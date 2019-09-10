Matt Abee
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Appellate Practice, Litigation, Taxation.
Christopher Adams
Collins & Lacy, P.C. collinsandlacy.com. 1330 Lady St. Sixth Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-255-0441. Construction Law, Litigation.
Ellen Adams
Collins & Lacy, P.C. collinsandlacy.com. 1330 Lady St. Sixth Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-255-0416. Alternative Business Resolution, Workers Compensation Law.
Weston Adams
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Environmental and Natural Resources Law, Appellate Practice.
Stuart Andrews
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Health Law, Litigation.
Mark T. Arden
Chappell Smith & Arden, P.A. csa-law.com. 2801 Devine St. Suite 300, Columbia SC 29205, 803-929-3600. Consumer, Elder Law, Litigation, Motor Carrier Law, Social Security Disability Law, Tort Law, Workers Compensation Law.
Holly Atkins
Atkins Law Firm. hollyatkinslaw.com. 1931 Bull St. Suite C, Columbia SC 29201, 803-251-6406. Workers Compensation Law, Laura Baer, Collins & Lacy, P.C. collinsandlacy.com. 1330 Lady St. Sixth Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-255-0446. Business, Litigation, Tort Law.
Lee Ellen Bagley
GaffneyLewis, LLC. gaffneylewis.com. 3700 Forest Dr. Suite 400, Columbia SC 29204, 803-790-8838. Litigation, Tort Law.
Tyler D. Bailey
Bailey Law Firm, LLC. baileylawfirmsc.com. 1803 Hampton St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-667-9716. Criminal Law, Family Law, Litigation, Tort Law, Workers Compensation Law.
Elizabeth Ballew
LawyerLisa, LLC. LawerLisa.com. 3202 Fernandina Rd., Columbia SC 29210, 803-563-5163. Elder Law, Estate and Probate Law, Probate and Estate Planning, Residential Real Estate.
Bradley Banyas
Hughey Injury Lawyers. hugheylawfirm.com. 1311 Chuck Dawley Blvd.,, Suite 201, Mt. Pleasant SC, 843-881-8644. Elder Law, Insurance Law, Medical Malpractice, Motor Carrier Law, Tort Law.
Philip D. Barber
Richard A. Harpootlian, P.A. harpootlianlaw.com. 1410 Laurel St., Columbia SC 29201, 866-706-3997. Civil Rights State and Federal, Criminal Law, Insurance Law, Litigation, Tort Law.
Ralph Barbier
Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Health Law, Regulatory.
Charles Barkley
Barkley Law. barkley-law.com. 1201 Hampton Street Suite 3B, Columbia SC 29201, 704-936-7735. Business, Commercial Real Estate.
Brian Barnwell
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Construction, Litigation.
Bradley Barringer
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Litigation.
Bart Bartlett
Bartlett Law Firm. bartlettlawfirm.com. 1700 Woodcreek Farms Rd., Elgin SC 29045, 803-699-2490. Alternative Dispute Resolution, Commercial Real Estate, Estate and Probate Law, Family Law, Guardian Ad Litem, Mental Health, Probate and Estate Planning, Residential Real Estate, Substance Abuse.
Brett Bayne
McAngus, Goudelock & Courie. mgclaw.com/attorney/brett-h-bayne/. 1320 Main St. 10th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-227-2281. Insurance Law, Litigation, Tort Law.
David Beale Jr.
Collins & Lacy, P.C. collinsandlacy.com/attorney/c-david-beale-jr/. 1330 Lady St. 6th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-256-2660. Workers Compensation Law.
Laurie Becker
Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Bankruptcy, Commercial Real Estate, Corporate Law.
Jody Bedenbaugh
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Bankruptcy, Business, Litigation.
Taylor Bell
The Jeffcoat Firm. carolinadefenselawyers.com. 1333 Main St. Suite 510, Columbia SC 29201, 803-200-2000. Administrative, Criminal Law, Juvenile Justice, Regulatory.
Timothy Bellinger
McWhirter, Bellinger & Associates, P.A. mcwhirterlaw.com. 119 East Main St., Lexington SC 29072, 803-359-5523. Workers Compensation Law.
Townsend Belser
Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Intellectual Property Law.
Carolyn A. Benzon
Hanson Law Firm, P.A. hansonlawfirm.net. 6156 St. Andrews Rd.Suite 101, Columbia SC 29212, 803-798-9446. Family Law, Residential Real Estate.
Ethan Bercot
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Litigation, Technology.
Lowell Bernstein
Bernstein and Bernstein. bblawsc.com. 1019 Assembly St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-7900. Commercial Real Estate, Criminal Law, Estate and Probate Law, Litigation, Probate and Estate Planning, Residential Real Estate, Social Security Disability Law, Tort Law, Workers Compensation Law.
Joseph Bias
Vernis & Bowling. scarolina-law.com. 1401 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-234-5416. Business, Construction Law, Education Law, Employment and Labor Law, Insurance Law, Litigation, Tort Law.
Michael Bigham
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Litigation, Technology.
Graham Billings
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Criminal Law. White Collar Defense, Litigation.
David Black
Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Business, Creditor Law, Eminent Domain, Government Law.
Charles Blackburn
Blackburn Law, LLC. blackburnlaw.com. 1701 Cherry Laurel Dr., Columbia SC 29204, 803-920-8726. Administrative, Business, Commercial Real Estate, Construction Law, Corporate Law, Environmental and Natural Resources Law, Estate and Probate Law, Insurance Law, Litigation, Regulatory, Residential Real Estate.
Cynthia Durham Blair
Blair Cato Pickren Casterline, LLC. blaircato.com. 700 Huger St. Suite 102, Columbia SC 29201, 803-400-8600. Residential Real Estate
Adair Bledsoe
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Administrative, Insurance, Technology.
Matt Bodman
Matt Bodman P.A. mattbodmanlaw.com. 1500 Calhoun St., Columbia SC 29201, 866-487-9077. Criminal Law, Mattison Bogan, Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Appellate Practice, Litigation.
Heyward Bonyata
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Litigation, Business, Technology.
Jacob Born
Chappell Smith & Arden, P.A. csa-law.com. 2801 Devine St. Suite 300, Columbia SC 29205, 803-929-3600. Consumer, Elder Law, Litigation, Motor Carrier Law, Social Security Disability Law, Workers Compensation Law.
Jeanne Born
Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Corporate Law, Health Law.
Nashiba Boyd
GaffneyLewis, LLC. gaffneylewis.com. 3700 Forest Dr., Columbia SC 29204, 803-790-8838. Family Law, Guardian Ad Litem, Tort Law.
Kyle Brannon
Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Bankruptcy, Creditor Law.
Michael Brittingham
Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Employment and Labor Law, Taxation Law.
