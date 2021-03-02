Sports and Recreation: Summer Camps 2021

Brussel’s Gymnastics Camp
A fun experience filled with free time in the gym, arts and crafts, an outdoor fenced in yard for play, cooking, and science. There are also field trips. Brussel’s has not yet announced their Summer camp schedule. 803-201-4994. 674 Lake Murray Blvd. brussellsgymnastics.com.
City of Columbia — Golf Camp
June 24-29, July 22-26, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Ages 8-14. For children and youth interested in improving their golf skills or learning the fundamentals of the game, etiquette and course management. The camp is open to new, intermediate and experienced golfers. No equipment is needed. $55 per week. James E. Clyburn Golf Center, 2901 Slighs Avenue, 803-255-8920. columbiasc.net/parks-recreation.
City of Columbia — Sports Camp
June 10-Aug. 9 (M-F), 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Ages Grades K-6. $55 per week, with a one-time activity fee of $55 due upon registration. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, 2300 Greene Street. 803-733-8452. columbiasc.net/parks-recreation.
City of Columbia — Tennis Camp
June 10-14, June 24-28, July 8-12, July 22-26, 9a.m.-noon. Ages 6-14. The camp will focus on stroke production and techniques, drills, match competition and more. $55 per week. Columbia Tennis Center, 1635 Whaley Street, 803-733-8440.
Columbia Sailing Club — Adventure Sailing
Beginner Optimist Sessions: June 14-18, June 21-25, June 28-July 2, ages 7–15 or less than 110 pounds. This course will teach the basics of rigging a boat, basic boat handling, sailing fundamentals, seamanship (knots, weather, etc.), sportsmanship, and water safety. A basic introduction to the sport of sailing. Instruction is done in club-owned single sailor Optimists. Sailors learn the basics of steering, trimming the sail, and balancing the boat in an exciting, hands on way. This course is a prerequisite for the Intermediate Sailing sessions. Our sessions always fill up fast, so register early to make sure your junior sailor gets a spot! Beginner Optimist Sessions:. $325 Member $425 Non-Member. Find more info and register on our website: columbiasailingclub.org 803-764-6065. 292 Shuler Road.
Columbia Sailing Club — Beginner Optimist Sailing
Columbia Sailing Club — Beginner 420
Beginner 420 Sessions: June 14-18, June 21-25, ages 12-17 and 110 pounds plus. This course is for older and larger sailors who are new to sailing, or younger sailors with some experience but who are new to the 420. Course includes basics of rigging a 420, basic boat handling, seamanship (knots, weather, etc.), sportsmanship, and water safety. Instruction is done in club-owned 420s with two sailors per boat. This course is a prerequisite for the Intermediate Sailing sessions. Our sessions always fill up fast, so register early to make sure your junior sailor gets a spot! $325 Member $425 Non-Member. Find more info and register on our website: columbiasailingclub.org 803-764-6065. 292 Shuler Road.
Columbia Sailing Club —Intermediate Optimist/Open Skiff
Intermediate Sessions: July 12-16, July 19-23, July 26-30, ages 7-15 or less than 150 lbs. This course is for sailors who have completed the Beginner Optimist or Beginner 420 Course and want to continue their progression. Instruction is done in club-owned Optimists and Open Skiff sailboats with one sailor per boat. By completion, sailors will be able to sail on all points of sail in most wind speeds, know all parts of the boat, and tie basic knots. The goal being to better prepare sailors for the Advanced Optimist/Open Bic programs and future sailing. Our sessions always fill up fast, so register early to make sure your junior sailor gets a spot! $325 Member $425 Non-Member. Find more info and register on our website: columbiasailingclub.org 803-764-6065. 292 Shuler Road.
Dawn Staley Basketball Academy
Basketball star Dawn Staley’s Academy has camps for kids from toddlers to high schoolers, teaching fundamentals like shooting, passing defense, ball handling, footwork and more. The camps are for boys and girls, and the Academy also offers one-on-one sessions. The Basketball Academy has not yet released their Summer 2021 camp schedule. ready@mailbox.sc.edu. 803-777-8824. dawnstaleybasketballcamp.com.
