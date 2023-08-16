Rant & Rave: Left off the Power List, paved paradise and some good ole fashioned treason

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com or send a text to 803-887-2969. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.
Once again, I've been passed over for inclusion on the Post & Courier / Free Times Power List. My lifelong dream of having a scruffy, litter-strewn highway interchange named after me is on life support.
Solar farms covering Dominion parking lot. State Fair parking area. Parking between the Coliseum and Colonial Center. Scout employee/new car lot. Cool generating facities (sic). Scalable. Fast. Great cost/benefit ratio. Would you want to leave your ride in the shade in this weather? Charge your EV?
Comforting to know that your state's attorney general is dishonest
The average US household is worth $118,200. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is worth $172 billion. That's like comparing: the size of a white blood cell to the size of a finback whale; the height of a piece of Toblerone chocolate to the height of five Mt Everests; the length of a single adult stride to the distance from New York to Kentucky; the volume of a quiet library to the roar of a private jet taking off. 😎🤬 Bear is just saying. And he pays no taxes and gets gov't subsidies. Still ordering from Amazon?
Turtle says you do the crime, you do the time! Over throw the government, treason!!
Rant & Rave has been noticeably abbreviated of late. Either everyone is satisfied with everything, or everyone is drugged up. Or - Heaven forbid - budget cuts have mandated a smaller column. Here's an idea: change the name to "Rant OR Rave." Who needs two choices? Or maybe R&R could be printed on that paper "lip" someone whined about a while ago. Sure don't see anything else of interest there.