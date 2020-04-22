Shopping: Lexington County SC 2020

West Columbia
763 Antique Mall: 763 Meeting St., West Columbia, 803-796-1516, 763antiquemall.com. Antiques and collectibles.
Bill’s Music Shop & Pickin’ Parlor: 710 Meeting St., West Columbia, 803-796-6477, billsmusicshop.com. If you need a dobro, banjo, mandolin, acoustic guitar or any other old-timey instrument, get to pickin’ and grinnin’ at Bill’s.
Bricker and Beam: 1804 Shop Rd., West Columbia, 803-369-3570, brickerandbeam.com. Custom furniture maker combining contemporary, clean-lined design with traditional craftsmanship.
Carolina Pottery: 2816 Augusta Rd., West Columbia, 803-936-1447, carolinapottery.com. Indoor and outdoor home décor items, including furniture, dinnerware, frames and seasonal decorations.
Columbia Flag & Sign Company: 633 Meeting St., West Columbia, 803-748-8524, columbiaflag.com. No matter where your loyalties lie — whether we’re talking sports teams, businesses or countries — Columbia Flag can help you celebrate them.
Cosmic Goddess Divine Healing: 1125 Pope St., Columbia, 803-229-0122, cosmicgoddessdivine.com. Holistic womb healing and wellness, weight loss and body detox, natural tonics and candles; it’s all here.
Dan-Rich Furniture: 255 Charleston Hwy., West Columbia, 803-794-5750, danrichhomefurnishings.com. Fine home furnishing, lighting and accessories.
Ed’s Editions: 406 Meeting St., West Columbia, 803-791-8002, edseditions.com. Rare, used and collectible books.
Glassie Ladies: 738 Meeting St., West Columbia, 803-796-0407, glassieladies.com. Specializes in custom stained-glass art pieces, providing glass and supplies to the avid stained-glass artist, and teaching newcomers the art of stained glass.
Jade Moon: 455 12th St., West Columbia, 803-794-0250. Mopeds, motorcycles, ATVs and scooters.
The Market Tea Room: 302 Senate St., 803-212-9248. The Market Tea Room features both specialty food and artistic creations, all locally sourced. They also offer tea service from a quick cup to three courses.
Meeting Street Interiors: 614 Meeting St., West Columbia, 803-791-0008, meetingstreetinteriors.com. Home décor and design specialists offering stylish furniture.
Old Mill Antique Mall: 310 State St., West Columbia, 803-796-4229, oldmillantiquemall.com. Antiques, collectibles, furniture, glassware, gift items, jewelry, kitchen items, housewares, lamps, old books, albums and vintage clothing.
Three Rivers Antiques: 615 Meeting St., West Columbia, 803-814-2102, threeriversantiques.com. Offers a mix of antiques, collectibles and vintage items.
Scratch N Spin: 513 12th St., West Columbia, 803-794-8888, ebay.com/usr/scratchnspin. New and used records and CDs, plus new and used comics and collectibles. DVDs and games, too.
U.S. 1 Metro Flea Market: 3500 Augusta Rd., West Columbia, 803-796-9294, us1metrofleamarket.com. Sells, oh, all sorts of things; it IS a flea market, after all.
Westend Interiors: 830 Meeting St., West Columbia, 803-794-5010, westend-interiors.com. Specializes in timeless, classic and tasteful interiors for your home or business.
Westside Plaza Shopping Center: 2305-2349 Augusta Rd., West Columbia, Anchored by a Hobby Lobby and a Bi-Lo. There’s a GameStop and a Dollar Tree, too.
Cayce
Ace Hardware: 815 State St., Cayce, 803-391-4223, acehardware.com. Household tools, supplies and more from the nation’s biggest hardware co-op.
Adventure Carolina: 1107 State St., Cayce, 803-447-3327. Specializes in canoeing and kayaking gear and carries equipment and clothing for backpacking, rock climbing, camping and bicycling. Also schedules regular trips down nearby rivers.
