Annual Manual 2022: Nonprofits

American Red Cross
2751 Bull St., redcross.org/local/south-carolina. The American Red Cross has headquarters on Bull Street and offers basic first aid and CPR training. You can also donate blood at this location.
The Animal Mission
animalmission.org. The Animal Mission is an organization that has been working towards making the Columbia area a no-kill community since 2006 through spay/neuter awareness while also enhancing the conditions of local animal shelters. Since the group started, there's been an 87% decrease in the number of pets euthanized annually at the city of Columbia animal shelter.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Columbia
4300 N. Main St., bbbsgc.org. The oldest and largest youth mentoring organization in the United States, Big Brothers Big Sisters serves children ages 6 through 18. The Columbia branch merged with Ezekiel Ministries Mentoring Program in 2020 to help pair more youth with adult mentors.
Carolina Wildlife Center
carolinawildlife.org. Did your dog injure a squirrel and you’re too afraid to put it out of its misery? You can take the squirrel to these folks and they’ll try to nurse it back to health. The center also offers education, outreach, and rescue advice.
Central Carolina Community Foundation
2142 Boyce St #402, yourfoundation.org. The Central Carolina Community Foundation is a stalwart local voice for philanthropy. They award grants in an 11-county area covering everything from health, education and human services to arts and culture. Each year, they organizes the annual Midlands Gives online philanthropy initiative, which will take place this year on May 3.
Central South Carolina Habitat for Humanity
habitatcsc.org. Founded in 1985, the Central South Carolina branch of Habitat for Humanity has built hundreds of homes for Midlands families, providing them with stability, security and a sense of dignity. They also operate Restore, a place to purchase home improvement goods and furniture at a discounted price.
City Year
cityyear.org/columbia. City Year works to help youth in high-poverty communities remain engaged and enrolled in school. Using near-peer-age mentors, this service aims to reduce the number of high school students in Columbia that drop out.
Cola Town Bike Collective
colatownbikes.com. Their mission is to educate and empower the community about cycling. They provide a space for community members to learn about repair and maintenance and promotes safe and happy cycling for all.
Columbia Film Society
nickelodeon.org. Most locals know this one as “The Nick,” because CFS supports Main Street's Nickelodeon Theatre. CFS was founded in 1979 as South Carolina's only non-profit arthouse cinema.
Columbia Jewish Federation
306 Flora Dr., jewishcolumbia.org. Serving the Jewish community in Columbia through grant-making, programs and engagement. Includes Jewish Family Service, helping Jewish households in need in a variety of ways.
Columbia Opportunity Resource (COR)
ourcor.org. The Columbia Opportunity Resource was created in 2005 with the hopes of helping young professionals get involved with the community and connect them to political and social leaders in the area.
Columbia Urban League
803-799-8150, columbiaurbanleague.org. Utilizing education and civic engagement the Columbia Urban League empowers African-Americans and other underserved communities while also working for racial justice.
Columbia World Affairs Council
2218 Devin St., columbiaworldaffairs.org. Columbia World Affairs Council aims to forge connections between Columbia and other countries around the world. Every year the Council gives out the Global Vision Award, which recognizes an individual that connects Columbia to the rest of the world in a meaningful way. In December, the group named George B. Wolfe as its 2021 Global Vision Award recipient.
Congaree Riverkeeper
803-760-3357, congareeriverkeeper.org. Congaree Riverkeeper calls themselves "the river watchdog of the Midlands." They work to keep the rivers clean, monitor water quality and lobby for smart water policies.
Conservation Voters of South Carolina
712 Richland St. Suite A, cvsc.org. If South Carolina’s elected officials know anything about conservation and environmental issues, it’s because of the work of Conservation Voters of South Carolina. The group lobbies government representatives on behalf of air, water, land and energy.
Eau Claire Cooperative Health Center
ecchc.org. Provides free and reduced cost medical, dental and behavioral health care at clinics around the Midlands, with special programs including Healthcare for the Homeless and HIV/AIDS care.
EngenuitySC
engenuitysc.com. Promotes innovation, entrepreneurship and a knowledge economy through the Midlands Regional Competitiveness Report, as well as other initiatives. EngenuitySC also works with Midlands schools to promote STEM education.
Family Connections of South Carolina
familyconnectionsc.org. Connects families with special needs children or kids with disabilities to resources, support and education.
Federation of Families of South Carolina
810 Dutch Square Blvd. Suite 486, fedfamsc.org. A group that serves the families of children with emotional, behavioral or psychiatric disorders. The group holds an annual statewide art contest for children, youth and young adults to give people a positive outlet and reduce the stigma around mental health.
