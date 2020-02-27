SC Progressive Network set to encourage activism through 2020 Simkins School

Sometimes the lessons of the past can point the way forward.

It’s a critical idea set to be explored as the South Carolina Progressive Network is set to host the fifth Modjeska Simkins School for Human Rights. The 2020 session of the school — named after the late Columbia human rights activist Modjeska Monteith Simkins — is set to begin March 15 and run through July 3 at the Progressive Network’s building at the corner of Elmwood Avenue and Marion Street.

Robert Greene, an assistant professor of history at Claflin University, an historic black university in Orangeburg, is set to serve as the faculty coordinator for this year’s Simkins School sessions. Longtime Progressive Network Director Brett Bursey says participating faculty will include University of South Carolina political science associate professor Todd Shaw, USC associate professor of educational studies Jon Hale and activist Kevin Gray, among others.

“The goal is for every student who takes the course, by the end of it we want them to be better engaged and better informed citizens and activists,” Greene tells Free Times. “Our main goal at the Modjeska School is to really produce well-informed citizens, and the hope is that all of them will get engaged in some form of activism or organizing throughout the Midlands.

"But, even if they don’t get involved in activism, if they are just aware of the state’s history, and they view the state’s modern day politics and culture through that lens, then I think my job has been done.”

The spring session for the school is limited to 32 students.

The course — which will be bookended by a March 15 orientation and a July 3 graduation — will feature 10 weekly classes that will walk students through hundreds of years of South Carolina history, up through the modern day. Topics will include the state’s role in the Civil War, Reconstruction, the state’s struggle for racial equality, gay and women’s liberation movements, the emergence of progressive activism in the state and more.

Greene says that lecturers will share nuances from different moments throughout the state’s history, and use them to illuminate the path forward.

“We want guest lecturers to come into the class and speak to their own specialties, not just historically, but to speak in terms of how this history ties into the here and now,” Greene says. “That’s the main goal of the school. A lot of times scholars ask the ‘So what?’ question. ‘Why does this book matter?’ or ‘Why does this class matter?’ For us, we are trying to tie events in the past to how the state operates today.”

The class is named for Simkins, the revered human rights and civil rights leader who died in 1992. She served as the secretary of the South Carolina NAACP State Conference of Branches for a number of years, was a school teacher, served in leadership with the South Carolina Tuberculosis Association, pushed for a quality hospital for African Americans in Columbia during the years of segregation, and worked as an adviser for the Southern Negro Youth Congress, which was a youth branch of the National Negro Congress. The SNYC’s Southern Youth Legislature drew thousands to Columbia for an event in 1946. As noted by Historic Columbia, Simkins’ activism spanned more than seven decades.

Simkins’ longtime home on Marion Street was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

In 1946, Simkins wrote, “It must be conceded that at this very hour more so than at any time in the history of this nation, there is urgent need for the development of progressive thinkers to become the leaders of tomorrow.” Bursey, the Progressive Network director, says those words ring as true today as they did 74 years ago.

Bursey says he hopes those who might be interested in the coming three-month school will learn facets of history they didn’t previously know, and use that enlightenment to inform their activism.

“The people’s history is the history of the people that resisted, and their story,” Bursey says. “We need to know what’s come before us. We need to understand what happened in the past, who made the rules, who benefited from them when they made them, who’s benefiting from them now.”

The cost to attend the full course is $250. Some reduced-price scholarships are available. For more information, including registration details, visit scpronet.com/modjeskaschool.