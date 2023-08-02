Rant & Rave: Fecal matter, a rare rave and 'alienated film lovers'

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com or send a text to 803-887-2969. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.
New jail director? Why, Sheriff Leon Lott, of course. Sheriff Andy Taylor did it well. Shoot, move his office there to where the problem is. Let him "nip it...nip it in the bud."
Shem Creek, near Charleston, is reported to have fecal levels over 100 times the allowable level. Yup, that sho is where I want to get my oysters and scrimps.
Me and Luke, the forever boxer pup, rolled over to the Bull Street Bark Park. Glanced over towards Harden street. Seemed to be dozens and dozens of USC transport vehicles mating. Disgusting!
Thanks to all the War Mouth kitchen crew and wait staff for a fantastic experience at the Yesterday's tribute dinner. Everything ran smooth as silk, the food was phenomenal, and the overall atmosphere was great as always. Please, please, please do it again soon!
SC has enough potential for full solar generation using parking lots and buildings (lakes and ponds, also) to not require any more natural gas, coal and oil facilities. No more solar panels on farmland. Period.
Rave to IPH in Charlotte for actually programming interesting, diverse independent films from around the world as well as new restorations of older titles! I just wish I didn't have to travel so far for them. Unfortunately, our local "arthouse" on Main St. is too preoccupied with playing the same old jive you can see at every other multiplex in this town (and maybe the occasional finger-wagging, po-faced "documentary.") I'm so, so tired of having to go to Charlotte (or Raleigh) to see an interesting, non-Hollywood film. There are a lot of alienated film lovers in this town who have nowhere local to go. We used to go to The Nick...
As a man, I am uncomfortable with men marrying other men. But that’s my problem isn’t it. I don’t have to like it. They are American citizens and entitled to all that entails.
The 2007 writer's strike led to the creation of reality TV, which led to "The Apprentice," which led to the rise of Donald Trump - and you you know what happened then. Hope history doesn't repeat itself.