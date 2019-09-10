Index by Practice Area

Matt Abee

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Appellate Practice, Litigation, Taxation.

Christopher Adams

Collins & Lacy, P.C. collinsandlacy.com. 1330 Lady St. Sixth Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-255-0441. Construction Law, Litigation.

Ellen Adams

Collins & Lacy, P.C. collinsandlacy.com. 1330 Lady St. Sixth Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-255-0416. Alternative Business Resolution, Workers Compensation Law.

Weston Adams

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Environmental and Natural Resources Law, Appellate Practice.

Stuart Andrews

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Health Law, Litigation.

Mark T. Arden

Chappell Smith & Arden, P.A. csa-law.com. 2801 Devine St. Suite 300, Columbia SC 29205, 803-929-3600. Consumer, Elder Law, Litigation, Motor Carrier Law, Social Security Disability Law, Tort Law, Workers Compensation Law.

Holly Atkins

Atkins Law Firm. hollyatkinslaw.com. 1931 Bull St. Suite C, Columbia SC 29201, 803-251-6406. Workers Compensation Law, Laura Baer, Collins & Lacy, P.C. collinsandlacy.com. 1330 Lady St. Sixth Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-255-0446. Business, Litigation, Tort Law.

Lee Ellen Bagley

GaffneyLewis, LLC. gaffneylewis.com. 3700 Forest Dr. Suite 400, Columbia SC 29204, 803-790-8838. Litigation, Tort Law.

Tyler D. Bailey

Bailey Law Firm, LLC. baileylawfirmsc.com. 1803 Hampton St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-667-9716. Criminal Law, Family Law, Litigation, Tort Law, Workers Compensation Law.

Elizabeth Ballew

LawyerLisa, LLC. LawerLisa.com. 3202 Fernandina Rd., Columbia SC 29210, 803-563-5163. Elder Law, Estate and Probate Law, Probate and Estate Planning, Residential Real Estate.

Bradley Banyas

Hughey Injury Lawyers. hugheylawfirm.com. 1311 Chuck Dawley Blvd.,, Suite 201, Mt. Pleasant SC, 843-881-8644. Elder Law, Insurance Law, Medical Malpractice, Motor Carrier Law, Tort Law.

Philip D. Barber

Richard A. Harpootlian, P.A. harpootlianlaw.com. 1410 Laurel St., Columbia SC 29201, 866-706-3997. Civil Rights State and Federal, Criminal Law, Insurance Law, Litigation, Tort Law.

Ralph Barbier

Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Health Law, Regulatory.

Charles Barkley

Barkley Law. barkley-law.com. 1201 Hampton Street Suite 3B, Columbia SC 29201, 704-936-7735. Business, Commercial Real Estate.

Brian Barnwell

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Construction, Litigation.

Bradley Barringer

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Litigation.

Bart Bartlett

Bartlett Law Firm. bartlettlawfirm.com. 1700 Woodcreek Farms Rd., Elgin SC 29045, 803-699-2490. Alternative Dispute Resolution, Commercial Real Estate, Estate and Probate Law, Family Law, Guardian Ad Litem, Mental Health, Probate and Estate Planning, Residential Real Estate, Substance Abuse.

Brett Bayne

McAngus, Goudelock & Courie. mgclaw.com/attorney/brett-h-bayne/. 1320 Main St. 10th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-227-2281. Insurance Law, Litigation, Tort Law.

David Beale Jr.

Collins & Lacy, P.C. collinsandlacy.com/attorney/c-david-beale-jr/. 1330 Lady St. 6th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-256-2660. Workers Compensation Law.

Laurie Becker

Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Bankruptcy, Commercial Real Estate, Corporate Law.

Jody Bedenbaugh

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Bankruptcy, Business, Litigation.

Taylor Bell

The Jeffcoat Firm. carolinadefenselawyers.com. 1333 Main St. Suite 510, Columbia SC 29201, 803-200-2000. Administrative, Criminal Law, Juvenile Justice, Regulatory.

Timothy Bellinger

McWhirter, Bellinger & Associates, P.A. mcwhirterlaw.com. 119 East Main St., Lexington SC 29072, 803-359-5523. Workers Compensation Law.

Townsend Belser

Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Intellectual Property Law.

Carolyn A. Benzon

Hanson Law Firm, P.A. hansonlawfirm.net. 6156 St. Andrews Rd.Suite 101, Columbia SC 29212, 803-798-9446. Family Law, Residential Real Estate.

Ethan Bercot

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Litigation, Technology.

Lowell Bernstein

Bernstein and Bernstein. bblawsc.com. 1019 Assembly St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-7900. Commercial Real Estate, Criminal Law, Estate and Probate Law, Litigation, Probate and Estate Planning, Residential Real Estate, Social Security Disability Law, Tort Law, Workers Compensation Law.

Joseph Bias

Vernis & Bowling. scarolina-law.com. 1401 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-234-5416. Business, Construction Law, Education Law, Employment and Labor Law, Insurance Law, Litigation, Tort Law.

Michael Bigham

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Litigation, Technology.

Graham Billings

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Criminal Law. White Collar Defense, Litigation.

David Black

Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Business, Creditor Law, Eminent Domain, Government Law.

Charles Blackburn

Blackburn Law, LLC. blackburnlaw.com. 1701 Cherry Laurel Dr., Columbia SC 29204, 803-920-8726. Administrative, Business, Commercial Real Estate, Construction Law, Corporate Law, Environmental and Natural Resources Law, Estate and Probate Law, Insurance Law, Litigation, Regulatory, Residential Real Estate.

Cynthia Durham Blair

Blair Cato Pickren Casterline, LLC. blaircato.com. 700 Huger St. Suite 102, Columbia SC 29201, 803-400-8600. Residential Real Estate

Adair Bledsoe

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Administrative, Insurance, Technology.

Matt Bodman

Matt Bodman P.A. mattbodmanlaw.com. 1500 Calhoun St., Columbia SC 29201, 866-487-9077. Criminal Law, Mattison Bogan, Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Appellate Practice, Litigation.

Heyward Bonyata

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Litigation, Business, Technology.

Jacob Born

Chappell Smith & Arden, P.A. csa-law.com. 2801 Devine St. Suite 300, Columbia SC 29205, 803-929-3600. Consumer, Elder Law, Litigation, Motor Carrier Law, Social Security Disability Law, Workers Compensation Law.

Jeanne Born

Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Corporate Law, Health Law.

Nashiba Boyd

GaffneyLewis, LLC. gaffneylewis.com. 3700 Forest Dr., Columbia SC 29204, 803-790-8838. Family Law, Guardian Ad Litem, Tort Law.

Kyle Brannon

Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Bankruptcy, Creditor Law.

Michael Brittingham

Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Employment and Labor Law, Taxation Law.

