Rant & Rave: 'This ain't yo grampa's pot, Dorothy' & access to Lake Murray

Access to beautiful Lake Murray is a joke yet we continue to advertise this jewel non-stop. One has almost zero access unless you own a boat, own lake property or know someone who has lake property. Similar in size lakes like Lanier in GA and Hartwell each have well over 30 opportunities to swim and launch kayaks, many of which are free. We have ONE swim area with limited hours and a short season. We have ONE state park with another hopefully soon. Access is so pitiful. PS I live on the lake and love it and am reminded of this inequity each day.
Hey, I live in north Richland County, 13 miles from the VC Summer plant. Our nuke has unresolved safety issues. Who's gonna make Dominion/Santee Cooper fix them? At least add some emergency horns near me. Ok?
So, I am a cannabist; since the late '60s. Still am. Got 2 felony convictions in the late '70s. (Thanks for the pardon, Carrol Campbell) So, it's legal, widespread. Point being, some of what I've sampled lately is killah. Need to label the potency. This ain't yo grampa's pot, Dorothy.
Shut down Sky Bistro Lounge downtown. There has been multiple shootings and the city still lets them operate. That place is a haven for gun violence and paints downtown Columbia as a dangerous part of town. There has been two shootings there within the last year.
I don't really like the music of the Weeknd. Maybe they should call him Weekday. Yeah.