Gamecock Swim Camp
The Gamecock Swim Camps offer an array of lessons ranging from body line driven technique, Olympic level drills and exercises to making their turns easier and faster. Their aim is to develop a more comprehensive swimmer so that they may have the technique to train at the highest level possible. They have not yet announced any 2021 camps. 937-287-6852. 1304 Heyward St. gamecockswimcamp.com.
Gamecock Volleyball
Offers a variety of camps ranging from introductory to elite. Gamecock Volleyball has not yet announced any Summer 2021 camps. gamecockvolleyballcamps.com.
Hammond School — Action, Cheer and Tumble: Tumbling Camp
June 21-24, grades: rising PK–8th. This camp is for PK-8th grade girls who wish to focus on the tumbling aspect of cheerleading. The girls will work in groups accruing to their ability level. All levels, beginners through the more advanced, are welcome and encouraged to attend. Tuition: $170. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Adventure Sailing
June 28-July 2, July 2-16, July 19-23, July 26-30, ages 12-17. This course is designed for those who want to be on the water but are not necessarily interested in racing. Adventure Boaters will be introduced to a variety of boats including: Club 420, keelboat, Optimist, catamaran, Open Bic, and paddleboards. It will also explore navigation, boat mechanics, environmental awareness, and will take sailboat trips to local points of interest. This class is perfect for young people who love the water and want to experience it in a variety of ways. This is an inspired alternative to the conventional racetrack route and will build a foundation for lifelong sailors. $425. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — All Sports Camp
July 19-23, 1-4 p.m. Grades: rising 1st–5th. A good sports camp has several main ingredients: An experienced staff, an organized plan and great facilities. Led by Hammond’s Lower School P.E. teacher and Soccer Coach Adrian Pinasco, this camp includes every game and sport imaginable and is aimed to develop a solid foundation sport basic skills and techniques. In addition, the All Sports Camp is designed for kids to learn not only how to play and perform at different sports, but also to learn sportsmanship skills, the concept of teamwork, and most importantly, have a ton of fun! Tuition: $135. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — All Star Gymnastics Fitness
July 12-16, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades/ages: 3yrs-rising 2nd. Introduction to Gymnastics! Tumble, beam, fitness and FUN! Games and crafts are included. Tuition: $140. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Baseball Camp
June 14-18, grades: rising 5K-8th. 9 a.m.-noon. This week of baseball is designed for all new and developing players. Led by Hammond’s Athletic Director Jeff Barnes, this camp will emphasize the basics of hitting, fielding, throwing, and running the bases. Players will be separated based on age and/or skill sets. Campers should bring their own baseball glove and cap. Boys and girls both have a blast as Coach Barnes and his staff provides a wonderful balance of both instruction and fun. Campers love the last day of camp as they learn the proper technique of sliding on a large water downed slip-in-slide. Tuition: $145. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Beginner Club 420
June 14-18, 21-25, ages/weight: 12-17 years of age and 110 pounds or more. This course is for older and larger sailors who are new to sailing, or younger sailors with some experience but who are new to the Club 420 sailboat. Course includes basics of rigging a Club 420 sailboat, basic boat handling, seamanship (knots, weather, etc.), sportsmanship, and water safety. Instruction is done in Columbia Sailing Club’s Club 420 sailboats with two sailors per boat. $425. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Beginner Optimist
June 14-18, 21-25, June 28-July 2, ages 7-15 or less than 110 pounds. This course will teach the basics of rigging a boat, basic boat handling, sailing fundamentals, seamanship (knots, weather, etc.), sportsmanship, and water safety. A basic introduction to the sport of sailing. Instruction is done in Columbia Sailing Club’s single sailor Optimist sailboats. Sailors learn the basics of steering, trimming the sail, and balancing the boat in an exciting, hands on way. $425. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Football Camp
June 21-25. DOWN … SET … HUT! Hammond Varsity Football Coach Jon Wheeler will show you what it takes to excel in the game of football. From the fundamentals of running, passing, blocking and calling plays, this clinic is action-packed. Of course, this camp will not require any individual equipment or full contact. This offering is open to both boys and girls. Tuition: $150. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Fun With Tennis
August 2-6. 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: rising 2nd-8th. Coach Doug Adams brings his years of professional experience to create an excellent learning environment for every player. Beginner and advanced players will be taught correct technique with strokes and learn tactics of play. Ball machines, games and drills, and tools will be implemented. Tuition: $170. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Golf Camp