James Brogdon

Whetstone Perkins & Fulda. attorneyssc.com. 601 Devine St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-828-6100. Litigation, Medical Malpractice, Tort Law.

Henry Brown

Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Construction Law, Health Law, Insurance Law.

Lisa Hostetler Brown

LawyerLisa, LLC. LawyerLisa.com. 3202 Fernandina Road, Columbia SC 29210, 803-563-5163. Elder Law, Estate and Probate Law, Probate and Estate Planning, Residential Real Estate.

Mitch Brown

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Appellate Practice, Litigation, Government.

Kelsey Brudvig

Collins & Lacy, P.C. collinsandlacy.com. 1330 Lady St. Sixth Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-256-0418. Business, Litigation, Legal Ethics and Professional Responsibility, Tort Law.

Thomas Brumgardt

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Corporate Law, Insurance, Regulatory.

Ben Bruner

Bruner Powell Wall & Mullins, LLC. brunerpowell.com. 1735 St. Julian Place, Suite 200, Columbia SC, 803-252-7693. Administrative, Business, Construction Law, Government Law, Insurance Law, Litigation, Regulatory, Tort Law.

John Bruton

Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Commercial Real Estate, Corporate Law.

Wolfgang Buchmaier

Buchmaier Law Firm LLC. buchmaierlaw.com. 1201 Main St. Suite 1980, Columbia SC 29201, 803-575-0766. Business, Corporate Law, Immigration Law.

Michael Burchstead

Collins & Lacy, P.C. collinsandlacy.com. 1330 Lady St. Sixth Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-255-0445. Legal Ethics and Professional Responsibility, Litigation.

M. Malissa Burnette

Burnette Shutt & McDaniel, PA. burnetteshutt.law. 912 Lady St. Suite 200, Columbia SC 29201, 803-850-0912, Administrative, Alternative Dispute Resolution, Civil Rights State and Federal, Education Law, Employment and Labor Law, Family Law, Government Law, Legal Ethics and Professional Responsibility, LGBT, Litigation, Tort Law.

James Burns

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Litigation, Government, Consumer.

Rose-Marie Carlisle

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Environmental and Natural Resources Law, Litigation, Construction.

James Byars

Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Employment and Labor Law

Charlie Carpenter

Carpenter Appeals & Trial Support. carpenterappeals.com. 4825 Portobello Rd., Columbia SC 29206, 803-758-2886. Appellate Practice

John Carrigg

Carrigg Law Firm. carrigglaw.com. 120 North Lake Dr., Lexington SC 29072, 803-785-5511. Criminal Law, Estate and Probate Law, Family Law, Insurance Law, Litigation, Probate and Estate Planning, Tort Law, Workers Compensation Law.

Drelton Carson Jr.

Carson Law Firm, LLC. 1727 Hampton St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-500-3535. Criminal Law, Litigation, Medical Malpractice, Tort Law, Workers Compensation Law.

Tally Parham Casey

Wyche, P.A. wyche.com. 801 Gervais St. Suite B, Columbia SC 29201, 803-254-6542, Construction Law, Intellectual Property Law, Litigation.

Bryan Caskey

Caskey & Imgrund, LLC. cilawsc.com. 1116 Blanding St. Suite 2A, Columbia SC 29201, 803-708-3252, Administrative, Commercial Real Estate, Estate and Probate Law, Family Law, Residential Real Estate.

Mary Caskey

Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd, PA. hsblawfirm.com. 1201 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-779-3080. Bankruptcy, Creditor Law.

Micah Caskey

Caskey Law Firm, P.A. caskeylawfirm.com. 146 State St., West Columbia SC 29169, 803-724-3624. Administrative, Business, Civil Rights State and Federal, Criminal Law, Eminent Domain, Estate and Probate Law, Government Law, Juvenile Justice, Litigation, Medical Malpractice, Motor Carrier Law, Substance Abuse, Tort Law, Workers Compensation Law.

Rex Casterline

Blair Cato Pickren Casterline, LLC. blaircato.com. 700 Huger St. Suite 102, Columbia SC 29201, 803-400-8600. Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate.

Kris Cato

Blair Cato Pickren Casterline, LLC. blaircato.com. 700 Huger St. Suite 102, Columbia SC 29201, 803-400-8600. Employment and Labor Law.

Mary Allison Caudell

Turner & Caudell, LLC. turnercaudell.com. 914 Richland St. Suite A-101, Columbia SC 29201, 803-828-9708. Education Law, Employment and Labor Law.

Glen Caulk

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Banking, Corporate Law, Commercial Real Estate.

George Cauthen

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Bankruptcy, Business, Litigation.

Sally Caver

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Corporate Law, Equity.

Dell Chappell

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Litigation, Business, Tort Law.

Maggie R. Chappell

Chappell Smith & Arden PA. csa-law.com. 2801 Devine St. Suite 300, Columbia SC 29205, 803-929-3600. Elder Law, Motor Carrier Law, Workers Compensation.

Mark D. Chappell

Chappell Smith & Arden, P.A. csa-law.com. 2801 Devine St. Suite 300, Columbia SC 29205, 803-929-3600. Consumer, Elder Law, Litigation, Motor Carrier Law, Workers Compensation Law.

Mark D. Chappell Jr.

Chappell Smith & Arden, P.A. csa-law.com. 2801 Devine St. Suite 300, Columbia SC 29205, 803-929-3600. Consumer, Elder Law, Motor Carrier Law, Social Security Disability Law, Tort Law, Workers Compensation Law.

Anthony Charles

Finkel Law Firm. finkellaw.com. 1201 Main St. Suite 1800, Columbia SC 29201, 803-470-0118. Family Court Mediation, Family Law, Residential Real Estate.

Nicholas Charles

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business. Litigation.

Tushar Chikhliker

Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Commercial Real Estate, Corporate Law, Government Law.

Sarah Clingman

Clingman Law Firm. clingmanlaw.com. 1522 Richland St., Columbia SC 29201-2611, 803-787-0557. Elder Law.

Jarrett Coco

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Litigation, Technology.

Lucile Cohen

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Health, Litigation, Tort Law.

Andrew Cole

Collins & Lacy, P.C. collinsandlacy.com. 1330 Lady St. Sixth Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-255-0433. Alternative Dispute Resolution, Construction Law, Litigation.

Greg Collins

Savage Royall and Sheheen LLP. savage-lawfirm.com. 1111 Church St., Camden SC 29020, 803-432-4391. Criminal Law, Litigation, Tort Law.

Joel Collins Jr.

Collins & Lacy, P.C. collinsandlacy.com/attorney/joel-w-collins-jr/. 1330 Lady St. Sixth Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-255-0423. Legal Ethics and Professional Responsibility, Paul Collins, Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Litigation, Motor Carrier, Business .

