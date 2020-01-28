Columbia has a lot of interesting and eclectic locally owned shops, and they deserve your attention — and your cash. Plus, we’re attracting new national retailers all the time. As this is Free Times, our list of Midlands highlights prioritizes the former.
Gifts & Galleries
Be Beep a Toy Shop
Forest Acres: 4525 Forest Dr., 803-787-5772, bebeeptoys.com. Legos, action figures, arts and crafts, puppets and stuffed animals: Be Beep has it all, including stylish school supplies and of-the-moment toys on your child’s wish list.
Blush Boutique and Home
Lexington: 5175 Sunset Blvd., 803-520-0643. Jewelry, gifts, home goods, custom gift boxes and more. Also offers wedding director services.
Carol Saunders Gallery
Vista: 922 Gervais St., 803-256-3046. From fine jewelry to holiday ornaments and unique glassware, Carol Saunders is an excellent spot for gifts and art viewing. In the gallery space there’s always an interesting artist’s work hanging.
City Art
Vista: 1224 Lincoln St., 803-252-3613, cityartonline.com. With two floors full of art hung in a beautiful open space, City Art sets itself apart from other Vista galleries not only with its size but also with its wide selection of art supplies.
Classy Cruet Olive Oils and Vinegars
Lexington: 5175 Sunset Blvd. Ste. 10, 803-785-7887, theclassycruet.com. Carries more than 50 varieties of premium olive oils and balsamic vinegars, as well as pastas, sauces, gourmet chocolates and more. Also has a Chapin location.
CMA Shop
Downtown: 1515 Main St., 803-343-2159, columbiamuseum.org. From coffee-table-worthy tomes to jewelry, stationery, toys and puzzles, the shop at the Columbia Museum of Art has some of the most unique gifts in the city. Curated with a stylish eye.
Cotton Mill Exchange at the S.C. State Museum
Vista: 301 Gervais St., 803-898-4967, scmuseum.org/shop. Features a huge selection of South Carolina-themed items in a 4,000-square-foot space. From ties to holiday ornaments to gourmet food and jewelry, it’s one of the best places in town to find South Carolina-themed gifts.
The Crescent Olive
Devine Street: 2901-C Devine St., 803-771-7774, thecrescentolive.com. Who knew olive oil could be so interesting? The Crescent Olive, obviously. Offers premium olive oils and aged vinegars, as well as honey, premium pastas and more.
Elite Framing
Five Points: 2119 College St., 803-951-4600, columbiaframeshop.com. Need a painting or print framed? Leave it to the experts.
Gibson’s
743 Saluda Ave., 803-771-4520. Gibson’s is back in Five Points from Forest Acres. Still the perfect place to pick up a gift for any occasion and also Columbia’s go-to for customized stationery, from casual cards to personalized, made to order engraved stationery.
Havens Framemakers and Gallery
Downtown: 1616 Gervais St., 803-256-1616, havensframemakers.com. Havens has offered quality custom framing for more than 50 years. They also sell original art and offer painting classes.
HoFP Gallery
Devine Street: 2828 Devine St., 803-799-7405, hofpgallery.com. This gallery, owned by certified professional framer Alice Perritt, offers a unique collection of artists from all over the world as well as custom framing.
if ART Gallery
Vista: 1223 Lincoln St., 803-238-2351, ifartgallery.blogspot.com. If ART has its finger on the pulse of contemporary art, showing work by artists from South Carolina and beyond.
Lewis + Clark
Vista: 1001 Huger St., 803-765-2405, lewisandclarklamps.com. A true Columbia original, Lewis + Clark makes postmodern art lamps made of paper, steel, glass and wood. If you want a truly unique lamp, this is the place to go.
Luna Lola
Shandon/Rosewood: 3000 Rosewood Dr. Suite C, 803-500-0485, lunalola.com. Fine yarns, needles, books, kits and other supplies for knitting and other fiber arts — plus a diverse selection of gifts, notes and teas. Hosts knitting classes, too.
Mad Platter
Shandon/Rosewood: 3101 Millwood Ave., 803-771-8080, mymadplatter.com. Creative arts studio offers pottery glazing, glass fusing and wood-plaque painting projects. Hang out and make art at themed weekly events, including College and Date Night and Military Night.
The Market Tea Room and Country Store
West Columbia: 322 Little Brooke Ln., 803-212-9248. This State Farmers Markets’s shop-inside-a-restaurant offers South Carolina foods — honey, barbecue sauce, etc. You’ll also find books, handmade soaps, jewelry and more. Plus, a tea shop!