Catch & Release: Sportsman’s Consignment: 906 Axtell Dr., Cayce, 803-731-4868. A locally owned consignment store specializing in clothing and equipment for hunting, fishing, camping and other outdoor activities that also carries an assortment of antiques, collectibles and memorabilia.
Palmetto Outdoor Center: 131 Alexander Rd., Cayce, 803-404-8254, palmettooutdoor.com. Sells used kayaks, canoes, tubes, life jackets and paddles. Also rents gear.
Parkland Plaza: 920 Axtell Dr., Cayce. One of the Midlands’ first shopping centers anchored by a Bi-Lo.
Tandy Leather: 823 State St., Cayce, 866-480-2591, tandyleather.com. A resource for leathercrafters, offering leather, tools and kits to hobbyists and professionals.
Lexington
14 Carrot Whole Foods: 5300 Sunset Blvd., Lexington, 803-359-2920, 14carrot.net. All-natural and organic whole foods and goods.
Blossom Boutique: 5076-D Sunset Blvd., Lexington, (803) 996-2531, shopblossomboutique.com. Fun, affordable women’s clothing and accessories.
Blush Boutique and Home: 5175 Sunset Blvd., Lexington, 803-520-0643, blushboutiquesc.com. Jewelry, gifts, home goods, custom gift boxes and more. Also offers wedding director services.
Cho on Main: 127 E. Main St., Lexington, 803-356-1111, choonmain.com. A boutique and salon offering hair care, skin care, nails, jewelry, shoes and clothing. Brands include Velvet, Wildfox, Chaser and Michael Stars.
Craig Reagin Clothiers: 103 E. Main St., Lexington, 803-785-7848, craigreaginclothiers.com. Local shop offering clothing and accessories men of all ages. Brands include Southern Tide, Vineyard Vines, Brackish Bow Ties, Coastal Cotton, Patagonia and Yeti.
Classy Cruet Olive Oils and Vinegars: 5175 Sunset Blvd., Lexington, 803-785-7887, theclassycruet.com. Carries more than 50 varieties of premium olive oils and balsamic vinegars, as well as pastas, sauces, gourmet chocolates and more. Also has a Chapin location.
East Towne Centre: 5556 Sunset Blvd., Lexington, (800) 992-4046. Anchored by a Walmart and a Home Depot.
The Glo Room: 4325 Augusta Rd., Lexington, 803-996-9353. Vaporizers, glass and other smoking accessories — plus costumes, lingerie and novelties.
Hope Ferry Center: 5175 Sunset Blvd., Lexington. Smaller shops, like Eclectic Collectibles (antiques and vintage stuff), Blush Boutique and Home (unique gifts), The Pampered Pooch (pet grooming) and The Classy Cruet (gourmet olive oil).
Lazy Creek Pet Food Center: 134 Innkeeper Dr., Lexington, 803-358-4995, 351 E Church St., Leesville, 803-604-0969, lazycreekpets.com. Whether your best friend is a goldfish or a pupper, this shop has the supplies.
Lexington Beverage Outlet: 929 North Lake Dr., Lexington, 803-821-9330, lexingtonbeverageoutlet.com. Need, beer, wine and liquor? Go here.
Lexington Pavilion: 5119 Sunset Blvd., Lexington, (803) 744-6741. Big-box retailers (Target, World Market, Petsmart, Best Buy) and fast-casual eateries, mostly, but there’s a storefront for the regional jewelry chain HandPicked, too.
Lexington Place: 5454 Old Cherokee Blvd., Lexington. A 251,000-square-foot shopping center anchored by a TJ Maxx, a Kohl’s, a Ross and a Publix.
Lexington Town Centre: 934 North Lake Dr., Lexington. A two-phase shopping center on Sunset by Lake Drive; major tenants include Stein Mart, Food Lion and Hibbett Sports; there’s an Urban Nirvana, too.
Musician Supply: 718 W. Main St., Lexington, 803-957-3707, musiciansupply.com. Lessons and gear for musicians of all ages.