July 12-14, 9 a.m. -noon. Grades: rising PK-5th. Campers have the opportunity to learn the basic skills of golf as well as to reinforce already developed knowledge of the game. Each camper will learn appropriate golf etiquette, history, and traditions of a lifetime sport. Golf clubs are provided to each camper at camp. Tuition: $150. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Heads, Shoulders, Knees and Toes
June 7-11, 1-4p.m. grades: rising PK-1st. S-T-R-E-T-C-H, WIGGLE and MOVE! Get your body moving through movement, fitness, music and yoga. Our games and creative play are designed to strengthen the core muscles, balance and coordination as well as improve gross and fine motor skills. Come on and get moving with us! Tuition:$180. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Intermediate Optimist/Open Skiff
July 12-16, July 19-23, July 26-30, ages 7-15 or less than 150 pounds. This course is for sailors who have completed the Beginner Optimist Course and want to continue their progress. Instruction is done in Columbia Sailing Club’s Optimists and Open Bic sailboats with one sailor per boat. By completion, sailors will be able to sail on all points of sail in most wind speeds, know all parts of the boat, and tie basic knots. The goal is to better prepare sailors for the Advanced Optimist/Open Bic program and future sailing. $425. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Introduction To Fencing
June 21-25. Grades: rising 5-12. Beginners will learn fencing in a fast-paced, fun environment. Games designed to increase conditioning, coordination, and quick thinking form a basis for our activities. Fencers will learn the proper stance, how to move, attack, and defend, and basic strategies and tactics. The camp will include instruction in basic concepts of blade work and foot work, safety, rules of the sport, competitive bouts between students, sportsmanship and teamwork skills. All students are fencing by the end of the first day. NOTE: Fencing equipment will need to be purchased by the camper. $300 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Introduction To Volleyball
June 7-11. Grades: rising 5K-4. 9 a.m.-noon. This camp will introduce young athletes to the sport of volleyball by teaching beginner skills and strategies. Our goal is for athletes to enjoy the sport and develop a passion for playing. Tuition: $145. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Kids Fun Night
June 11 (Field Trip to Surge Trampoline Park), June 18 (Movie Night – Pixar’s Luca) July 16 (Field Trip to Surge Trampoline Park), July 30 (Movie Night – The Jungle Cruise), grades: rising PK-6th grade. A variety of fun and planned interactive activities. Children will be provided with dinner and drink. Children must register at least one week prior to attending a scheduled Kids Fun Night. Late registrations will not be accepted. $30 per date (dinner and drink included). 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Lightsaber Fencing
July 19-23. 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: Rising 2nd-4th. Learn to use a lightsaber and fence like a Jedi knight. The students will learn the stances, footwork and sword techniques of lightsaber fencing. This training with games and physical activities will promote balance, coordination, teamwork and sportsmanship. Students will use a safe “lightsaber” for the class, which they will get to keep. Tuition: $150. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Little Hawks Cheerleading Camp
July 26-30. 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: rising PK-4th. Come join the varsity competition cheerleaders for a week of cheerleading fun. Your future cheerleader will learn cheers, dances, jumps, and tumbling skills that will make her ready to be a Hammond cheerleader one day. Little Hawks cheerleaders also perform at halftime at the first home football game of the season Tuition: $130. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Little Hawks Sports Camp
June 28-July 2, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: rising PK-3rd. Lead by Coach Jeff Barnes, this clinic offers young Hawks experience with fun games and sports at an age-appropriate level. “Sportsters” will spend time throwing and catching, running and jumping, bouncing and dribbling, as well as learn rules and games that promote these important motor skills. No doubt this camp will be a winner! Tuition: $150. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Mindful Fitness Club
July 19-23, from 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: rising 2nd-4th. Need a little mindful exercise in your life? Get moving as fast as you can for a camp full of fitness, fun and mindfulness! We will play games, have spirited team challenges and participate in activities to create a mindful state. Participants will receive daily mindfulness badges. Tuition: $180. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Soccer Camp
