Coach Doug Adams brings his years of professional experience to create an excellent learning environment for every player. Beginner and advanced players will be taught correct technique with strokes and learn tactics of play. Ball machines, games and drills, and tools will be used. Tuition: $165. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Golf Camp
July 13-15, 9 a.m. -noon. Grades: rising PK-5th. Campers have the opportunity to learn the basic skills of golf as well as to reinforce already developed knowledge of the game. Each camper will learn appropriate golf etiquette, history, and traditions of a lifetime sport. Golf clubs are provided to each camper at camp. Tuition: $125. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Heads, Shoulders, Knees and Toes
June 8-12, grades: rising PK-5K. Get your body moving through movement, fitness, music and yoga. Games and creative play are designed to strengthen the core muscles, balance and coordination as well as improve gross and fine motor skills. Tuition: $180. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Intermediate Club 420
June 15-19, ages 12-17 and 110 pounds or more. This course is for sailors who have completed the Beginner Club 420 course and want to continue their progress. Instruction is done in Columbia Sailing Club’s Club 420’s sailboats with two sailors per boat. By the end of the course, sailors will have been introduced to more advanced boat handling techniques. $425. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org
Hammond School — Intermediate Optimist/Open Bic
July 6-10, July 13-17, July 20-24, ages 7-15 or less than 150 pounds. This course is for sailors who have completed the Beginner Optimist Course and want to continue their progress. Instruction is done in Columbia Sailing Club’s Optimists and Open Bic sailboats with one sailor per boat. By completion, sailors will be able to sail on all points of sail in most wind speeds, know all parts of the boat, and tie basic knots. The goal is to better prepare sailors for the Advanced Optimist/Open Bic program and future sailing. $425. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Kids Fun Night
June 5 (Field Trip to Adrenaline Trampoline Park), June 19 (Movie Night-Pixar’s Soul) July 10 (Movie Night-Minions 2) July 24 (Movie Night-The Jungle Cruise), grades: rising PK-6th grade. A variety of fun and planned interactive activities. Children will be provided with dinner and drink. Children must register at least one week prior to attending a scheduled Kids Fun Night. Late registrations will not be accepted. $30 per date (dinner and drink included). 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org
Hammond School — Little Hawks Cheerleading Camp
July 27-31. 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: rising PK-4th. Come join the 2019 SCISA Cheerleading State Champs for Little Hawks Cheerleading Camp. Your future cheerleader will learn all about cheerleading from the best. Cheers, dances, jumps and more. Little Hawks cheerleaders also perform at halftime at the first home football game of the season. Tuition: $130. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Little Hawks Sports Camp
June 22-26, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: rising PK-3rd. This clinic offers young Hawks experience with fun games and sports at an age-appropriate level. “Sportsters” will spend time throwing and catching, running and jumping, bouncing and dribbling, as well as learn rules and games that promote these important motor skills. Tuition: $140. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Little Playmakers Basketball Camp
July 20-24. 9 a.m. = 12 noon. Grades: rising 2nd-5th. This camp is open to all skill and experience levels of rising 2nd through 5th grade boys and girls. Campers will improve upon the fundamentals of individual basketball skills as well as team game situational awareness. This offering is open to both boys and girls. Tuition: $130. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Mindful Fitness Club
June 8-12, from 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: rising 1st-5th. Get moving as fast as you can for a camp full of fitness and fun. Participants will play games, have spirited team challenges, and receive daily mindfulness badges. Tuition: $180. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Soccer Camp
July 20-24, from 1-4 p.m. Grades: rising PK-12th. Varsity Soccer Coach Adrian Pinasco brings 26 years of soccer experience to create a great learning environment for the young and the older player. Emphasis will be mainly on fundamentals and game play, but campers will also incorporate the basic tactics of the game and will work on developing a good first touch to control the ball, passing and dribbling skills, and shooting techniques to score more goals. The Soccer Camp curriculum is designed to challenge players at the decision making process (to become more intelligent), in addition to covering speed and agility aspects to become quicker with the ball. This camp is a must for the aspiring Hammond soccer star. Tuition: $135. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Heathwood Hall — Action, Cheer & Tumble Camp
June 8-11, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades Kindergarten to 8. This popular camp will focus on the tumbling aspect of cheer-leading in a fun, safe environment. All levels, from beginners to the more advanced tumbler, are encouraged to attend. Campers will be divided according to their skill level in order to ensure maximum learning opportunities. $170. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — All Star Gymnastics and Fitness
July 20-24, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades EC3-K. Intro to Gymnastics. Tumble, beam, and fitness. Games and crafts. $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Baseball Camp