The Old Mill: 711 E. Main St., Lexington, lexingtonoldmill.com. This converted cotton mill houses more than 20 shops and restaurants, including the Old Mill Brewpub and Hazelwood Brewing, the Pink Lotus Yoga Center and the Freeway Music school.
The Pitter Platter: 112 E. Main St., Lexington, 803-996-3857, thepitterplatter.com. Paint-your-own pottery place.
Rhoten’s Country Store: 720 E. Main St., Lexington, 803-359-6219. Its specialty is sausages, but this local grocer also carries local arts and crafts.
Sam’s Fine Wine and Spirits: 5050 Sunset Blvd., Lexington, 803-808-1835, 5102 Augusta Rd., Lexington, 803-520-7960, samsfinewineandspirits.com. Solid wine and craft beer selection.
The Shoppes at Flight Deck: 109 Old Chapin Rd., Lexington, 803-957-0303. A popular outdoor mall anchored by the Flight Deck restaurant and stocked with local boutiques.
South Lake Cycles: 1792 S. Lake Dr., Lexington, 803-490-2069, southlakecycles.net. Need to get your bike tuned up? Go here. Need to get a bike? Go here.
Turntable City: 202 W. Main St. Suite A, Lexington, 803-546-2319, turntable-city.com. Run by one of the Midlands’ biggest hip-hop heads, Turntable City stacks wax of all kinds — rock, rap, jazz, you name it — in downtown Lexington.
Irmo/Harbison
2nd & Charles: 275-1 Harbison Blvd., Columbia, 803-749-9378, 2ndandcharles.com. Used books, movies, records, toys, comic books.
Columbiana Centre: 100 Columbiana Circle, Columbia, 803-781-1000, columbianacentre.com. An 820,000-square-foot shopping mall anchored by Belk, JCPenney and Dillard’s and housing many nationally popular shops, including Aéropostale, American Eagle, Banana Republic, Claire’s, Coach, Gap, The Limited and Victoria’s Secret.
Columbiana Station: 150 Harbison Blvd., Columbia, edens.com/Centers/SC/Columbia/Columbiana-Station. This Columbiana Station is a 276,000-square-foot outdoor retail property anchored by Publix, Target, Old Navy and Bed Bath and Beyond.
Columbiana Station: 1005-1201 Bower Pkwy., Columbia, ddr.com/properties/A30458. This Columbiana Station, next door to the other, is a 436,000-square-foot outdoor retail property anchored by Michaels, Petsmart and Dick’s Sporting Goods; eateries include Wild Wing Café, Bonefish Grill, The British Bulldog, Miyo’s and Copper River Grill.
Fleet Feet Sports: 945 Lake Murray Blvd., Irmo, 803-407-1223, fleetfeetcolumbia.com. Running shoes, running shorts, running gear — basically anything you’ll need to run faster or farther. Friendly staff with fit you with the perfect shoe, too.
Green’s Beverage Warehouse: 4012 Fernandina Rd., Columbia, 803-744-0570, greensbeverages.com. Stocks a wide selection of beers and wines.
Guitar Center: 253 Park Terrace Dr., Columbia, 803-749-8054, guitarcenter.com. Need a guitar? A keyboard? A drum set. This national big-box instrument store has you covered.
Harbison Center: 275 Harbison Blvd., Columbia. Anchored by Total Wine & More, 2nd & Charles.
Harbison Court: 264 Harbison Blvd., Columbia, 1-877-225-5337. A 301,000-square-foot outdoor retail property anchored by Nordstrom Rack. There’s a Marshalls and a Dollar Tree, too, an Olive Garden and an Outback Steakhouse.
Harbison Crossing: 201 Harbison Blvd., Columbia. There’s a Jos. A. Bank and a Vitamin Shoppe here.
Irmo Station Shopping Center: 7467 St. Andrews Rd., Irmo. Anchored by a Kroger.
Musician Supply: 7001 St. Andrews Rd., Irmo, 803-732-6900, musiciansupply.com. Lessons and gear for musicians of all ages.