James Brogdon
Whetstone Perkins & Fulda. attorneyssc.com. 601 Devine St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-828-6100. Litigation, Medical Malpractice, Tort Law.
Henry Brown
Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Construction Law, Health Law, Insurance Law.
Lisa Hostetler Brown
LawyerLisa, LLC. LawyerLisa.com. 3202 Fernandina Road, Columbia SC 29210, 803-563-5163. Elder Law, Estate and Probate Law, Probate and Estate Planning, Residential Real Estate.
Mitch Brown
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Appellate Practice, Litigation, Government.
Kelsey Brudvig
Collins & Lacy, P.C. collinsandlacy.com. 1330 Lady St. Sixth Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-256-0418. Business, Litigation, Legal Ethics and Professional Responsibility, Tort Law.
Thomas Brumgardt
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Corporate Law, Insurance, Regulatory.
Ben Bruner
Bruner Powell Wall & Mullins, LLC. brunerpowell.com. 1735 St. Julian Place, Suite 200, Columbia SC, 803-252-7693. Administrative, Business, Construction Law, Government Law, Insurance Law, Litigation, Regulatory, Tort Law.
John Bruton
Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Commercial Real Estate, Corporate Law.
Wolfgang Buchmaier
Buchmaier Law Firm LLC. buchmaierlaw.com. 1201 Main St. Suite 1980, Columbia SC 29201, 803-575-0766. Business, Corporate Law, Immigration Law.
Michael Burchstead
Collins & Lacy, P.C. collinsandlacy.com. 1330 Lady St. Sixth Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-255-0445. Legal Ethics and Professional Responsibility, Litigation.
M. Malissa Burnette
Burnette Shutt & McDaniel, PA. burnetteshutt.law. 912 Lady St. Suite 200, Columbia SC 29201, 803-850-0912, Administrative, Alternative Dispute Resolution, Civil Rights State and Federal, Education Law, Employment and Labor Law, Family Law, Government Law, Legal Ethics and Professional Responsibility, LGBT, Litigation, Tort Law.
James Burns
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Litigation, Government, Consumer.
Rose-Marie Carlisle
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Environmental and Natural Resources Law, Litigation, Construction.
James Byars
Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Employment and Labor Law
Charlie Carpenter
Carpenter Appeals & Trial Support. carpenterappeals.com. 4825 Portobello Rd., Columbia SC 29206, 803-758-2886. Appellate Practice
John Carrigg
Carrigg Law Firm. carrigglaw.com. 120 North Lake Dr., Lexington SC 29072, 803-785-5511. Criminal Law, Estate and Probate Law, Family Law, Insurance Law, Litigation, Probate and Estate Planning, Tort Law, Workers Compensation Law.
Drelton Carson Jr.
Carson Law Firm, LLC. 1727 Hampton St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-500-3535. Criminal Law, Litigation, Medical Malpractice, Tort Law, Workers Compensation Law.
Tally Parham Casey
Wyche, P.A. wyche.com. 801 Gervais St. Suite B, Columbia SC 29201, 803-254-6542, Construction Law, Intellectual Property Law, Litigation.
Bryan Caskey
Caskey & Imgrund, LLC. cilawsc.com. 1116 Blanding St. Suite 2A, Columbia SC 29201, 803-708-3252, Administrative, Commercial Real Estate, Estate and Probate Law, Family Law, Residential Real Estate.
Mary Caskey
Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd, PA. hsblawfirm.com. 1201 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-779-3080. Bankruptcy, Creditor Law.
Micah Caskey
Caskey Law Firm, P.A. caskeylawfirm.com. 146 State St., West Columbia SC 29169, 803-724-3624. Administrative, Business, Civil Rights State and Federal, Criminal Law, Eminent Domain, Estate and Probate Law, Government Law, Juvenile Justice, Litigation, Medical Malpractice, Motor Carrier Law, Substance Abuse, Tort Law, Workers Compensation Law.
Rex Casterline
Blair Cato Pickren Casterline, LLC. blaircato.com. 700 Huger St. Suite 102, Columbia SC 29201, 803-400-8600. Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate.
Kris Cato
Blair Cato Pickren Casterline, LLC. blaircato.com. 700 Huger St. Suite 102, Columbia SC 29201, 803-400-8600. Employment and Labor Law.
Mary Allison Caudell
Turner & Caudell, LLC. turnercaudell.com. 914 Richland St. Suite A-101, Columbia SC 29201, 803-828-9708. Education Law, Employment and Labor Law.
Glen Caulk
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Banking, Corporate Law, Commercial Real Estate.
George Cauthen
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Bankruptcy, Business, Litigation.
Sally Caver
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Corporate Law, Equity.
Dell Chappell
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Litigation, Business, Tort Law.
Maggie R. Chappell
Chappell Smith & Arden PA. csa-law.com. 2801 Devine St. Suite 300, Columbia SC 29205, 803-929-3600. Elder Law, Motor Carrier Law, Workers Compensation.
Mark D. Chappell
Chappell Smith & Arden, P.A. csa-law.com. 2801 Devine St. Suite 300, Columbia SC 29205, 803-929-3600. Consumer, Elder Law, Litigation, Motor Carrier Law, Workers Compensation Law.
Mark D. Chappell Jr.
Chappell Smith & Arden, P.A. csa-law.com. 2801 Devine St. Suite 300, Columbia SC 29205, 803-929-3600. Consumer, Elder Law, Motor Carrier Law, Social Security Disability Law, Tort Law, Workers Compensation Law.
Anthony Charles
Finkel Law Firm. finkellaw.com. 1201 Main St. Suite 1800, Columbia SC 29201, 803-470-0118. Family Court Mediation, Family Law, Residential Real Estate.
Nicholas Charles
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business. Litigation.
Tushar Chikhliker
Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Commercial Real Estate, Corporate Law, Government Law.
Sarah Clingman
Clingman Law Firm. clingmanlaw.com. 1522 Richland St., Columbia SC 29201-2611, 803-787-0557. Elder Law.
Jarrett Coco
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Litigation, Technology.
Lucile Cohen
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Health, Litigation, Tort Law.
Andrew Cole
Collins & Lacy, P.C. collinsandlacy.com. 1330 Lady St. Sixth Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-255-0433. Alternative Dispute Resolution, Construction Law, Litigation.
Greg Collins
Savage Royall and Sheheen LLP. savage-lawfirm.com. 1111 Church St., Camden SC 29020, 803-432-4391. Criminal Law, Litigation, Tort Law.
Joel Collins Jr.
Collins & Lacy, P.C. collinsandlacy.com/attorney/joel-w-collins-jr/. 1330 Lady St. Sixth Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-255-0423. Legal Ethics and Professional Responsibility, Paul Collins, Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Litigation, Motor Carrier, Business .
