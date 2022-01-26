Annual Manual 2022: Getting Around

The COMET
catchthecomet.org. The Midlands’ bus system has 30 routes, a slick fleet of buses with Wi-Fi and charging stations and partners with the Transit app for riders to track buses.
Soda Cap Connector
A free circulator called the Soda Cap Connector runs limited routes between some key downtown and West Columbia/Cayce spots. Look for the retro soda cap-shaped signs that mark stops, many of them near major tourist attractions, and check out catchthecomet.org for routes and times.
BlueBike
bluebikesc.com. Columbia aspires to be a bicycle town, though we don’t have much of the infrastructure to support it yet. But we do have a bevy of rentable bikes stationed around town. Some of them are electric-assisted, which should come in handy if you’re trying to get from the bottom of the Vista to Main Street.
Taxis and Rideshares
The three major local taxi companies are Checker Yellow, Capitol City Cab and Original Blue Ribbon. You’ll see smaller taxi companies and independent drivers, too — though these days, more of those folks are driving for app-based rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft instead.