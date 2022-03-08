Sports and Recreation: Summer Camps 2022

Columbia Sailing Club – Women On The Water
June 6, 13, 20, 27; July 11, 18, 25; Aug. 1. 6:30-8:30 pm. CSC has a deep history of women’s sailing and it is WOW’s hope and dream that women will continue to enjoy their time on the water, increase their knowledge, and participate in new and different cruising and racing activities.Women On Water (WOW) is designed to give women of all ages and from all walks of life the opportunity to experience sailing through a variety of educational and social activities. This class is open to those who used to sail, are currently sailing, are trying to learn or have watched from ashore and always wanted to give it a try! Each class is two hours long from 6:30-8:30 and ends with a social debrief. The WOW course is led by woman instructors and is taught in a two person 420 sailboat. Members: $125, Public: $150. columbiasailingclub.org. 803-764-6065. 292 Shuler Road.
Columbia Sailing Club – Sailing 101
March 13, 20; April 3, 10, 24; May 1, 8, 15. 1-4 pm. Ages 7-17. his option is a basic introduction to the sport/activity of sailing and no experience is required. We will teach the basics of rigging a boat, basic boat handling, sailing fundamentals, points of sail, seamanship (knots, weather, etc.), sportsmanship, and water safety. Instruction is done either in club-owned, single-sailor Optimists, or in Club 420 sailboats which are operated by two sailors working together. Sailors learn the basics of steering, trimming the sail, and balancing the boat in an exciting, hands-on way. Members: $350, Public: $450. columbiasailingclub.org. 803-764-6065. 292 Shuler Road.
Columbia Sailing Club – Sailing 102: Racing & Cruising
March 13, 20; April 3, 10, 24; May 1, 8,15. 1-4 pm. Ages 7-17. This option is for sailors who have completed a 101 or other beginner option and want to continue sailing. Sailors will operate either an Optimist or Club 420 sailboat, and the course will teach additional sailing concepts while honing the fundamentals learned in the beginning course. The course includes introductory racing concepts like basic racing rules, starting sequences, and simple race courses, as well as introductory cruising concepts like destination sailing and basic navigation. Upon completion, sailors interested in competition may consider joining our Junior Race Team to compete in regional regattas around the Southeast. Members: $350; Public: $450. columbiasailingclub.org. 803-764-6065. 292 Shuler Road.
Columbia Sailing Club – Junior Race Team
Season: March 3-May 15. The Columbia Sailing Club Junior Race Team competes in the Junior Grand Prix of the South Atlantic Yacht Racing Association (SAYRA), as well as other events hosted by sailing and yachting clubs in our region. An opportunity to join the Junior Race Team is offered to our sailors who have already participated in our 101 and 102-level programs, or sailors who have demonstrated the necessary proficiency to safely compete. Junior Race Team practices in Optimist, Open Skiff, Club 420, Laser 4.7, and Laser Radial sailboats. Additional Practice Time will be available on Monday evenings from 4:30pm-6:30pm. For details on regattas and more events, click “see more” under Junior Race Team on the registration page. columbiasailingclub.org. 803-764-6065. 292 Shuler Road.
Columbia Sailing Club – PB&J
Ages 4-7. Designed as a small group, introductory, hands-on class, the focus is on making kids comfortable in and around the water and boats. PB&J’s goal is to build life-long sailors by helping kids become more comfortable in the water and providing them with a fun and welcoming introduction to sailing. Each PB&J class starts with the three rules: have fun, wear a lifejacket, and listen to the coach. With just three rules, things are kept simple and safe. Prerequisite: None. $25 Member $35 Non-Member. columbiasailingclub.org. 803-764-6065. 292 Shuler Road.
Columbia Sailing Club – Beginning Sailing – Optimist
Ages 7-15 or less than 110lbs. This course will teach the basics of rigging a boat, basic boat handling, sailing fundamentals, seamanship (knots, weather, etc.), sportsmanship, and water safety. A basic introduction to the sport of sailing. Instruction is done in club-owned single sailor Optimists. Sailors learn the basics of steering, trimming the sail, and balancing the boat in an exciting, hands on way. Prerequisite: None – $325 Member $425 Non-Member. columbiasailingclub.org. 803-764-6065. 292 Shuler Road.
