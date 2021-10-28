Review: In 'Amityville 1925,' a veteran cast lifts local playwright's chilling prequel

There is no equivocation, and no punches are pulled in playwright Christofer Cook's new work "Amityville 1925," presented by his new, rebranded Theatre Mysterium.

The creepy house at 112 Ocean Ave. in Long Island’s Amityville community is definitely haunted. Yet there are far more complex factors at work in Cook's original stage prequel to the events depicted in the 1977 book "The Amityville Horror" and its 1979 film adaptation.

The results are mixed, with an A-list of Columbia acting talent and the eloquence of the author's flowing prose in contention with some underwhelming special effects and unfulfilling subplots. But all components ultimately combined for a satisfying couple of hours of seasonal Halloween thrills.

At an opening weekend matinee on Oct. 17, Frank Thompson led the ensemble cast as the patriarch of the Moynahan family, sturdy Irish immigrants who have achieved a modest level of upper middle class success, and who have moved into a new home built for them by kindly Mr. Purdy (Landry Phillips). Thompson somehow seemed the most authentically Celtic of the actors, embracing ancestral superstitions from the old country as he confronted unseen and malevolent forces.

Zsuzsa Manna, Katie Mixon, Stephanie Walker and James Nolan portrayed the mother, elder sister, younger sister and teen son of the family, respectively, with Charlie Goodrich as a young priest, and Charlie Grace Douglas as a significant Amityville resident.

All were believable in their portrayals, with Nolan seemingly growing into manhood before our eyes as he too stepped up to defend his family. A comely Irish lass or two flirting with and/or attempting to seduce a vulnerable young priest is always a reliable and entertaining trope, and the possibility of spectral influence or possession gave added material into which the actors readily dove.

The audience was treated to a detailed and realistic set, courtesy of scenic designer West Jenkins.

Set decoration including a period record player, telephone and chaise longue helped to establish the 1925 setting, as did authentic costumes by Lydia Latham, and a structure suggesting a front porch covered with vividly colorful fall foliage was particularly effective.

An important upstairs bedroom setting was located to the rear of the set, and the audience's imagination took care of supplying the stairs and doors that would have led there. And yes, the ominous quarter moon upstairs windows were present — just as they are in almost every Dutch Colonial Revival home from that era. A brooding original score by Brandon Vaughn helped to complete the overall atmosphere of gloom and impending doom.

Much of the play's appeal was dependent on unexpected plot twists and turns, so it's hard to reveal much.

Suffice to say that the anticipated poltergeist effects transpired as a result of dark and deadly deeds from an earlier century. Several characters were revealed to be sleepwalkers, making them somehow more susceptible to arcane influences, and one character had a major secret that set many of the plot developments into motion.

There were absolutely moments of genuine suspense, mainly in the classic Hitchcock vein of waiting for an expected fright, rather than the fright itself. Unfortunately, a number of supernatural occurrences were underserved by the limitations of the production budget. One accepted why the characters were terrified, but that terror usually remained on the stage only.

The roots of the evil that plagued the house would have been sufficient for a satisfying ghost story, but much of the play's action involved a murder mystery. Much like the ending of a film by M. Night Shyamalan, an unforeseeable twist brought these disparate storylines together.

I fear some might find the tidiness of the ending less influenced by Shyamalan and more by Scooby Doo, where a least likely suspect is revealed as the mastermind behind it all.

However creative that twist ending may have been, I never completely accepted that this all-American family, as presented, would have the fortitude and ingenuity to resist and prevail in the manner seen.

Still, the lilt in the actors' delivery of the author's dialogue gave a poetic quality to the already articulate script, and passages where characters reflected on life and mortality were moving indeed. Similarly, the skill of the veteran cast easily brought to life this real family from an earlier time.

Budgetary limitations aside, "Amityville 1925" is an admirable stab at creating a fictional backstory for a well-known horror franchise, and the skill of the author and his cast combined to make for a season-appropriate night of chills and suspense.

Oct. 21 - Oct. 31. $20. Columbia Music Festival Association ArtSpace. · 914 Pulaski St. cmfaonline.com