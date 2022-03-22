Southern Exposure's Mike Harley brings on 'dream ensemble' for final show of 20th season

In 2006, the five-year old contemporary and experimental classical group Alarm Will Sound played at the University of South Carolina through its Southern Exposure music series.

The series had started five years prior and that performance was founding member Mike Harley’s first brush with the music program that offers free shows to the university’s students and the greater Columbia area. Often showcasing artists like Alarm Will Sound, it would become what is now a 20-year strong series.

And leading it today, since 2012, is Harley, who took over after founder John Fitz Rogers stepped down from leading it that year. Now to bookend its 20th season, Harley, who is also an associate professor at the university and a highly respected bassoonist, is bringing the Bang on a Can All Stars to Columbia on March 24.

“I think it was an easy (decision to take over) because I loved the series and I loved where it was going,” Harley said in an interview. “It was a little sobering knowing that the responsibility of carrying on the series was on my shoulders … I believe we as classical musicians need to advocate for what we do.”

It’s been a triumphant season for the series, which has managed to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic with a series that has included a performance by the highly regarded Kronos Quartet and the creative and genre-blending Founders quintet.

Harley said the organization relies heavily on donations for its funding and that, despite the pandemic, the series has had strong loyalty from its supporters. In due turn, he had the series put on socially distanced outdoor concerts amid the more jarring days of the health crisis for its prior season.

Harley feels the series' longevity is secure despite the tumultuous last two years and noted he’s able to keep it running even in smaller budget years.

Now, with Bang on a Can All Stars, Harley has brought a group that is considered among the most influential modern groups in classical music. The group is an extension of the Bang on a Can performing arts organization.

Founded in 1992, the group developed a strong reputation for their abilities, with the New York Times and other national publications regularly reviewing their works and performances positively.

The group is a diverse one in the music it plays, Harley said. They’re as likely to play something inspired by Led Zeppelin or Brian Eno, as they are Mozart. With that in mind, its a fitting pairing with prior groups like Founders (who played Radiohead-classical hybrid compositions at their Southern Exposure concert) which also merged genres and eras of music with a classical lens.

Harley and his group Alarm Will Sound looked to the Bang on a Can composers as an inspiration in their early days, he said. Eventually, they became something of mentors for his group.

“Those composers were people we looked up to,” Harley said. “All of the players in this quartet are ... some of the best in the world in their respective instruments.”

Performers at the Bang on a Can All Stars include: Mark Stewart, guitar; Arlen Hlusko, cello; Ken Thomson, clarinets; Robert Black, bass; Vicky Chow, piano; and David Cossin, percussion.

Throughout the years, members of the group have played at the university through the Southern Exposure series, but never as the Bang on a Can All Stars, Harley explained.

Getting them together to bookend this year’s season, was one of his main goals since he took over.

“I thought about, ‘Okay, this is maybe the most important season for Southern Exposure so far,’ at least since I took over the series,” Harley said. “So what can I do that ends the season with a bang? This is my dream ensemble and fortunately we were able to bring it out.”