July 26-30, from 1-4 p.m. Grades: rising PK-12th. Varsity Soccer Coach Adrian Pinasco brings 26 years of soccer experience to create a great learning environment for the young and the older player. Emphasis will be mainly on fundamentals and game play, but campers will also incorporate the basic tactics of the game and will work on developing a good first touch to control the ball, passing and dribbling skills, and shooting techniques to score more goals. The Soccer Camp curriculum is designed to challenge players at the decision making process (to become more intelligent), in addition to covering speed and agility aspects to become quicker with the ball. This camp is a must for the aspiring Hammond soccer star. Tuition: $135. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Yoga Stars
August 2-6. 9 a.m.-noon. Grades/ages: 3yrs-rising 2nd. Introduction to yoga skills! Fun imagination lessons, create a yoga book to take home at the end of the week. $150.00. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Heathwood Hal — PEAK Adventure Day Camp
June 7-11, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: 3rd-6th. PEAK professional staff members work with students as they bike rugged trails, paddle whitewater rapids, climb high on ropes courses, and fill up the ten-ring on an archery target. This camp is ja.m.packed with pure adventure! Campers spend the week on the bike, in the boat, on the ropes, and on the range learning skills and safely pushing limits.Biking and paddling adventures begin on the trails and waterways on Heathwood’s campus. As campers become proficient in basic skills, they may move to local venues in the Columbia area. Climbing adventures take place on the Alpine Tower and Odyssey high ropes courses, and archery arrows fly on the archery range, both housed at Adventure Base Camp at Heathwood. Campers should bring their own mountain bikes and helmets. All other adventure gear is provided, including kayaks, PFDs, paddles, harnesses, climbing helmets, and state-of-the-art archery equipment, as well as transportation to off-campus biking and paddling venues. $225. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — PEAK Climbing Day Camp
June 12-18, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: 3rd-6th. PEAK professional staff members guide campers as they learn and practice climbing skills. Heathwood’s 50-foot Alpine Tower, Odyssey ropes course, and the climbing / bouldering wall are all in play this week! Climbing is a great workout, building strength and endurance. Climbing also offers healthy risk-taking, which helps build self-confidence and fosters perseverance. All technical climbing gear is provided. Throughout the week, campers are encouraged to climb higher and challenge themselves with tougher routes to take advantage of all the opportunities this camp has to offer! $225. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — PEAK Paddle Boarding Day Camp
June 7-11, 14-18, 1-4p.m. Grades: 5th-8th. Outdoor adventure at its finest! Paddlers join the professional PEAK staff members for a week of stand up paddle boarding (SUP)! Paddlers become comfortable with general paddle strokes and SUP techniques on the Heathwood pond, then move to the gentle river venues in the Columbia area, paddling stretches of the Congaree and Saluda Rivers. All paddle gear and transportation to riverside classrooms is provided. The river venues in Columbia offer great opportunities for viewing wildlife like bald eagles, otters, cormorants, kingfishers, and a variety of aquatic animals. Throughout the week, campers are encouraged to move beyond circles of comfort on the board to take advantage of all the opportunities this camp has to offer! $275. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — PEAK Tsali Overnight Trip
July 12-16. Grades: 7th-8th. Tsali Recreation Area, located in the Smoky Mountains of western North Carolina, near the exciting Nantahala River Gorge and beautiful Lake Fontana, serves as an adventure base camp for the week where students may choose to camp in tents or hammocks. Each day brings new and exciting immersive adventures: rafting the Nantahala River, riding miles of exhilarating, lake hugging mountain bike trails that begin just yards from the campsite, flying through the Gorge canopy on a series of tree-top zip lines, and paddling the smooth, pristine waters of Lake Fontana in kayaks and paddle boards. Meals are prepared in camp with an occasional trip into Bryson City for pizza or a late night ice cream run. Camp cost covers travel, outfitter expenses and meals in camp. Adventure gear (for rafting, zip lining and paddling) is provided; participants must bring their own mountain bikes and helmets. Tents and group cooking gear is also provided. However, participants must bring their own hammocks (optional), and sleeping bags and pads. The PEAK program has a limited number of hammocks, sleeping bags and pads available for loan upon request prior to the week of camp. Registration for this experience takes place through Heathwood Summer Programs at https://www.heathwood.org/summer. $675. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — PEAK Whitewater Day Camp
