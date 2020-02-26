Sound Off: SC Dem leadership not happy with primary process

I agree with the premise of Kevin Fisher’s Feb. 19 column [“SC Dems should overthrow DNC primary schedule”] that the Democratic primary process needs an overhaul. He is wrong, however, to indicate that South Carolina’s Democratic leadership is happy with the current state of affairs.

If Mr. Fisher had done a quick Google search, he may have discovered that I have been quite vocal for decades in my opposition to Iowa and New Hampshire leading the presidential primary contest. I have also opposed the use of caucuses, which I helped to end here in South Carolina. When the South Carolina Democratic Party decided to move away from the caucus, former State Democratic Chair Joe Erwin and I successfully lobbied the Democratic National Committee to make South Carolina an early primary state so the process would include a state more representative of our party’s demographics.

I will be making a similar case again to the DNC rules committee. Quite frankly, I think we should get rid of caucuses and that Iowa and Nevada should hold primaries on the same day, and South Carolina and New Hampshire should hold their primaries on the same day two weeks later. Even if we don’t get rid of the caucuses, Iowa and Nevada should hold their contests on the same day. My colleagues in the CBC share the belief that among the early primary states should be states more reflective of our party’s constituents and supporters.

The South Carolina debate is co-sponsored by the Congressional Black Caucus Institute, an organization of which I am a co-founder. And I am proud that I have been successful in having that debate here in South Carolina during the last several cycles.

I believe the future of the primary process is an important conversation — one that we will have after this year’s election. But Mr. Fisher is grossly uninformed about how the process developed and the role South Carolina Democrats have played in bringing more diversity and equity to the process.

James E. Clyburn is a member of the U.S. House of Representatives and the House Majority Whip. He is serving his 14th term representing South Carolina’s 6th congressional district, after which he has announced plans to retire.