Bob Coble

Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Environmental and Natural Resources Law, Government Law, Health Law.

Brian Comer

Collins & Lacy, P.C. collinsandlacy.com/attorney/brian-a-comer/. 1330 Lady St. Sixth Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-256-2660. Alternative Dispute Resolution, Legal Ethics and Professional Responsibility, Tort Law.

Lane Cook

LawyerLisa, LLC. LawerLisa.com. 3202 Fernandina Road, Columbia SC 29210, 803-563-5163. Estate and Probate Law, Probate and Estate Planning.

Blaney Coskrey

Coskrey Law Office. coskreylaw.com. 1201 Main Street Suite 1980, Columbia SC 29201, 803-748-1201. Civil Rights State and Federal, Employment and Labor Law, Litigation, Tort Law.

Karen Crawford

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Environmental and Natural Resources Law, Litigation.

Brian Crotty

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Appellate Practice, Litigation, Business.

Maressa Cuenca

Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Employment and Labor Law.

Chris Cunningham

McWhirter, Bellinger & Associates, P.A. mcwhirterlaw.com. 119 East Main Street, Lexington SC 29072, 803-359-5523. Litigation, Workers Compensation Law.

Christopher Daniels

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Alternative Dispute Resolution, Litigation.

Renee Dankner

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Corporate Law, Regulatory.

Joe Dasta

McWhirter, Bellinger & Associates, PA. mcwhirterlaw.com. 119 East Main Street, Lexington SC 29072, 803-359-5523. Workers Compensation Law.

John Davidson

Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Construction Law, Health Law.

Kenneth Davis

Boykin & Davis, LLC. boykinlawsc.com. 220 Stoneridge Dr. Suite 100, Columbia SC 29210, 803-254-0707. Alternative Dispute Resolution, Appellate Practice, Education Law, Employment and Labor Law, Estate and Probate Law, Government Law, Litigation, Probate and Estate Planning, Workers Compensation Law.

Travis Dayhuff

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Health, Litigation, Appellate Practice.

Wendy Degerman

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Litigation, Business.

Lir Derieg

Derieg Law Firm. DeriegLaw.com. 9005 Two Notch Rd. Suite 28, Columbia SC 29223, 803-658-0298. Appellate Practice, Business, Civil Rights State and Federal, Criminal Law, Juvenile Justice, Tort Law.

Tameika Devine

Jabber & Isaac, PA. jilawfirm.com. 1419 Richland St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-254-8868. Estate and Probate Law, Mental Health, Probate and Estate Planning, Residential Real Estate.

Chadwick Devlin

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Insurance, Business .

Joseph Dickey

Dickey Law Group, LLC. dickeylawsc.com. 1817 Hampton St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-380-5575. Civil Rights State and Federal, Corporate Law, Education Law, Employment and Labor Law, Litigation, Workers Compensation Law.

Lucy Dinkins

Wyche, P.A. wyche.com. 801 Gervais Street Suite B, Columbia SC SC 29201, 864-242-8305. Construction, Consumer, Health Care Law, Litigation, Personal Injury.

Gus Dixon

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Corporate Law, Private Equity.

Albert J. (Trey) Dooley III

The Dooley Law Firm, PA. dooleylawfirm.com. 218 East Main St. Lexington SC, 803-359-2547. Business, Commercial Real Estate, Corporate Law, Eminent Domain, Estate and Probate Law, Probate and Estate Planning, Residential Real Estate.

Dwight Drake

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Government Law, Colton Driver, Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Litigation, Business.

David Dubberly

Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Employment and Labor Law, Immigration Law, Technology.

John DuBose, Jr.

Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Corporate Law, Health Law.

David Dukes

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Litigation, Tort Law.

Madelyn Dukes

McWhirter, Bellinger & Associates, P.A. mcwhirterlaw.com. 119 East Main Street, Lexington SC 29072, 803-359-5523. Litigation, Workers Compensation Law.

Mark Dukes

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Intellectual Property.

Debbie Durban

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Employment and Labor, Litigation.

Peter Dworjanyn

Collins & Lacy, P.C. collinsandlacy.com. 1330 Lady St 6th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-255-0404. Insurance Law, Workers Compensation Law.

David Eddy

Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Business, Corporate Law, Litigation.

Sarah Eibling

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Litigation, Tort Law.

Victoria Eslinger

Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Business, Employment and Labor Law, Litigation, Taxation Law.

Andrew W. Fajardo

Chappell Smith & Arden, P.A. csa-law.com. 2801 Devine St. Suite 300, Columbia SC 29205, 803-929-3600 / 800-531-9780. Consumer, Elder Law, Litigation, Social Security Disability Law, Tort Law, Workers Compensation Law.

Stephanie Fajardo, Esquire

The Fajardo Law Firm, LLC. fajardolawfirm.com. 1722 Main St. Suite 302 Columbia SC 29201, 803-391-8980. Family Law, Guardian Ad Litem, Litigation.

Johnny Felder

McGowan Hood and Felder LLC. mcgowanhood.com. 1517 Hampton St., Columbia SC 29209, 803-779-0100. Litigation, Medical Malpractice, Tort Law.

Julie Flaming

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Health, Litigation.

Joey Floyd

Bruner Powell Wall & Mullins, LLC. brunerpowell.com. P.O. Box 61110, 1735 St. Julian Place Suite 200 Columbia SC, 803-252-7693. Alternative Dispute Resolution, Business, Construction Law, Creditor Law, Equity, Litigation.

William Floyd III

Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Employment and Labor Law.

Lawrence Flynn

Pope Flynn. PopeFlynn.com. 1411 Gervais St. Suite 300, Columbia SC 29201, 803-354-4900. Government Law.

Rachel Flynn

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Litigation, Motor Carrier Law.

David F. Ford II

Ford Law Firm LLC. davidfordlaw.com. 609 Sims Ave. 2nd Floor, Columbia SC 29205, 803-250-2927. Business, Corporate Law, Taxation Law.

Joseph Fornadel

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Litigation, Health.

Robert Foster

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Consumer, Litigation.

Daniel Fritze

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Corporate Law.

Amy Gaffney

GaffneyLewis, LLC. gaffneylewis.com. 3700 Forest Dr. Suite 400, Columbia SC 29204, 803-790-8838. Alternative Dispute Resolution, Employment and Labor Law, Litigation, Tort Law.

Amy Geddes

Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Business, Insurance Law, Litigation.

Christopher Genovese

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Litigation, Motor Carrier Law.

James D. George

Chappell Smith & Arden PA. csa-law.com. 2801 Devine St. Suite 300, Columbia SC 29205, 803-929-3600. Elder Law, Motor Carrier Law, Workers Compensation.

Caroline Gimenez

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Bankruptcy, Business,

James Glenn

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Appellate Practice, Litigation, Tort Law.