June 14-18, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: 5th-8th. Outdoor adventure at its finest! Whitewater paddlers join professional PEAK staff members for a week of whitewater kayaking! Kayakers learn paddle strokes and rescue techniques on the Heathwood pond, then move to the gentle waters of the Congaree for a river expedition. As skills and confidence improve, campers progress to Class I and II whitewater on the Saluda River. All paddle gear and transportation to riverside classrooms is provided. The river venues in Columbia offer great opportunities for viewing wildlife like bald eagles, otters, cormorants, kingfishers, and a variety of aquatic animals. Throughout the week, campers are encouraged to move beyond circles of comfort on the water to take advantage of all the opportunities this camp has to offer! $275. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Boys Basketball
June 14-18, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades 4 to 8. Do you want to improve your basketball fundamentals? Defense, rebounding, ball-handling, passing and shooting will all be covered during this camp. Heathwood basketball coach and Athletic Director Jeff Whalen will expand your understanding of the game via half-court and full-court situations. $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Heart Sole - Running Camp For Girls
June 7-11, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades 5-12. Heart Sole running camp for girls will provide an opportunity for girls of all abilities to learn the components of effective running (sprints, middle distance, and long distance). The camp will focus on the physical, mental, and social aspects of running and will cater to both beginners as well as competitive high school runners. $100. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — PlayPower Explorers Camp: Melody Makers
July 12-16, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades EC2-EC4. Join us this week for a magical musical adventure! We’ll become Rock Stars singing into our microphones, playing our elephant stomping drums, shaking our home-made rain makers and more! Musical stylings from Reggae to Rhythm Blues will have your little ones Rocking Out all week long! We will adhere to all CDC guidelines and Heathwood Hall protocols during camp to keep your little ones safe. Every day, we will spend part of our Camp time outside, as well. $175. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — PlayPower Explorers Camp: Playful Picasso Art Camp
July 26-30, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: EC2-EC4. Join us this week for an exploration of the most famous artists of all time! This week in Playful Picasso Camp, we will explore the Art Masters and our art work will be inspired by the greats: Kandinsky’s Circles, Klee’s Cat, VanGogh’s Starry Night, Jackson Pollock’s Mural, Monet’s Japanese Footbridge and more! Paint, draw, sculpt and create with us! We will adhere to all CDC guidelines and Heathwood Hall protocols during camp to keep your little ones safe. Every day, we will spend part of our Camp time outside, as well. $175. 803-446-1257. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — PlayPower Explorers Camp: Super Sports
June 28-July 2, July 19-23, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades EC2-EC4. Time to Play Ball! In PlayPower SuperSports, we will learn about different sports using our favorite fun themes! Sharks Minnows Football, Gator Golf, Pirate Soccer, Bug Catcher Lacrosse and Beach Fun Volleyball are just a few of the Sports Adventures that we will go on! Learning sports skills through imaginary play is the perfect way to introduce your little one to the wide world of sports! Game On! We will adhere to all CDC guidelines and Heathwood Hall protocols during camp to keep your little ones safe. Every day, we will spend part of our Camp time outside, as well. $175. 803-446-1257. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — PlayPower Explorers Camp: Tumbling Tots
June 7-11, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades EC2-EC4. Join us this week for a Tumbling Tots adventure that incorporates tumbling skills with our favorite imaginative play themes! We will Tumble with Trolls, Flip with our friends from Frozen, Jump in the Jungle, do Spider-Man Handstands, Walk the Plank with Peter Pan, Tinkerbell and more! Come tumble and play the PlayPower way! We will adhere to all CDC guidelines and Heathwood Hall protocols during camp to keep your little ones safe. Every day, we will spend part of our Camp time outside, as well. $175. 803-446-1257. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Run the Hall: Cross Country Co-Ed
June 14-18, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades 6th-12th. Each day will include XC training on 120 acres of soft surface trails. Athletes will receive personalized instruction in mechanics, strength techniques to increase performance and mitigate injury, weight lifting, stretching, diet and mental training for peak performance. Learn from Coaches who have coached multiple State Championship teams, Div. 1 XC and Track and competed in Div. 1 Athletics. May purchase a RTH t-shirt - $12: Deadline May 31st $100. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Run the Hall: Elite
