Rant & Rave: It turns out y'all really like a page-long Rant and Rave

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com or send a text to 803-887-2969. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please … Read moreRant & Rave: Left off the Power List, paved paradise and some good ole fashioned treason