One-Eared Cow Glass
Vista: 1001 Huger St., 803-254-2444, oneearedcow.com. Since 1991, One-Eared Cow has been Columbia’s hand-blown glass studio and gallery. Offers colorful vases, bowls, birdfeeders, chandeliers and even sinks — all made by the artists who own the shop.
Over the Mantel Gallery
Shandon/Rosewood: 3142 Carlisle St., 803-719-1713, overthemantelcom. Just off Millwood Avenue, this gallery offers paintings, jewelry and other art.
Something Special
Downtown: 1546 Main St., 803-407-7123, floristonmain.com. It’s a florist, yes, but Something Special also offers a slew of seasonally rotating little gifts, from quirky ornaments to trinkets to candles to silk arrangements. An unusual place.
Sunrise Artisan Bath and Body
Five Points: 730 Santee Ave., 803-828-4755. Specializes in handmade artisan soaps, bath bombs, bubble bath and more.
Uptown on Main
Downtown: 1204 Main St., 803-661-7651, uptownsc.com. Whether you’re looking for a custom gift basket, embroidered clothing, locally themed books, greeting cards, baby gifts or something for that hard-to-shop-for man, Uptown on Main has it covered.
Clothing & Accessories
2G’s Clothing
Five Points: 723 Saluda Ave., 803-254-2016, facebook.com/2GsClothing. Carries quality women’s vintage and overstock clothes and accessories. If you want to make over your tired wardrobe, the price is right.
APB
Vista: 1003 Gervais St., 803-569-6613, apbstore.com. Apparel and sneakers for men and women who are fashion-forward and love a rare sneaker.
BP Skinner Clothiers
Vista: 1003 Gervais St., Suite A, 803-661-7665, bpskinnerclothiers.com. Custom menswear shop offers clothing and accessories from brands like Oxxford, Castangia and H. Freeman. Also offers wardrobe consulting and wedding services.
Brittons
Devine Street: 2818 Devine St., 803-771-2700, brittonsofcolumbia.com. A fine clothing store for men and women, Brittons gets to know its customers. Shop there enough, and they’ll do the shopping for you. Really: You’ll get a call when something is perfect for you.
Cho on Main Salon & Boutique
Lexington: 127 E. Main St., 803-356-1111, choonmain.com. Style tips extend beyond hair and nail color. With a small boutique offering trendy clothing and shoes, Cho on Main stocks brands like Velvet, Wildfox, Chaser and Michael Stars.
Cola Kicks
Five Points: 902 Harden St., 803-849-5894, colakicks.com. Buy, sell and trade all your coolest kicks. Authenticity guaranteed.
Coplon’s
Forest Acres: 4825 Forest Dr., 803-790-0015, coplons.com. From the stunning dresses of Jason Wu, Oscar de la Renta and Miu Miu to the coveted shoes of Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo, Coplon’s is Columbia’s high-end women’s clothing shop that also sells handbags, jewelry and cosmetics.
Copper Penny
Devine Street: 2702 Devine St., 803-376-4411, shopcopperpenny.com. This stylish Southern boutique recently moved from Five Points to Devine Street. Perhaps best known for its shoes, it also carries a variety of designer women’s wear, jewelry and accessories.
Craig Reagin Clothiers
Lexington: 103 E. Main St., 803-785-7848, craigreaginclothiers.com. Men’s and women’s boutique features clothing and accessories, with Southern brands from Vineyard Vines to Brackish Bowties. Also sells Yeti gear and tuxedos.
Dems Fine Jewelers
Harbison/Irmo: 1068 Lake Murray Blvd., 803-407-5290, demsjewelers.com. Founded in 1969, Dems Fine Jewelers relocated to the Irmo area in 2004. Prides itself on having a casual, friendly atmosphere and offering quality, fashionable jewelry, watches and gifts.
Duck Duck Goose
Devine Street: 2800 Devine St., 803-451-0014, shopduckduckgoose.com. This boutique, moving to a new space, is a great place for shower gifts and other clothing, books, toys and keepsakes for the younger set. Also offers gift registries.
Ever Row
Five Points: 619 Harden St., 803-939-6876, everrow.com. Sorority gear, gameday gear and more women’s clothing and accessories.
Fab’rik
Trenholm Plaza: 4840 Forest Dr., 803-764-1750. Looking for stylish clothes, shoes, and accessories at a price you’ll like? Fab’rik won’t disappoint. Mix, match and have fun.
Gentleman’s Closet
Five Points: 717 Saluda Ave., 803-256-3868. Need a vintage suit, a cool shirt or some dress shoes, but you don’t have a fortune to spend on it? Dig around in this place; you’ll likely leave happy.
Good for the Sole
Five Points: 728 Saluda Ave., 803-254-9488, facebook.com/GoodForTheSoleShoes. You need shoes, but you don’t want to drive to a mall. So don’t. Just go here and step into a pair of shoes from top contemporary designers.