Bob Coble
Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Environmental and Natural Resources Law, Government Law, Health Law.
Brian Comer
Collins & Lacy, P.C. collinsandlacy.com/attorney/brian-a-comer/. 1330 Lady St. Sixth Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-256-2660. Alternative Dispute Resolution, Legal Ethics and Professional Responsibility, Tort Law.
Lane Cook
LawyerLisa, LLC. LawerLisa.com. 3202 Fernandina Road, Columbia SC 29210, 803-563-5163. Estate and Probate Law, Probate and Estate Planning.
Blaney Coskrey
Coskrey Law Office. coskreylaw.com. 1201 Main Street Suite 1980, Columbia SC 29201, 803-748-1201. Civil Rights State and Federal, Employment and Labor Law, Litigation, Tort Law.
Karen Crawford
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Environmental and Natural Resources Law, Litigation.
Brian Crotty
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Appellate Practice, Litigation, Business.
Maressa Cuenca
Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Employment and Labor Law.
Chris Cunningham
McWhirter, Bellinger & Associates, P.A. mcwhirterlaw.com. 119 East Main Street, Lexington SC 29072, 803-359-5523. Litigation, Workers Compensation Law.
Christopher Daniels
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Alternative Dispute Resolution, Litigation.
Renee Dankner
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Corporate Law, Regulatory.
Joe Dasta
McWhirter, Bellinger & Associates, PA. mcwhirterlaw.com. 119 East Main Street, Lexington SC 29072, 803-359-5523. Workers Compensation Law.
John Davidson
Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Construction Law, Health Law.
Kenneth Davis
Boykin & Davis, LLC. boykinlawsc.com. 220 Stoneridge Dr. Suite 100, Columbia SC 29210, 803-254-0707. Alternative Dispute Resolution, Appellate Practice, Education Law, Employment and Labor Law, Estate and Probate Law, Government Law, Litigation, Probate and Estate Planning, Workers Compensation Law.
Travis Dayhuff
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Health, Litigation, Appellate Practice.
Wendy Degerman
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Litigation, Business.
Lir Derieg
Derieg Law Firm. DeriegLaw.com. 9005 Two Notch Rd. Suite 28, Columbia SC 29223, 803-658-0298. Appellate Practice, Business, Civil Rights State and Federal, Criminal Law, Juvenile Justice, Tort Law.
Tameika Devine
Jabber & Isaac, PA. jilawfirm.com. 1419 Richland St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-254-8868. Estate and Probate Law, Mental Health, Probate and Estate Planning, Residential Real Estate.
Chadwick Devlin
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Insurance, Business .
Joseph Dickey
Dickey Law Group, LLC. dickeylawsc.com. 1817 Hampton St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-380-5575. Civil Rights State and Federal, Corporate Law, Education Law, Employment and Labor Law, Litigation, Workers Compensation Law.
Lucy Dinkins
Wyche, P.A. wyche.com. 801 Gervais Street Suite B, Columbia SC SC 29201, 864-242-8305. Construction, Consumer, Health Care Law, Litigation, Personal Injury.
Gus Dixon
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Corporate Law, Private Equity.
Albert J. (Trey) Dooley III
The Dooley Law Firm, PA. dooleylawfirm.com. 218 East Main St. Lexington SC, 803-359-2547. Business, Commercial Real Estate, Corporate Law, Eminent Domain, Estate and Probate Law, Probate and Estate Planning, Residential Real Estate.
Dwight Drake
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Government Law, Colton Driver, Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Litigation, Business.
David Dubberly
Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Employment and Labor Law, Immigration Law, Technology.
John DuBose, Jr.
Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Corporate Law, Health Law.
David Dukes
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Litigation, Tort Law.
Madelyn Dukes
McWhirter, Bellinger & Associates, P.A. mcwhirterlaw.com. 119 East Main Street, Lexington SC 29072, 803-359-5523. Litigation, Workers Compensation Law.
Mark Dukes
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Intellectual Property.
Debbie Durban
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Employment and Labor, Litigation.
Peter Dworjanyn
Collins & Lacy, P.C. collinsandlacy.com. 1330 Lady St 6th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-255-0404. Insurance Law, Workers Compensation Law.
David Eddy
Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Business, Corporate Law, Litigation.
Sarah Eibling
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Litigation, Tort Law.
Victoria Eslinger
Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Business, Employment and Labor Law, Litigation, Taxation Law.
Andrew W. Fajardo
Chappell Smith & Arden, P.A. csa-law.com. 2801 Devine St. Suite 300, Columbia SC 29205, 803-929-3600 / 800-531-9780. Consumer, Elder Law, Litigation, Social Security Disability Law, Tort Law, Workers Compensation Law.
Stephanie Fajardo, Esquire
The Fajardo Law Firm, LLC. fajardolawfirm.com. 1722 Main St. Suite 302 Columbia SC 29201, 803-391-8980. Family Law, Guardian Ad Litem, Litigation.
Johnny Felder
McGowan Hood and Felder LLC. mcgowanhood.com. 1517 Hampton St., Columbia SC 29209, 803-779-0100. Litigation, Medical Malpractice, Tort Law.
Julie Flaming
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Health, Litigation.
Joey Floyd
Bruner Powell Wall & Mullins, LLC. brunerpowell.com. P.O. Box 61110, 1735 St. Julian Place Suite 200 Columbia SC, 803-252-7693. Alternative Dispute Resolution, Business, Construction Law, Creditor Law, Equity, Litigation.
William Floyd III
Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Employment and Labor Law.
Lawrence Flynn
Pope Flynn. PopeFlynn.com. 1411 Gervais St. Suite 300, Columbia SC 29201, 803-354-4900. Government Law.
Rachel Flynn
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Litigation, Motor Carrier Law.
David F. Ford II
Ford Law Firm LLC. davidfordlaw.com. 609 Sims Ave. 2nd Floor, Columbia SC 29205, 803-250-2927. Business, Corporate Law, Taxation Law.
Joseph Fornadel
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Litigation, Health.
Robert Foster
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Consumer, Litigation.
Daniel Fritze
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Corporate Law.
Amy Gaffney
GaffneyLewis, LLC. gaffneylewis.com. 3700 Forest Dr. Suite 400, Columbia SC 29204, 803-790-8838. Alternative Dispute Resolution, Employment and Labor Law, Litigation, Tort Law.
Amy Geddes
Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Business, Insurance Law, Litigation.
Christopher Genovese
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Litigation, Motor Carrier Law.
James D. George
Chappell Smith & Arden PA. csa-law.com. 2801 Devine St. Suite 300, Columbia SC 29205, 803-929-3600. Elder Law, Motor Carrier Law, Workers Compensation.
