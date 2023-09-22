Rant & Rave: Traffic lights on Trenholm Road, liquor liability laws

Need to get something off your chest? We want to hear your rants and raves. Email rantandrave@free-times.com or call us at 803-765-0707 ext. 126 Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 150 words.
I'm going to Taco Bell to get some gas. Yeah.
How can it be that venues serving alcohol responsibly be on the hook for 100% of financial debt even if they're 1% liable? It's not right. Legislators, you made the law. Change it.
Why is there a traffic light on Trenholm Rd at Whittaker Dr. ? Trenholm is too busy to have to stop for a rare car on Whittaker.
In the European Union, 4 weeks of PAID vacation is required. Also, retirement, sick pay, health insurance, parental leave, better pay. USA- zippo. Yup, we da best.
Trump is like a turd in a toilet. The Republicans just to flush.
You know, I appreciate rant and rave. And I told you before we were in 9th grade, we actually beat up our high school football team like 54 to 14. And I follow sports like I follow economics.
When you buy swiss cheese, you should get a discount.