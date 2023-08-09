Rant & Rave: Conservatives for copulation, pot holes and the Indigo Girls

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com or send a text to 803-887-2969. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.

Mr. Mayor, you promised to fix pot-holes. Are you waiting to do this for some reason? I'll give you this, one good thing about the steel plates is people slow down.

Henry McMaster touts new boat certification process for 17-year-olds. Look out, he's coming for our boats next!

25 years ago (last century) the Indigo Girls were denied playing a free Irmo High School concert because some parents complained. You know why. My wife and I, our kids and many others were denied their generous gift. Well, now their song "Closer to fine" is featured in "Barbie." Thanks, Amy and Emilly, you were and are fine.

US Rep. Nancy Mace, you hot tamale, if you can admit to livin' in sin (and puttin' off a close encounter of the lust kind) at a Republican prayer breakfast then I'm joinin' the Great Orgasmic Partay. Yowzah! Conservatives for copulation!

Two thumbs up to all of Richland 1 and the schools in Richland 2 and Lexington that are providing lunch and breakfast without charge to all students. Well-fed students learn and behave better. This is a great move towards eliminating child hunger in America. Well done!

You had better know now than later

Those of you who are hesitant to speed in Columbia can now speed without being ticketed. Don't worry, police will be idling in a church parking lot, enjoying the air conditioning, or just driving around, wasting gas we pay for. And if you pass one of those speed indicators, set a personal record!

I was to shut out of the Rant & Rave for last week. I felt like the Dallas Cowboys.

Lexington does not need a resort, it's got enough crap in it already. Overdeveloped city and you want to build a resort? Huh, okay. Just so all the rich people can go there, right? Sounds about right.