Granger Owings
Downtown: 1333 Main St., 803-252-6714, grangerowings.com. Caters to the Main Street business crowd with fine clothing and top-notch customer service. With brands like Agave, Barbour, Cole Haan and Southern Proper, Granger Owings offers both business attire and casual clothing for men and women. And on-site tailoring.
HandPicked
Devine Street: 2822 Devine St., 803-251-2946, behandpicked.com. Need something for a graduate, family member or significant other? Or yourself? With four locations in the Midlands — including the Northeast, Irmo and Lexington — HandPicked sells jewelry, handbags, wallets and scarves, plus a great selection of sterling silver (which can be engraved).
Heathcliff’s Jewelers
Vista: 1000 Gervais St., 803-256-8362. No website, no advertising. It’s simple: “We just sell jewelry.” But they also do repairs and impressive custom work.
Just the Thing
Devine Street: 2732 Devine St., 803-771-9969, shopjustthething.com. Add drama and flair to your outfit. From jewelry and handbags to accessories and clothing, Just the Thing has plenty of fashion-savvy pieces to complete outfits at several price points.
London and Lace
Devine Street: 2921 Devine St., 803-764-7345, londonandlacebridal.com. Call for an appointment and prepare to be amazed. Columbia’s most upscale bridal boutique is ready to help you find the perfect dress for your big day.
Loose Lucy’s
Five Points: 709 Saluda Ave., 803-252-1390, facebook.com/looselucyscolumbia. Loose Lucy’s got its start in 1990 selling tie-dye shirts in the parking lot at Grateful Dead shows. Thirty years later, it’s Columbia’s established venue for hippie and bohemian clothing and merchandise of all kinds.
M Boutique
Cross Hill Market: 702 Cross Hill Rd., Suite 400A, 803-765-2243, mboutiquestyle.com. M Boutique sells contemporary women’s clothing from brands like Joe’s Jeans, Charlie Jade, French Connection and BCBG Generation. The personalized customer service makes it easy to work on individual style.
Marigold Modern
Devine Street: 2732-D Devine St., 803-931-3995, marigoldmodern.com. This shop for hip parents offers modern styles for tots with style.
Mainstream Boutique
Devine Street: 3217 Devine St., 803-834-7330, columbia.mainstreamboutique.com. Owned by a mother and daughter team, this boutique offers stylish choices for women of all ages.
Men’s Wearhouse
Five Points: 701 Harden St., 803-799-6254, menswearhouse.com. It’s a one-stop shop for suits, dress shirts, ties, shoes and tuxedos — but offers plenty of casual clothing, too. If you need to look presentable for a wedding, this place will hook you up.
Miss Cocky
Downtown: 1450 Main St., 803-748-4771, misscocky.com. Gamecock fashion and accessories mostly for her — but you can find something for him, too.
Monkee’s of Columbia
Devine Street: 3211 Devine St., 803-764-2890, monkeesofcolumbia.com. Mother-daughter-owned boutique carries vintage designer duds and modern brands (Shoshanna, Badgley Mischka, Kate Spade and more), with a hip selection of shoes.
The OOPS! Co.
Five Points: 601 Harden St., 803-252-8734, theoopsco.com. You don’t have to drive to outlet malls for reduced-price, name-brand clothing.
Pout
Devine Street: 2738 Devine St., 803-254-5051, shoppout.com. Located in the upscale Devine Street area, Pout stocks the latest luxury beauty products and offers a wide array of skin services.
Revente
Five Points: 737 Saluda Ave., 803-256-3076, shoprevente.com. Revente is Columbia’s designer consignment shop for the knockout look. And with labels like Chanel, Christian Dior, Tory Burch, Louis Vuitton, Prada and much more, regulars know that visiting frequently is key to scoring big at Revente.
Savoy Menswear
Vista: 721-C Lady St., 803-765-0313. Are you a man with contemporary and discerning tastes — or do you shop for one? Start here.
Scout and Molly’s
Trenholm Plaza, 4840 Forest Dr., 803-724-2722, columbia.scoutandmollys.com. Specialty women’s boutique with designer clothing, bags and accessories. Also offers one-of-a-kind jewelry. All the cool girls shop here.
The Shoe Gods
Downtown: 2101 Main St. Features an ever-moving inventory or sought-after, lightly used sneakers. They specialize in sharp styles that the big retailers don’t have in stock.
Sid & Nancy
Five Points: 733 Saluda Ave., 803-779-6454, facebook.com/shopsidnancy. A buy-trade-sell store, Sid & Nancy carries affordable clothes, jewelry, accessories and more. Recycle vintage clothing for cash, and buy something to make it new again.