Columbia Sailing Club – Beginner Sailing 420
Ages 12-17 and 110lbs+. This course is for older and larger sailors who are new to sailing, or younger sailors with some experience but who are new to the 420. Course includes basics of rigging a 420, basic boat handling, seamanship (knots, weather, etc.), sportsmanship, and water safety. Instruction is done in club-owned 420s with two sailors per boat. $325 Member $425 Non-Member. columbiasailingclub.org. 803-764-6065. 292 Shuler Road.
Columbia Sailing Club – Intermediate Sailing – Intro to Racing & Adventure
Ages 9-17. This course is for sailors who have completed a Beginner course and want to continue their progression. Sailors will get a chance to sail a variety of boats—Opti, Skiff, C420, Sunfish—and the course will teach additional sailing concepts while honing the fundamentals learned in Beginner courses. The course includes introductory racing concepts like basic racing rules, starting sequences, and simple race courses, as well as introductory cruising concepts like destination sailing and basic navigation. Each of these tracks can be further explored in their respective Advanced Sailing courses. Prerequisite: Beginner Sailing. $325 Member $425 Non-Member. columbiasailingclub.org. 803-764-6065. 292 Shuler Road.
Columbia Sailing Club – Advanced Sailing – Adventure & Navigation
Ages 12-17. This course is designed for those who want to be on the water but aren’t necessarily interested in racing. Adventure Sailors will continue to sail Optis, Open Skiffs, C420s, and Sunfish, but will also learn how to sail keelboats from 22-27 ft. They will explore navigation, boat mechanics, environmental awareness, and will take sailboat trips to local points of interest. This class is perfect for the child that loves the water and experiencing it in a variety of ways. It is an inspired alternative to the conventional racing track route and will build a foundation for lifelong sailors. Prerequisite: Intermediate Sailing. $325 Member $425 Non-Member. columbiasailingclub.org. 803-764-6065. 292 Shuler Road.
Columbia Sailing Club – Advanced Sailing – Performance Racing
Ages 10-17. This course is for the sailor who enjoys the competitive side of sailing and wants to acquire and hone the skills required to be a competitive sailboat racer. The course expands on the racing concepts taught in Intermediate Sailing and will focus on developing starting strategy, roll tacking/jibing, mark rounding, and other skills/tactics/drills necessary to improving regatta performance. Sailors will compete in Optis, Open Skiffs, and C420s. Prerequisite: Intermediate Sailing. $325 Member $425 Non-Member. columbiasailingclub.org. 803-764-6065. 292 Shuler Road.
Columbia Sailing Club – Powerboating – Safe Powerboat and Lake Murray Exploration
Ages 13-17. This course will teach students safe powerboat handling skills while also exploring and learning about Lake Murray. Students will learn basic engine maintenance, anchoring, docking, and maneuvers such as high-speed turn, prop walk, emergency stop, crew overboard recovery, and more. Upon completion, the student should be comfortable operating a single-engine powerboat under 100HP with adult supervision. Students will also complete the NASBLA course and earn their SC-NASBLA card. Prerequisite: Intermediate Sailing. $325 Member $425 Non-Member. columbiasailingclub.org. 803-764-6065. 292 Shuler Road.
Hammond School — Action, Cheer and Tumble: Tumbling Camp
July 11-14. 9am-noon. Rising PK–8th graders. This camp is for PK-8th grade girls who wish to focus on the tumbling aspect of cheerleading. The girls will work in groups accruing to their ability level. All levels, beginners through the more advanced, are welcome and encouraged to attend. Tuition: $170. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Advanced Sailing: Adventure and Navigation
June 27-July 1, July 11-15, July 18-22, July 25-29, 9am-5pm. ages 12-17. This course is designed for those who want to be on the water but aren’t necessarily interested in racing. Adventure Boaters will continue to sail Optis, Open Skiffs, C420s, and Sunfish, but will also learn how to sail keelboats from 22-27 ft. They will explore navigation, boat mechanics, environmental awareness, and will take sailboat trips to local points of interest. This class is perfect for the child that loves the water and experiencing it in a variety of ways. It is an inspired alternative to the conventional racing track route and will build a foundation for lifelong sailors. $425. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Advanced Sailing: Performance Racing
July 25-29, 9am-5pm. Ages 12-17. This course is for the sailor who enjoys the competitive side of sailing and wants to acquire and hone the skills required to be a competitive sailboat racer. The course expands on the racing concepts taught in Intermediate Sailing and will focus on developing starting strategy, roll tacking/jibing, mark rounding, and other skills/tactics/drills necessary to improving regatta performance. Sailors will compete in Optis, Open Skiffs, and C420s. Tuition: $425 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School – Beginner Sailing Club 420