Caroline Gimenez
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Bankruptcy, Business,
James Glenn
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Appellate Practice, Litigation, Tort Law.
Emily Glober
Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Business, Corporate Law, Health Law, Litigation.
Dylan Goff
Goff Law Group, LLC. gofflawgroup.com. 1727 Hampton St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-252-0005. Business, Consumer, Corporate Law, Estate and Probate Law, Health Law, Insurance Law, Litigation, Medical Malpractice, Motor Carrier Law, Probate and Estate Planning, Tort Law.
James Gray
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Insurance, Business, Litigation.
Suzanne Grigg
Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Bankruptcy, Creditor Law.
Robert Grimm
Law Office of Robert J. Grimm. 2231 Devine St. Suite 302, Columbia SC 29205, 803-256-0754. Business, Commercial Real Estate, Corporate Law, Estate and Probate Law, Probate and Estate Planning, Residential Real Estate.
Meghan Hall
Collins & Lacy, P.C. collinsandlacy.com/attorney/meghan-hazelwood-hall/. 1330 Lady St. Sixth Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-256-2660. Tort Law, Shelby Hapeshis, Hapeshis Law, LLC. hapeshislawfirm.com. P.O. Box 4247, Irmo SC 29063, 803-233-2102, Administrative, Creditor Law, Workers Compensation Law.
Mark Hardee
Hardee Law Firm. 2231 Devine St. Suite 202, Columbia SC 29205, 803-799-0905. Administrative, Appellate Practice, Business, Civil Rights State and Federal, Criminal Law, Elder Law, Family Law, Government Law, Guardian Ad Litem, Legal Ethics and Professional Responsibility, Litigation, Tort Law.
Tena Hardee
Hardee Law Firm. 2231 Devine St. Suite 202, Columbia SC 29205, 803-799-0905. Elder Law, Family Law, Guardian Ad Litem.
Kevin Hardy
Quinn & Hardy. quinnandhardy.com. 2309 Devine St., Columbia SC 29205, 803-771-0936. Estate and Probate Law, Probate and Estate Planning, Residential Real Estate.
Sue Harper
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Employment and Labor, Litigation.
Dick Harpootlian
Richard A. Harpootlian, P.A. harpootlianlaw.com. 1410 Laurel St., Columbia SC 29201, 866-706-3997 / 803-252-4848. Civil Rights State and Federal, Criminal Law, Insurance Law, Litigation, Tort Law.
Jamie L. Harpootlian
Richard A. Harpootlian, P.A. harpootlianlaw.com. 1410 Laurel St., Columbia SC 29201, 866-706-3997 / 803-252-4848. Civil Rights State and Federal, Criminal Law, Insurance Law, Litigation, Tort Law.
Ken Harrell
Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Workers Compensation Law, Alice Harris, Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Health, Litigation.
James C. Harrison Jr.
Harrison, Radeker & Smith P.A. harrisonfirm.com. 923 Calhoun St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-779-2211. Civil Rights State and Federal, Consumer, Criminal Law, Litigation, Technology.
Joan Hartley
Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Commercial Real Estate, Environmental and Natural Resources Law.
Sean Hastings
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Corporate Law.
Bernard Hawkins
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Environmental and Natural Resources Law, Litigation.
Rachel Hedley
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Consumer, Litigation.
Adam Hegler
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Litigation.
Amber Hendrick
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Consumer, Litigation.
Jacob Henerey
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Litigation.
Julian Hennig III
Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Corporate Law, Litigation.
Timothy Hewson
Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Health Law.
Caitlin Heyward, Of Counsel
Thrasher firm. thrasherfirm.com. 1237 Gadsden St. Suite 200M, Columbia SC 29201, 803-244-7993. Administrative, Appellate Practice, Business, Construction Law, Corporate Law, Creditor Law, Health Law, Insurance Law, Legal Ethics and Professional Responsibility, Litigation, Tort Law.
Brink Hinson
Finkel Law Firm LLC. brinkhinson.com. 1201 Main St. Suite 1800, Columbia SC 29201, 803-765-2935. Health Law, Litigation, Tort Law, Workers Compensation Law.
Danyese Hobbs
The Law Office of Danyese Hobbs. 2640 Gervais St. Suite c, Columbia SC 29204, 803-753-8899. Family Law.
Jeremy Hodges
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Litigation.
Mason Hogue
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Corporate Law, Technology.
Michael Hogue
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Litigation, Tort Law.
Jennifer Hollingsworth
Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Business, Government Law, Health Law, Litigation.
Jennifer Honeycutt
Collins & Lacy, P.C. collinsandlacy.com/attorney/jennifer-b-honeycutt/. 1330 Lady St. 6th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-256-2660. Workers Compensation Law.
William Hubbard
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Corporate, Litigation.
Christopher Huber
Collins & Lacy, P.C. collinsandlacy.com. 1330 Lady St. Sixth Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-255-0407. Insurance Law, Legal Ethics and Professional Responsibility, Motor Carrier Law.
Keith Hutto
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Litigation, Tort Law.
James Irvin
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Consumer, Litigation, Tort Law.
Gail Jabber
Jabber & Isaac, PA. jilawfirm.com. 1419 Richland St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-254-8868. Family Law, Residential Real Estate.
Robert Jackman
Masella Law Firm, P.A. masellalaw.com. 917 Calhoun St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-938-4952 / 803-748-9990. Administrative, Business, Criminal Law, Family Law, Litigation, Probate and Estate Planning, Residential Real Estate, Tort Law, Workers Compensation Law.
Kenneth Janik
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Employment and Labor, Corporate Law.
Michael Jeffcoat
The Jeffcoat Firm. SCInjuryLawFirm.com. 1333 Main St. Suite 510, Columbia SC 29201, 803-200-2000. Administrative, Animal Law, Business, Consumer, Criminal Law, Elder Law, Health Law, Insurance Law, Litigation, Medical Malpractice, Motor Carrier Law, Social Security Disability Law, Tort Law, Workers Compensation Law.
George Johnson
Johnson Toal & Battiste, PA. jtblawfirm.com. 1615 Barnwell St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-252-9700. Criminal Law, Estate and Probate Law, Medical Malpractice.
Wes Johnson
Oswald & Burnside, LLC. oswaldandburnside.com. 1031 Center St., West Columbia SC 29169, 803-796-7260. Criminal Law, Family Law, Litigation, Tort Law.
Jennifer Jokerst
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Litigation, Mark Jones, Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Consumer, Litigation.
Mark Joye
Joye Law Firm. joyelawfirm.com/columbia/. 1333 Main St. Suite 170A, Columbia SC 29201, 803-771-3100. Workers Compensation Law, Chase Keibler, Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Business, Corporate Law, Government Law, Litigation.