Southern Children
Forest Acres, 4711 Forest Dr., 803-736-2753, southernchildrenonline.com. Offers traditional infant and children’s clothing as well as more modern (and equally adorable) choices.
Sylvan’s
Downtown: 1500 Main St., 803-779-2250, sylvans.com. Sylvan’s is a Columbia institution for special-occasion jewelry gifts, diamonds, estate pieces, watches and more. Sells the likes of Rolex, John Hardy, Mikimoto, Sweet Charleston Designs and more. Though it carries all the high-end brands, Sylvan’s offers some more accessible options, too.
Unforgettable Jewelry
Devine Street: 2511 Devine St., 803-779-3636, unforgettable-jewelry.com. From diamonds and pearls to semi-precious jewelry, Unforgettable Jewelry is a young, hip jewelry store that offers classes each month on selecting diamonds.
Urban Outfitters
Vista: 912 Gervais St., 803-254-5381, urbanoutfitters.com. Known for its hip, on-trend clothing for women and men, this national chain also keeps it fresh with music and tech products and accessories.
Vestique
Five Points: 631 Harden St., 803-764-0654, vestique.com. With stores in Charleston and Greenville, as well as North Carolina locations, this women’s clothing and accessory boutique knows how to dress a fashionable Southern woman.
Wildflower Boutique
Five Points: 721 Saluda Ave., 803-799-1616, facebook.com/fivepointswildflowerboutique. Women’s clothing with an emphasis on boho chic.
Home & Garden
Bohemian Home
Devine Street: 2720 Devine St., 803-779-4966, bohemianhome.com. If you want your couch to look like Homer Simpson’s, don’t shop here. But if you have taste, Bohemian Home carries an impressive selection of contemporary home furnishings and accessories, including stylish contemporary lines. Also carries gifts and jewelry.
Capital Kitchen and Bath
Downtown: 1801 Gervais St., 803-254-5889, capitalkb.com. Offers design and installation services on cabinets, countertops, hardware, tile, wood trim, flooring and more. Also offers interior design, construction management and general contracting services.
Carl Thomas Lamps
Vista: 724 Lady St., 803-256-3713. This gallery of lighting also sells custom lamps and chandeliers and does lamp repairs.
Carolina Imports
North Columbia: 2965 N. Main St., 803-748-9889, carolinaimportsfurniture.com. From traditional heavy wood tables and accent pieces to on-trend chairs and bedroom furniture, Carolina Imports is known for both its selection and its good prices.
Columbia Flag & Sign Company
West Columbia: 633 Meeting St., 803-748-8524, columbiaflag.com. No matter where your loyalties lie — among sports teams, businesses or countries — Columbia Flag can help you out.
Ellen Taylor Interiors + Design
Vista: 807 Gervais St., Ste. 100, 803-758-1007, ellentaylorinteriors.com. Interior designer Ellen Taylor’s Gervais Street retail shop and gallery has fine original art, a selection of furniture and accessories.
Gardener’s Outpost
Shandon/Rosewood: 709 Woodrow St., 803-252-0041, gardenersoutpost.com. Sustainable, organic and local gardening products and plants, along with landscape design and more.
Gourmet Shop
Five Points: 724 Saluda Ave., 803-799-3705, thegourmetshop.net. If it has to do with food, wine or your kitchen, it’s at Gourmet Shop. Stocks a variety of cookware, fine linens, cigars, kitchen accessories, prepared foods and wine. Also a popular café; eat outside if you can find an open table.
Hay Hill Garden Market
Southeast: 1625 Bluff Rd., 803-834-6652, hayhillgardenmarket.com. Offers an extensive and thoughtful variety of plants, ranging from native flowering plants and shrubs to the odd and unusual. Also carries English-forged garden tools, outdoor furniture, top-of-the-line grills and accessories and select gifts.
MACK Home
Forest Acres: 2917-A Millwood Ave., 803-790-9911, mackhomecolumbia.com. Handcrafted furniture, lighting, art and home accessories are all available at MACK. The new smaller space is intimate and full of fresh finds. Also offers home design services.
Nadeau Furniture
Cross Hill Market: 702 Cross Hill Rd., 803-790-2400, furniturewithasoul.com. Nadeau offers handcrafted, well-designed contemporary furniture at reasonable prices whether you’re shopping for something indoors or outdoors.
Non(e)such
Devine Street: 2754 Devine St., 803-254-0772, nonesuchltd.com. A favorite of brides forming their gift registries, Non(e)such also stocks antiques, jewelry, home accessories, linens and baby gifts.