June 6-10, 13-17, June 27-July 1. 9am-5pm. Ages 12-17 and 110lbs. This course is for older and larger sailors who are new to sailing, or younger sailors with some experience but who are new to the Club 420 sailboat. Course includes basics of rigging a Club 420 sailboat, basic boat handling, seamanship (knots, weather, etc.), sportsmanship, and water safety. Instruction is done in Columbia Sailing Club’s Club 420 sailboats with two sailors per boat. $425. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School – Beginner Sailing Optimist
June 6-10, 13-17, 20-24. 9am-5pm. Ages 7-15 or less than 110lbs. This course will teach the basics of rigging a boat, boat handling, sailing fundamentals, seamanship (knots, weather, etc.), sportsmanship, and water safety, and a basic introduction to the sport of sailing. Instruction is done in Columbia Sailing Club’s single sailor Optimist sailboats. Sailors learn the basics of steering, trimming the sail, and balancing the boat in an exciting, hands on way. $425. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School – Intermediate Sailing: Intro to Racing and Adventure
June 20-24, July 11-15, July 18-22. 9am-5pm. Ages 7-17. This course is for sailors who have completed a Beginner course and want to continue their progression. Sailors will get a chance to sail a variety of boats—Opti, Skiff, C420, Sunfish—and the course will teach additional sailing concepts while honing the fundamentals learned in Beginner courses. The course includes introductory racing concepts like basic racing rules, starting sequences, and simple racecourses, as well as introductory cruising concepts like destination sailing and basic navigation. Each of these tracks can be further explored in their respective Advanced Sailing courses. $425. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School – Powerboating: Safe Powerboat Handling & Lake Exploration
Aug. 1-5. 9am-5pm. Ages 12-17. This course will teach students safe powerboat handling skills while also exploring and learning about Lake Murray. Students will learn basic engine maintenance, anchoring, docking, and maneuvers such as high-speed turn, prop walk, emergency stop, crew overboard recovery, and more. Upon completion, the student should be comfortable operating a single-engine powerboat under 100HP with adult supervision. Students will also complete the NASBLA course and earn their SC-NASBLA card. $425. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School – Volleyball Camp
June 6-10, 20-24. 9am-noon. Rising 2nd-8th graders. The Hammond Volleyball coaching staff is excited to offer opportunities for both beginning volleyball players as well as athletes who are experienced. All players will learn skills and strategies that can be used as they grow in the sport. $165. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School – Baseball Camp
June 13-17. 9am-noon. Rising 5k-6th graders. This week of baseball is designed for all new and developing players. Led by Hammond’s Head Baseball Coach Chris Braciszewski, this camp will emphasize the basics of hitting, fielding, throwing, and running the bases. Players will be separated based on age and/or skill sets. Campers should bring their own baseball glove and cap. Boys and girls both have a blast as Coach Braciszewski and his staff provides a wonderful balance of both instruction and fun. Campers love the last day of camp as they learn the proper technique of sliding on a large water downed slip-in-slide. $140. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School – Superhero Fitness Camp
June 13-17. 1-4 pm. Age 3-Rising 1st graders. Explore obstacle courses and games! Get strong like your favorite superheroes. Games, skills, crafts and more! $175. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School – Little Hawks Sports Camp
June 27-July 1. 9 am-noon. Rising PK-3rd graders. Lead by Coach Jeff Barnes, this clinic offers young Hawks experience with fun games and sports at an age-appropriate level. “Sportsters” will spend time throwing and catching, running and jumping, bouncing and dribbling, as well as learn rules and games that promote these important motor skills. No doubt this camp will be a winner! $150. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School – Football Camp
July 11-15. 9 am-noon. Rising 2nd-8th graders. DOWN …SET … HUT! Hammond Varsity Football Coach Jon Wheeler will show you what it takes to excel in the game of football. From the fundamentals of running, passing, blocking, and calling plays, this clinic is action-packed. Of course, this camp will not require any individual equipment or full contact. $150. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School – All Star Gymnastics & Fitness
July 11-15. 1-4 pm. 3 yrs-rising 1st graders. Introduction to Gymnastics! Tumble, beam, fitness and FUN! Games and crafts are included. $175. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School – Golf Camp
July 18-20. 9 am-noon. Rising 1st-5th graders. Campers will have the opportunity to learn the basic skills of golf as well as to reinforce already developed knowledge of the game. Each camper will learn appropriate golf etiquette, history, and traditions of a lifetime sport. Golf clubs are provided to each camper at camp. $150. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School – All Sports Camp