Emily Glober

Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Business, Corporate Law, Health Law, Litigation.

Dylan Goff

Goff Law Group, LLC. gofflawgroup.com. 1727 Hampton St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-252-0005. Business, Consumer, Corporate Law, Estate and Probate Law, Health Law, Insurance Law, Litigation, Medical Malpractice, Motor Carrier Law, Probate and Estate Planning, Tort Law.

James Gray

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Insurance, Business, Litigation.

Suzanne Grigg

Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Bankruptcy, Creditor Law.

Robert Grimm

Law Office of Robert J. Grimm. 2231 Devine St. Suite 302, Columbia SC 29205, 803-256-0754. Business, Commercial Real Estate, Corporate Law, Estate and Probate Law, Probate and Estate Planning, Residential Real Estate.

Meghan Hall

Collins & Lacy, P.C. collinsandlacy.com/attorney/meghan-hazelwood-hall/. 1330 Lady St. Sixth Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-256-2660. Tort Law, Shelby Hapeshis, Hapeshis Law, LLC. hapeshislawfirm.com. P.O. Box 4247, Irmo SC 29063, 803-233-2102, Administrative, Creditor Law, Workers Compensation Law.

Mark Hardee

Hardee Law Firm. 2231 Devine St. Suite 202, Columbia SC 29205, 803-799-0905. Administrative, Appellate Practice, Business, Civil Rights State and Federal, Criminal Law, Elder Law, Family Law, Government Law, Guardian Ad Litem, Legal Ethics and Professional Responsibility, Litigation, Tort Law.

Tena Hardee

Hardee Law Firm. 2231 Devine St. Suite 202, Columbia SC 29205, 803-799-0905. Elder Law, Family Law, Guardian Ad Litem.

Kevin Hardy

Quinn & Hardy. quinnandhardy.com. 2309 Devine St., Columbia SC 29205, 803-771-0936. Estate and Probate Law, Probate and Estate Planning, Residential Real Estate.

Sue Harper

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Employment and Labor, Litigation.

Dick Harpootlian

Richard A. Harpootlian, P.A. harpootlianlaw.com. 1410 Laurel St., Columbia SC 29201, 866-706-3997 / 803-252-4848. Civil Rights State and Federal, Criminal Law, Insurance Law, Litigation, Tort Law.

Jamie L. Harpootlian

Richard A. Harpootlian, P.A. harpootlianlaw.com. 1410 Laurel St., Columbia SC 29201, 866-706-3997 / 803-252-4848. Civil Rights State and Federal, Criminal Law, Insurance Law, Litigation, Tort Law.

Ken Harrell

Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Workers Compensation Law, Alice Harris, Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Health, Litigation.

James C. Harrison Jr.

Harrison, Radeker & Smith P.A. harrisonfirm.com. 923 Calhoun St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-779-2211. Civil Rights State and Federal, Consumer, Criminal Law, Litigation, Technology.

Joan Hartley

Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Commercial Real Estate, Environmental and Natural Resources Law.

Sean Hastings

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Corporate Law.

Bernard Hawkins

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Environmental and Natural Resources Law, Litigation.

Rachel Hedley

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Consumer, Litigation.

Adam Hegler

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Litigation.

Amber Hendrick

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Consumer, Litigation.

Jacob Henerey

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Litigation.

Julian Hennig III

Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Corporate Law, Litigation.

Timothy Hewson

Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Health Law.

Caitlin Heyward, Of Counsel

Thrasher firm. thrasherfirm.com. 1237 Gadsden St. Suite 200M, Columbia SC 29201, 803-244-7993. Administrative, Appellate Practice, Business, Construction Law, Corporate Law, Creditor Law, Health Law, Insurance Law, Legal Ethics and Professional Responsibility, Litigation, Tort Law.

Brink Hinson

Finkel Law Firm LLC. brinkhinson.com. 1201 Main St. Suite 1800, Columbia SC 29201, 803-765-2935. Health Law, Litigation, Tort Law, Workers Compensation Law.

Danyese Hobbs

The Law Office of Danyese Hobbs. 2640 Gervais St. Suite c, Columbia SC 29204, 803-753-8899. Family Law.

Jeremy Hodges

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Litigation.

Mason Hogue

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Corporate Law, Technology.

Michael Hogue

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Litigation, Tort Law.

Jennifer Hollingsworth

Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Business, Government Law, Health Law, Litigation.

Jennifer Honeycutt

Collins & Lacy, P.C. collinsandlacy.com/attorney/jennifer-b-honeycutt/. 1330 Lady St. 6th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-256-2660. Workers Compensation Law.

William Hubbard

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Corporate, Litigation.

Christopher Huber

Collins & Lacy, P.C. collinsandlacy.com. 1330 Lady St. Sixth Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-255-0407. Insurance Law, Legal Ethics and Professional Responsibility, Motor Carrier Law.

Keith Hutto

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Litigation, Tort Law.

James Irvin

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Consumer, Litigation, Tort Law.

Gail Jabber

Jabber & Isaac, PA. jilawfirm.com. 1419 Richland St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-254-8868. Family Law, Residential Real Estate.

Robert Jackman

Masella Law Firm, P.A. masellalaw.com. 917 Calhoun St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-938-4952 / 803-748-9990. Administrative, Business, Criminal Law, Family Law, Litigation, Probate and Estate Planning, Residential Real Estate, Tort Law, Workers Compensation Law.

Kenneth Janik

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Employment and Labor, Corporate Law.

Michael Jeffcoat

The Jeffcoat Firm. SCInjuryLawFirm.com. 1333 Main St. Suite 510, Columbia SC 29201, 803-200-2000. Administrative, Animal Law, Business, Consumer, Criminal Law, Elder Law, Health Law, Insurance Law, Litigation, Medical Malpractice, Motor Carrier Law, Social Security Disability Law, Tort Law, Workers Compensation Law.

George Johnson

Johnson Toal & Battiste, PA. jtblawfirm.com. 1615 Barnwell St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-252-9700. Criminal Law, Estate and Probate Law, Medical Malpractice.

Wes Johnson

Oswald & Burnside, LLC. oswaldandburnside.com. 1031 Center St., West Columbia SC 29169, 803-796-7260. Criminal Law, Family Law, Litigation, Tort Law.

Jennifer Jokerst

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Litigation, Mark Jones, Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Consumer, Litigation.

Mark Joye

Joye Law Firm. joyelawfirm.com/columbia/. 1333 Main St. Suite 170A, Columbia SC 29201, 803-771-3100. Workers Compensation Law, Chase Keibler, Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Business, Corporate Law, Government Law, Litigation.