Re-Invintage
Five Points: 912 Harden St., 803-851-3162, myreinvintage.com. Offering upcyled vintage pieces for your home: painted furniture, home decor, fun workshops, furniture paint and accessories. Also does custom work.
Southern Vistas
Shandon/Rosewood: 2825 Commerce Dr., 803-256-0559, southernvistasinc.com. Southern Vistas has done landscape architecture for Riverbanks Zoo and Asheville’s Grove Park Inn. Offers a full range of flourishing plants, shrubbery, perennials and ground cover.
Strobler
Forest Acres: 4721 Forest Dr., 803-790-6300, strobler.com. From furniture to lighting and drapery, Strobler has a 15,000-square-foot showroom in Forest Acres showcasing an excellent selection of well-priced home furnishings.
The Urban Garden Hydroponics
Northeast: 9557 Two Notch Rd., Ste. E, 803-788-9313, growurbanstyle.com. Sells everything you need to get started with hydroponics, a method of growing plants without using soil.
Westend
West Columbia: 830 Meeting St., 803-794-5010, westendluxury.com. Specializes in timeless, classic and tasteful interiors for your home or business.
Whit-Ash Furnishings
Vista: 919 Gervais St., 803-779-5123, whitash.com. A mecca for affordable furniture in Columbia. The huge Vista warehouse also offers oriental rugs, mattresses and accessories.
Outdoors & Sports
Adventure Carolina
Cayce: 1107 State St., 803-796-4505. Specializing in canoeing and kayaking gear, Adventure Carolina also carries equipment and clothing for backpacking, rock climbing, camping and bicycling. Also schedules regular trips down the Congaree and more.
Barron’s Outfitters
Downtown: 1725 Harden St., 803-254-5537, barronsoutfitters.com. Locally owned shop offers gear for fishing, hunting and other outdoor activities.
Bluetile Skateshop
Five Points: 621 Harden St., 803-376-1880, bluetilesc.com. Need some gear for skateboarding? Bluetile has it. Four wheels and all the gear.
Cycle Center
Five Points: 1001 Harden St., 803-256-0557, cyclecenter.com. Maybe you know brand names like Specialized, Cannondale, Pinarello, Fuji, Haro and Masi. Maybe you don’t. Either way, Cycle Center can help you out.
Half-Moon Outfitters
Devine Street: 2912 Devine St., 803-929-0771, halfmoonoutfitters.com. This may not have been the first Half-Moon, but the founder is from Columbia and the selection of outdoor gear here is impressive.
Mast General
Downtown: 1601 Main St., 803-771-2300, mastgeneralstore.com. A key player in Columbia’s ongoing Main Street revitalization, Mast General stocks everything from outdoor gear to candy by the pound, clothing, kitchen tools and vintage children’s toys.
Outspokin’ Bicycles
Devine Street: 3223 Devine St., 803-254-9797. Irmo: 7601 St. Andrews Rd., 803-254-9797. outspokinbicycles.com. Ever seem like your bike just doesn’t feel right? This place prides itself on its fittings, and has done them for thousands of riders. Wide selection of bicycles and accessories.
Palmetto Outdoor Center
West Columbia: 131 Alexander Rd., 803-404-8254, palmettooutdoor.com. Sells used kayaks, canoes, tubes, life jackets and paddles. Also rents full line of gear.
River Runner
Vista: 905 Gervais St., 803-771-0353, shopriverrunner.com. With three rivers in the Midlands, River Runner has everything you need to tackle them, from kayaks and canoes to gear and car-top racks. River Runner also rents canoes and kayaks daily.
Salty’s Board Shop
Devine Street: 2712 Devine Street, 803-748-9946, saltysboardshop.com. Find gear, clothing, accessories and more for people who surf, skate, snow-and-wakeboard. Even if you don’t, you can look for sunglasses, footwear and cool clothing and accessories.
Summit Cycles
Northeast: 10171 Two Notch Rd., 803-462-0380, summitcyclesbikeshop.com. Whether you’re a hardcore cyclist or just someone looking to have a lot of fun, Summit Cycles has you covered. Website features a bike-finder tool to help you narrow down what you need.
Todd & Moore Sporting Goods
Vista: 620 Huger St., 803-765-0150, toddandmoore.com. Founded in 1944, the locally owned Todd & Moore is conveniently located downtown and offers a full range of athletic wear and equipment for baseball, football, soccer, tennis, lacrosse and more.
Party Time
Bet-Mar Liquid Hobby Shop
St. Andrews: 736-F St. Andrews Rd., 803-798-2033, liquidhobby.com. Do you have what it takes to try your hand at making your own beer or wine? Bet-Mar can get you started.
Bottles
Shandon/Rosewood: 4410 Fort Jackson Blvd., 803-728-0737, shopbottles.com. Did someone say “15,000 square feet of wine, beer and spirits”? Why yes, they did.