Outspokin Bicycles: 7601 St. Andrews Rd., Irmo, 803-254-9797, outspokinbicylces.com. Need to get your bike tuned up? Go here. Need to get a bike? Go here.
Sportsman’s Warehouse: 476 Piney Grove Rd., Columbia, 803-731-3000, sportsmanswarehouse.com. Outdoor recreation chain stocking apparel, footwear, equipment and accessories for adults and kids.
Total Wine & More: 275 Harbison Blvd., Columbia, 803-407-3737, totalwine.com. There’s a reason Total Wine calls itself America’s Wine Superstore: Each location carries approximately 8,000 different wines, 3,000 types of spirits and 2,500 different beers.
Chapin/Lake Murray
76 Cycle Shop: 285H Chapin Rd., Chapin, 803-932-9000. Get to the chopper — and by chopper, we mean motorcycle, which you can buy here.
Captain’s Choice Marine: 3216 U.S. Hwy 378, Leesville, 803-532-2270, ccmarine.com. They say that the best two days of boat ownership are the day you buy your boat and the day you sell it. You can do both here.
Charmed: 106 Beaufort St., Chapin, 803-345-1002. Boutique women’s clothing.
The Classy Cruet Olive Oils and Vinegars: 223 Columbia Ave., Chapin, 803-298-5353, theclassycruet.com. Carries more than 50 varieties of premium olive oils and balsamic vinegars, as well as pastas, sauces, gourmet chocolates and more. Also has a Lexington location.
Fancy Pants Boutique: 102 Beaufort St., Chapin, 803-298-5288, chapinfancypantsboutique.com. Fashionable women’s clothing. Unique gifts and bath and body supplies, too.
Lake Murray Flower Shoppe: 1036 Main St., Little Mountain. 803-932-7001, lakemurrayflowershoppe.com. Floral arrangements for every occasion.
Nifty Gifty: 103 Beaufort St., Chapin, 803-345-5555. Unique gifts. Shoes, too.
Wingard’s Market: 1403 N. Lake Dr., Lexington, 803-359-9091, wingardsmarket.com. Long-running resource for plants, trees, shrubs and other garden items. Also sells local produce.
Gilbert
Price’s Country Store: 540 Peach Festival Rd., Gilbert, 803-892-2457 Feed, health care items for horses, pets and livestock, plus fencing supplies, lawn and garden seed, plants, and fertilizers.
Rikard’s Country Market: 2165 Hwy 378, Gilbert, 803-359-4438. Roadside market offering local fruits and vegetables, pine straw, boiled peanuts, potting soil, bedding plants, hanging baskets, etc.
Swansea
Archie’s Custom Cycles: 105 E Craft St., Swansea, 803-568-4221. Motorcycle customization and repair.
Moore Junk: 390 N. Church St., Swansea, 803-538-2273. Come sift through the trash and treasure at this charming thrift shop.
Batesburg-Leesville
The Attic Gift Shop: 114 Main St., Leesville, 803-532-3016. The gift shop features a bridal registry complete with china, crystal and stainless patterns. It also includes decorative items for the home, baby gift and children’s toy departments, greeting cards, candles, ladies’ apparel, along with accessories, shoes and jewelry.
Chinaberry Dreams Soapworks Artisan Marketplace: 106 Main St., Leesville, 803-687-0919. Artisan goat’s milk soap and other handmade bath and beauty products.
Economy Furniture: 120 Main St., Leesville, 803-532-9273. Home furnishings, appliances, electronics, floor coverings, and mattresses.
Kennedy’s Men’s Clothing: 132 N. Oak St., Batesburg, 803-532-4081. Men’s suits, tuxedos, sport coats, shirts, shoes, casual wear and work clothes.
Mae’s: 130 N. Oak St., Batesburg, 803-359-4018. Mae’s has been dressing women in this corner of Lexington County since 1963.
Oak Street Vintage Mall: 141 N. Oak St., Batesburg, 803-317-6033. Five-thousand-square-foot mall selling vintage collectibles, antiques, books, crafts and more.