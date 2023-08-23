Rant & Rave: It turns out y'all really like a page-long Rant and Rave

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com or send a text to 803-887-2969. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.
Rant about the R&R section of your paper has been cut down to almost nothing. BOOO.
I want a proper dive bar that can live up to The Whig. Dark, broody, no TVs, great drinks.
Bojangles. WHAT IS GOING ON? Are y'all ok? I just want some chicken supremes and a fluffy biscuit but either the drive thru is closed, no one is there to work or you're out of chicken! We need y'all to survive. How can we help?
This is a rave for the best radio station in Columbia...94.9 The Palm. Where else can I hear "Fast Car" by Tracy Chapman and "Woke Up This Morning" by Alabama 3 on the same day on the same station?
This is for the Columbia Yeah guy. A locksmith's job is very key. Yeah.
This is a rant about the Rant and Rave. It's way too small. Yeah.
Congrats to City Council. While gun violence is at an all time high, they banned the sale of bongs.
If our lawmakers can't control their emotions how can we trust them to control taxpayer funds and manage their responsibilities?
It's so damn hot in Columbia. Regardless of what we do, staying cool is impossible.
I wonder what's going on. This column is getting shorter and shorter, this Rant and Rave column is getting shorter and shorter every time. It could take up a whole page, we like reading it. Thank you, bye.
I know it's already been done, but as someone who cares deeply for the well-being and futures of those who experience serious mental illness on a daily basis, I think it was disgusting, greedy, and dismissive of the State and Hughes construction company to turn the old state hospital into upscale apartments for well-to-do white people. They should have used the buildings as an opportunity to address one of the largest problems in Richland County: the pervasiveness of homelessness among the people who receive mental health services from our inpatient and outpatient facilities. In my eyes, the State sold them out and cared more about making money than preserving over 200 years of history. Despicable!
Rant & Rave has been noticeably abbreviated of late. Either everyone is satisfied with everything, or everyone is drugged up. Or - Heaven forbid - budget cuts have mandated a smaller column. Here's an idea: change the name to "Rant OR Rave." Who needs two choices? Or maybe R&R could be printed on that paper "lip" someone whined about a while ago. Sure don't see anything else of interest there.