South Carolina State Fair returns, ready for bounce back after 2 years of COVID-19

Over the last two years, the South Carolina State Fair has battled the COVID-19 pandemic in different ways.

In 2020, the fair, which is the largest event in the state, debuted a free drive-through version of the fair, with vendors slinging food and a small bit of agricultural offerings on display. The next year, they returned in earnest, but the reality of COVID-19’s ongoing effects weighed on the fair, with some possible attendees opting out.

The effect seemed predictable: the State Fair drew 348,701 attendees in 2021. That was a considerable drop from 2019, when it brought in 416,326 — a roughly 60,000 attendee difference.

Along with the pandemic came difficult financial times, leading to layoffs and pay cuts. The manager said the fair is a nonprofit and doesn’t receive state funding.

“We've all been working smarter and harder in the years afterwards,” said Nancy Smith, the general manager of the fair. “Some of that has been rectified.”

And while the fair leaders posit that, of course, they still want the fair to grow, they reasoned that the COVID-19 pandemic was an opportunity to look past raw attendance numbers as a barometer of success.

“We do need to always be cognizant of our attendance, and we do have to be growing,” Smith said. “I think it's more of an industry thing … we just need to back up, look at the big picture of what we’re doing here and concentrate on the inside part and working on that.”

This year's fair runs from Oct. 12-23 and has brought other changes as well.

The event’s Pepsi Place Stage, which has past hosted big name folk and hip-hop bands, is almost solely littered with smaller, local or regional acts this year.

Among those is Columbia’s rock and roll band Villa*Nova, Atlanta’s R&B group The Tams and a duo of cover bands from the Southeast, touching on Lynyrd Skynyrd and Elvis Presley. Other, non-local acts include the well-received and Grammy-nominated bluegrass outfit Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen and Texas-based country artist Jess Kellie Adams.

Meanwhile, a years-in-the-making debut of “Museum of the Moon,” which is an international traveling exhibition on the moon, is set to finally hit the fair, too, Smith said.

And now, while the fair is still doing some increased health protocols from last year, Smith said it does feel like that for many potential attendees the COVID-19 pandemic is less of a concern.

She said they don’t project out the fair’s attendance, but after looking at other fairs around the country — noting that a fair in Massachusetts had a record year — she did believe the attendance could be looking up.

“Because of the nature of our industry, we have no control over something called weather and there’s only one person who can control that — called Jesus himself," Smith said. "I feel like if we have good weather, then we are on track to have a successful fair.”