Craft and Draft
Devine Street: 2706 Devine St. Irmo: 7583 St. Andrews Rd., 803-764-2575, craftanddraftbeer.com. Offers craft beer and growlers. Drink in or take it home to enjoy.
Cromer’s
North Main: 3030 North Main St., 803-779-2290, cromers.com. Popcorn! Boiled peanuts! Cotton candy! Caramel apples! Yes, it’s like having the fair in town every day. Also sells a variety of tailgating party supplies and has an in-house coffee shop. Serving Columbia since 1935.
Green’s Beverages
Downtown: 400 Assembly St., 803-799-9499. St. Andrews: 4012 Fernandina Rd., 803-744-0570. greensbeverages.com. Whether you’re frantically scurrying for the right wine to serve with dinner or heading to a tailgate, Green’s is one of the city’s go-to sources for all types of alcoholic beverages. Also hosts tastings and has a growler station.
If It’s Paper
Downtown: 1810 Gervais St., 803-252-3636, ifitspaperonline.com. Need wrapping paper, cake-decorating supplies or an envelope of a particular shade? This place is chock-full of difficult-to-find paper supplies.
Morganelli’s Party Store
Forest Acres: 3155 Forest Dr., 803-738-2337. Ice, mixers, kegs, liquor, wine, beer — everything you need for a party. Morganelli’s has a staff that’s particularly knowledgeable and helpful with wine selections. Well-stocked growler station, too.
The Peanut Man
St. Andrews: 3905 Fernandina Rd., 803-724-2118, thepeanutman.com. It’s called The Peanut Man, and sure, it sells boiled, raw, roasted and gourmet peanuts. But you’ll also find candy apples, cotton candy, fudge, popcorn and more here. Also has locations in the Village at Sandhill, in Ballentine and at Lake Murray.
Total Wine & More
Harbison/Irmo: 275 Harbison Blvd., 803-407-3737, totalwine.com. There’s a reason why Total Wine calls itself America’s Wine Superstore: Each location carries approximately 8,000 different types of wine, 3,000 types of spirits and 2,500 different beers.
WECO Bottle and Biergarten
West Columbia: 626 Meeting St., 803-851-1279. wecobeer.com. Though still finishing its large, covered outdoor drinking space when Annual Manual went to press, WECO is already a popular hangout for craft beer fans west of the Congaree — and a much-needed bottle shop on that side of the river.
Alternative
8 Sins Tattoo
St. Andrews: 2301 Bush River Rd., 803-750-2485, 8sinstattoo.com. Strives to provide an excellent experience for each customer and make each tattoo a work of art. Past winner of several Free Times Best of Columbia awards.
Animated Canvas
Vista: 1209 Park St., 803-758-6002. Lexington: 4325 Augusta Rd., 803-359-3241. animatedcanvas.com. What do you want — a butterfly? Flower? Skull? Celtic cross? Dragon? Marilyn Monroe? The artists here have just about seen — and done — it all.
Charlotte CBD
Five Points: 610 Harden St., 803-563-6012. Specializes in premium CBD products sourced only out of the U.S.
Devine Street Tattoo
Devine Street: 4451 Devine St., 803-782-0753. The experienced ink artists at Devine Street Tattoo can create just about anything you want, with attention paid to detail, color and shading.
The Glo Room
Lexington: 4325 Augusta Rd., 803-996-9353. Vaporizers, glass and other smoking accessories — plus costumes, lingerie and novelties.
Gypsy Moon Tattoo
6145 Saint Andrews Rd., 803-851-3307. A popular spot with a diverse range of styles.
High Life Smoke Shop
Five Points: 631-A Harden St., 803-255-3485, highlifesmokes.com. E-liquid, e-cigarettes and vaporizers are pretty popular these days, and High Life is on top of it. Also carries a wide variety of hand pipes, water pipes, hookah supplies, T-shirts and jewelry.
Immaculate Body Piercing
Five Points: 2009 Greene St., 803-799-2877, immaculatepiercing.com. Immaculate Body Piercing’s employees are trained to exceed South Carolina requirements, and after your piercing has healed, Immaculate also offers a wide variety of jewelry, including custom settings and jeweler-quality pieces.
Infusion 420
Vista: 620 Gervais St., 803-708-1306. Though it’s name refers to the time or date or state of mind correlated with the illicit THC, this Vista spot sells CBD products.
Knotty Headz
Dentsville: 1608 Decker Blvd., 803-603-0641, knottyheadz.com. Tattoo and body piercing studios owned by a husband-and-wife team with years of experience and a dedication to reasonable prices.