June 8-12, 9 a.m.-noon, Grades 2-7. Enjoy a fun filled week of baseball instruction with Brian Buscher, Joey Pancake and other former college baseball players. Each camper (girl or boy) will get individual and group instruction daily through drills and games. Each player will be taught the fundamentals of throwing, catching, fielding, hitting and base-running Camper will also be given a Camp t-shirt. $200. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Boys Basketball
June 15-19, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades 3 to 8. Do you want to improve your basketball fundamentals? Defense, rebounding, ball-handling, passing and shooting will all be covered during this camp. Heathwood basketball coach and Athletic Director Jeff Whalen will expand your understanding of the game via half-court and full-court situations. $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Boys Lacrosse
June 8-12, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades 5-10. Heathwood Lacrosse Coach Landon Nott will be hosting the 2019 Summer Lacrosse camp with the help of Penn State attackman Joe White, Washington and Lee midfielder and face off specialist Jed Londrey, and South Carolina Club Lacrosse defender Andrew Cooke. Youth and High school players will learn and improve fundamentals, skills, strategies and techniques. All experience levels are welcome. Players will be grouped according to age, size and playing experience. Our curriculum will be carefully crafted to challenge players of all levels. $200. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Co-Ed Basketball
July 20-24. 9 a.m.-noon. Grades 2-7. Under the leadership of Heathwood’s Varsity Girls’ Basketball Head Coach Rich Edwards and some of his varsity players, the campers will have lots of fun improving their fundamental skills such as shooting, passing, dribbling, and defense while learning valuable lessons in teamwork and sportsmanship. Using many different types of games and contests, campers will test their skills each day. $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Flag Football Camp
July 13-17, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades 2-7. Have fun learning the fundamentals of football with Heathwood Head Football Coach Danny Lewis. Flag football is a great co-ed, team sport option. The camp offers both boys and girls the opportunity to play, work and have fun with a group, and teaches them healthy competition and sportsmanship. Teamwork is a big aspect of flag football as players learn how important it is to collaborate with their teammates and work towards a common goal. $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Girls Basketball
July 13-17, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades 3-7. Under the guidance of Heathwood’s Varsity Girls’ Basketball Head Coach, Rich Edwards, and some of the varsity players, the girls will have lots of fun improving their fundamental skills such as shooting, passing, dribbling, and defense while learning valuable lessons in teamwork and sportsmanship. Using many different types of games and contests, campers will test their skills each day in order to be more empowered and confident. $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Girls and Boys Volleyball Skills Camp
June 8-12, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades 5-8. Come enjoy a fun week of volleyball with Coach Stefani Koelbel and the Highlander Volleyball Team. Campers will review the fundamentals of volleyball along with learning how to play the game, through fun games and skill training. $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Heart & Sole
June 14-19, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades 5-12. Heart & Sole running camp for girls will provide an opportunity for girls of all abilities to learn the components of effective running (sprints, middle distance, and long distance). The camp will focus on the physical, mental, and social aspects of running and will cater to both beginners as well as competitive high school runners. $100. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Mindful Fitness Club
July 27-31, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades 1-4. Need a little mindful exercise in your life? Get moving as fast as you can for a camp full of fitness, fun, and mindfulness. We will play games, have spirited team challenges and participate in activities to create a mindful state. Participants will receive daily mindfulness badges. $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Multi-Sports Camp
July 20-24, 1-4 p.m. Grades 1-6. Our Multi-Sport camp is designed to introduce young athletes (girls and boys) to a variety of different sports in one setting. For this program we combine 3 -4 sports into one fun-filled week. Athletes will learn the rules and essentials of each sport through skill-based games and scrimmages. By the end of the week, your child will walk away with knowledge of several sports along with vital life lessons such as respect, teamwork, and self- discipline. Campers will be provided all necessary equipment. $200. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — PlayPower Explorers Camp: Gym Explorers
July 20-24, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades EC2-EC4. Are you looking for a camp that offers a little bit of everything for your little one? In Gym Explorers Camp, we’ll have fun with motor development, music, sports, art, science fun and more. Each day will be a different adventure. Come Explore. $169. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — PlayPower Explorers Camp: Melody Makers
July 13-17, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades EC2-EC4. Join us this week for a magical musical adventure. We’ll become rock stars singing into our monster microphones, playing our dinosaur stomping drums, zany xylophones, groovy guiros and more. Musical stylings from Reggae to Rhythm & Blues will have your little ones Rocking Out all week long. $169. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — PlayPower Explorers Camp: Playful Picasso Part 1.
