Annual Manual 2021: Neighborhoods

Main Street (Columbia)

Main Street is the historic heart of downtown Columbia and the traditional stomping ground of the city’s many lawyers and politicians. It’s home to popular restaurants and essential bars (The Whig, The Woody) and a bevvy of other attractions (the Nickelodeon Theatre and the Columbia Museum of Art among them). It plays host to the weekly Soda City Market, a hallmark of outdoor shopping, eating and people watching. And it’s where you’ll find Columbia’s City Hall and the Richland County Courthouse.

The Vista

Once marked by textile mills and rail lines, the area between the Statehouse and the Congaree River has evolved into a premier dining, shopping, nightlife and cultural district, with higher end chains mingling with much-loved local restaurants and bars. Just beyond the Vista’s core are several of the city’s primary attractions: the South Carolina State Museum, Colonial Life Arena (home to the University of South Carolina’s basketball teams and numerous concerts and shows) and EdVenture Children’s Museum.

Five Points

From its genesis in 1915, Five Points has grown into an eclectic district brimming with the energy generated by a steady stream of visitors from the nearby University of South Carolina and surrounding neighborhoods. In the daytime, college students, shoppers and professionals occupy the area’s mix of coffee shops and boutiques. At night, the area’s bars and clubs get busy.

USC / South Main

The University of South Carolina campus dominates the landscape south of the State House, and many of the businesses on nearby streets cater to students. But there’s plenty of room for their professors, too, as well as legislators, state government workers and business people.

Cottontown / Earlewood / Elmwood Park / BullStreet

The neighborhoods just north of Elmwood Avenue are full of lovely homes and a growing number of coffee shops, restaurants and other local businesses. Nearby is BullStreet, a massive historic campus with a minor-league baseball stadium and burgeoning commercial offerings.

Shandon / Devine Street

With its tree-lined streets and bungalows, convenience to downtown, and good schools, Shandon — and connected neighborhoods like Hollywood/Rose Hill, Wales Garden and Old Shandon — is a major power base for Columbia. Along Devine Street are many boutiques and restaurants.

Rosewood

Anchored by two excellent elementary schools and a Publix grocery store, Rosewood is a great place for young professionals and families who want to be downtown but don’t want to pay Shandon-sized prices. Home to Hunter-Gatherer’s brewery at the Curtiss-Wright Hangar, a skate park and disc golf at Owens Field, along with low-key bars and restaurants.

Mill District

The historic mill villages of Olympia, Granby and Whaley have transformed from a working class stronghold to a hotspot for college student residences and bustle, with historic 701 Whaley hosting events and contemporary art, and college baseball at Founders Park. But it’s held onto its identity, too, with lovely mill homes and an emphasis on livability.

Forest Acres

Nestled on the eastern edge of the City of Columbia, Forest Acres is home to major national retailers and grocery stores including Anthropologie, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s and more. Housing options abound in the tree-filled neighborhoods of this city within a city (yes, it has its own mayor, city council and police force), which is close to downtown and Fort Jackson.

North Columbia

Longtime Eau Claire residents will remind you that the neighborhood used to be a separate town. And the areas along North Main Street, from proud historically Black neighborhoods to Columbia College and Columbia International University, are a major force in Columbia’s politics and culture.

State Street / Cayce / West Columbia

Just across the Gervais Street bridge sits an eclectic mix of restaurants, nightspots, newly constructed apartments, galleries and gift shops, and soon, the new brewery Savage Craft Ale Works. Neighborhoods along the Avenues and Sunset Boulevard are popular with city-minded people who don’t want to pay downtown prices.

Lexington

Though it retains small-town values compared to its more cosmopolitan neighbor, the Town of Lexington is exploding, with new dining and retail options anchored by the Icehouse Amphitheater. The surrounding area sports good schools, abundant natural resources, reasonably priced housing and a strong economy.

Lake Murray

Anyone who lives on Lake Murray — sometimes called the Jewel of South Carolina — will tell you it’s more than just a lake: It’s a state of mind, a haven away from the city offering its own bucolic worldview. With roughly 500 miles of shoreline, the large man-made lake offers seasonal recreation, a huge July 4 fireworks display, a pair of floating music festivals, major fishing tournaments, and camping and picnic sites at Dreher Island State Park.

Decker Boulevard

Richland County dubbed Decker its International Corridor, and it’s true: Here you’ll find eateries, groceries and businesses representing cultures from Korea to Mexico to Jamaica to Vietnam and beyond.

Northeast

Once a rural area — and a bombing range for Fort Jackson — the Northeast is an expansive region of reasonably priced homes, good schools, national retailers and restaurants extending out to the Town of Blythewood. Home to the 1,419-acre Sesquicentennial State Park, the popular planned community Lake Carolina, and the Village at Sandhill retail complex.

Harbison / Irmo / Dutch Fork

The Columbiana Centre mall, two large cinema multiplexes and big-name retailers make this area a regular stop for residents from all areas of town. Along with extensive shopping options, there are also a couple of amenities you might not expect in a generally suburban area: Saluda Shoals Park and Harbison State Forest, which offers more than 16 miles of roads and trails weaving through a pine and hardwood forest.

Lower Richland

Historically Black, historically rural, Lower Richland County is a place all its own, from politics to barbecue. It’s also home to South Carolina’s only national park: Congaree National Park, which draws thousands each spring during the few weeks synchronous fireflies appear in the forest.

Fort Jackson

Fort Jackson is huge, encompassing more than 52,000 acres, 1,160 buildings and employing about 3,500 active-duty soldiers and an equal number of civilians. The fort opened in 1917. These days, about 36,000 soldiers come through for basic training each year and 8,000 more come for advanced training.