Mike Kelly
Mike Kelly Law Group. mklawgroup.com. 1523 Huger St. Suite A, Columbia SC 29201, 803-726-0123. Construction Law, Consumer, Estate and Probate Law, Insurance Law, Litigation, Probate and Estate Planning, Residential Real Estate, Social Security Disability Law, Tort Law, Workers Compensation Law.
Christopher Kenney
Richard A. Harpootlian, P.A. harpootlianlaw.com. 1410 Laurel St., Columbia SC 29201, 866-706-3997. Civil Rights State and Federal, Criminal Law, Insurance Law, Litigation, Tort Law.
Craig Killen
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Intellectual Property
Ashtin D. Kilpatrick
Whitener & Wharton, P.A. wwlawsc.com. 2001 Park St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-779-7830. Business, Commercial Real Estate, Corporate Law, Estate and Probate Law, Residential Real Estate.
Thomas Kilpatrick
The Murphy Law Group, PA. murphylawgroup.net. 2512 Devine St., Columbia SC 29205, 803-254-7091. Business, Elder Law, Estate and Probate Law, Probate and Estate Planning, Residential Real Estate.
Jessica E. Kinard, Esq.
Jessica E. Kinard, Attorney at Law LLC. jek-law.com. 705 Maple St. Apt G203, Columbia SC 29205, 803-814-4436. Family Law.
Ilene King
Law Office of Ilene Stacey King. isking.wixsite.com/iskinglaw. 1803 Hampton St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-413-8163. Workers Compensation Law.
Fred Kingsmore, Jr.
Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Corporate Law, Estate and Probate Law, Taxation Law.
Charles Kinney
Collins & Lacy, P.C. collinsandlacy.com/attorney/charles-a-kinney/. 1330 Lady St., Sixth Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-255-0484. Tort Law, Legal Ethics and Professional Responsibility, Motor Carrier Law.
Ashley Kirkham
Collins & Lacy, P.C. collinsandlacy.com/attorney/ashley-r-kirkham/. 1330 Lady St. 6th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-255-0415. Workers Compensation Law, Amanda Kitts, Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Consumer, Litigation, Tort Law .
Edward Kluiters
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Commercial Real Estate, Government Law.
Mark Knight
Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Corporate Law, Intellectual Property Law.
Frank Knowlton
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Bankruptcy, Litigation, Technology.
Charles Krawczyk
Finkel Law Firm. finkellaw.com. 1201 Main St. Suite 1800, Columbia SC 29201, 803-470-0118. Alternative Dispute Resolution, Appellate Practice, Business, Construction Law, Insurance Law, Litigation, Motor Carrier Law, Residential Real Estate.
Larry Kristinik
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Insurance, Litigation.
John Kuppens
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Consumer, Litigation, Tort Law.
Stanford Lacy
Collins & Lacy, P.C. collinsandlacy.com. 1330 Lady St.Sixth Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-255-0434. Alternative Dispute Resolution, Workers Compensation Law.
William Latham
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Alternative Dispute Resolution, Business, Litigation, Technology.
Tommy Lavender
Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Environmental and Natural Resources Law, Government Law.
Kelley Leddy
Finkel Law Firm. finkellaw.com. 1201 Main St.Suite 1800, Columbia SC 29201, 803-470-0118. Litigation, Social Security Disability Law, Tort Law.
Lacy Lee
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Health Law, Litigation.
James Lehman
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Administrative, Business, Litigation.
Steve Lenker
Blair Cato Pickren Casterline, LLC. blaircato.com. 700 Huger St. Suite 102, Columbia SC 29201, 803-400-8600. Business, Commercial Real Estate.
Joe Leventis
Leventis Law Firm LLC. leventislaw.com. 1913 Bull St. Columbia SC 29201, 803-256-0113. Civil Rights State and Federal, Consumer, Criminal Law, Insurance Law, Tort Law.
Leigh Leventis
Leventis Law Firm LLC. leventislaw.com. 1913 Bull St. Columbia SC 29201, 803-256-0113. Civil Rights State and Federal, Consumer, Criminal Law, Insurance Law, Tort Law.
Peter P. Leventis IV
Chappell Smith & Arden, P.A. csa-law.com. 2801 Devine St. Suite 300, Columbia SC 29205, 803-929-3600. Consumer, Elder Law, Litigation, Motor Carrier Law, Workers Compensation Law.
Wendy Levine
WPL Legal and Mediation Services. wendylevinelattorney.com. P.O. Box 212408, Columbia SC 29221-2408, 1022 St. Andrews Rd., Columbia SC 29210, 803-750-8971. Alternative Dispute Resolution, Family Law, Guardian Ad Litem, Tort Law.
Regina Lewis
GaffneyLewis, LLC. gaffneylewis.com. 3700 Forest Dr. Suite 400, Columbia SC 29204, 803-790-8838. Alternative Dispute Resolution, Employment and Labor Law, Tort Law.
Shannon Lipham
Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Health Law, Alan Lipsitz, Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Commercial Real Estate.
Elliot Loncar
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Technology, Corporate Law.
James Long III
Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Appellate Practice, Health Law, Litigation.
Leighton Lord
Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Commercial Real Estate, Corporate Law.
Dewana Looper
Atkins Law Firm. hollyatkinslaw.com. 1931 Bull St. Suite C, Columbia SC 29201, 803-251-6406. Workers Compensation Law, April Lucas, Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Corporate Law, Government Law, Taxation Law.
Dennis Lynch
Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Business, Government Law, Litigation.
Angus Macauley
Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Alternative Dispute Resolution, Business, Employment and Labor Law, Litigation.
Jennifer Mallory
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Health, Litigation, Regulatory .
Michael Mann
Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Corporate Law, Employment and Labor Law, Intellectual Property Law.
Cory Manning
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Criminal Law — White Collar Defense, Litigation, Business.
Marcus Manos
Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Alternative Dispute Resolution, Appellate Practice, Business, Creditor Law, Insurance Law, Intellectual Property Law, Litigation, Technology.
Chandler Martin
Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Corporate Law, Health Law.
John Martin
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Litigation, Technology, Business.
Robert M. P. Masella
Masella Law Firm, P.A. masellalaw.com. 917 Calhoun St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-938-4952 / 803-748-9990. Criminal Law, Family Law, Workers Compensation Law.
Michelle Matthews
GaffneyLewis, LLC. gaffneylewis.com. 3700 Forest Dr. Suite 400, Columbia SC 29204, 803-790-8838. Family Law, Guardian Ad Litem.
Burnet Maybank III
Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Government Law, Taxation Law.
W. Hugh McAngus Jr.
Chappell Smith & Arden, P.A. csa-law.com. 2801 Devine St. Suite 300, Columbia SC 29205, 803-929-3600. Consumer, Elder Law, Litigation, Motor Carrier Law, Social Security Disability Law, Tort Law, Workers Compensation Law.