June 15-19, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades EC2-EC4. This week join us for an Art Adventure. We’ll explore our inner Monet as we introduce different Art Mediums such as Oil Pastels (aka “creamy crayons”), Collage Art, Sharpie Fun, and more. Each day’s Art will be based upon our imaginative theme of the day. For example, on Under the Sea Day, we will create an underwater seascape. Time to get messy and discover our Playful Picasso. $179. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — PlayPower Explorers Camp: Playful Picasso, Part 2
July 27-31, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades EC2-EC4. Join us this week for an art adventure. This week in Playful Picasso Camp, we will explore the Art Masters and our art work will be inspired by the greats: Kandinsky’s Circles, Klee’s Cat, Van Gogh’s Starry Night, Jackson Pollock’s Mural and more. $179. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — PlayPower Explorers Camp: Super Sports
June 22-26, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades EC2-EC4. In PlayPower Sports Skills, we will learn about different sports using our favorite fun themes. Sharks & Minnows Football, Pirate Soccer, Bug Catcher Lacrosse and Beach Fun Volleyball are just a few of the Sports Adventures that we will go on. Learning sports skills through imaginary play is the perfect way to introduce your little one to the wide world of sports. Led by Melanie Slattery and team. $169. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — PlayPower Explorers Camp: Tumbling Tots
June 8-12, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades EC2-EC4. Join us this week for a Tumbling Tots adventure that incorporates tumbling skills with our favorite imaginative play themes! We will Tumble with Trolls, Flip with our friends from Frozen and Jump in the Jungle, do Spider-Man Handstands, Walk the Plank with Peter Pan, Tinkerbell and more. Come tumble and play the PlayPower way! $169. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Run the Hall: Elite Running Club
June 22-26, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades 7-12. Spend a week with expert coaches sharing training advice individualized to each athlete. Participate in workouts, learn new techniques and training options to improve endurance and strength to get to the next level! Camp begins each day with a specialized workout designed to help runners get the most out of each workout, followed by Guest speakers, intensive sessions on injury prevention, strength training and sports psychology and college recruiting 101. $120. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Soccer Camp
June 22-26, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades 1-7. Coaches Curtis Player & Andrew Richardson will lead campers through a week of fun soccer activities. Designed for all skill-levels, campers will work in small groups and participate in drills and lots of soccer-related games. Campers will gain confidence in ball handling and learn different offensive and defensive strategies. Come have fun and practice with champions. Please bring soccer ball, water bottle, cleats, tennis shoes, and a snack. $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Soccer Shots Classic Summer Camp
June 15-19, 9 a.m.-noon. Pre-K (4-5 years). Soccer Shots Classic utilizes creative and imaginative games to focus on basic soccer skills like dribbling, passing and shooting. We also highlight a positive character trait each session such as respect, teamwork and appreciation. $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Soccer Shots Premier Summer Camp
July 6-10, 9 a.m.-noon. (K-2nd) 5-8 years old. Soccer Shots Premier focuses on individual skill, fitness and sportsmanship, providing an opportunity for children to be challenged through fun games and team interaction. Children will also be introduced to competition in a developmentally appropriate manner. $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Strength, Conditioning and Nutrition Camp
June 15-18, 1-4 p.m. Grades 5-8. Coach Jay Spearman’s focus is to build all students from the ground up by using sound exercise physiology principles based on scientific knowledge and practical experiences. In addition to the strength movements, campers will learn proper sprint mechanics leading into fun games that allows them to use the skills they have learned. $125. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Stretch and Grow: All Star Cheer Camp
June 22-26, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades EC3-K. Fun Cheer Camp with cheers, chants, jumps, tumbles, pep rally and more. Free Pom Poms. $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Stretch and Grow: All Star Sports
July 13-17, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades EC3-K. Explore two different sports a day. $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Stretch and Grow: Kids Dance Party
June 15-19, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades EC3-K. Popular songs and choreography. Fun for boys and girls. $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Stretch and Grow: Olympic Games Camp
July 27-31, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades EC3-K. Explore all the Olympic Games in one camp. $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Stretch and Grow: Princess Dance Camp
June 8-12, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades EC3-K. Creative Movement and Ballet camp. Each day campers dance and explore with different princess songs. $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Stretch and Grow: Wonderful World of Dance
July 6-10, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades EC3-K. Creative Movement and Ballet camp. Each day we dance and explore with different Disney Songs. $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Tennis
June 8-12, grades EC4-1, June 15-19, grades 2-6. Both sessions daily from 9 a.m.-noon. Grades 2-6. Students will learn the fundamentals of tennis with Heathwood Director of Tennis, Coach Nick Gaffos! Each day, students will practice a variety of skills, techniques, and drills, and have the chance to improve their game in matches with other participants. $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Irmo-Chapin Recreation Commission
Offers a wide variety of camps at its parks across multiple disciplines. Check icrc.net for options and dates.
