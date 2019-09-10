New Business Development Account Executive
The New Business Development Account Executive for sales is responsible for selling multi-media advertising for Free Times and its suite of print and digital products. The position will be focused entirely on generating new advertising clients through our print and/or digital solutions, seeking a minimum advertising commitment of three months. This position is a sales hunter who enjoys prospecting, cold-calling, conducting needs analyses and presenting long term advertising solutions that best fit the respective client’s goals and objectives. Little account management work is required. This position includes a competitive base salary, monthly commission plan and quarterly bonus opportunity. Full benefits including a 401k match are available. To apply, email Chase Heatherly: publisher@free-times.com.
Sr. Digital Account Executive
The Sr. Digital Account Executive is responsible for developing relationships and consulting with local retail clients, while providing an opportunity to contribute to the long-term success of a high growth and progressive company. The business-to-business sales representatives are responsible for selling a value-based online advertising solution for local retail clients. This enthusiastic and driven sales representative will focus on growth of existing accounts and prospect for new opportunities, speak with decision makers, analyze their needs, and effectively deliver value-added solutions. This position will be the digital advertising champion within the Free Times advertising staff, and will both sell online advertising individually as well as lead his or her peers to grow digital revenue as well. Armed with a wide array of digital products provided by Free Times and its sister agency King & Columbus, this position will lead the way as Free Times becomes a leading digital media provider in the Midlands. This position includes a competitive base salary, monthly commission and quarterly bonus opportunities. Full benefits including a 401k match are available. To apply, email Chase Heatherly: publisher@free-times.com.
Food Reporter
Free Times is looking for a food writer to cover an emerging and exciting restaurant scene in South Carolina’s capital city. Columbia’s alternative weekly wants to break the latest food and beverage news as well as give readers compelling feature and trend stories. The job includes helping with Free Times’ award-winning, comprehensive news coverage. The ideal candidate will be comfortable engaging with readers on social media and helping write our weekly food newsletter. The right candidate will also have a sense of urgency for breaking news and be a creative and critical thinker able to look beyond the story of the day toward deeper angles and themes. Full benefits including a 401k match are available. To apply, email Chase Heatherly: publisher@free-times.com.
Event Sponsorship Salesperson (Contract)
The Event Sponsorship Salesperson is a contract position responsible for selling multi-media sponsorships for Free Times events. These events include: Brunch So Hard, Dog Day Afternoon, The Columbia Food and Wine Festival, ArtPop!, Best Of Columbia, Music Crawl, A Free Times Halloween, Tacos + Tequila + Tacky Sweaters, and Speaker Series. This contract position will be focused entirely on generating sponsorship sales. This contract position is a sales hunter who enjoys prospecting, cold-calling, research, and creatively matching customers’ needs to interactive events. Free Times event sponsorships include competitive advertising packages. This person will be able to match a client’s advertising and exposure needs with the event(s) that fit best for them. Little account management work is required. This opportunity is commission only and will report to the Free Times’ events manager. This position is part-time and will work with the events manager to execute sponsorships at all events. Preferred candidate will have 1-2 years of sales, marketing and/or nonprofit development experience. If interested, please send a resume to Meg Senn at megs@free-times.com.
