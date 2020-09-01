SC county councilman sues Sumter sheriff, alleges mishandling of domestic violence charge

A South Carolina county councilman whose political career was derailed after he was charged with threatening to kill the mother of his child has filed a lawsuit accusing the local sheriff’s department of mishandling the case and conspiring against him.

The lawsuit from Chris Sumpter Jr., a 28-year-old farmer who in 2016 became the youngest person ever elected to Sumter County Council, alleges the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office had insufficient evidence to charge him with second-degree domestic violence after a child custody dispute at his farm two years ago.

Sumpter’s lawsuit, filed last month, also accused Sheriff Anthony Dennis of defaming him earlier this year in a letter to Sumter County Council. In that April letter, Dennis defended his agency’s investigation of the incident and called on Sumpter to step down as chairman of the county committee that oversees the Sheriff’s Office.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages. Dennis, who was elected Sumter County's first Black sheriff in 2004, told The Post and Courier the investigation was handled appropriately.

“We are prepared to defend all of the allegations that he made in the lawsuit,” Dennis said.

The lawsuit is the latest piece of fallout from a fiery August 2018 altercation that made headlines across the South Carolina.

Jessica Marian Wells, the estranged mother of Sumpter’s 1-year-old son, had driven to Sumpter’s farm that day from her home in Aiken County and demanded the councilman give him their son, according to Sumpter’s lawsuit. Sumpter refused, insisting it was his weekend to have the child and that she was trespassing and violating their mutual restraining order, the lawsuit states.

The pair had never been married or lived together, and their relationship became rocky even before their son was born, according to court documents. Efforts to reach Wells were unsuccessful, and Sumpter declined to comment, referring questions to his attorney.

The Sumter County sheriff’s deputy who arrived at the scene sided with Wells, and Sumpter handed over their son. But that wasn’t the end of the dispute.

Wells reported to police that during the incident, Sumpter had threatened — in front of their son — that he was “gonna get my gun and kill you.” She also reported Sumpter's father, Chris Sumpter Sr., had caused $580 in damage to her car during the dispute, banging on her car window and scratching the driver’s side door.

Chris Sumpter Jr., meanwhile, filed police reports accusing Wells of violating a restraining order, trespassing onto his property, slashing two tires on his John Deere tractor and causing $700 in damage to his crops by purposefully spinning out her vehicle in his hayfield. A little more than two weeks later, the Sheriff’s Office arrested all three of them.

Sumpter was charged with second-degree domestic violence. But local prosecutors quietly dropped the charges against him and his father a year later, citing its “review of conflicting statements and a lack of corroborating evidence to support the charges that were filed,” according to the councilman’s lawsuit.

The lawsuit, filed by Manning attorney Steven McKenzie, alleges the Sheriff’s Office erred in arresting the Sumpters in the first place, charging the father and son with insufficient evidence and declining to drop the charges even after witnesses corroborated their side of the story.

“Both (arrest) warrants contained conclusory statements that failed to state an adequate factual basis for the crimes charged," the lawsuit alleges. "Both warrants also inadvertently or deliberately omitted facts that bore on probable cause."

Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis told The Post and Courier his officers acted appropriately throughout the investigation. He said he looks forwarded to proving it in court, if necessary.

"If and when it goes to trial, we are prepared to present all the evidence we have," he said.

Before the charge, Chris Sumpter Jr. was an up-and-comer in local politics. He was elected student body president of the University of South Carolina-Sumter and ultimately graduated from USC's main Columbia campus before returning to his hometown and running for county council.

Opponents say he made unpopular choices in his four-year term on county council, such as voting against pay raises for sheriff's deputies and greater funding for local schools. But the domestic violence charge was a thorn in his side.

Ahead of the Democratic primary in June, a campaign staffer for one of Sumpter's political opponents cited the councilman's arrest in an April 13 letter asking that Sumpter be removed from the ballot.

Former Sumter County Councilman Roland Robinson wrote that local Democrats "still possess painful memories of the Archie Parnell campaign," referencing the Sumter native and promising Democratic candidate for South Carolina's 5th Congressional District whose 2018 campaign imploded after The Post and Courier reported that he had beaten his first wife.

“The Sumter Democratic Party has an issue to resolve," Robinson wrote. "Should someone accused of domestic violence be allowed to run under the Democratic banner?”

Robinson told The Post and Courier he was working for the campaign of one of Sumpter's primary challengers, Carlton Washington. Washington, the executive director of the S.C. State Employees Association, ultimately beat Sumpter by 19 percentage points in the Democratic primary runoff.

Reached this week, both Washington and Robinson downplayed the impact of Sumpter's arrest on the race.

"What was more of an issue was his voting record," Washington said.

Still, Sumpter has alleged foul play.

His lawsuit claims the Sheriff’s Office had an “ulterior purpose or bad intent” in pressing charges against him and “willfully used the legal process for an unlawful process, for which it was not meant to be used, in order to coerce or harass the Plaintiffs in some way and achieve an illegitimate collateral objective.”

The lawsuit provides no more detail about that allegation. But in an April 16 Facebook post, Sumpter blasted Robinson's letter and asked why he couldn't get better information from his "buddies at the sheriff's department."

Dennis said he interpreted that as an insinuation his agency was in cahoots with Sumpter's political opponents. Furious, he fired off a letter to County Council the next day blasting Sumpter and revoking a long-standing invitation for the councilman to ride along with sheriff's deputies.

"How dare you plant that false seed in the minds of citizens I serve!!" Dennis wrote to Sumpter.

Robinson insisted there was no coordination between Dennis and Washington's campaign.

“I don’t think he has a leg to stand on," Robinson said of Sumpter's lawsuit. "But you can sue anybody you want."