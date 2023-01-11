Rant & Rave: Boos for Clemson, bouquets for Cayce officials

Sorry Foghorn, it is the duty of the courts to protect citizens from lawmakers who attempt to legislate for their own purposes, not those of the people of this fine state. They are doing their job, now do yours, m’kay?
Gifts of fruit trees are a sweet idea but it's good to know what will thrive in the Midlands. Just because the big box stores sell them in the spring doesn't mean they're a good idea. You can grow peaches most years, but the work, even for one tree, is more than most home gardeners would care to do.
The Democratic Party wants war with Russia. The Republican Party wants war with China. War is the issue that both major parties agree on. There’s always taxpayer money to be wasted on unnecessary wars to enrich the global arms dealing oligarchy and its faithful servants in the two major parties.
The South Carolina legislature is wasting how much money debating abortion, which these folks have proven they can't agree on? How many legislators, how much do they get paid? How much time is put into this to go nowhere? This is going nowhere except for money down the toilet and kids in South Carolina go hungry…. It’s like a carousel, except carousels are kind of entertaining.
Leonardo DiCaprio wants us to go green. Meanwhile, he is cruising on a private yacht in St. Barts.
I thank the Lord for common sense and empathy and wisdom that NFL game last night was stopped. And that's exactly the right thing to do.
This is a rave for “The Price Is Right” and boats that aren’t that big. A whole bunch of people get these monster boats that you can’t ski behind and you can’t gas it up. It will cost you a thousand dollars just to put the gas in. Don’t you dare get a 40-foot boat and think you’re in heaven. This kid just got a 17-foot boat on “The Price Is Right.”
I had a lot of New Year’s resolutions, but I quit after one day.
Like all Republicans, Ginny Thomas has told a lie about being polite about her text. She needs to be indicted, convicted and put in jail.
Did you know there's an app for your phone that pays you a dollar every time you use your turn signal? Easy cash! It's primarily for people who don't care about other drivers on the road. Get your money by googling "when should turn signals be used," then enter your social security number.
Big balls on Main Street, I love you. See you again in November.
In Northeast Columbia, South Carolina, it’s not even midnight and it sounds like a war zone with the fireworks. And if you don’t think money messes things up, look at the coach at Clemson.
The Clemson Tigers football team got beat by Tennessee and a guy named Squirrel.
I’m leaving a message for whoever wrote a Rant and Rave about feeding the poor. There are not five different government programs feeding the poor. And no, it is not their own fault. What a Christian thing to say. Merry Christmas, what a jerk.
My son always gets extra olives on his pizza so no one else will eat any.
What kind of fish are we going to put in this pond?
A big thanks (or rave) to everyone who participated in the Cayce/West Columbia Parade of Lights. It was outstanding. The floats were gorgeous, the vehicles beautiful, everything. Best parade ever. Other towns are now copying, but this one is the oldest and best. Thanks goes out to CWC public safety for securing the parade route. After last year's cancellation, y'all sure made up for it!