KURE Vaporium & Lounge
Vista: 620-B Gervais St., 803-845-1099. Upscale vape lounge offers custom-blended liquids and more.
Lucky 7’s Tattoo
West Columbia: 3937 Platt Springs Rd., 877-756-7868, luckysevens.net. Custom tattoo studio and art gallery.
Madvapes
Five Points: 701 Santee Ave., Ste. B, 803-708-5611. Harbison: 285 Columbiana Dr., 803-888-6028. madvapes.com. Sells e-cigarettes, e-liquid and all the vaping accessories you could need.
Nancy’s Nook
St. Andrews: 3311 Broad River Rd., 803-798-1010, thestoreforcouples.com. From lotions, lubes, leather and lingerie to all the “toys” you could possibly want, Nancy’s Nook is not called “the store for couples” for nothing. Open 24 hours.
Natural Vibrations
Five Points: 719 Harden St., 803-771-4144. Founded in 1997, Natural Vibrations is a classic college-town alternative shop. Carries hand-blown glass pipes, vapes, fair-trade clothing, incense and more. And if you’re looking for all things Rasta, this is your place.
Planet Vape
Vista: 300 Huger St., 803-851-1418, planet-vapor.com. Specializes in electronic cigarettes and high-quality e-juice. Also has locations on Two Notch and Garners Ferry roads, and in Lexington.
Sickle and Moon Tattoo
Five Points: 2009 Greene St., 803-931-0007. Award-winning tattoo artists and quality ink.
Tattoo Trillionaires
7352 Two Notch Rd., 803-699-0114, tattootrillionaires.com. High-quality tattoos for all.
Vision Quest Body Art & Gallery
Downtown: 2620 Main St., 803-542-7115, phippstattoo.com. Founded by Steve Phipps, Vision Quest was the first tattoo parlor on Main Street.
Whit E. Octopus Vapors
Vista: 404 Pendleton St., 803-800-2094, columbiascvapeshop.com. Locally made vape juice, hardware and a chill atmosphere.
Music, Books, Comics & ’Zines
2nd & Charles
Harbison: 275 Harbison Blvd., 803-749-9378, 2ndandcharles.com. Large store stuffed with used books, Blu-Ray and DVD movies, albums on CD and vinyl, toys, and comic books.
Addams University Bookstore
Downtown: 152 Assembly St., 803-256-6666, usc.bkstr.com. Student textbook store also offers computer and smartphone accessories and Gamecock apparel.
Barnes & Noble
USC campus: 1400 Greene St. (Russell House University Union), 803-777-4160. Forest Acres: 3400 Forest Dr., 803-787-5600. barnesandnoble.com. Aisles and aisles of books, plus a Starbucks on site.
Bill’s Music Shop & Pickin’ Parlor
West Columbia: 710 Meeting St., 803-796-6477, billsmusicshop.com. The place to go in Columbia if you’re looking for a dobro, banjo, mandolin, acoustic guitar or any other old-timey instrument. Offers lessons and books, and presents concerts.
The Book Dispensary
St. Andrews/Broad River: 710-C Gracern Rd., 798-4739, mybookdispensary.com. Maybe you want to browse aisle upon aisle of used romance novels. Maybe you want to dig through books on South Carolina history. Maybe you have a hankering for a gardening book or a classic novel. Have at it: It’s all here. Also offers book repair and rebinding.
Cosmic Rays
Devine Street: 4427 Devine St., 803-661-8504, cosmicrays-online.com. Carries comics, games, collectibles and DVDs.
Drip Coffee
Five Points: 729 Saluda Ave., 803-661-9545, dripcolumbia.com. Come for the coffee — which is great — and stay for the vinyl. Great selection of classic indie and punk.
Ed’s Editions
West Columbia: 406 Meeting St., 803-791-8002, edseditions.com. If you’re the kind of person who can’t resist browsing the shelves of a used bookstore, then this is your place. Don’t miss the Rare Book room, which houses books ranging in value from $100 to $1,000.
Heroes and Dragons
St. Andrews/Broad River: 1807 Bush River Rd., 803-731-4376. Comics, graphic novels, games and toys — including lots of collectibles.
Odd Bird Books
Downtown: 1332 Main St. in the Arcade Mall. oddbirdbooks.com. A small independent bookstore with a curated selection of new books, moving up from a booth at Soda City Market. In a vintage shopping hall that feels like a fine old library, an indie bookstore just makes sense.
Papa Jazz Record Shoppe
Five Points: 2014 Greene St., 803-256-0095, papajazz.com. It might be small, but its racks are full of not just jazz, but also plenty of new and used R&B, hip-hop, indie rock, progressive rock, classic rock, reggae and more. A rite of passage for any self-respecting local music fan.
