Review: South Carolina State Museum hosts rich watermedia exhibition

Why are so many people obsessed with living by a lake or near the sea? Some psychologists might tell us it is our desire to return to the womb where we floated in a liquid realm that protected us from harm. We emerged from that watery world, but our bodies remain over half water.

It is no surprise, therefore, that in countless cultures the world over, water serves as the commonest symbol of the unconscious mind. This connection to what Carl Jung referred to as the “collective unconscious” may explain, in part, why so many creative individuals cannot resist the liquid allure of water media such as watercolor, gouache and acrylic. Prime examples of all three are now on view at the South Carolina State Museum as part of the 45th Annual National Exhibition of the South Carolina Watermedia Society.

Included in the show are works by 69 artists, 44 of whom live in South Carolina. The variety of subject matter is impressive: abstracts, portraits, still-life renderings, genre studies and landscapes, both focused and wide-angle. Let me highlight just a few, most of them coincidentally singled out by Charleston-based juror Linda Baker.

An excellent example of the wet-on-wet possibilities of transparent watercolor is Athens, GA, artist Kie Johnson’s “Irresistible,” a close-up view of two receding feet cut off at the ankles, making progress across tide-drenched sand. Johnson admirably captures how the water eddies around each foot. There is a real sense of motion both in the placement and posture of the feet and the swirling of the water.

Another standout piece of transparent watercolor is Greenboro, NC, artist Alexis Lavine’s “Beauty is Only Skin Deep.” This tongue-in-cheek title captures Lavine’s tour-de-force achievement. In what is essentially a genre study, a representation of a scene from everyday life — in this case the work of a body painter — the artist captures both the fanciful design applied to the surface of the female model and some sense of the flesh beneath. Lavine’s chosen subject is one for which watercolor is so perfectly suited.

Sometimes watermedia can achieve an opaque result, as is the case with gouache. A skillful mixture of gouache and watercolor can be found in “The Blacksmith” by Belton, SC, artist JoAnne Anderson. Here is yet another genre study — in this case a long-haired young smithy at his forge. The open fire behind his right shoulder casts half of his figure in partial shadow while the molten metal that he pounds upon his anvil casts light upon his face and forearm. Anderson has chosen a fine subject by which to showcase the reflective quality of both watercolor and gouache, achieving an effective blend of light and dark.

One of the most impressive acrylics in the current show features a very topical subject, the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In this abstract piece, entitled “Conflict in Kharkiv in Apt. 5K,” Charleston artist Renee Khan depicts a moment of aerial bombardment. Most of the canvas is taken up with what appears to be an apartment block rendered in geometric shapes of playful pastel colors; in the upper right is the outline of a missile in the olive drab green often used by the military. The off-kilter geometric configuration provides a sense of imminent catastrophe.

All the artists represented in this landmark exhibition have produced works using media diluted with water, offering further evidence perhaps of what some scientists call our “blue mind,” the effect that water has on our happiness and productivity.