Joseph McCue
Collins & Lacy, P.C. collinsandlacy.com. 1330 Lady St. Sixth Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-255-0412, Construction Law, Tort Law.
Steven McFarland
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Litigation, Business, Motor Carrier Law.
Brent McGee
LawyerLisa, LLC. lawyerlisa.com. 534 St. Andrews Rd., Columbia SC 29210, 803-563-5163. Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate.
William McGee
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Consumer, Litigation, Alternative Dispute Resolution.
Steven McKelvey
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Litigation, Motor Carrier Law.
Timothy McKissock
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Litigation, Alternative Dispute Resolution, Business.
Ronald McMahan
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Appellate Practice, Litigation, Motor Carrier Law.
Lisa McPherson
McWhirter, Bellinger & Associates, P.A. mcwhirterlaw.com. 119 East Main St., Lexington SC 29072, 803-359-5523. Litigation, Medical Malpractice. Tort Law.
Pat McWhirter
McWhirter, Bellinger & Associates, P.A. mcwhirterlaw.com. 1807 Hampton St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-252-5523. Medical Malpractice, Workers Compensation Law.
Robert McWilliams
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Intellectual Property.
Susan McWilliams
Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Business, Employment and Labor Law, Health Law, Litigation.
Rick Mendoza
Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Bankruptcy, Creditor Law.
Edward Menzie
Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Commercial Real Estate, Corporate Law.
Nikole Mergo
Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Business, Employment and Labor Law, Health Law, Litigation.
Robert Meriwether
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Litigation, Tort Law, Consumer.
Stacey Meyer
McWhirter, Bellinger & Associates, P.A. mcwhirterlaw.com. 119 East Main St., Lexington SC 29072, 803-359-5523. Litigation, Medical Malpractice, Tort Law, Workers Compensation Law.
Kyle Michel
Kyle Michel Law Firm. michellawfirm.com. 1520 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-708-0876. Government Law.
Jonathan Milling
Milling Law Firm, LLC. millinglaw.net, 2910 Devine St., Columbia SC 29205, 803-451-7700. Appellate Practice, Business, Criminal Law, Litigation.
Graham Mitchell
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Bankruptcy, Litigation.
Frank Mock
The Mock Law Firm, LLC. mockfirm.com. 714 Calhoun St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-753-1290. Alternative Dispute Resolution, Business, Commercial Real Estate, Estate and Probate Law, Probate and Estate Planning, Residential Real Estate.
John Moore
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Bankruptcy, Litigation, Business.
Mark Moore
Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Bankruptcy, Corporate Law, Government Law, Health Law, Insurance Law, Litigation.
Wesley Moran
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Litigation, Business.
Sandra Moser
Milling Law Firm, LLC. millinglaw.net. 2910 Devine St., Columbia SC 29205, 803-451-7700. Administrative, Appellate Practice, Business, Criminal Law, Litigation.
Marion Moses
Law Offices of Marion M. Moses, LLC. moseslawsc.com. 2909 Devine Street, Columbia SC 29205, 8803-771-7011. Criminal Law.
Melissa Mosier
McWhirter, Bellinger & Associates, P.A. mcwhirterlaw.com. 119 East Main Street, Lexington SC 29072, 803-359-5523. Medical Malpractice, Motor Carrier Law, Tort Law.
John Moylan
Wyche, P.A. wyche.com. 801 Gervais St. Suite B, Columbia SC 29201, 803-254-6542, Alternative Dispute Resolution, Construction Law, Employment and Labor Law, Government Law, Litigation.
E. Wade Mullins III
Bruner Powell Wall & Mullins, LLC. brunerpowell.com. P.O. Box 61110, Columbia SC 29260, 803-252-7693. Administrative, Construction Law, Health Law, Litigation, Regulatory.
Pamela Mullis
Mullis Law Firm. mullislawfirm.com. 1229 Elmwood Ave., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-9577. Appellate Practice, Civil Rights State and Federal, Consumer, Employment and Labor Law, Insurance Law, Litigation, Medical Malpractice, Motor Carrier Law, Tort Law, Workers Compensation Law.
William Musser
Pope Flynn. PopeFlynn.com. 1411 Gervais St. Suite 300, Columbia SC 29201, 803-354-4900. Corporate Law, Government Law.
Thad Myers
Thad L. Myers, PA and Associates. thadmyerslaw.com. 1727 Hampton St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-252-0005. Administrative, Alternative Dispute Resolution, Business, Criminal Law, Eminent Domain, Environmental and Natural Resources Law, Estate and Probate Law, Medical Malpractice, Probate and Estate Planning, Tort Law.
Lawrence Needle
Lawrence J. Needle, PA. lneedle.com. 339 Heyward Street Suite 210, Columbia SC 29201, 803-609-4317. Immigration Law.
Melissa Neely
Law Office of Melissa B. Neely. Q2Patents.com. 3949 Rockbridge Road, Columbia SC 29206, 803-394-0224. Intellectual Property Law.
Graham Newman
Chappell Smith & Arden, P.A. csa-law.com. 2801 Devine St. Suite 300, Columbia SC 29205, 803-929-3600. Consumer, Elder Law, Litigation, Motor Carrier Law, Tort Law, Workers Compensation Law .
Jenny Newman
Collins & Lacy, P.C. collinsandlacy.com. 1330 Lady St. Sixth Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-255-0440. Workers Compensation Law.
Sarah Nielsen
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Appellate Practice, Consumer, Litigation.
Erik Norton
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Consumer, Litigation.
Steve O’Keefe
Sandhills Law Firm, LLC. http://sandhillslaw.com . 412 Barnet Court South Carolina Columbia, 803-445-1555. Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate.
Brett Owens
Lee, Eadon, Isgett, Popwell and Owens. leiplaw.com. 1314 Lincoln St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-9811. Social Security Disability Law, Tort Law, Workers Compensation Law.
Eric Paine
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Health, Litigation, Tort Law.
Sandra D. Parker
The Dooley Law Firm, PA. dooleylawfirm.com. 218 East Main St. Lexington SC, 803-359-2547. Business, Commercial Real Estate, Corporate Law, Estate and Probate Law, Probate and Estate Planning, Residential Real Estate.
Wendy Parker
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Environmental and Natural Resources Law, Immigration, Business.
Elizabeth Partlow
Law Offices of Elizabeth B. Partlow, LLC. partlowlaw.com. 989 Knox Abbott Dr. Suite 101, Cayce SC 29033, 803-814-0868. Environmental and Natural Resources Law.
Matthew Patterson
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Insurance, Consumer, Litigation.
