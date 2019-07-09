Submit your firm’s FREE listings for the guide
by Aug. 3 at free-times.com/attorney
Free Times is publishing the 2019 Attorney Guide for Lexington and Richland Counties on Aug. 27. This glossy magazine will feature listings of local law firms in the two-county region under various categories of law. This Guide will be direct mailed to newcomers who have moved in to Richland or Lexington Counties in the past six months as well as to students in off-campus student housing in Columbia.
Promote your firm to this desirable audience by advertising in this full color magazine and enhancing your listings so they will stand out to our readers. As an added bonus, place a full-page, half-page or quarter-page ad in the Attorney Guide and receive an ad of equal size in Free Times on August 29 at no charge.
Publication Date: Aug. 27, 2019
Listing deadline: Aug. 3, 2019
Advertising Space Reservation deadline: Aug. 9
Distribution: 18,000 copies