Pecknel Music Company
Lexington: 930 N. Lake Drive, 803-799-6860, pecknelmusic.com. From guitars to keyboards to DJ and club gear, Pecknel has it. Also carries sheet music and rents band and orchestra instruments.
Scratch N Spin
West Columbia: 513 12th St., 803-794-8888, facebook.com/scratchnspinofficial. This Triangle City shop carries music, movies, comic books, video games and more — in just about every format past and present, too.
Sims Music
St. Andrews: 1110 St Andrews Rd., 803-772-1185, simsmusic.com. It’s worth the trek to St. Andrews to get to Sims — it’s a huge store full of guitars, amps, keyboards, sheet music, accessories and more. Also offers repairs and lessons.
Star Music
Downtown: 1322 Assembly St., 803-252-8133. Northeast: 9810 Two Notch Rd., 803-699-5200. Irmo: 6169 St. Andrews Rd., 803-750-0990. starmusicsc.com. Carries guitars, band and orchestra instruments, sheet music and accessories. String players take note: This is the place to get the old violin set up.
Turntable City
Lexington: 202 West Main St. Suite A, 803-546-2319. facebook.com/turntablecity. Vinyl from a variety of genres, including some rare finds.
Natural Foods & Farmers Markets
14 Carrot
5300 Sunset Blvd., Lexington, 803-359-2920, 14carrot.net. A locally run, comprehensive natural foods store in Lexington with aisles of organic food from meats to vegetables. Lots of focus on raw foods, including raw milk and a nicely stocked deli. And they got beauty and health products and cleaning products. The store runs on solar power, too.
City Roots
1005 Airport Blvd., 803-254-2302, cityroots.org. In lower Rosewood, City Roots is a working urban farm.
Cottle Farms
2533 Trotter Rd., Hopkins, 803-695-1714, cottlestrawberryfarm.com. During the spring months — April, May and part of June — Cottle lets you pick your own strawberries by the quart or gallon. The berries are also available at roadside stands throughout the region. To find other pick-your-own operations, visit pickyourown.org.
Doko Farm
2101 Cedar Creek Rd., Blythewood, 803-873-7739, dokofarm.org. Humanely raised chickens, pigs and lamb that are pasture-fed without any antibiotics or growth hormones. You can go to the farm or arrange a pick-up location for your meat order.
Earth Fare
3312-B Devine St., 803-799-0048, earthfare.com. This natural grocery sources organic foods from all over the world. A stellar meat and seafood counter, tons of produce, wines and cheeses, deli, books, vitamins and supplements and beauty products.
The Fresh Market
Forest Acres: 4840 Forest Dr. Northeast: 10286 Two Notch Rd. thefreshmarket.com. The Fresh Market offers top-notch produce, meats and seafood. They also sell beer and wine and a range of cheeses as well as an array of candy when you’re ready to get away from the healthy choices.
Garner’s Natural Life
4840 Forest Dr., 803-454-7700, garnersnaturallife.com. Known for its experienced staff, the store specializes in natural food supplements, pet products and cosmetics.
Greenwise
Lexington: 5336 Sunset Blvd, greenwisemarket.com. Greenwise is an offshoot of Publix that focuses on that grocer’s fresh and organic items. At the grocer’s “Pours” section, customers can order a beer, wine or kombucha on tap.
Market on Main
Downtown: 1320 Main St., 803-722-4222, marketonmain.com. A combination restaurant serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, plus a bar and grocery for high-end items, right in the Meridian building on Main. This new spot is filling several downtown niches at once.
Old McCaskill’s Farm
Rembert: 377 Cantey Ln., 803-432-9537, oldmccaskillfarm.com. They offer lamb, pork, beef, goat, chicken, eggs, canned items and wool products, all antibiotic- and medication-free.
Rosewood Market
2803 Rosewood Dr., 803-765-1083, rosewoodmarket.com. This neighborhood market is old-school, local and sustainable. They offer fresh, local foods, natural beauty products, vitamins and herbs, a deli and catering and takeout options.
Soda City Market
1400-1500 block of Main St., sodacitysc.com. Offering flowers to bakery items to local produce, the items are carefully curated and always fresh. Lots of breakfast and lunch choices. Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.
State Farmers Market
3483 Charleston Hwy., West Columbia, 803-737-4664, agriculture.sc.gov. Buy your food direct from South Carolina farmers. There’s also a restaurant and a market pavilion. Open daily, though vendor hours vary.
Whole Foods
702 Cross Hill Rd., 803-509-6700, wholefoodsmarket.com/stores/columbia. With its purchase by Amazon, the store now offers some lower prices. They have everything from food to health and hygiene products. It’s like a regular supermarket but nicer.