June 21-25, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades 8th-12th. Experienced SC distance runners will train on 120 acres of soft trails on the State Championship cross country course at Heathwood Hall. Take your training to the next level. Guest speakers will discuss current techniques and training in HS and collegiate running to take your goals to the next level. Receive guidance about applying to college and building a resume that includes more than running accomplishments, in a College 101 jam session. Learn from Coaches who have coached multiple State Championship teams, Div. 1 XC and Track and competed in Div. 1 Athletics. May purchase a RTH t-shirt - $12: Deadline May 31st $100. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Run the Hall: Youth Co-Ed
June 7-11, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades 2nd-8th. Run and have fun doing it! Participants will engage in running and a variety of activities that build self-esteem. Emphasis on proper running techniques, developing good habits, healthy choices, and staying motivated. Each day has its own theme, utilizing track and cross country facilities! $100. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Sailing Camp: Adventure Sailing
June 28-July 2, July 12-16, 19-23, 26-30, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Ages: 12-17. This Camp will take place at Columbia Sailing Club. Located at Lake Murray Dam. 292 Shuler Rd, Columbia, SC 29212. This course is designed for those who want to be on the water but aren’t necessarily interested in racing. Adventure Boaters will be introduced to a variety of boats including: Club 420, keelboat, Optimist, catamaran’s and Open Skiff. It will also explore navigation, boat mechanics, environmental awareness, and will take sailboat trips to local points of interest. This class is perfect for the child that loves the water and experiencing it in a variety of ways. This is an inspired alternative to the conventional racetrack route and build a foundation for lifelong sailors. $425. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Sailing Camp - Beginner Optimist
June 14-18, 21-25, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Ages/weight: 7-15, less than 110 pounds. This course will teach the basics of rigging a boat, boat handling, sailing fundamentals, seamanship (knots, weather, etc.), sportsmanship, water safety, and a basic introduction to the sport of sailing. Instruction is done in CSC’s single sailor Optimists sailboats. Sailors learn the basics of steering, trimming the sail, and balancing the boat in an exciting, hands on way. This Camp will take place at Columbia Sailing Club. Located at Lake Murray Dam. 292 Shuler Rd, Columbia, SC 29212.
Heathwood Hall — Sailing Camp Beginner Club 420
June 14-18, 21-25, June 28-July 2, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Ages/weight: 12-17, 100+ pounds. This Camp will take place at Columbia Sailing Club. Located at Lake Murray Dam. 292 Shuler Rd, Columbia, SC 29212. This course is for older and larger sailors who are new to sailing, or younger sailors with some experience but who are new to the Club 420 sailboat. Course includes basics of rigging a Club 420 sailboat, basic boat handling, seamanship (knots, weather, etc.), sportsmanship, and water safety. Instruction is done in CSC’s Club 420 sailboats with two sailors per boat. $425. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Sailing Camp: Intermediate Optimist/Open Skiff
June 12-16, 19-23, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Ages/weight: 7-15, under 150lbs. This course is for sailors who have completed the Beginner Optimist Course and want to continue their progression. Instruction is done in CSC’s Optimists and Open Skiff sailboats with one sailor per boat. By completion, sailors will be able to sail on all points of sail in most wind speeds, know all parts of the boat, and tie basic knots. The goal being to better prepared sailor. $425. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Skills Drills Girls Basketball Camp
June 21-25, June 28-July 2, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: 5th-8th. The Mighty Highlanders Skills Drills camp is designed to develop and teach basketball skills. The camp will emphasize fundamental basketball and overall player develop.m.ent. Daily instruction and stations will focus on dribbling, ball-handling, shooting, rebounding and defensive techniques. Campers will compete on teams in order to apply their individual skills to the team concept. The camp is open to any and all rising 5th – 8th grade girls. Bring a water bottle, mask and towel. $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Skills Drills Girls Basketball Camp - Mighty Highlanders
June 28-July 2, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: K-4th. The Little Highlander Skills Drills camp is a basketball fundamental camp for individual players designed to provide necessary skills foundation and is open to any and all rising K – 4th grade girls. Each day will be broken up into shooting, defense, passing, ball handling, and footwork. Instruction will be provided by former and current Varsity players, along with a couple special guests. Get ready for a fun filled basketball camp experience. Bring water bottle, mask and towel. $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Soccer Shots