Mike Kelly

Mike Kelly Law Group. mklawgroup.com. 1523 Huger St. Suite A, Columbia SC 29201, 803-726-0123. Construction Law, Consumer, Estate and Probate Law, Insurance Law, Litigation, Probate and Estate Planning, Residential Real Estate, Social Security Disability Law, Tort Law, Workers Compensation Law.

Christopher Kenney

Richard A. Harpootlian, P.A. harpootlianlaw.com. 1410 Laurel St., Columbia SC 29201, 866-706-3997. Civil Rights State and Federal, Criminal Law, Insurance Law, Litigation, Tort Law.

Craig Killen

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Intellectual Property

Ashtin D. Kilpatrick

Whitener & Wharton, P.A. wwlawsc.com. 2001 Park St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-779-7830. Business, Commercial Real Estate, Corporate Law, Estate and Probate Law, Residential Real Estate.

Thomas Kilpatrick

The Murphy Law Group, PA. murphylawgroup.net. 2512 Devine St., Columbia SC 29205, 803-254-7091. Business, Elder Law, Estate and Probate Law, Probate and Estate Planning, Residential Real Estate.

Jessica E. Kinard, Esq.

Jessica E. Kinard, Attorney at Law LLC. jek-law.com. 705 Maple St. Apt G203, Columbia SC 29205, 803-814-4436. Family Law.

Ilene King

Law Office of Ilene Stacey King. isking.wixsite.com/iskinglaw. 1803 Hampton St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-413-8163. Workers Compensation Law.

Fred Kingsmore, Jr.

Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Corporate Law, Estate and Probate Law, Taxation Law.

Charles Kinney

Collins & Lacy, P.C. collinsandlacy.com/attorney/charles-a-kinney/. 1330 Lady St., Sixth Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-255-0484. Tort Law, Legal Ethics and Professional Responsibility, Motor Carrier Law.

Ashley Kirkham

Collins & Lacy, P.C. collinsandlacy.com/attorney/ashley-r-kirkham/. 1330 Lady St. 6th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-255-0415. Workers Compensation Law, Amanda Kitts, Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Consumer, Litigation, Tort Law .

Edward Kluiters

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Commercial Real Estate, Government Law.

Mark Knight

Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Corporate Law, Intellectual Property Law.

Frank Knowlton

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Bankruptcy, Litigation, Technology.

Charles Krawczyk

Finkel Law Firm. finkellaw.com. 1201 Main St. Suite 1800, Columbia SC 29201, 803-470-0118. Alternative Dispute Resolution, Appellate Practice, Business, Construction Law, Insurance Law, Litigation, Motor Carrier Law, Residential Real Estate.

Larry Kristinik

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Insurance, Litigation.

John Kuppens

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Consumer, Litigation, Tort Law.

Stanford Lacy

Collins & Lacy, P.C. collinsandlacy.com. 1330 Lady St.Sixth Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-255-0434. Alternative Dispute Resolution, Workers Compensation Law.

William Latham

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Alternative Dispute Resolution, Business, Litigation, Technology.

Tommy Lavender

Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Environmental and Natural Resources Law, Government Law.

Kelley Leddy

Finkel Law Firm. finkellaw.com. 1201 Main St.Suite 1800, Columbia SC 29201, 803-470-0118. Litigation, Social Security Disability Law, Tort Law.

Lacy Lee

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Health Law, Litigation.

James Lehman

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Administrative, Business, Litigation.

Steve Lenker

Blair Cato Pickren Casterline, LLC. blaircato.com. 700 Huger St. Suite 102, Columbia SC 29201, 803-400-8600. Business, Commercial Real Estate.

Joe Leventis

Leventis Law Firm LLC. leventislaw.com. 1913 Bull St. Columbia SC 29201, 803-256-0113. Civil Rights State and Federal, Consumer, Criminal Law, Insurance Law, Tort Law.

Leigh Leventis

Leventis Law Firm LLC. leventislaw.com. 1913 Bull St. Columbia SC 29201, 803-256-0113. Civil Rights State and Federal, Consumer, Criminal Law, Insurance Law, Tort Law.

Peter P. Leventis IV

Chappell Smith & Arden, P.A. csa-law.com. 2801 Devine St. Suite 300, Columbia SC 29205, 803-929-3600. Consumer, Elder Law, Litigation, Motor Carrier Law, Workers Compensation Law.

Wendy Levine

WPL Legal and Mediation Services. wendylevinelattorney.com. P.O. Box 212408, Columbia SC 29221-2408, 1022 St. Andrews Rd., Columbia SC 29210, 803-750-8971. Alternative Dispute Resolution, Family Law, Guardian Ad Litem, Tort Law.

Regina Lewis

GaffneyLewis, LLC. gaffneylewis.com. 3700 Forest Dr. Suite 400, Columbia SC 29204, 803-790-8838. Alternative Dispute Resolution, Employment and Labor Law, Tort Law.

Shannon Lipham

Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Health Law, Alan Lipsitz, Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Commercial Real Estate.

Elliot Loncar

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Technology, Corporate Law.

James Long III

Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Appellate Practice, Health Law, Litigation.

Leighton Lord

Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Commercial Real Estate, Corporate Law.

Dewana Looper

Atkins Law Firm. hollyatkinslaw.com. 1931 Bull St. Suite C, Columbia SC 29201, 803-251-6406. Workers Compensation Law, April Lucas, Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Corporate Law, Government Law, Taxation Law.

Dennis Lynch

Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Business, Government Law, Litigation.

Angus Macauley

Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Alternative Dispute Resolution, Business, Employment and Labor Law, Litigation.

Jennifer Mallory

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Health, Litigation, Regulatory .

Michael Mann

Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Corporate Law, Employment and Labor Law, Intellectual Property Law.

Cory Manning

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Criminal Law — White Collar Defense, Litigation, Business.

Marcus Manos

Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Alternative Dispute Resolution, Appellate Practice, Business, Creditor Law, Insurance Law, Intellectual Property Law, Litigation, Technology.

Chandler Martin

Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Corporate Law, Health Law.

John Martin

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Litigation, Technology, Business.

Robert M. P. Masella

Masella Law Firm, P.A. masellalaw.com. 917 Calhoun St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-938-4952 / 803-748-9990. Criminal Law, Family Law, Workers Compensation Law.

Michelle Matthews

GaffneyLewis, LLC. gaffneylewis.com. 3700 Forest Dr. Suite 400, Columbia SC 29204, 803-790-8838. Family Law, Guardian Ad Litem.

Burnet Maybank III

Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Government Law, Taxation Law.

W. Hugh McAngus Jr.

Chappell Smith & Arden, P.A. csa-law.com. 2801 Devine St. Suite 300, Columbia SC 29205, 803-929-3600. Consumer, Elder Law, Litigation, Motor Carrier Law, Social Security Disability Law, Tort Law, Workers Compensation Law.

