Annual Manual 2022: Neighborhoods

Main Street (Columbia)
Main Street is the historic heart of downtown Columbia and the place to be for many of the city’s lawyers, politicians and other young professionals. Situated right near the State House, you'll find popular bars like The Whig and The Woody, entertainment and cultural hubs like the Nickelodeon Theatre and the Columbia Museum of Art and upscale restaurants like Smoked and Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse. And every Saturday, it's the grounds for the Soda City Market, a hallmark of outdoor shopping, eating and people watching. And it’s where you’ll find Columbia’s City Hall and the Richland County Courthouse.
The Vista
Once marked by textile mills and rail lines, the art district between the Statehouse and the Congaree River has evolved into much more. The district is a prime spot for dining, shopping and nightlife, with higher end chains mingling with much-loved local restaurants and bars — like Art Bar and 929 Kitchen & Bar. Just beyond the Vista’s core are several of the city’s primary attractions: the South Carolina State Museum, Colonial Life Arena (home to the University of South Carolina’s basketball teams and numerous concerts and shows) and EdVenture Children’s Museum.
Five Points
Since the neighborhood got its start in 1915, Five Points has grown into an eclectic district brimming with the energy from the steady slew of new visitors from the nearby University of South Carolina and surrounding neighborhoods. In the daytime, college students, shoppers and professionals occupy the area’s mix of coffee shops and boutiques. At night, the area’s bars and clubs get busy.
USC / South Main
The University of South Carolina campus dominates the landscape just south of the State House. In the heart of the university's campus sits The Horseshoe and surrounding it are popular spots for students to grab coffee or a quick bite, like Cool Beans Coffee Co and Carolina Cafe & Catering Co. But there’s plenty of room for their professors, too, as well as legislators, state government workers and business people — who you might also run into grabbing a sub from Beezer's Gourmet Sandwich Shop.
Cottontown / Earlewood / Elmwood Park / BullStreet
The neighborhoods just north of Elmwood Avenue are full of lovely homes and a growing number of coffee shops, restaurants and other local businesses. You can grab a pizza at Il Focolare Pizzeria, get a haircut at Circa Barbershop and sip on some coffee at Indah Coffee all in a short walk. Nearby is the growing BullStreet District, a massive historic campus with a minor-league baseball stadium along with other new restaurants and businesses on the horizon.
Shandon / Devine Street
With its tree-lined streets and bungalows, convenience to downtown, and good schools, Shandon — and connected neighborhoods like Hollywood/Rose Hill, Wales Garden and Old Shandon — is a popular neighborhood in Columbia. On the way to Shandon you'll find Devine Street, which houses many boutiques, restaurants and luxury apartments. You can grab a coffee at Blūm Coffee, a beer at Craft and Draft, or the infamous Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli.
Rosewood
Home to two excellent elementary schools and in close proximity to both downtown and Garner's Ferry Road, with plenty of shopping and dining options, Rosewood is the perfect fit for young professionals, college students and families who want to be close to the city, but without the Shandon price tag. The neighborhood is home to Publix grocery store and the Rosewood Market, as well as well-known "hole-in-the-wall" restaurants like the Rosewood Dairy Bar and Rockaway Athletic Club.
Mill District
The historic mill villages of Olympia, Granby and Whaley used to be home to working class mill families. Now, they house mostly University of South Carolina students looking for large, open apartments within walking distance of college baseball games at Founders Park and football games at Williams Brice Stadium.
Forest Acres
Nestled on the eastern edge of the City of Columbia, Forest Acres is home to major retailers and grocery stores including Anthropologie, Whole Foods, and Trader Joe's. Housing options, from apartments to half a million dollar homes, is readily available in this city within a city (yes, it has its own mayor, city council and police force), which sits close to downtown and Fort Jackson.
North Columbia
If you've lived in Eau Claire long enough, you'll know that this neighborhood used to be a separate town. And the areas along North Main Street, from proud historically Black neighborhoods to Columbia College and Columbia International University, are a major force in Columbia’s politics and culture.
State Street / Cayce / West Columbia
Go just across the Gervais Street bridge and you'll find an up and coming area with an eclectic mix of restaurants, breweries, apartments, galleries and gift shops. Savage Craft Ale Works opened up early last year and has drinks and views for all of Cayce. Longtime Cayce wing spot, D's Wings, opened a new location right next door. Neighborhoods along the Avenues and Sunset Boulevard are popular with city-minded people who don’t want to pay downtown prices.
Lexington
Though it retains small-town values compared to its more cosmopolitan neighbor, the Town of Lexington continues to grow, with new dining and retail spots popping up all around the Icehouse Amphitheater, a popular spot for events and concerts in the area. The surrounding area has good schools, abundant natural resources, and reasonably priced housing.
Lake Murray
Lake Murray, sometimes referred to as the Jewel of South Carolina, is the spot to be. The man-made haven half an hour from the city is the perfect place to relax and get out in nature. With about 500 miles of shoreline, there's something for everyone — from the fireworks display for the fourth of July to musical festivals and fishing tournaments to camping and picnic sites at Dreher Island State Park.
Decker Boulevard
Dubbed the International Corridor of Columbia, this area is where you'll find food from all over the world and local businesses representing a variety of cultures from Korea to Mexico to Jamaica. And if you're in the mood for laughs, you can visit the Comedy House, a popular scene for Columbia's local comics.
Northeast
Once a rural area — and a bombing range for Fort Jackson — the Northeast is an expansive region of reasonably priced homes, good schools, national retailers and restaurants extending out to the Town of Blythewood. The area is home to the 1,419-acre Sesquicentennial State Park, the popular planned community Lake Carolina, and the Village at Sandhill retail complex.
Harbison / Irmo / Dutch Fork
The Columbiana Centre mall, two large cinema multiplexes and big-name retailers make this area a regular stop for residents from all areas of town. Outside of the many shopping options, you can find two impressive parks snuggled in this suburban area — Saluda Shoals Park and Harbison State Forest, which offers more than 16 miles of roads and trails weaving through a pine and hardwood forest.
Lower Richland
Historically Black, historically rural, Lower Richland County is a place all its own, from politics to barbecue. It’s also home to South Carolina’s only national park: Congaree National Park, which draws thousands each spring during the few weeks synchronous fireflies appear in the forest.
Fort Jackson
Fort Jackson is huge, encompassing more than 52,000 acres, 1,160 buildings and employing about 3,500 active-duty soldiers and an equal number of civilians. The fort opened in 1917. The base is U.S. Army's main training center for basic combat training and about 36,000 soldiers come through for basic training each year and 8,000 more come for advanced training.