July 18-22. 1-4 pm. Rising 1st-5th graders. A good sports camp has several main ingredients: An experienced staff, an organized plan and great facilities. Led by Hammond’s Lower School P.E. teacher and Soccer Coach Adrian Pinasco, this camp includes every game and sport imaginable and is aimed to develop a solid foundation sport basic skills and techniques. In addition, the All Sports Camp is designed for kids to learn not only how to play and perform at different sports, but also to learn sportsmanship skills, the concept of teamwork, and most importantly, have a ton of fun! $135. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School – Soccer Camp
July 25-29. 1-4 pm. Rising PK-12th graders. Varsity Soccer Coach Adrian Pinasco brings 27 years of soccer experience to create a great learning environment for the young and the older player. Emphasis will be mainly on fundamentals and game play, but campers will also incorporate the basic tactics of the game and will work on developing a good first touch to control the ball, passing and dribbling skills, and shooting techniques to score more goals. The Soccer Camp curriculum is designed to challenge players at the decision making process (to become more intelligent), in addition to covering speed and agility aspects to become quicker with the ball. This camp is a must for the aspiring Hammond soccer star. $135. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School – Fun With Tennis
Aug. 1-5. 9am-noon. Rising 1st-5th graders. Coach Doug Adams brings his years of professional experience to create an excellent learning environment for every player. Beginner and advanced players will be taught correct technique with strokes and learn tactics of play. Ball machines, games and drills, and tools will be implemented. $170. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School – Little Hawks Cheerleading Camp
Aug. 1-4. 9am-noon. Rising PK-4th graders. Come join the varsity competition cheerleaders for some cheerleading fun. Your future cheerleader will learn cheers, dances, jumps, and tumbling skills that will make her ready to be a Hammond cheerleader one day. Little Hawks cheerleaders also perform at halftime at the first home football game of the season. $150. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Heathwood Hall
The private school Heathwood Hall typically offers a staggering number of classes and camps in the summer. More info can be found at at heathwood.org.
Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission - Safari Spring Break Camp
April 11-15, 18. 7:30 am-6 pm. Spring Break Camp will be held indoors and outdoors at Seven Oaks Park/Crooked Creek Park. Campers will participate in special activities and group play throughout the week. $150/full week, $30 daily. More info at icrc.net
Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission – Summer and Extreme Safari
Aug. 15, 16, Jun 6-Aug. 16. Summer Safari and Extreme Safari Day camp for teens include special activities, indoor and outdoor play, arts and crafts, games and two snacks per day. Summer Safari and Extreme Safari is held at Crooked Creek Park and Seven Oaks Park. $125/ week, $30 per day. More info at icrc.net.
Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission – Kayak Camp
Jun 14-16, June 28-30, July 19-21, Aug. 9-11. Ages 10-16. Come paddle the Lower Saluda River with Saluda Shoals Park Rangers! Campers will spend three days exploring the river and learn the fundamentals of paddling. This river adventure will be filled with games and activities to build the confidence and skills of paddlers of all levels. Campers should bring sunscreen, water, and good water shoes. Fees include all equipment and snacks. $105/camper. icrc.net.
Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission – CFK Ninja Warrior Camp
June 13-16; July 11-14; Aug. 8-11. Ages 5-12. $120. Seven Oaks Park More info at icrc.net.
Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission – Kid Fit Mash Up Camp
Aug. 8-11. 9 am-noon. Ages 3-12. Campers will get a taste of all our Kid Fit Camps! Enjoy the best activities from each of our camps in one fun camp. Bring a snack, a water bottle, and wear gym shoes. $85. icrc.net.
Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission – Kid Fit Summer Sampler
June 6-9. 9 am-noon. Can’t decide which Kid Fit summer camps to come to this summer? Kick off summer with this fun sampler and see what Kid Fit has to offer! Each day campers will get to try a little bit from the Kid Fit menu of fun. Kids should come ready to play and have a great time. Campers should wear clothes they can move comfortable in, gym shoes, and bring a labeled water bottle and a snack each day. $85. icrc.net.
Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission - Secret Agent Spy Camp (KidFit)
July 18-21. 2-5 pm. This camp will challenge your child’s mind and body. Physical and mental challenges while working on team building/partner skills. Scavenger hunts, puzzles, sports, and adventure all over Seven Oaks Park. Bring a water bottle, a snack, and wear sneakers. $85. icrc.net.
Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission – Circus Camp (KidFit)
July 11-14. 9 am-noon. Ages 3-12. Campers learn rings, bars, tumbling, juggling, balance, trampoline, stilt walking and more! Dress in a favorite costume every day. Camp includes themed crafts and a performance with awards the last day of camp. Bring snack daily. Seven Oaks Park. $85. www.icrc.net
Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission – Hip Hop Camp (KidFit)
July 5-8. 9 am-noon. 5-12. Get FUNky this summer with Kid Fit Hip-Hop! Set to clean music and with age-appropriate choreography, Kid Fit “Funk Crew” members will learn the newest styles of dance and have a blast in the process! Bring snack each day. Seven Oaks Park Community Center. $85. icrc.net.
Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission – Basketball Camp (KidFit)
June 27-30. 3 pm-5pmThis co-ed camp will emphasize sportsmanship and the fundamentals of offensive and defensive skills and will consist of practice drills to improve them all. Bring a snack each day. Seven Oaks Park. $85. icrc.net
Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission – Cheerleading Camp (KidFit)
June 6-23. 2-5 pm. Ages 3-12. Learn partner and group stunts, tumbling, and team routines with music and pom-poms. Performance for parents on the last day of camp. Bring a snack each day. Seven Oaks Park. $85. icrc.net.
Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission - Field Day Fun (KidFit)
Aug. 1-4. 2-5 pm. Age 3-12. Campers will be put on teams and participate in a host of activities including making team colored gear and flags, field day games, races, scavenger hunts, kickball, many team sports, all while working on team building and sportsmanship. Wear sneakers, be prepared to go outside, bring a water bottle and a snack. Seven Oaks Park. $85. icrc.net.
Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission - George Bryan Golf Camp
July 25-27 9 am-noon; Aug. 1-3. 9 am-12pm. Ages 6-15. Camp is designed for beginner to intermediate golfers. Clubs are not required. Camp meets at George Bryan Golf Academy at 1080 Mt. Vernon Church Road. $95. icrc.net.
Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission - Gymnastics Camp (KidFit)
July 25-28. 2-5 pm. Ages 3-12. Campers learn tumbling, bars, balance beam, vaulting, and parallel bars. Participants are sorted according to age and ability. Camp includes themed crafts and a performance with awards the last day of camp. Bring a snack each day. Seven Oaks Park. $85. icrc.net.
Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission - Irmo Baseball Camp
July 18-21. 9am-12pm. Ages 5-14Kids will learn the game of baseball including hitting, throwing, base running, positioning, and strategies. Participants will need to wear cleats or tennis shoes. Bring a water bottle and ball each day. Fee includes t-shirt. Camp will be held at Irmo High School Baseball Field. Seven Oaks Park. $70. icrc.net.
Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission - Itty Bitty Gymnastics Camp (KidFit)
July 5-8. 2-3pm. Ages 2-4. Bring your little one to get a taste of gymnastics: tumbling, beam, bars, trampoline, and more. This is a great way to get your toddler moving and rolling in the safest way. Parents do not have to stay each day, but are welcome to join in the fun. Seven Oaks Park. $40. icrc.net.
Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission – Lake Murray Volleyball Advanced Camp
July 9-10. 9 am-1 pm; July 11-14. 6:30-9 pm. Ages 9-18. ADVANCED: This camp is for players that have played at a high level for 3-4 years. We work mainly on strategies and taking volleyball skills to a college level. This is a very advanced camp and is not meant for the casual 2-3 yr club volleyball player. Camp is coached by Coach Sue Dillon, the director of Lake Murray Volleyball Club, who has over 20 years of coaching experience at the high school and club level. Seven Oaks Park. $80. icrc.net.
Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission – Lake Murray Volleyball Basic Camp
May 7-8, 9am-10.m. May 16-19. 6:30 pm-9pm. Ages 9-18. BASIC: These camps are meant for players that still need to master basic volleyball skills such as serving, passing, hitting and setting. Little to no volleyball match experience. Camp is coached by Coach Dillon, the director of Lake Murray Volleyball Club, who has over 20 years of coaching experience at the high school and club level. Seven Oaks Park. $80. icrc.net.
Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission – Lake Murray Volleyball Intermediate Camp
Jun 11-12. 9 am-1 pm. July 18-21. 6:30-9 pm. Ages 9-18. This camp is for players with some game experience. You MUST be able to serve overhand from behind the service line to attend. Camp is coached by Coach Dillon, the director of Lake Murray Volleyball Club, who has over 20 years of coaching experience at the high school and club level. Seven Oaks Park. $80. icrc.net.
Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission - HoopCity Basketball Camp
June 27-30. 9 am-noon. Ages 8-15. All athletes, regardless of age or ability level, can participate in an exciting week of basketball training and game participation including dribbling, passing, shooting and other basketball skills. Campers are evaluated and placed within groups of similar ability. Throughout the week, campers may transition to another group level. Seven Oaks Park Community Center. $70. icrc.net.
Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission - Soccer Camp
Aug. 1-4. 9 am-12 pm. Ages 5-17. Kids will learn the game of soccer including passing, dribbling, shooting, positioning, and strategies. Participants will need to wear cleats and shin guards each day but bring tennis shoes. Bring a water bottle and ball each day. Fee includes t-shirt. Seven Oaks Park. $70. icrc.net.
Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission – Sports Galore Camp (KidFit)
July 11-14. 2-5 pm. Ages 3-12. Campers are introduced to non-traditional sports including Frisbee, hockey, volleyball, bowling, kickball, badminton and more. Experience a taste of these fun and exciting activities. Bring snack each day and a water bottle or sports drink, and wear gym shoes. Seven Oaks Park. $85. icrc.net
Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission – Gladiator Nerf Camp
Aug. 8-11. July 25-28. 9am-12pm. Ages 4-9.This camp is a very fun and challenging camp that will have lots of target shooting with your Nerf gun. Bring Nerf guns, safety gear and bullets. Daily games of tug o’ war, balance knock off, building towers, secret passages, and team and individual challenges. Bring drink and snack daily. $99. Saluda Shoals Park. icrc.net
Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission – Survivor Ninja Challenge Camp
June 20-23. July 18-21. 9 am-noon. Ages 4-9. The camp will include ladder crawls, climbing wall, fit wheel, and beam courses that are rewarding and unique for all ages. Bring drink and snack daily. Saluda Shoals Park. $99. icrc.net
Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission – Itty Bitty Gymnastics Camp (KidFit)
July 5-8, 2-3 pm. Ages 2-4. Bring your little one to get a taste of gymnastics: tumbling, beam, bars, trampoline, and more. This is a great way to get your toddler moving and rolling in the safest way. Parents do not have to stay each day, but are welcome to join in the fun. Seven Oaks Park. icrc.net
Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission – KidFit Cheer
June 20-23, 9 am-noon. Crooked Creek Park. $85. icrc.net.
Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission – KidFit Sports Galore
June 20-23, 9 am-noon. Crooked Creek Park. $85. icrc.net.
Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission – KidFit Itty Bitty Gymnastics
June 20-23. $40. Crooked Creek Park, icrc.net.
Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission – Kid Fit Circus
June 27-30, 9 am-noon. Crooked Creek Park. $85. icrc.net.
Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission – KidFit Field Day Fun
June 27-30, 9 am-noon. Crooked Creek Park. $85. icrc.net.
Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission – KidFit Gymnastics
June 27-30, 2-5 pm. Crooked Creek Park. $85. icrc.net.
Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission – KidFit Gymnastics
July 5-9, 9 am-noon.Fee: Crooked Creek Park. $85. icrc.net.
Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission – KidFit Hip Hop
July 5-9, 2-5 pm. Crooked Creek Park. $85. icrc.net.
Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission – KidFit Sports Galore
July 18-22, 9 am-noon. Crooked Creek Park. $85. icrc.net.
Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission – KidFit Gymnastics
July 18-22, 9 am-noon. Crooked Creek Park. $85. icrc.net.
Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission – KidFit Co-Ed Basketball
July 25-29, 9 am-noon. Crooked Creek Park. $85. icrc.net.
Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission – Kid Fit Sports Galore
Aug 3-6, 9 am-noon. Crooked Creek Park. $85. icrc.net.
Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission – Kid Fit Secret Agent Spy
Aug 3-6, 9 am-noon. Crooked Creek Park. $85. icrc.net.
Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission – Kid-Fit Summer Mash Up
Aug 10-13, 9 am-noon. Crooked Creek Park. $85. icrc.net.
Shelley Smith’s Carolina Girls Summer Camp – University of South Carolina
June 13-17, July 18-22 (day camp.) Ages 5-13. Full, $275, and half day, $175, available. Elite Mini Residential Camp: July 15-17. (Overnight). Ages 10-14. $350. Register at carolinasoccerschool.com Contact marniem@mailbox.sc.edu with questions.