Joseph McCue

Collins & Lacy, P.C. collinsandlacy.com. 1330 Lady St. Sixth Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-255-0412, Construction Law, Tort Law.

Steven McFarland

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Litigation, Business, Motor Carrier Law.

Brent McGee

LawyerLisa, LLC. lawyerlisa.com. 534 St. Andrews Rd., Columbia SC 29210, 803-563-5163. Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate.

William McGee

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Consumer, Litigation, Alternative Dispute Resolution.

Steven McKelvey

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Litigation, Motor Carrier Law.

Timothy McKissock

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Litigation, Alternative Dispute Resolution, Business.

Ronald McMahan

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Appellate Practice, Litigation, Motor Carrier Law.

Lisa McPherson

McWhirter, Bellinger & Associates, P.A. mcwhirterlaw.com. 119 East Main St., Lexington SC 29072, 803-359-5523. Litigation, Medical Malpractice. Tort Law.

Pat McWhirter

McWhirter, Bellinger & Associates, P.A. mcwhirterlaw.com. 1807 Hampton St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-252-5523. Medical Malpractice, Workers Compensation Law.

Robert McWilliams

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Intellectual Property.

Susan McWilliams

Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Business, Employment and Labor Law, Health Law, Litigation.

Rick Mendoza

Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Bankruptcy, Creditor Law.

Edward Menzie

Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Commercial Real Estate, Corporate Law.

Nikole Mergo

Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Business, Employment and Labor Law, Health Law, Litigation.

Robert Meriwether

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Litigation, Tort Law, Consumer.

Stacey Meyer

McWhirter, Bellinger & Associates, P.A. mcwhirterlaw.com. 119 East Main St., Lexington SC 29072, 803-359-5523. Litigation, Medical Malpractice, Tort Law, Workers Compensation Law.

Kyle Michel

Kyle Michel Law Firm. michellawfirm.com. 1520 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-708-0876. Government Law.

Jonathan Milling

Milling Law Firm, LLC. millinglaw.net, 2910 Devine St., Columbia SC 29205, 803-451-7700. Appellate Practice, Business, Criminal Law, Litigation.

Graham Mitchell

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Bankruptcy, Litigation.

Frank Mock

The Mock Law Firm, LLC. mockfirm.com. 714 Calhoun St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-753-1290. Alternative Dispute Resolution, Business, Commercial Real Estate, Estate and Probate Law, Probate and Estate Planning, Residential Real Estate.

John Moore

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Bankruptcy, Litigation, Business.

Mark Moore

Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Bankruptcy, Corporate Law, Government Law, Health Law, Insurance Law, Litigation.

Wesley Moran

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Litigation, Business.

Sandra Moser

Milling Law Firm, LLC. millinglaw.net. 2910 Devine St., Columbia SC 29205, 803-451-7700. Administrative, Appellate Practice, Business, Criminal Law, Litigation.

Marion Moses

Law Offices of Marion M. Moses, LLC. moseslawsc.com. 2909 Devine Street, Columbia SC 29205, 8803-771-7011. Criminal Law.

Melissa Mosier

McWhirter, Bellinger & Associates, P.A. mcwhirterlaw.com. 119 East Main Street, Lexington SC 29072, 803-359-5523. Medical Malpractice, Motor Carrier Law, Tort Law.

John Moylan

Wyche, P.A. wyche.com. 801 Gervais St. Suite B, Columbia SC 29201, 803-254-6542, Alternative Dispute Resolution, Construction Law, Employment and Labor Law, Government Law, Litigation.

E. Wade Mullins III

Bruner Powell Wall & Mullins, LLC. brunerpowell.com. P.O. Box 61110, Columbia SC 29260, 803-252-7693. Administrative, Construction Law, Health Law, Litigation, Regulatory.

Pamela Mullis

Mullis Law Firm. mullislawfirm.com. 1229 Elmwood Ave., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-9577. Appellate Practice, Civil Rights State and Federal, Consumer, Employment and Labor Law, Insurance Law, Litigation, Medical Malpractice, Motor Carrier Law, Tort Law, Workers Compensation Law.

William Musser

Pope Flynn. PopeFlynn.com. 1411 Gervais St. Suite 300, Columbia SC 29201, 803-354-4900. Corporate Law, Government Law.

Thad Myers

Thad L. Myers, PA and Associates. thadmyerslaw.com. 1727 Hampton St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-252-0005. Administrative, Alternative Dispute Resolution, Business, Criminal Law, Eminent Domain, Environmental and Natural Resources Law, Estate and Probate Law, Medical Malpractice, Probate and Estate Planning, Tort Law.

Lawrence Needle

Lawrence J. Needle, PA. lneedle.com. 339 Heyward Street Suite 210, Columbia SC 29201, 803-609-4317. Immigration Law.

Melissa Neely

Law Office of Melissa B. Neely. Q2Patents.com. 3949 Rockbridge Road, Columbia SC 29206, 803-394-0224. Intellectual Property Law.

Graham Newman

Chappell Smith & Arden, P.A. csa-law.com. 2801 Devine St. Suite 300, Columbia SC 29205, 803-929-3600. Consumer, Elder Law, Litigation, Motor Carrier Law, Tort Law, Workers Compensation Law .

Jenny Newman

Collins & Lacy, P.C. collinsandlacy.com. 1330 Lady St. Sixth Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-255-0440. Workers Compensation Law.

Sarah Nielsen

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Appellate Practice, Consumer, Litigation.

Erik Norton

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Consumer, Litigation.

Steve O’Keefe

Sandhills Law Firm, LLC. http://sandhillslaw.com . 412 Barnet Court South Carolina Columbia, 803-445-1555. Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate.

Brett Owens

Lee, Eadon, Isgett, Popwell and Owens. leiplaw.com. 1314 Lincoln St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-9811. Social Security Disability Law, Tort Law, Workers Compensation Law.

Eric Paine

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Health, Litigation, Tort Law.

Sandra D. Parker

The Dooley Law Firm, PA. dooleylawfirm.com. 218 East Main St. Lexington SC, 803-359-2547. Business, Commercial Real Estate, Corporate Law, Estate and Probate Law, Probate and Estate Planning, Residential Real Estate.

Wendy Parker

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Environmental and Natural Resources Law, Immigration, Business.

Elizabeth Partlow

Law Offices of Elizabeth B. Partlow, LLC. partlowlaw.com. 989 Knox Abbott Dr. Suite 101, Cayce SC 29033, 803-814-0868. Environmental and Natural Resources Law.

Matthew Patterson

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Insurance, Consumer, Litigation.

Jacqueline Pavlicek

Burnett Shutt & McDaniel PA. BurnetteShutt.Law. 912 Lady St. Suite 200, Columbia SC 29201, 803-850-0912, Appellate Practice, Employment and Labor Law, Family Law, LGBT, Litigation.