Free Medical Clinic
freemedicalclinic.org. Provides free health care and medication to people in the community who cannot afford it or access it otherwise.
Friends of Congaree Swamp
friendsofcongaree.org. The Congaree National Park is the only national park in the state. Preserved in the park is the largest tract of old growth bottomland hardwood forest living in the United States. Friends of Congaree Swamp are dedicated to upholding this natural treasure.
Funeral Consumers Alliance of South Carolina
scfunerals.org. This organization provides people with information on their rights and options during trying times — when a family member or loved one has died. They also conduct price surveys of funeral costs around Columbia.
Gills Creek Watershed Association
712 Main St., gillscreekwatershed.org. Gills Creek is a crucial waterway that’s often driven over and walked by in Columbia. In the coming years a greenway is planned along the creek, making the job of this group — informing the public and advocating for the watershed's restoration — all the more important.
Girls Rock Columbia
girlsrockcolumbia.org. Young girls come together in a camp and are handed instruments, and told “you rock,” empowering them to rock in all aspects of life.
Harriet Hancock LGBT Center
1108 Woodrow St., harriethancockcenter.org. Resource hub for LGBTQ residents offers support to youth, the elderly, transgender people and more, with a lending library, safe community space and other programs.
Harvest Hope Food Bank
harvesthope.org. Harvest Hope relies on donations and is always looking for volunteers to help reduce costs and fulfill its mission. As the state's largest food bank, they provide over 22 million meals each year across 20 counties.
Hidden Wounds
4711 Forest Dr. Ste. 3 PMB 317, hiddenwounds.org. By offering counseling for alcohol and other substance dependency, anxiety, anger management and more, they help combat veterans and their families who might be having problems adjusting to civilian life.
Historic Columbia
1601 Richland Street, historiccolumbia.org. If you drive through the Robert Mills District of Columbia, you can catch a glimpse of what the town looked like in the 19th century. Historic Columbia promotes and protects those historic properties while providing house museum tours and raising awareness of Columbia’s past.
Homeless No More
2711 Middleburg Drive, Suite 213, homelessnomoresc.org. This is an umbrella organization that has several shelters. They provide emergency services, transitional housing, affordable housing, and help to families and individuals in crisis.
Humane Society
humanesc.org. Investigates animal cruelty and promotes responsible pet ownership while also offering low-cost spay and neuter services.
Keep the Midlands Beautiful
1305 Augusta Rd., keepthemidlandsbeautiful.com. Like the flowers in some medians around the Midlands? More than likely, Keep the Midlands Beautiful put them there. The group also organizes and promotes recycling and cleanup as well as other beautification efforts.
League of Women Voters of South Carolina
lwvsc.org. Nonpartisan group promotes active participation in government and works to increase understanding of major public policy issues. They’ve been a voice for a range of issues in the state since the early 1900s.
Lighthouse for Life
lighthouseforlife.org. Working to educate people on the realities of human trafficking and how to respond if they encounter the crime. They also provide shelter and services to victims so they can start a new life.
Lutheran Services Carolinas
lscarolinas.net. Religious-affiliated charity focuses on refugee resettlement and foster care support, among other ministries.
Mental Illness Recovery Center, Inc.
mirci.org. Provides medical, psychiatric and rehabilitative treatment to individuals recovering from severe mental illness or emotional disorders.
Oliver Gospel Mission
olivergospel.org A Columbia ministry focused on finding permanent housing for people experiencing homelessness.
One Columbia
onecolumbiasc.com. City of Columbia-backed organization works to bring art to the community, with projects ranging from public art to a city-wide book club.
PAALS
221 N. Grampian Hills Rd., paals.org. We all admire service dogs that help people live more independent, enriching lives. PAALS trains those puppies to work with children with autism, soldiers with PTSD and people with mobility issues.
Palmetto Conservation Foundation
722 King St., palmettoconservation.org. The most visible project of Palmetto Conservation is the cross-state Palmetto Trail, a 500-mile foot and mountain bike trail that winds across the state. The group also works to conserve the state’s natural resources, to preserve historic landmarks and to promote outdoor recreation with trails and greenways.
Palmetto Cycling Coalition
pccsc.net. Works for bicycling safety and better access for those across the state who prefer two wheels and pedals.
Palmetto Place Children’s Shelter
palmettoplaceshelter.org. For neglected and abused children, as well as teenagers, who find themselves without housing, Palmetto Place Children’s Shelter provides a home along with a broad range of other services like transportation to and from work for teens in their homes and basic hygiene and wellness products.
Palmetto Trust for Historic Preservation
preservesc.org. Working for over three decades to preserve and protect the architectural heritage of South Carolina.
