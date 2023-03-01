Sports and Recreation: Summer Camps 2023

Hammond School — Fairy and Pixie Dust Dance Camp
June 5-9, July 10-14. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Rising preK-2nd graders. Do you believe in fairies? Grab your pixie dust and come fly away with Tinkerbell and her fairy friends! Fancy Fairies and Pixie Dust camp is filled with dancing, laughter and fun. Your little fairy princess will take part in daily dance class, art projects, movie time and more. With the help of a little pixie dust, you’re sure to experience the magic of dance. The total cost is $165. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Advanced Volleyball Camp
June 12-16. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Rising 6th-8th graders. This camp is for players who have previous experience playing volleyball to learn more advanced strategies and refine their skills as they prepare for their school volleyball season. The goal of this offering is to provide structured opportunities for players to advance their skill set and be prepared for team practices when the season begins. The total cost is $165. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Baseball Camp
June 12-16. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Rising 5k-6th graders. This week of baseball is designed for new and developing players. Led by Hammond’s Head Baseball Coach Chris Braciszewski, this camp will emphasize the basics of hitting, fielding, throwing and running the bases. Players will be separated based on age and/or skill sets. Campers should bring their own baseball gloves and caps. Boys and girls both have a blast as Coach Braciszewski and his staff provide a wonderful balance of both instruction and fun. Campers love the last day of camp as they learn the proper technique of sliding on a large slip and slide. The total cost is $150. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Basketball Camp
June 12-16. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Rising 5th-8th graders. Join Hammond’s varsity girls basketball coach for this basketball skills development camp. Players will have the opportunity to develop their basketball skills and gain knowledge to enhance their performance in the game of basketball. This offering is for both boys and girls. The total cost is $150. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Superhero Fitness Camp
June 12-16. 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Age 3 to rising 1st graders. Explore obstacle courses and games. Get strong like your favorite superheroes. Games, skills, crafts and more. The total cost is $175. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Basketball Camp
June 19-23. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Rising 9th-12th grade girls. Join Hammond’s varsity girls basketball coach for this basketball skills development camp. Players will have the opportunity to develop their basketball skills and gain knowledge to enhance their performance in the game of basketball. This offering is for girls only. The total cost is $150. 803-726-6413 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Beginner Volleyball Camp
June 19-23. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Rising 1st-5th graders. This camp is for athletes who are new to the sport of volleyball or have begun playing recently to learn more about the skills involved, as well as beginner strategies. The total cost is $165. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — All Star Gymnastics and Fitness
June 19-23. 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Age 3-Rising 1st graders. Introduction to Gymnastics! Tumble, beam, fitness, and FUN! Games and crafts are included. The total cost is $175. 803-726-6413 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Beach Party Dance Camp
June 19-23, July 24-28. 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Rising preK-4th graders. Come catch waves of fun at our Beach Party Dance Camp! We will spend the day dancing to the songs of the summer and create crafts that will help us have fun in the sun. We will end the week with a beach themed dance performance. The total cost is $170. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Little Hawks Sports Camp
June 26-30. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Rising preK-3rd graders. Led by coach Jeff Barnes, this clinic offers young Hawks experience with fun games and sports at an age-appropriate level. “Sportsters” will spend time throwing and catching, running and jumping, bouncing and dribbling, as well as learning rules and games that promote these important motor skills. No doubt this camp will be a winner! The total cost is $150. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Enchanted Fairytale Dance Camp
June 26-30, July 31. 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Rising preK-1st graders. Come join Elsa, Ariel, Cinderella, and all the magical princesses for a week of enchanted fairytale fun! Your princess will take part in daily dance class, art projects and more. Come experience the magic of dance and friendship. We will end the week with a princess themed dance performance. The total cost is $165. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Action, Cheer, and Tumble: Tumbling Camp
July 10-13. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Rising preK-8th graders. This camp is for preK-8th grade girls who wish to focus on the tumbling aspect of cheerleading. The girls will work in groups, according to their ability level. All levels, beginners through the more advanced, are welcome and encouraged to attend. The total cost is $170. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Football Camp
July 10-14. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Rising 5K-8th graders. DOWN ... SET ... HUT! Hammond Varsity Football Coach Jon Wheeler will show you what it takes to excel in the game of football. From the fundamentals of running, passing, blocking and calling plays, this clinic is action-packed. This camp will not require any individual equipment or full contact. This offering is open to both boys and girls. The total cost is $160. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Star Wars Fitness Camp
July 10-14. 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Age 3-Rising 1st graders. Explore obstacle courses and games. Get strong like your favorite Star Wars characters. Games and crafts are included. The total cost is $175. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Golf Camp
July 17-19. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Rising 1st-5th graders. Campers will have the opportunity to learn the basic skills of golf as well as to reinforce already developed knowledge of the game. Each camper will learn appropriate golf etiquette, history and traditions of a lifetime sport. Golf clubs are provided to each camper at camp. The total cost is $175. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — All Sports Camp
July 17-21. 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Rising 1st-5th graders. A good sports camp has several main ingredients: experienced staff, an organized plan and great facilities. Led by Hammond’s Lower School P.E. teacher and Soccer Coach Adrian Pinasco, this camp includes every game and sport imaginable and is aimed at developing a solid foundation of basic skills and techniques. In addition, the All Sports Camp is designed for kids to learn not only how to play and perform different sports but also sportsmanship skills, the concept of teamwork, and most importantly, have a ton of fun! The total cost is $145. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Glitz and Glam Fashionista Dance Camp
July 17-21. 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Rising preK-2nd graders. Girls just wanna have fun, dress up and feel pretty. That’s our goal at Glitz and Glam Camp! Your fashionista will have her nails painted, hair styled and create her own fashion accessories, incorporating glamour and fashion with dance and fun! We will have a dance performance on the last day of camp for our families. Your dancer will rock the runway at our showcase performance. The total cost is $175. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Soccer Camp
July 24-28. 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Rising preK-12th graders. Varsity Soccer Coach Adrian Pinasco brings 28 years of soccer experience to create a great learning environment for the young and the older player. Emphasis will be mainly on fundamentals and game play, but campers will also incorporate the basic tactics of the game and will work on ball control, passing and dribbling, and shooting techniques to score more goals. The Soccer Camp curriculum is designed to challenge players in the decision-making process, in addition to covering speed and agility aspects to become quicker with the ball. This camp is a must for the aspiring Hammond soccer star. The total cost is $145. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Fun with Tennis
July 24-28. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Rising 2nd-4th graders. Coach Doug Adams brings his years of professional experience to create an excellent learning environment for every player. Beginner and advanced players will be taught correct technique with strokes and learn tactics of play. Ball machines, games and drills, and tools will be implemented. The total cost is $170. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Yoga Stars
July 24-28. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Age 3-Rising 1st graders. Introduction to yoga skills! Create a yoga book to take home at the end of the week. The total cost is $175. 803-726-6413 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Little Hawks Cheer Camp
July 31-Aug. 3. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Rising preK-4th graders. Come join the varsity competition cheerleaders for some cheerleading fun. Your future cheerleader will learn cheers, dances, jumps and tumbling skills that will make her ready to be a Hammond cheerleader one day. Little Hawks cheerleaders also perform at halftime at the first home football game of the season. Campers will receive a Little Hawks Cheer Camp t-shirt. The total cost is $150. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.