Jacqueline Pavlicek
Burnett Shutt & McDaniel PA. BurnetteShutt.Law. 912 Lady St. Suite 200, Columbia SC 29201, 803-850-0912, Appellate Practice, Employment and Labor Law, Family Law, LGBT, Litigation.
Wesley Peel
Bruner, Powell, Wall & Mullins, LLC. brunerpowell.com. 1735 St. Julian Place, Columbia SC 29204-2402, 803-252-7693. Administrative, Business, Construction Law, Government Law, Insurance Law, Litigation, Regulatory, Tort Law.
Rob Peele
Collins & Lacy, P.C. collinsandlacy.com. 1330 Lady St. Sixth Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-255-0483. Legal Ethics & Professional Responsibility, Motor Carrier Law, Tort Law.
Elizabeth Pentz
McWhirter, Bellinger & Associates, P.A. mcwhirterlaw.com. 119 East Main Street, Lexington SC 29072, 803-359-5523. Workers Compensation Law.
Dayne Phillips
Price Benowitz LLP. sccriminallaws.com. 1614 Taylor St. Suite D, Columbia SC 29201, 803-272-4503. Appellate Practice, Criminal Law, Legal Ethics and Professional Responsibility.
Gary Pickren
Blair Cato Pickren Casterline, LLC. blaircato.com. 700 Huger St. Suite 102, Columbia SC 29201, 803-400-8600. Residential Real Estate.
Scott Pierce
Collins & Lacy, P.C. collinsandlacy.com. 1330 Lady St. Sixth Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-255-0473. Business, Litigation, Tort Law.
Amanda Pittman
McWhirter, Bellinger & Associates, P.A. mcwhirterlaw.com. 119 East Main Street, Lexington SC 29072, 803-359-5523. Litigation, Workers Compensation Law.
Edward Poliakoff
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Government Law, Insurance.
Margaret Pope
Pope Flynn. PopeFlynn.com. 1411 Gervais St. Suite 300, Columbia SC 29201, 803-354-4900. Government Law, T. Lowndes Pope, Riley Pope & Laney, LLC. rplfirm.com. 2838 Devine St., Columbia SC 29205, 803-799-9993. Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate.
Alex Postic
Law Office of Alex Thomas Postic, PA. posticlawfirm.com. 1813 Marion St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-771-8081. Appellate Practice, Criminal Law, Juvenile Justice, Litigation, Tort Law.
Keith Poston
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Bankruptcy, Business, Litigation.
Claude Prevost
Collins & Lacy, P.C. collinsandlacy.com. 1330 Lady St. Sixth Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-255-0490. Construction Law, Legal Ethics and Professional Responsibility, Motor Carrier Law, Tort Law.
J. Pamela Price
Price Law Firm SC, LLC. PriceLawFirmSC.com. 6160 St. Andrews Rd. Suite 2, Columbia SC 29212, 803-251-9844. Commercial Real Estate, Corporate Law, Estate and Probate Law, Probate and Estate Planning, Residential Real Estate.
William L. Pyatt
Pyatt Law Firm, LLC. 1507 Bush River Rd., Columbia SC 29210, 803-750-5929. Criminal Law, Employment and Labor Law. Estate and Probate Law. Family Law. Social Security Disability Law.
Patrick Quinn
Nelson Mullins Riley& Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Construction, Litigation, Motor Carrier Law.
Andrew S. Radeker
Harrison, Radeker & Smith P.A. harrisonfirm.com. 923 Calhoun St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-779-2211. Civil Rights State and Federal, Consumer, Criminal Law, Litigation, Technology.
Rick Reames III
Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Government Law, Taxation Law.
Jerry Reardon
Law Firm of Jerry Reardon. jerryreardonlaw.com. 1722 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-602-5242, Estate and Probate Law, Litigation, Medical Malpractice, Probate and Estate Planning, Tort Law, Workers Compensation Law.
Talmadge Reynolds
Stratton & Reynolds, LLC. strattonreynolds.com. 201 W. Main St. Suite C, Lexington SC 29072, 803-358-7214. Elder Law, Estate and Probate Law, Probate and Estate Planning.
C.D. Rhodes
Pope Flynn. PopeFlynn.com. 1411 Gervais St. Suite 300, Columbia SC 29201, 803-354-4900. Government Law.
Luke Richardson
Collins & Lacy, P.C. collinsandlacy.com. 1330 Lady St. Sixth Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-255-0453. Motor Carrier Law, Professional Responsibility.
Matthew Richardson
Wyche, P.A. wyche.com. 801 Gervais St. Suite B, Columbia SC 29201, 803-254-6542, Appellate Practice, Government Law, Intellectual Property Law, Litigation, Medical Malpractice.
Walter M. Riggs
Hanson Law Firm. hansonlawfirm.net. 6156 St. Andrews Rd. Suite 101, Columbia SC 29212, 803-798-9446. Estate and Probate Law, Probate and Estate Planning, Residential Real Estate, Tort Law.
Robert Rikard
Rikard and Protopapas LLC. rplegalgroup.com. 1329 Blanding St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-978-6111. Litigation, Medical Malpractice, Motor Carrier Law, Tort Law.
Matthew Roberts
Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Health Law.
Randi Lynn Roberts
GaffneyLewis, LLC. gaffneylewis.com. 3700 Forest Dr. Suite 400, Columbia SC 29204, 803-790-8838. Tort Law.
Laura Robinson
Vernis & Bowling. National-law.com. 1401 Main Street, Columbia SC 29201, 803-234-5416. Construction Law, Education Law, Insurance Law, Litigation, Motor Carrier Law, Workers Compensation Law.
James Rogers
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Consumer, Litigation.
Sara Rogers
Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Environmental and Natural Resources Law, Government Law, Health Law.
Seth Rose
Seth Rose, Attorney at Law. sethroselaw.com. 1528 Blanding St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-851-4884. Criminal Law, Tort Law.
Sanford Roth
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Litigation, Technology.
Jim Rourke
Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Employment ands Labor Law, Taxation Law.
J. Todd Rutherford
The Rutherford Law Firm. facebook.com/therutherfordlawfirm. 2113 Park St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-256-3003. Civil Rights State and Federal, Criminal Law, Employment and Labor Law, LGBT, Paralegal Practice, Workers Compensation Law.
Ed Schafer
MPA Strategies. mpastrategies.org. 2805 Millwood Ave. Suite E, Columbia SC 29205, 803-707-8956. Government Law.
Michael Scott
Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Appellate Practice, Employment and Labor Law.
Todd Serbin
Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Entertainment Law, Intellectual Property Law.
Alexander Serkes
Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Commercial Real Estate, Corporate Law.
David Shea
Shea & Barron. sheabarronlaw.com. 1916 Henderson St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-779-3099. Family Law.
