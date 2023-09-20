Rant & Rave: Free Times ranters rail against shorter section, Columbia's fashion moment

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com or send a text to 803-887-2969. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.
Way to go SC! We've got no traffic enforcement, problems with gangs, and problems with domestic violence but we're gonna crack down on Delta 8 and Delta 10 CBD products. This is the crime fighting we need and deserve!! Our state legislature is beyond tone deaf on the matter- your vote counts!
Is Columbia having…. a fashion moment??! Alexander McQueen and Sergio Hudson exhibits at The CMA! I’m here for it.
SC has 2 bachelor senators. Nothing odd about that, eh?
Whataburger coming to SC. Whaaat? We have a very good one on Meeting Street between Zestos and Bill's Pickin' Parlor. Spelled correctly: What-A-Burger. Go there. Locally owned. That out-of-state chain? Pfft. I fart in their general direction.
168 hours are in a week. Schoolkids receive 30 for class and lunch. So why is Richland 2 wanting to allow off-campus religious instruction during school hours? No. Do your Christian duties on your own time and your own dime. Jesus would approve. Amen.
Nothing would give me greater pleasure than to “spoil” the 2024 election for Joe Biden by voting for Dr. Cornel West! :-) Warmonger Biden and his sycophants in the Deep State and Military Industrial Complex have it coming!
Our former Commander-in-Chief is now our Traitor-in-Chief as he is alone in the free world to cheer on Putin as Putin begins his quest to retake the former SSRs. And yet, Bear wonders, some "sheeple" still want him back in the Whitehouse! What are they THINKING??
"I've just about had it with you people. If you don't restore Rant & Rave to it's grownup status I'm going to stop giving my wife the monthly $20 to renew our subscription!"