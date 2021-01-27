Annual Manual 2021: The Locals Guide to Living in Columbia

COVID-19 continues to alter life in Columbia, but life goes on. And so here we are, with another edition of Free Times’ Annual Manual, cataloging essential aspects of the Midlands — as a primer or a refresher, depending on how long you’ve lived here.
Within these pages you’ll find quick explanations of the neighborhoods, attractions, nonprofits and arts institutions that help make this place what it is. For this addition, we’re not getting into the typical exhaustive lists of restaurants and bars — because, unfortunately, the status of many of them remains up in the air, and we continue to update those lists in our regular Bites & Sites publication (which you can find at free-times.com/bites_and_sights).
These listings are by no means comprehensive, so make sure to keep checking in at free-times.com and postandcourier.com/columbia and picking up our combined weekly print issues to learn more, and to find out about new developments. JORDAN LAWRENCE