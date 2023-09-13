Rant & Rave: 'The chicken curse lives on' and missing Jim Gandy

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com or send a text to 803-887-2969. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.
One more time. IT IS IMPOSSIBLE TO RIG A NATIONAL ELECTION!
When one of Sheriff Leon Lott's off duty deputies and their significant other were injured in a gang related shooting the Sheriff exclaimed "enough is enough!" Well Sheriff, perhaps when a local Judge or Magistrate is shot by these savages the local liberal "Catch and Release" philosophy will change. Until then folks: LOCK and LOAD!
If I was rich and skinny I would have divorced my wife 30 years ago.
FG sake can't the guy at Anytime Fitness on Devine wipe his sweat off equipment I am not your mom or wife ! And the woman and guy that both Smell like the last shower was a year ago come on don't ya notice the staff have to open doors when u work out !!!! Change clothes take a shower PLEASE
I’m tired of people saying, “No one wants to work anymore.” That is absolutely not true. No one wants to work for a company that claims the job is entry level but they want five years of experience, a masters degree and be willing to work 12 hours a day at minimum wage.
Ok. JIM GANDY.....Hurricane Lee is out there....they are not positive where it's going.....WE NEED YOU!!!....(We remember your accurate forecasting of Hugo in 1989)!!!!
My friend is very old, his social security number is one. Yeah.
South Carolina lost to North Carolina in football. The chicken curse lives on.