Pawmetto Lifeline
1275 Bower Pkwy., pawmettolifeline.org. Dedicated to solving pet overpopulation and creating a no-kill community in the Midlands.
Pets, Inc.
300 Orchard Dr., petsinc.org. Promotes spaying and neutering while operating a no-kill shelter and adoption facility.
Planned Parenthood of Columbia
plannedparenthood.org. Providing much needed health and screening services for women, as well as providing sex education and information.
Protection & Advocacy for People with Disabilities, Inc.
3710 Landmark Drive, Suite 208, pandasc.org. Protects and advances the rights of people with disabilities by advocating for better treatment and finding ways to help people with disabilities thrive.
Richland County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA)
1701 Main Street, Room 407, rccasa.org. The county-funded agency provides children with representation as they enter into the family court system, assuring that the kid doesn’t have to go it alone. Anyone can volunteer to be trained as a CASA, to further the mission of advocating for abused and neglected children.
Richland County First Steps
1800 St. Julian Pl. Suite 406, rcfirststeps.org. By working with government agencies, nonprofits, businesses and families, Richland County First Steps improves school readiness for children by advocating for and serving children before birth through the age of three.
River Alliance
riveralliance.org. Ever walk on the Three Rivers Greenway? Enjoy taking a stroll on the Saluda Riverwalk? Thank the River Alliance, as they were the masterminds behind those projects while they keep on advocating for investment and sound management of the Midlands’ rivers.
Salvation Army
salvationarmycarolinas.org/Columbia. With over 1.8 million members, this evangelical non-profit exists to serve those in need in their community and to spread the word of God while doing so.
SC Equality
scequality.org. This group, which began in 2002, is dedicated to lobbying for gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights.
SC Progressive Network
scpronet.com. Coalition of groups and individuals working for human, civil and workers’ rights, reproductive freedom, environmental protection and government reform. In the wake of the abandoned nuclear reactors by SCE&G and Santee Cooper they’ve advocated for consumer protection.
Sexual Trauma Services of the Midlands
stsm.org. Provides crisis intervention and support services to survivors of sexual assault and abuse in Richland, Lexington, Newberry and Sumter counties. Also advocates for victims and educates about sexual trauma issues as well as victims of sex trafficking.
Sistercare
sistercare.com. Provides services to women and children impacted by domestic abuse. Provides community education, counseling and shelter, and advocates on behalf of victims in court.
Sisters of Charity SC
sistersofcharitysc.com. Christian-based group dedicated to reducing poverty in South Carolina. They also work to improve the well-being of immigrant families in the state.
South Carolina Appleseed Legal Justice Center
scjustice.org. This nonprofit focuses on public policy that affects low-income Americans, children and immigrants.
South Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault
sccadvasa.org. Works to end domestic and sexual violence through political advocacy, collaboration and education.
South Carolina Legal Services
southcarolinalegalservices.org. For eligible low-income residents, they offer practical legal advice and provide free legal services in civil cases.
South Carolina Pride
931-D Senate St., scpride.org. Celebrating the LGBTQ community, South Carolina Pride organizes the downtown Famously Hot SC Pride Festival, one of the largest in the Southeast.
South Carolina Wildlife Federation
455 St. Andrews Rd., Suite B1, scwf.org. Works to conserve and restore South Carolina’s wildlife and wildlife habitats.
Sustainable Midlands
2501 Heyward St., sustainablemidlands.org. Promotes healthy, green, livable communities in the Midlands.
St. Lawrence Place
2711 Middleburg Drive, Suite 213, stlawrenceplace.org. A long-term transitional shelter in Columbia that allows families to stay together. A village of 30 single-family homes that offers shelter and skills training for families looking to get back on their feet.
Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network
1201 Main Street, Suite 320, scwren.org. Promotes the rights of South Carolina’s women, girls and their families through issues like equal pay, workplace pregnancy accommodations and evidence-based health education.
Toys for Tots
toysfortots.org. Collects new, unwrapped toys and distributes them as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children.
Transitions
2025 Main St., transitionssc.org. With a tiered program of increasing responsibility, this privately funded facility helps homeless people move into permanent housing.
United Way of the Midlands
1818 Blanding St., uway.org. Works on critical needs in the areas of education, financial stability, and health they provide programs to address adult literacy, dropout prevention, health care access and senior independence as well as much more. They also coordinate homelessness services for the city of Columbia.
The Women’s Shelter
3425 N. Main St., womenshelter.org. When women find themselves in crisis, the Women’s Shelter provides the necessary resources to help them build stronger, more enriching lives for the future.