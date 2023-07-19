Rant & Rave: California peaches and feeling like a roast chicken

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com or send a text to 803-887-2969. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.

Just keep buying your imported Chinese junk, as long as we can get it cheap. Who cares if AMERICAN companies go out of business? When China owns us maybe you’ll be lucky enough to wear a "padded" slave collar.

My wife says I'm in the dark even when the lights are on.

Hey, Christ Central — corner of Elmwood and Main — how about sharing that lot with the homeless? Shouldn't that be part of your ministry? You don't pay taxes on it, right?

Dominion, Santee Cooper you want to what? Build fossil fuels plants costing billions and taking years to build? What? No, you dinosaurs! Start covering your buildings and parking lots with solar panels TOMORROW! Cost effective. Cooler cars and buildings...

Why do restaurants always advertise their foods as “homemade?” Whose home was it made in?

I'm not saying she gets around but, she did OD on plan B after the Catfish stomp last year

The people who have separate orders in the drive thru are the same people who leave their shopping carts in the middle of the parking lot. You can't convince me otherwise.

Today I'm identifying as someone who gets something published in a local newspaper.

Chapin School District, where we keep 'em dumb and down on the farm.

So, convicted/paroled murderer Jeriod Price is captured. We're very curious about the snake deal by Rep. Todd Rutherford, Solicitor Gipson and now-retired judge Casey Manning that got him out. Doesn't pass the smell test. Keep us posted, P & C.

In 1965 a gallon of gasoline cost $.31. Today a gallon averages around $3.00. Thirty one 1965 cents is equal to $3.10 today. The problem is average incomes in 1965 were higher in 1965 than they are today in 2023 dollars. The income gap between rich and poor is widening. Republican administrations tend to increase it and Democratic administrations tend to narrow it. Don’t believe me. Look it up.

I remember many years ago the Free Times was located at Devine Street. They sure move a lot. Yeah.

I'm all confused. We had a peach festival over in Gilbert a couple of weekends ago and this weekend we got got a peach festival in Gaffney. I don't know, three or four days ago, we had to stop by the Food Lion store in Gaston and they had a big sign up selling California Peaches. What in the world? Why we gotta carry peaches all the way across the country? Can't we just pluck a peach and eat it fresh off the tree? Anyway, okay. I see where you are moving your offices. Have fun.

It's so hot outside I feel like roasted chicken that somebody poured hot sauce on.

Former teacher here. I am so proud of the Richland 2 students and teachers. Getting a PATENT for your hard work and dedication. Public education at its finest. I believe in public tax-supported education.

I love cable cars. Newest one in Europe crosses Italy to Switzerland at 11,000 feet. WOW. La Paz, Bolivia uses aerial trams for mass transit. I propose a route from Riverfront Park to Riverbanks Zoo and Gardens. What a ride! What a view! A fun short trip over our beautiful rivers. Think about it.

Waffle House. Mm mm. Like it. Tasty food. Good prices. Nice staff. So, you pay poorly and charge them for food and are open 24 hours a day. I support them striking. I looked at your stock returns and you certainly can afford to compensate your staffs much better without an appreciable ding in your profits. Customers, don't boycott. Tip better. Let them know you're with them.