Saxe Gotha Presbyterian Church
Offers camps in a variety of athletic disciplines. Check saxegotha.org for options and dates.
Shelley Smith Soccer School — Summer Camp
June 8-12, July 13-17. Half day: girls ages 5-12, Full-day: girls ages 8-12. Carolina Soccer School groups players by age and skill level so that each child is challenged, but not overwhelmed. Our goal is to provide a positive learning environment through technical work and more game/match play for all participants, beginners to advanced. Campers are responsible for bringing their own snack to camp. In addition to the half day allotment of soccer and fun, full-day campers will benefit from competitive match play in the afternoon. Half day: $175, full day: $275. carolinasoccerschool.com.
Shelley Smith Soccer School — Team Camp
July 9-12. Rising grades 4-9. This camp option is aimed to provide youth soccer players an opportunity to take their game to the next level while staying at the University of South Carolina. USC coaching staff and players train campers on technical and tactical aspects of their game while creating a fun environment. This camp provides an excellent opportunity for both individuals and teams to improve skills and understanding of the beautiful game. Campers are challenged to be their best by peers of similar ages and skill levels. $470 ($540 residential). carolinasoccerschool.com
University of South Carolina Baseball Camps — Prospect Camp
June 6, June 25, July 9, or July 16, 1-6 p.m, ages 13-Junior College. This camp is for the serious high school or junior college player looking to take his game to the next level. This camp will also allow for personal interaction with South Carolina coaches and to experience all aspects of beautiful Founders Park. The camper will get to experience the full excitement of Gamecock Baseball in this camp $125 per camper. (803) 777-5834. Founders Park. 431 Williams St., southcarolinabaseballcamps.com
University of South Carolina Baseball Camps — Youth Camp
June 15-18, June 22-25, July 13-16, and July 20-23, 9 a.m.-12 p.m, ages 7-12. A fun filled week of baseball instruction on the fundamentals and skills in Founders Park for all levels of youth baseball players. Each player will be instructed and closely supervised by members of the South Carolina coaching staff, Gamecock players, and veteran high school coaches from our area. Each camper will get individual and group instruction daily through drills and games. Each day will conclude with a game in Founders Park. This camp will create an experience of Gamecock baseball the campers will never forget. $240 per camper.(803) 777-5834. Founders Park. 431 Williams St., southcarolinabaseballcamps.com
University of South Carolina Baseball Camps — 13 and 14 Showcase
June 19, 2-8 p.m, ages 13-14. This camp is for individuals ages 13 and 14 that are looking to take their game to the next level as well as allow for personal interaction with South Carolina coaches. The camper will get to experience the full excitement of Gamecock Baseball in this camp. $100 per camper. (803) 777-5834. Founders Park. 431 Williams St., southcarolinabaseballcamps.com
Will Muschamp Football Camps
South Carolina Football is excited to offer football camps this June. Meant for young athletes to learn new techniques and become overall better football players. In addition, campers will have the opportunity to learn from our assistant football coaches and current student-athletes at South Carolina. Will Muschamp Football Camps are designed to help young athletes excel in the game of football. camps.jumpforward.com/gamecockfbcamps.