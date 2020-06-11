Soda City Market plans late June return

As South Carolina’s COVID cases continue to hit record numbers on an almost daily basis, one of Columbia’s staple weekend activities, the Soda City Market, will return on June 27, it announced on Facebook.

“As always, your safety is our number one priority. We will release more details closer to time on how Soda City will operate to best protect public health. We are so grateful for your patience and are looking forward to reuniting with our fellow Soda Citizens in just a couple short weeks,” the post reads.

The Saturday market consistently draws thousands of people and numerous vendors that sell food, craft goods and other knick-knacks and, at its peak, it can stretch across four blocks. Its return announcement comes as the state notched 687 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on June 11, a new daily high.

The market organizers, though, seem cognizant of the timing in responses to Facebook comments. One commenter shared a photo of The State’s Thursday headline “Coronavirus cases top 16,000 in SC. Record number of cases reported Thursday.”

Soda City’s account acknowledges that “this is an absolutely valid concern and one I am sure is on everyone’s mind, including ours.” It also notes that the city approved the market’s yet-to-be-released safety plan.

Free Times messages to Soda City Market officials on June 11 were not immediately returned.

The market has been cancelled since March, when the novel coronavirus pandemic first began to put its grip on Columbia and the world. A short-lived comeback attempt later that month involved smaller “outpost” style markets in various neighborhoods, but was later nixed.

Its return marks another milestone in the state’s attempt to get back to normalcy amid the pandemic. Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin recently told Free Times that he was concerned about the state of the pandemic, but that a measured reopening was necessary. The alternative — a longterm shutdown —would be “economically ruinous,” he suggested.