Annual Manual 2022: The Locals Guide to Living in Columbia

Another year comes and along with it is another year of the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet, life has steadily returned to normalcy, despite the not-so-normal times we're in. And as normal times dictate, another edition of Free Times' Annual Manual has arrived — and we're pleased that it has.
The annual catalog contains an overview of the Midlands' shops, activities, places and everything else can guide you along as you explore the city or help you remember a few things that you may have not considered in the last year.
When's the last time you took a walk on one of the area's numerous riverwalks? When's the last time you considered a concert?
The Annual Manual offers up descriptions of most of these things, so while the rhetorical question asking ends here, we hope that the guide can prompt you to do as much yourself.
In turn, you'll explore more and more of the city's plentiful offerings. This year, we've left out restaurants and bars, but you can get all of those at the regularly published Bites & Sights publication, available online at free-times.com/bites_and_sights, or simply peruse our weekly paper. We cover the food and nightlife scene thoroughly and have plenty of guidance for you there as well.
As always, this publication comes once a year. Things change, places open, places close. It's an annual check-in with life in Columbia, but there's plenty of growing that happens in-between each year. So do head on over to free-times.com and keep up to date on everything that happens in the between times. DAVID CLAREY