Wesley Peel

Bruner, Powell, Wall & Mullins, LLC. brunerpowell.com. 1735 St. Julian Place, Columbia SC 29204-2402, 803-252-7693. Administrative, Business, Construction Law, Government Law, Insurance Law, Litigation, Regulatory, Tort Law.

Rob Peele

Collins & Lacy, P.C. collinsandlacy.com. 1330 Lady St. Sixth Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-255-0483. Legal Ethics & Professional Responsibility, Motor Carrier Law, Tort Law.

Elizabeth Pentz

McWhirter, Bellinger & Associates, P.A. mcwhirterlaw.com. 119 East Main Street, Lexington SC 29072, 803-359-5523. Workers Compensation Law.

Dayne Phillips

Price Benowitz LLP. sccriminallaws.com. 1614 Taylor St. Suite D, Columbia SC 29201, 803-272-4503. Appellate Practice, Criminal Law, Legal Ethics and Professional Responsibility.

Gary Pickren

Blair Cato Pickren Casterline, LLC. blaircato.com. 700 Huger St. Suite 102, Columbia SC 29201, 803-400-8600. Residential Real Estate.

Scott Pierce

Collins & Lacy, P.C. collinsandlacy.com. 1330 Lady St. Sixth Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-255-0473. Business, Litigation, Tort Law.

Amanda Pittman

McWhirter, Bellinger & Associates, P.A. mcwhirterlaw.com. 119 East Main Street, Lexington SC 29072, 803-359-5523. Litigation, Workers Compensation Law.

Edward Poliakoff

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Government Law, Insurance.

Margaret Pope

Pope Flynn. PopeFlynn.com. 1411 Gervais St. Suite 300, Columbia SC 29201, 803-354-4900. Government Law, T. Lowndes Pope, Riley Pope & Laney, LLC. rplfirm.com. 2838 Devine St., Columbia SC 29205, 803-799-9993. Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate.

Alex Postic

Law Office of Alex Thomas Postic, PA. posticlawfirm.com. 1813 Marion St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-771-8081. Appellate Practice, Criminal Law, Juvenile Justice, Litigation, Tort Law.

Keith Poston

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Bankruptcy, Business, Litigation.

Claude Prevost

Collins & Lacy, P.C. collinsandlacy.com. 1330 Lady St. Sixth Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-255-0490. Construction Law, Legal Ethics and Professional Responsibility, Motor Carrier Law, Tort Law.

J. Pamela Price

Price Law Firm SC, LLC. PriceLawFirmSC.com. 6160 St. Andrews Rd. Suite 2, Columbia SC 29212, 803-251-9844. Commercial Real Estate, Corporate Law, Estate and Probate Law, Probate and Estate Planning, Residential Real Estate.

William L. Pyatt

Pyatt Law Firm, LLC. 1507 Bush River Rd., Columbia SC 29210, 803-750-5929. Criminal Law, Employment and Labor Law. Estate and Probate Law. Family Law. Social Security Disability Law.

Patrick Quinn

Nelson Mullins Riley& Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Construction, Litigation, Motor Carrier Law.

Andrew S. Radeker

Harrison, Radeker & Smith P.A. harrisonfirm.com. 923 Calhoun St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-779-2211. Civil Rights State and Federal, Consumer, Criminal Law, Litigation, Technology.

Rick Reames III

Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Government Law, Taxation Law.

Jerry Reardon

Law Firm of Jerry Reardon. jerryreardonlaw.com. 1722 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-602-5242, Estate and Probate Law, Litigation, Medical Malpractice, Probate and Estate Planning, Tort Law, Workers Compensation Law.

Talmadge Reynolds

Stratton & Reynolds, LLC. strattonreynolds.com. 201 W. Main St. Suite C, Lexington SC 29072, 803-358-7214. Elder Law, Estate and Probate Law, Probate and Estate Planning.

C.D. Rhodes

Pope Flynn. PopeFlynn.com. 1411 Gervais St. Suite 300, Columbia SC 29201, 803-354-4900. Government Law.

Luke Richardson

Collins & Lacy, P.C. collinsandlacy.com. 1330 Lady St. Sixth Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-255-0453. Motor Carrier Law, Professional Responsibility.

Matthew Richardson

Wyche, P.A. wyche.com. 801 Gervais St. Suite B, Columbia SC 29201, 803-254-6542, Appellate Practice, Government Law, Intellectual Property Law, Litigation, Medical Malpractice.

Walter M. Riggs

Hanson Law Firm. hansonlawfirm.net. 6156 St. Andrews Rd. Suite 101, Columbia SC 29212, 803-798-9446. Estate and Probate Law, Probate and Estate Planning, Residential Real Estate, Tort Law.

Robert Rikard

Rikard and Protopapas LLC. rplegalgroup.com. 1329 Blanding St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-978-6111. Litigation, Medical Malpractice, Motor Carrier Law, Tort Law.

Matthew Roberts

Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Health Law.

Randi Lynn Roberts

GaffneyLewis, LLC. gaffneylewis.com. 3700 Forest Dr. Suite 400, Columbia SC 29204, 803-790-8838. Tort Law.

Laura Robinson

Vernis & Bowling. National-law.com. 1401 Main Street, Columbia SC 29201, 803-234-5416. Construction Law, Education Law, Insurance Law, Litigation, Motor Carrier Law, Workers Compensation Law.

James Rogers

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Consumer, Litigation.

Sara Rogers

Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Environmental and Natural Resources Law, Government Law, Health Law.

Seth Rose

Seth Rose, Attorney at Law. sethroselaw.com. 1528 Blanding St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-851-4884. Criminal Law, Tort Law.

Sanford Roth

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Litigation, Technology.

Jim Rourke

Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Employment ands Labor Law, Taxation Law.

J. Todd Rutherford

The Rutherford Law Firm. facebook.com/therutherfordlawfirm. 2113 Park St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-256-3003. Civil Rights State and Federal, Criminal Law, Employment and Labor Law, LGBT, Paralegal Practice, Workers Compensation Law.

Ed Schafer

MPA Strategies. mpastrategies.org. 2805 Millwood Ave. Suite E, Columbia SC 29205, 803-707-8956. Government Law.

Michael Scott

Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Appellate Practice, Employment and Labor Law.

Todd Serbin

Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Entertainment Law, Intellectual Property Law.

Alexander Serkes

Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Commercial Real Estate, Corporate Law.

David Shea

Shea & Barron. sheabarronlaw.com. 1916 Henderson St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-779-3099. Family Law.

Alexander Shissias

The Shissias Law Firm, LLC. shissiaslawfirm.com. 1727 Hampton St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-540-3090. Administrative, Environmental and Natural Resources Law, Government Law, Regulatory.

