Rant & Rave: Readers sound off on Trump, 'Lofty Loftis' and Red Bank development

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com or send a text to 803-887-2969. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.
The first thing Hitler did was to cast doubt on the media. Then he cast doubt on elections. Then he cast doubt on the political system. Finally he cast doubt on the legal process. Sounds like inmate no. P01135809.
The Jacksonville shooting was spawned by Trump's "Make America White Again" movement.
What a joke to have State Treasurer Curtis Loftis getting free publicity in his regular tv ads about college savings plans. In one ad, he cozies up to a black family in their kitchen. I bet they don't know that Loftis lashed out about “Black Lives Matter”on Facebook. And now he is removing money from state retirement funds which are socially and environmentally responsible. He instead wants funds supporting oil and gas companies, and those funds are not as profitable and cost more to run. Loftis needs to go.
Shout out for doing a great job repairing about 1/5 of the needed repairs on Dreher Island Road. The whole road needs to be redone
God knows, i thank the lord for rant and rave. You know, Charleston is about to get flooded again. And who is the senator for North Charleston? I run the Cooper River Bridge Run. Who's the senator running for president from north Charleston? EH! the correct answer is Tim Scott. And once he comments about what's going on is out there and climate change, here's his response: [approx. 30 seconds of silence].
Hey, this is the blin guy. Hey, Lexington: Come on now. You're going to like, take up every open space that you have. 50 acres in Red Bank. Now, 50 acres of more homes and more pollution. Oh, that's right, because there's a dollar sign behind it. That's all you care about.