Alexander Shissias
The Shissias Law Firm, LLC. shissiaslawfirm.com. 1727 Hampton St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-540-3090. Administrative, Environmental and Natural Resources Law, Government Law, Regulatory.
Nekki Shutt
Burnette Shutt & McDaniel, PA. burnetteshutt.law. 912 Lady St. Second Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-850-0912, Civil Rights State and Federal, Employment and Labor Law, Health Law, LGBT, Litigation, Tort Law.
Richard Simmons
McWhirter, Bellinger & Associates, PA. mcwhirterlaw.com. 485 N. Lafayette, Sumter SC 29150, 803-359-5523. Litigation, Workers Compensation Law.
John Smith
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Litigation, Rush Smith, Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Consumer, Litigation.
Taylor M. Smith IV
Harrison, Radeker & Smith P.A. harrisonfirm.com. 923 Calhoun St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-779-2211. Civil Rights State and Federal, Consumer, Criminal Law, Litigation, Technology.
William L. Smith II
Chappell Smith & Arden, P.A. csa-law.com. 2801 Devine St. Suite 300, Columbia SC 29205, 803-929-3600. Elder Law, Motor Carrier Law, Workers Compensation Law, John Sowards
Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Commercial Real Estate, Corporate Law.
Jonathan Spitz
Todd and Johnson, LLP. toddandjohnson.com. 609 Sims Ave., Columbia SC 29205, 803-252-1500. Probate and Estate Planning, Taxation Law.
Steven Spreeuwers
Bruner, Powell, Wall & Mullins. brunerpowell.com. 1735 St. Julian Place, Columbia SC 29204, 803-252-7693. Administrative, Appellate Practice, Business, Construction Law, Government Law, Insurance Law, Litigation, Tort Law.
Christian Stegmaier
Collins & Lacy, PC. collinsandlacy.com. 1330 Lady St. Suite 60, Columbia SC 29201, 803-255-0454. Administrative, Appellate Practice, Business, Litigation, Tort Law.
Brent Stewart
Stewart Law Firm. stewartlawoffices.net. 1242 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill SC 29732, 704-618-4823. Workers Compensation Law, Val Stieglitz, Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Alternative Dispute Resolution, Business, Intellectual Property Law, Litigation.
Susan Strom
GaffneyLewis, LLC. gaffneylewis.com. 3700 Forest Dr., Columbia SC 29204, 803-790-8838. Family Law.
Erin Stuckey
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Consumer, Health, Litigation, Medical Malpractice.
Weiwei Sun
Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Business, Corporate Law, Immigration Law, Litigation.
Sarah Svedberg
Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Employment and Labor Law, David Tarr, Law Office of David B. Tarr. davidtarrlaw.com. 1313 Elmwood Ave. Suite B, Columbia SC 29201, 803-238-7967. Criminal Law, Juvenile Justice.
George A. Taylor
Chappell Smith & Arden PA. csa-law.com. 2801 Devine St. Suite 300, Columbia SC 29205, 803-929-3600. Elder Law, Motor Carrier Law, Workers Compensation.
Darcy Templeton
The Templeton Law Firm LLC. propertylawyerSC.com. 2464 Mineral Springs Rd., Lexington SC 29072, 803-358-7207. Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate.
Carmen Thomas
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Consumer, Litigation, Technology.
Jay Thompson
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Consumer, Business, Litigation.
Donna Tillis
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Consumer, Litigation.
David Traylor
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Litigation, Tort Law.
Neal Truslow
Truslow & Truslow, Attorneys at Law. truslowlaw.com. 914 Richland St. Suite B-102, Columbia SC 29201, 803-256-6276. DUI Law, Criminal Law, Serious Personal Injury, Litigation, Military Law.
Tyler Turner
Turner & Caudell, LLC. turnercaudell.com. 914 Richland St. Suite A-101, Columbia SC 29201, 803-828-9708. Education Law, Employment and Labor Law.
Laura Valtorta
Valtorta Law Office. valtortalaw.com. 903 Calhoun St. Columbia Sc 29201, 803-771-0828. Regulatory, Social Security Disability Law.
Howard VanDine
Nelson Mullins Riley& Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Alternative Dispute Resolution, Construction, Litigation.
C. Daniel Vega
Chappell Smith & Arden, P.A. csa-law.com. 2801 Devine St. Suite 300, Columbia SC 29205, 803-929-3600. Consumer, Elder Law, Litigation, Motor Carrier Law, Social Security Disability Law, Tort Law, Workers Compensation Law.
Scott Wallinger Jr.
Collins & Lacy, P.C. collinsandlacy.com. 1330 Lady St. Sixth Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-256-2660. Legal Ethics and Professional Responsibility, Litigation, Motor Carrier Law, Tort Law.
Courtney Walsh
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Construction, Litigation, Motor Carrier.
Leigh Waters
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Litigation, Technology.
Daniel Westbrook
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Health, Litigation.
Thad Westbrook
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Government, Litigation.
Joseph Wideman
Atkins Law Firm. hollyatkinslaw.com. 1931 Bull Street Suite C, Columbia SC 29201, 803-251-6406.
L. Patricia Wharton
Whitener & Wharton, P.A. wwlawsc.com. 2001 Park St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-779-7830. Business, Commercial Real Estate, Corporate Law, Estate and Probate Law, Probate and Estate Planning.
Travis Wheeler
Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor., Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Government Law, Will Whetstone, Whetstone Perkins & Fulda. attorneyssc.com. 601 Devine St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-828-6100. Criminal Law, Litigation, Medical Malpractice, Tort Law.
Edward White
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Corporate Law, Insurance, Health, Taxation.
Bianca Williams
AFFC Law Firm. affclawfirm.com. 10535 Two Notch Rd. Suite E, Elgin SC 29045, 803-828-4450. Bankruptcy, Estate and Probate Law, Probate and Estate Planning.
Blake Williams
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Appellate Practice, Insurance, Litigation.
Jamie Williams
Collins & Lacy, P.C. collinsandlacy.com. 1330 Lady St. 6th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-255-0489. Construction Law, Litigation.
Marguerite Willis
Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Business, Commercial Real Estate, Health Law, Litigation, Technology.
George Wolfe
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Corporate, Government.
William Wood
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Appellate Practice, Business, Insurance, Litigation.
Belton Zeigler
Womble Bond Dickinson. womblebonddickinson.com/us/people/belton-t-zeigler. 1221 Main St. Suite 1600, Columbia SC 29201, 803-454-7720. Environmental and Natural Resources Law, Regulatory.
David Zeigler
LawyerLisa,LLC. lawyerlisa.com. 534 St. Andrews Rd., Columbia SC 29210, 803-563-5163. Commercial Real Estate, Estate and Probate Law, Residential Real Estate.
Charles Zug
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Intellectual Property