Nekki Shutt

Burnette Shutt & McDaniel, PA. burnetteshutt.law. 912 Lady St. Second Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-850-0912, Civil Rights State and Federal, Employment and Labor Law, Health Law, LGBT, Litigation, Tort Law.

Richard Simmons

McWhirter, Bellinger & Associates, PA. mcwhirterlaw.com. 485 N. Lafayette, Sumter SC 29150, 803-359-5523. Litigation, Workers Compensation Law.

John Smith

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Litigation, Rush Smith, Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Consumer, Litigation.

Taylor M. Smith IV

Harrison, Radeker & Smith P.A. harrisonfirm.com. 923 Calhoun St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-779-2211. Civil Rights State and Federal, Consumer, Criminal Law, Litigation, Technology.

William L. Smith II

Chappell Smith & Arden, P.A. csa-law.com. 2801 Devine St. Suite 300, Columbia SC 29205, 803-929-3600. Elder Law, Motor Carrier Law, Workers Compensation Law, John Sowards

Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Commercial Real Estate, Corporate Law.

Jonathan Spitz

Todd and Johnson, LLP. toddandjohnson.com. 609 Sims Ave., Columbia SC 29205, 803-252-1500. Probate and Estate Planning, Taxation Law.

Steven Spreeuwers

Bruner, Powell, Wall & Mullins. brunerpowell.com. 1735 St. Julian Place, Columbia SC 29204, 803-252-7693. Administrative, Appellate Practice, Business, Construction Law, Government Law, Insurance Law, Litigation, Tort Law.

Christian Stegmaier

Collins & Lacy, PC. collinsandlacy.com. 1330 Lady St. Suite 60, Columbia SC 29201, 803-255-0454. Administrative, Appellate Practice, Business, Litigation, Tort Law.

Brent Stewart

Stewart Law Firm. stewartlawoffices.net. 1242 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill SC 29732, 704-618-4823. Workers Compensation Law, Val Stieglitz, Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Alternative Dispute Resolution, Business, Intellectual Property Law, Litigation.

Susan Strom

GaffneyLewis, LLC. gaffneylewis.com. 3700 Forest Dr., Columbia SC 29204, 803-790-8838. Family Law.

Erin Stuckey

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Consumer, Health, Litigation, Medical Malpractice.

Weiwei Sun

Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Business, Corporate Law, Immigration Law, Litigation.

Sarah Svedberg

Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Employment and Labor Law, David Tarr, Law Office of David B. Tarr. davidtarrlaw.com. 1313 Elmwood Ave. Suite B, Columbia SC 29201, 803-238-7967. Criminal Law, Juvenile Justice.

George A. Taylor

Chappell Smith & Arden PA. csa-law.com. 2801 Devine St. Suite 300, Columbia SC 29205, 803-929-3600. Elder Law, Motor Carrier Law, Workers Compensation.

Darcy Templeton

The Templeton Law Firm LLC. propertylawyerSC.com. 2464 Mineral Springs Rd., Lexington SC 29072, 803-358-7207. Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate.

Carmen Thomas

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Consumer, Litigation, Technology.

Jay Thompson

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Consumer, Business, Litigation.

Donna Tillis

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Consumer, Litigation.

David Traylor

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Litigation, Tort Law.

Neal Truslow

Truslow & Truslow, Attorneys at Law. truslowlaw.com. 914 Richland St. Suite B-102, Columbia SC 29201, 803-256-6276. DUI Law, Criminal Law, Serious Personal Injury, Litigation, Military Law.

Tyler Turner

Turner & Caudell, LLC. turnercaudell.com. 914 Richland St. Suite A-101, Columbia SC 29201, 803-828-9708. Education Law, Employment and Labor Law.

Laura Valtorta

Valtorta Law Office. valtortalaw.com. 903 Calhoun St. Columbia Sc 29201, 803-771-0828. Regulatory, Social Security Disability Law.

Howard VanDine

Nelson Mullins Riley& Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Alternative Dispute Resolution, Construction, Litigation.

C. Daniel Vega

Chappell Smith & Arden, P.A. csa-law.com. 2801 Devine St. Suite 300, Columbia SC 29205, 803-929-3600. Consumer, Elder Law, Litigation, Motor Carrier Law, Social Security Disability Law, Tort Law, Workers Compensation Law.

Scott Wallinger Jr.

Collins & Lacy, P.C. collinsandlacy.com. 1330 Lady St. Sixth Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-256-2660. Legal Ethics and Professional Responsibility, Litigation, Motor Carrier Law, Tort Law.

Courtney Walsh

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Construction, Litigation, Motor Carrier.

Leigh Waters

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Litigation, Technology.

Daniel Westbrook

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Health, Litigation.

Thad Westbrook

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Government, Litigation.

Joseph Wideman

Atkins Law Firm. hollyatkinslaw.com. 1931 Bull Street Suite C, Columbia SC 29201, 803-251-6406.

L. Patricia Wharton

Whitener & Wharton, P.A. wwlawsc.com. 2001 Park St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-779-7830. Business, Commercial Real Estate, Corporate Law, Estate and Probate Law, Probate and Estate Planning.

Travis Wheeler

Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor., Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Government Law, Will Whetstone, Whetstone Perkins & Fulda. attorneyssc.com. 601 Devine St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-828-6100. Criminal Law, Litigation, Medical Malpractice, Tort Law.

Edward White

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Corporate Law, Insurance, Health, Taxation.

Bianca Williams

AFFC Law Firm. affclawfirm.com. 10535 Two Notch Rd. Suite E, Elgin SC 29045, 803-828-4450. Bankruptcy, Estate and Probate Law, Probate and Estate Planning.

Blake Williams

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Appellate Practice, Insurance, Litigation.

Jamie Williams

Collins & Lacy, P.C. collinsandlacy.com. 1330 Lady St. 6th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-255-0489. Construction Law, Litigation.

Marguerite Willis

Nexsen Pruet. nexsenpruet.com. 1230 Main St. 7th Floor, Columbia SC 29201, 803-253-2093. Business, Commercial Real Estate, Health Law, Litigation, Technology.

George Wolfe

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Business, Corporate, Government.

William Wood

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Appellate Practice, Business, Insurance, Litigation.

Belton Zeigler

Womble Bond Dickinson. womblebonddickinson.com/us/people/belton-t-zeigler. 1221 Main St. Suite 1600, Columbia SC 29201, 803-454-7720. Environmental and Natural Resources Law, Regulatory.

David Zeigler

LawyerLisa,LLC. lawyerlisa.com. 534 St. Andrews Rd., Columbia SC 29210, 803-563-5163. Commercial Real Estate, Estate and Probate Law, Residential Real Estate.

Charles Zug

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. nelsonmullins.com. 1320 Main St., Columbia SC 29201, 803-799-2000. Intellectual Property