July 19-23, 9 a.m.-noon. EC3-Kindergarten. Soccer Shots is returning to Heathwood this Summer! Every year Soccer Shots chooses a fun theme to focus on during our Summer soccer camps.This year our theme will be Carry The Torch with a focus on this Summer’s Olympic Games 2021. We have come up with an awesome curriculum for this Summer and we know that your kids are going to love it! Our developmentally appropriate curriculum places an emphasis on character development and soccer skill building in each class. Our caring team of trained coaches positively impacts children’s lives on and off the field through best-in-class coaching, communication and curriculum. Come see why Soccer Shots is the nation’s top intro to Soccer program for children ages 3- $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Soccer Shots Premier Summer Camp
June 21-25. 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: EC3-Kindergarten. Soccer Shots is returning to Heathwood this Summer! Every year Soccer Shots chooses a fun theme to focus on during our Summer soccer camps. This year our theme will be Carry The Torch with a focus on this Summer’s Olympic Games 2021. We have come up with an awesome curriculum for this Summer and we know that your kids are going to love it! Our developmentally appropriate curriculum places an emphasis on character develop.m.ent and soccer skill building in each class. Our caring team of trained coaches positively impacts children’s lives on and off the field through best-in-class coaching, communication and curriculum. Come see why Soccer Shots is the nation’s top intro to Soccer program for children ages 3-8. $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Sports Camp Galore
June 21-25, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: 2nd-6th. This camp is designed to expose kids to various sports, including football, soccer, kickball, basketball and multiple exciting PE games! Campers will learn the basics of the games played and the importance of teamwork! This is a half day 9:00am to 12:00 p.m. camp for both girls and boys ages 7-12! $215. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Stretch and Grow: All Star Cheer Camp
June 21-25, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades EC3-K. All Star Cheer Camp -A Certified Youth Fitness Instructor from Stretch-n-Grow will lead the group in a Fun Cheer Camp. They will cheer, learn motions and chants, jump, tumble and more!! Pom Poms and FUN! $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Stretch and Grow: Kids Dance Party
June 14-18, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades EC3-K. A Certified Youth Fitness Instructor from Stretch-n-Grow will lead the group in popular songs and choreography for all kids who love to move and groove! Fun for boys and girls! Bubble Dance Party, Glow Party, and more!! Let’s get MOVING and Dancing this summer! $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Stretch and Grow: Olympic Games Camp
July 26-30, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades EC3-K. Olympic Games CAMP - A Certified Youth Fitness Instructor from Stretch-n-Grow will lead the kids in Exploring many of the sports from the Olympic Games all in ONE CAMP!! Games, skills, crafts and more! Where Every Athlete is a STAR! $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Stretch and Grow: Princess Dance Camp
June 7-11, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades EC3-K. A Certified Youth Fitness Instructor from Stretch-n-Grow will lead the group in Creative Movement and Ballet! Each day we will dance and explore with different princess songs and themes! Princess Crafts and More! It is sure to make your little one feel like a Princess! $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Stretch and Grow: Yoga Stars
July 19-23, 9a.m.-noon. Grades: EC3-Kindergarten. $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd.
Heathwood Hall — Tennis
June 7-11, grades EC4-1, June 14-18, grades EC4-1st. Both sessions daily from 9 a.m.-noon. Grades 2-6. Students will learn the fundamentals of tennis with Heathwood Director of Tennis, Coach Nick Gaffos! Each day, students will practice a variety of skills, techniques, and drills, and have the chance to improve their game in matches with other participants. $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Irmo-Chapin Recreation Commission
Offers a wide variety of camps at its parks across multiple disciplines. Check icrc.net for options and dates.
Saxe Gotha Presbyterian Church
Offers camps in a variety of athletic disciplines. Check saxegotha.org for options and dates.
Shelley Smith Soccer School — Summer Camp
Carolina Soccer School groups players by age and skill level so that each child is challenged, but not overwhelmed. Our goal is to provide a positive learning environment through technical work and more game/match play for all participants, beginners to advanced. Campers are responsible for bringing their own snack to camp. In addition to the half day allotment of soccer and fun, full-day campers will benefit from competitive match play in the afternoon. Carolina Soccer School has not yet released a Summer 2021 camp schedule. Visit carolinasoccerschool.com for more info.